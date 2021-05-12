Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE BATTLE OF MACTAN AND THE INDIGENOUS DISCOURSE (Filipino legend story) PREPARED BY: PEARL MAE V.DE VEAS SUBMITTED TO: M...
LAPU-LAPU He is also known the king of the battle. The most powerful hero in the century of pulo ng mactan.
MAGELLAN Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan (c. 1480-1521) set out from Spain to discover a western sea route to the S...
Prior to the coming of the Spaniards, there were already flourishing civilizations in the Philippines anchored on Islamic,...
Earlier in the month, his ships had dropped anchor at the Philippine island of Cebu, and Magellan met with the local chief...
Culture Trip asked locals in the Philippines what they thought about Lapu-Lapu, and they responded with terms like: “Brave...
Magellan only had 50 troop members during the battle, against Lapulapu, who had his 1,500 warriors. Underestimating his en...
In the subsequent fighting, Magellan was hit by a poisoned arrow and left to die by his retreating comrades.
Pigafetta also wrote that Lapulapu and his army aimed their fire-hardened bamboo spears and poisoned arrows at the legs of...
Lapulapu is regarded, retroactively, as the first Filipino hero. President Rodrigo Duterte declared on April 27 (the date ...
Legend of Mactan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
75 views
May. 12, 2021

Legend of Mactan

DE VEAS PEARL MAE V.
12-EMERALD

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Legend of Mactan

  1. 1. THE BATTLE OF MACTAN AND THE INDIGENOUS DISCOURSE (Filipino legend story) PREPARED BY: PEARL MAE V.DE VEAS SUBMITTED TO: MR. BRYL JOHN LAWRENCE VILLAMAR (EMPOWERMENT TECHNOLOGY)
  2. 2. LAPU-LAPU He is also known the king of the battle. The most powerful hero in the century of pulo ng mactan.
  3. 3. MAGELLAN Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan (c. 1480-1521) set out from Spain to discover a western sea route to the Spice Islands.
  4. 4. Prior to the coming of the Spaniards, there were already flourishing civilizations in the Philippines anchored on Islamic, Hindu, and animistic beliefs. What Magellan did was simply to discover the Philippines for Spain in particular and for the Europeans in general, who before that had never heard about this cluster of islands.
  5. 5. Earlier in the month, his ships had dropped anchor at the Philippine island of Cebu, and Magellan met with the local chief, who after converting to Christianity persuaded the Europeans to assist him in conquering a rival tribe on the neighboring island of Mactan.
  6. 6. Culture Trip asked locals in the Philippines what they thought about Lapu-Lapu, and they responded with terms like: “Brave Mactan Leader,” “Pinuno na may paninindigan” (leader who stood for his people) and “Leader who fought for his people.”
  7. 7. Magellan only had 50 troop members during the battle, against Lapulapu, who had his 1,500 warriors. Underestimating his enemy, Magellan did not decide to call more soldiers.
  8. 8. In the subsequent fighting, Magellan was hit by a poisoned arrow and left to die by his retreating comrades.
  9. 9. Pigafetta also wrote that Lapulapu and his army aimed their fire-hardened bamboo spears and poisoned arrows at the legs of the Spanish soldiers. With Magellan being killed, the other soldiers that survived came rushing back to the ship and left defeated.
  10. 10. Lapulapu is regarded, retroactively, as the first Filipino hero. President Rodrigo Duterte declared on April 27 (the date when Battle of Mactan happened) as Lapu-Lapu Day for honoring as the first hero in the country who defeated foreign rule. Duterte also signed Executive Order No. 17 creating the Order of Lapu-Lapu which recognizes the services of government workers and private citizens in relation to the campaigns and advocacies of the President. His reputation precedes him, weaving history and myth into the fabric of modern Filipino culture. THE END

×