PEDAGOGOEN LANA -Nire pedagogoa ​Ovide Decroly​da. 1 eta 2. ANTZEKOTASUNAK ETA DESBERDINTASUNAK. 1-Paradigma konduktista. ...
● Paradigma konduktistarekin konparatuz.​Antzekotasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyren eta Paradigma Konduktis...
ondorioz. Ovide Decrolyk, “Eskola berria” izeneko mugimendua sortu zuen,hain zuzen,eskola egokitua,pertsonalizatua eta ika...
● ​Pedagogia Kritikoarekin ​konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Nahiz eta desberdintasun asko ez egon. ...
asimilazioa eta moldatzea.Baina, Ovide Decrolyk ez ditu bi prozesuetan banatzen. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparat...
● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak: SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. Esan dezaket...
● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz. Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyren paradigman, irakaslea he...
dira ikasleak,hala nola,jatea,lo egitea,arnasa hartzea,higienea… , hau da, oinarrizko gauzak egiten dituzte.Eta Paradigma ...
● Celestine Freinetekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA -Ovide Decrolyk esaten zuen,ikasleak esperim...
● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ovide Decrolyk, proposamena oinarrizko hiru printz...
● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak: ​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Ovide Decrolyk esaten...
● Alexander Neillekin​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ez ditut desberdintasunik aurkitu. ● Alexander Neill...
-Neillek ,natura gunearekin eta adin ezberdineko kideekin interakzioak lortzen dituzte.Eta Ovide Decrolyren metodologiak a...
ikasleak berak bere ​ikaskuntza​-prozesua zuzendu eta aurrera eramateko bultzatu egin behar zaie, irakasleak ikasleari bil...
  1. 1. PEDAGOGOEN LANA -Nire pedagogoa ​Ovide Decroly​da. 1 eta 2. ANTZEKOTASUNAK ETA DESBERDINTASUNAK. 1-Paradigma konduktista. ● Paradigma konduktistarekin​konparatuz.​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ovide Decrolyren kasuan, haurren behaketa​, metodologia nola gidatuko duten jakiteko modua dela esaten du bere teoriak. Eta Paradigma konduktistan,berriz, gizakiaren ekintza, pentsamendu eta egoera psikologiko guztiak portaeratzat hartu eta beraz, ​behaketaren bitartez soilik azter daitekeela esaten dute. ● Paradigma konduktistarekin​konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ovide Decrolyren kasuan,esaten da proposamena oinarrizko hiru printzipioetan banatzen dela​: ​1-elkartzea, 2-behaketa eta 3-adierazpena. Paradigma konduktistak,berriz, soilik behaketan. -Beste alde batetik, Dekrolyren jakintza multzoak(pedagogia,medikuntza eta psikologia) aukera eman zion ekarpen pedagogiko nahiko osatu bat eraikitzeko. Konduktisten ustez berriz, psikologiak objektiboa izan behar du eta, horren ondorioz, animalien psikologian erabiltzen diren metodoak eta printzipioak aplikatu behar zaizkie gizakiei. 1
  2. 2. ● Paradigma konduktistarekin konparatuz.​Antzekotasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyren eta Paradigma Konduktisten arteko antzekotasunik ez ditut aurkitu,zeren eta,nire iritziz eta ikus daitekenez nahiko ezberdinak dira. ● Paradigma konduktistarekin konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyk esaten zuen, irakasle dekroliarren eginkizuna ez dela eskolatze uniforme eta inpertsonala transmititzea, baizik eta ikasleekin bat egiten saiatzea eta bestetasuna onartzea.Eta Paradigma Konduktisten helburua,irakastea da,zerbait transmititzea edo ematea eta hori praktika eta ariketen bidez egiten dute. -Decrolyren iritziz,ikaskuntzaren protagonista ikasleak izan behar du,berak bakarrik esperimentazioaren bidez ikasten baitu.Eta Paradigma Konduktistak,irakaslea ezagutza iturri nagusia edo bakarra da, eta berak ikaste-prozesua gidatu behar du. 2-Pedagogia kritikoa. ● ​Pedagogia Kritikoarekin​​konparatuz.​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ovide Decrolyren aburuz, haurra modu egokian hezteko ikaskuntza aktiboa, ikaslearen autonomia, ulermena eta ekimena, ikasleen arteko harremanak eta zeharkako kurrikulumak sustatzen ditu.Bestalde, Pedagogia Kritikoaren helburua,ikasleen pentsamendu kritikoa garatzea da,jarrera etiko,politiko eta sozial batetik. -Pedagogia Kritikoak,hezkuntza sistema tradizionala aldatu nahi zuen eta gizarte aldaketak bultzatzen zituen prozesu politiko eta sozialak jartzearen 2
  3. 3. ondorioz. Ovide Decrolyk, “Eskola berria” izeneko mugimendua sortu zuen,hain zuzen,eskola egokitua,pertsonalizatua eta ikasleen garapenarekin lotura handia duena. ● ​Pedagogia Kritikoarekin​​konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Esan genezake nahiko antzekoak direla Ovide Decrolyren pedagogia eta Pedagogia Kritikoa, beraz desberdintasun gutxi dituzte. Baina, Ovide Decrolyk esaten du, haurrak ez dutela ikasten irakasleak jartzen dien gaiekin,baizik eta, ikasleak aukeratutako gaiekin. Bestalde, Pedagogia Kritikoak,galderaren pedagogia garatzen duela esan du,baina, haurrek egiten ez dituzten galderei ematen die erantzuna,hau da, haurrak interesa ez duten gaiei. ● Pedagogia Kritikoarekin ​konparatuz.​Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Irakasleak,haurren interesen arabera ematen ditu klaseak,hau da, interesa gehiago piztuko dien gaiak erabiltzen dituzte, horrela haurrak gehiago motibatuko dira.Eta baita ere, horretarako irakaslearen aldetik etengabeko hausnarketa prozesu bat eman behar da, haurraren interesak zein diren jakiteko. -Ikaslearen rolari dagokionez,Ovide Decrolyk dioenez, ikasleak gai izan behar dira ahaleginaren balioa eta ondo egindako lanaren gogobetetasuna aurkitzeko.Pedagogia Kritikoan berriz,ikasleak bere buruaren,ikasitakoaren eta inguruko hausnarketak egin behar ditu, eta beraz, ikasle kritikoa izan behar da. -Eta baita ere,Ovide Decrolyk eta Pedagogia Kritikoak, ikaslea, ikaskuntza prozesuaren ardatza izan behar duela esaten dute. 3
  4. 4. ● ​Pedagogia Kritikoarekin ​konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Nahiz eta desberdintasun asko ez egon. Pedagogia Kritikoan, irakaslearen helburu nagusia honako hau da: ikasleen arrazoiketa prozesua eta ulermena bultzatzea,egoera ezberdinen aurrean.Beraz, helburu hori lortzeko, irakaslea gai izan behar du egoerak analizatzeko eta jarduera modua moldatzeko zein bere praktika aldatzeko. Eta Ovide Decrolyrentzat,bere pedagogiako,irakaslearen helburu nagusia: ikasleentzako praktika eta esperimentazioa sustatzea da. 3-Paradigma Konstruktibista. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Esan daiteke Paradigma Konstruktibista, guztiz subjetiboa dela, pertsona bakoitza bere esperientzien arabera aldatzen baita.Beraz,ikaskuntza-prozesua,esperientzien bidez sustatzen da. Ovide Decrolyren pedagogiarentzat berriz, esperimentazioa oso garrantzitsua dela esaten du,hau da, ikaskuntza-prozesua,esperientzien bidez egiten dela. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Paradigma Konstruktibista, gehienbat esperientzian oinarritzen da.Beraz, esperientziari dagokionez bakarrik aipa dezaket desberdintasunen bat. Orduan esan dezaket, Paradigma Konstruktibistak esaten duela: esperientziak, adimen-eskemak sortzera eramaten gaituztela,eta horiek, gure adimenetan gorde eta konplexuago bihurtzen dira bi prozesu osagarriei esker: 4
  5. 5. asimilazioa eta moldatzea.Baina, Ovide Decrolyk ez ditu bi prozesuetan banatzen. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Paradigma Konstruktibistari dagokionez,ikaslea bere ikaskuntza prozesu propioaren arduraduna da.Eta Decrolyren iritziz, ikaskuntzaren protagonista ikasleak izan behar du,berak bakarrik esperimentazioaren bidez ikasten baitu. -Irakasleari dagokionez, Ovide Dekrolyk esaten du, irakaslearen rola, ikaslearekin bat egiten saiatzea eta bestetasuna onartzea dela.Eta Paradigma Konstruktibistari dagokionez, irakaslearen rola honako hau da: jarrera moderatzailea,koordinatzailea,bideratzailea,bitartekaria eta, aldi berean, parte-hartzailea izan behar dutela. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyren iritziz,haien ikaskuntza ikaslearekin bat egin behar du eta ikasteko motibazioa sustatu.Eta Paradigma Konduktistan soilik,ikaskuntza koordinatu eta bideratu egiten dute. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak: SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Biek esaten dute,haurrak antolatzeko beraien adina ez dela bakarrik kontuan hartu behar,beraien garapen maila eta ikaskuntza erritmoa ere kontuan hartu behar direla. 5
  6. 6. ● Paradigma Konstruktibistarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak: SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. Esan dezaket desberdintasun handirik ez ditudala aurkitu,oso zaila delako paradigma honekin desberdintasunak aurkitzea. -Ovide Decrolyk,gaiak bi ariketa-talde desberdinetan parte hartzeko moduan jokatzen ditu,funtsezko prozesu psikikoen bi taldeak kontuan hartuta: A) Inpresioa eta pertzepzioa. B) Elkartzea eta orokortzea; gogoeta eta epaiketa. Eta Paradigma Konstruktibistak ez ditu bi talde bereizten. 4.Paradigma ekologikoa. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Paradigma ekologikoak esaten duenez,errealitateko egoeren jardueretan oinarritzen da eta Ovide Decrolyk berriz, esaten du eguneroko erabilerarako beharrezkoak diren gaiak erabiltzen dituztela. -Biek garrantzia ematen diote esperimentazioari,Alde batetik,Ovide Decrolyk esaten du esperimentazioak garrantzi handia duela.Eta beste alde batetik,Paradigma ekologikoak, metodologiari dagokionez ikerketa prozesuan datza. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Esan daiteke ideia nagusiei begira,desberdintasunik ez daudela,nire kasuan ez ditut aurkitu. 6
  7. 7. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz. Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Ovide Decrolyren paradigman, irakaslea hezkuntza bitarteko bat izango da haurrek gizartean bizitzen ikas dezaten eta beren etorkizuna eraiki ahal izan dezaten.Eta Paradigma ekologikoa,irakasleak konfidantza eremu bat sortu behar du haurraren bizitza eta testuingurua kontuan hartzen duten ikaskuntza ezberdinak garatu eta aurrera eramateko. -Biek esaten dute ikaslearen rola aktiboa izatea dela. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Alde batetik, Paradigma Ekologikoan, irakasleak aukeratzen du landuko diren gaiak eta Ovide Decroly-ren iritziz, landuko diren gaiak ikasleak aukeratuko dituzte, horrek jakinmin handiagoa sortuko duelako beraiengan. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak: ​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Ovide Decrolyk esaten du,natura behatzea,ikasleen interesa pizteko estrategia bat dela.Eta Paradigma ekologikoak,natura zein harremanak lantzen dituzte,haurraren ingurunea eskolara eramanez. ● Paradigma Ekologikoarekin konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Ovide decrolyri dagokionez,jolasak bizitzarako ezagutzak eskuratzeko aukera ematen die ikasleei.Eta funtsezko behar jakin batzuetatik mugitzen 7
  8. 8. dira ikasleak,hala nola,jatea,lo egitea,arnasa hartzea,higienea… , hau da, oinarrizko gauzak egiten dituzte.Eta Paradigma ekologikoari dagokionez,honako jarduerak sustatzen dituzte:Garbiketa kanpainak, ingurumenarekin zer ikusia dutenak,naturarekin jolasean,osasunaren garrantzia azaltzen duten jarduerak,auzolana, kultura desberdinen eta ingurunearen ezagutza eta trukeak. 5.Celestine Freinet. ● Celestine Freinetekin​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Celestine Freinetek dioenez,eskolan esperimentazioa eta metodo naturala erabiltzen dute,eta Ovide Decrolyk berriz,esaten du esperimentazioa garrantzi handia duela. ● Celestine Freinetekin​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Bi pedagogo hauek konparatzean,ezin izan ditut ideia nagusien desberdintasunak topatu. ● Celestine Freinetekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA -Biek esaten zuten ikaslearen rola honako hau zela :egoera desberdinen aurrean konponbideak bilatu behar zituztela,bai indibidualki,edo beharra zutenean irakaslearen laguntzaz. -Irakaslearen rolari dagokionez,irakasleak ez zuen soilik informazioa transmititzen,baizik eta haurraren laguntzailea ere bazen. 8
  9. 9. ● Celestine Freinetekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA -Ovide Decrolyk esaten zuen,ikasleak esperimentazioaren bidez ikasten zutela.Baina,Celestine Freinetek,esperimentazioaren bidez,baina baita ere, zigorrak eta sarien bidez. ● Celestine Freinetekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Antzekotasunak ezin izan ditut aurkitu. ● Celestine Freinetekin konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Ovide Decrolyk garatu zituen jarduerak, hezkuntza-jolasak izeneko materialetan oinarrituta zeuden,hau da, garrantzi handia ematen zion jokuari.Celestine Freinetek,aldiz,jolasaren ukapena sustatzen zuen. 6.Emakume pedagogoak. ● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Emakume pedagogoek eta Ovide Decrolyk aipatzen dute haurrak esperimentatzea garrantzi handia duela. -Biek aipatzen dute ikasteko motibazioa dela garrantzitsuena. 9
  10. 10. ● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ovide Decrolyk, proposamena oinarrizko hiru printzipioetan banatzen du: 1-elkartzea, 2-behaketa eta 3-adierazpena. Emakume pedagogikoek, berriz, behaketan. ● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Irakasleen rolari dagokionez,irakasleak ikasleen beharrei egokitu behar dira. -Baita ere, irakaslearen rolari dagokionez,irakasleak ez zuen soilik informazioa transmititzen,baizik eta haurraren laguntzailea ere bazen. -Ikasleen rolari dagokionez, haurrak arauak jartzen zituzten.Ovide Decrolyk esaten zuen, haurrei interesa piztuko zieten gaiak lantzen zituztela. -Biek esaten zuten, haurrak libre egon behar zirela eta laguntza behar zutenean lagundu. -Emakume pedagogoek eta Ovide Decrolyk, orokorrean esaten zuten haurra hezkuntzaren zentroa zela. ● Emakume pedagogoekin konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak: IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Irakasle/ ikasleen rolari dagokionez, ez daude desberdintasunik, zeren eta, emakume pedagogoak eta Ovide Dcrolyk, kasu honetan, antzekotasun asko dituzte. 10
  11. 11. ● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak: ​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Ovide Decrolyk esaten du, natura behatzea,ikasleen interesa pizteko estrategia bat dela. Eta emakume pedagogoak baita ere, garrantzia ematen diote naturari. -Emakume pedagogoen kasuan, jolasa, umeei giro bero eta emozional bat eskaintzen zaie,etxean bezala, eta jolasa da, metodologia honen elementuetako bat.Esan genezake, Ovide Decrolyk baita ere, jokuari garrantzi handia ematen diola. ● Emakume pedagogoekin ​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Emakume pedagogoak, ikasleak honako jakintza hauek gainditu behar zituiztela zioten: erlijioa, moralitatea, eskubidea, hizkuntza, zenbakiak eta formak geografia eta historia, natur zientziak, fisika eta kimika. Ovide Decrolyren metodologian berriz, ez zeuden irakasgairik. 7.Alexander Neill. ● Alexander Neillekin​konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Biek ideia nagusi hau azpimarratzen dute: ikaskuntza haurrari egokitzen diote.Alexander Neillek(bakoitzaren ingurunera eta egoerara) eta Ovide Decrolyk (ikasleei interesa pizten dieten gaiak lantzen dituzte). -Baite ere,biek autonomia pertsonala sustatzen dute. 11
  12. 12. ● Alexander Neillekin​konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IDEIA NAGUSIAK. -Ez ditut desberdintasunik aurkitu. ● Alexander Neillekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Biek,Ovide zein Neillek,eskola hauen erdigunean haurra jartzen dute. -Baita ere,Ovide Decrolyk zein Neillek, ez dituzte irakasgairik izaten. -Bi pedagogo hauen pedagogian, haurrak erabakitzen du zein gai jorratuko duten. -Irakaslearen rola, denbora guztian haurren prozesuak behatzen dituzte eta beharrezkoa denean soilik hartuko du parte. ● Alexander Neillekin konparatuz. ​Desberdintasunak:​IRAKASLE/IKASLEEN ROLA. -Alexander Neillek, eskola alternatiboa sustatzen du, eskola horretako haurrak ez dute zertan eskola joan behar,soilik nahi badute joaten dira. Ovide Decroly-k aldiz, eskola berri bat proposatzen du, eta bertako ikasleak bai edo bai eskolara joan behar dute. ● Alexander Neillekin konparatuz. ​Antzekotasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Biek jolasei garrantzi handia ematen diote,ikastea jolastea dela diote. 12
  13. 13. -Neillek ,natura gunearekin eta adin ezberdineko kideekin interakzioak lortzen dituzte.Eta Ovide Decrolyren metodologiak adin guztietako ikasleak har ditzake eta naturari garrantzia ematen dio. ● Alexander Neillekin konparatuz.​Desberdintasunak:​SUSTATZEN DUTEN JARDUERA ETA ANTOLAKETA MOTA. -Alexander Neillek esaten du,bigarren baldintza dela jolasa.Eta Ovide Decrolyri dagokionez, lehen baldintza bezala erabiltzen du, hau da, garrantzi gehiago ematen dio. 3.GAUR EGUNGO IKASTETXEETARA ERAMAN AHAL IZATEKO PROPOSAMENAK. Behin pedagogo guztien antzekotasunekin eta desberdintasunekin amaituta, gaur egun gure ikastetxeetara ekartzeko proposamenak orokorrean aipatuko ditut, haien antzekotasunetan oinarrituz. Ikus daitekenez, pedagogo hauetako askok hainbat ideia nagusi errepikatzen dituzte, nire ustez gaur egun aplikagarriak izan daitezkenak. Hasteko, askok aipatzen dute ikaskuntza, behaketa eta esperimentazioen bidez egitea oso egokia dela. Nire ustez, ideia hau aplikagarria izateko, irakasleak, haurrei interesatzen zaizkien gaiak proposatzea onena izango litzateke. Zeren eta, modu honetan, haurrak gai horrekin esperimentatzen hasiko dira eta baita ere, behatzen. Adibidez: haur bati sugeak asko gustatzen bazaizkio eta irakasleak gai horri buruz hitz egiten badu eta ondoren ariketa bat proposatzen badie, haurrak gehiago esperimentatu eta behatuko du. Ondoren, baita ere, ikaskuntza aktiboa eta autonomia pertsonala izatearen ideiak ere asko aipatzen dira. Nire ustez, hau aplikatzea ez da oso zaila, zeren eta, 13
  14. 14. ikasleak berak bere ​ikaskuntza​-prozesua zuzendu eta aurrera eramateko bultzatu egin behar zaie, irakasleak ikasleari bilaketa eta ikerketa eskatzen dituzten ebazkizunak planteatuz. Adibidez: Irakasleak ariketa bat jartzen die, beraiek bakarrik egiteko eta zenbait zailtasun agertzen bazaizkie bidean, beraiek bakarrik saiatuko dira jarduera hori aurrera eramaten.Irakasleak soilik laguntza eskatzen badiote esku hartuko du, hau da, kasu honetan irakaslea pasiboa izango da. Horrez gain, pedagogo edo pedagogia gehienek, ikaslea ikaskuntzaren ardatza dela esaten dute. Nire ustez, haurra ikaskuntzaren ardatza izatea oso egokia dela iruditzen zait, eta beraz, gaur egungo eskoletan aplikagarria izango zela uste dut, nahiz eta gaur egungo eskola gehienetan irakaslea den ardatza. Baita ere,honako ideia hau azpimarratzen dute: irakasleak haurren interesaren arabera ematen dituzte klaseak , hau da, haurrak gaiak aukeratzen dituzte, eta honek ikasteko motibazioa ematen die. Guzti honekin, esan nahi dudana da, ideia hauek denak batera aplikagarriak izateko aukera ikusten dudala. Bestalde, ideia hauek aplikatzeko, ikaslea ikaskuntzaren zentroa izan dadin, autoritate handiagoa eman beharko litzaieke, hau da, haiei utzi beharko litzaieke aukeratzen zer gai ikasi eta zer gai ez, beren interesekin bat etorriz. Horrela askoz arreta handiagoa jarriko dute, eta askoz gehiago motibatuko dira. Baina esan dezaket, hau ez dela erraza, zeren eta, haur guztiak ez dituzte interes berdinak. Azkenik, natura behatzea eta jolasen bidez ikastea asko aipatzen dute.Bi gauza hauek aplikagarriak direla ikusten dut, eta baita ere, oso modu errazean. Alde batetik, natura behatzearen ideia aplikatzeko, irteera bat egitea modu egokiena izango zela pentsatzen dut. Adibidez :mendira joatean,haurrak haien ingurumena behatuko dute. Beste alde batetik, jolasen bidez ikastearen ideia aplikatzea oso erraza dela ikusten dut,zeren eta, haurrak beti jolasten daude eta orduan, jolasen bidez asko ikasten dute. Jolastea, oso egokia da, baita ere, elkarlana, errespetua, esperimentazioa… ikasteko, hau da, bizitzan zehar beharrezkoak diren gauzak. 14

