Mean absolute deviation from mean NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS
Mean Absolute Deviation: A good measure of dispersion should consider differences of all observations from the mean. If we...
Formula Mean Absolute Deviation about mean: Coefficient of Mean Deviation( x )   100 .  x xDM
Example-1: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 (a) Find Mean absolute deviation from mean. (b) Find Co-efficient of Dispersion. Solution: First...
DO YOURSELF 1-For the following data 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about mean.(7.2) (ii) Calculat...
(a) 4.2 5 12 n XX )X(D.M    100 x )x(D.M  100 6 4.2  %40 (b)Co-efficient of Dispersion = = =
Example-2: Calculate Mean deviation from mean and Co-efficient of Dispersion Weight (gr) f X fx f 65 – 84 9 74.5 670.5 48 ...
First find mean g5.122 60 7350 f fx x     1696 . ( ) 28.27 60 . ( ) 100 28.27 100 23.08% 122.5 f x x M D x g f M D x ...
Time(secon d) 10-14 15-19 20-24 25-29 F 3 5 10 7 Height (Inch) 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 No.of Student 2 4 9 10 12 ...
  1. 1. Mean absolute deviation from mean NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS
  2. 2. Mean Absolute Deviation: A good measure of dispersion should consider differences of all observations from the mean. If we simply average all differences from the mean, the positives and the negatives will cancel out, even though they both contribute to dispersion, and the resulting average will equal zero. The mean absolute deviation (MAD) is an average of the absolute differences between the observations and central value such as mean median or mode.
  3. 3. Formula Mean Absolute Deviation about mean: Coefficient of Mean Deviation( x )   100 .  x xDM
  4. 4. Example-1: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 (a) Find Mean absolute deviation from mean. (b) Find Co-efficient of Dispersion. Solution: First find mean 6 5 108642      n x X 2 4 6 8 10 X XX  462  264  066  268  4610  12XX 
  5. 5. DO YOURSELF 1-For the following data 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about mean.(7.2) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(40%) 2-For the following set of data 7, 2, 9, 11, 12, 4, 5 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about mean.(3.02) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(42.30%)
  6. 6. (a) 4.2 5 12 n XX )X(D.M    100 x )x(D.M  100 6 4.2  %40 (b)Co-efficient of Dispersion = = =
  7. 7. Example-2: Calculate Mean deviation from mean and Co-efficient of Dispersion Weight (gr) f X fx f 65 – 84 9 74.5 670.5 48 432 85 – 104 10 94.5 945 28 280 105 – 124 17 114.5 1946.5 8 136 125 – 144 10 134.5 1345 12 120 145 – 164 5 154.5 772.5 32 160 165 – 184 4 174.5 698 52 208 185 – 204 5 194.5 972.5 72 360 xx  xx  60f  7350fx 1696xxf 
  8. 8. First find mean g5.122 60 7350 f fx x     1696 . ( ) 28.27 60 . ( ) 100 28.27 100 23.08% 122.5 f x x M D x g f M D x Coefficient of Dispersion x           
  9. 9. Time(secon d) 10-14 15-19 20-24 25-29 F 3 5 10 7 Height (Inch) 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 No.of Student 2 4 9 10 12 20 18 12 9 6 5 DO YOURSELF 1. Time taken by a group of 25 students to solve a problem. (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about mean.(3.89) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(18.35%) 2. From the following frequency distribution, find out mean height Of the students. (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about mean.(1.92) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(2.94%)

