By: G. Martin
Example 1. Factor 2a2 + ab + b2 + 2ab. = 2a2 + ab + b2 + 2ab = (2a2 + ab) + (2ab + b2) -Group the terms with common factor...
Example 2. Factor 2x2 + xy + 2xy + y2 . = 2x2 + xy + 2xy + y2 = (2x2 + xy) + (2xy + y2) - Group the terms that has a commo...
Example 3. Factor 3a2b – 2a + 9ab – 6. = (3a2b – 2a + 9ab - 6 = (3a2b – 2a) + (9ab – 6) -Group the terms with common facto...
Example 4. Factor 2m2 – n2 – mn + 2mn. = 2m2 – n2 – mn + 2mn = (2m2 – mn) + (2mn – n2) -Group the terms with common factor...
Example 5. Factor 3x2 – 2x + 4 – 6x. = 3x2 – 2x + 4 – 6x = (3x2 – 6x) – (2x + 4) -Group the terms with common factor = 3x(...
Factoring polynomials by groupings

powerpoint presentation

Factoring polynomials by groupings

  1. 1. By: G. Martin
  2. 2. Example 1. Factor 2a2 + ab + b2 + 2ab. = 2a2 + ab + b2 + 2ab = (2a2 + ab) + (2ab + b2) -Group the terms with common factor = a(2a + b) + b(2a + b) -Factor out the common binomial factor = (2a + b)(a + b) -Factor Thus, the factored form of 2a2 + ab + b2 + 2ab is (2a + b)(a + b).
  3. 3. Example 2. Factor 2x2 + xy + 2xy + y2 . = 2x2 + xy + 2xy + y2 = (2x2 + xy) + (2xy + y2) - Group the terms that has a common factor = x(2x + y) + y(2x + y) - Factor out the common binomial factor = (2x + y) (x + y) - Factor Thus, the factored form is (2x + y)(x + y).
  4. 4. Example 3. Factor 3a2b – 2a + 9ab – 6. = (3a2b – 2a + 9ab - 6 = (3a2b – 2a) + (9ab – 6) -Group the terms with common factor = a(3ab – 2) + 3(3ab – 2) -Factor out the common binomial factor = (a + 3)(3ab – 2) -Factor Thus, the factored form is (a + 3)(3ab – 2).
  5. 5. Example 4. Factor 2m2 – n2 – mn + 2mn. = 2m2 – n2 – mn + 2mn = (2m2 – mn) + (2mn – n2) -Group the terms with common factor) = m(2m – n) + n(2m – n) -Factor out the common binomial factor = (m + n)(2m – n) -Factor Thus, the factored form is (m + n)(2m – n).
  6. 6. Example 5. Factor 3x2 – 2x + 4 – 6x. = 3x2 – 2x + 4 – 6x = (3x2 – 6x) – (2x + 4) -Group the terms with common factor = 3x(x – 2) -2(x - 2) -Factor out the common binomial factor = (x – 2)(3x – 2) -Factor Thus, the factored form is (x – 2)(3x - 2).

