Jaringan Ikat Penyokong Makhluk Hidup

A. JARINGAN TULANG RAWAN (KARTILAGO) • Tersusun dari sel-sel tulang rawan kodrosit dan matriks yang mengandung kondoitrin ...
• Tidak memiliki saraf dan bersifat avaskuler (tidak memiliki pembuluh darah dan pembuluh limfa) • Nutrisi, sisa-sisa meta...
•Berdasarkan perbedaan kandungan senyawa pada matriksnya, jaringan tulang rawan : 1. Tulang rawan hialin 2. Tulang rawan e...
1. TULANG RAWAN HIALIN • Yunani hyalos = kaca • Ciri :  Berwarna bening atau putih kebiruan  Selalu dibungkus perikondri...
 Tulang dapat mengalami kalsifikasi sehingga dapat berubah keras dan rapuh  Terdapat pada kerangka fetus (stadium embrio...
Kondrosit di lakuna Matriks
2. TULANG RAWAN ELASTIK • Ciri :  Berwarna kuning  Dibungkus perikondrium  Bersifat lentur  Tidak mengalami kalsifikas...
Kondrosit di lakuna Serat elastik di matriks
3. TULANG RAWAN FIBROBLAST (FIBROKORTILAGO) •Ciri :  Berwarna gelap keruh  Tidak memiliki perikondrium  Mengandung bany...
 Menyatu dengan tulang rawan hialin atau jaringan ikat pada fibrosa  Terdapat di bagian yang sering mengalami tarikan, m...
Kondrosit di lakuna Serat kolagen di matriks
TABEL PERBANDINGAN Perbandingan Tulang Rawan Hialin Tulang Rawan Elastik Tulang Rawan Fibroblas (Fibrokartilago) Warna Ben...
B. JARINGAN TULANG KERAS (OSTEON) • Nama lain: tulang sejati • Definsi: penyusun kerangka tubuh dari komponen nonseluler b...
• Matriks tulang sangat padat dan kaku mengandung subtansi : o Semen glikosaminoglikans (protein polisakarida) o Serat ost...
• 4 Komponen seluler : 1)Osteoprogenitor 2)Osteoblas 3)Osteosit (sel tulang) 4)Osteoklas
1) OSTEOPROGENITOR • Sel induk dari osteoblas dan osteoklas yang berasal dari mesenkim • Berbentuk gelendong • Terdapat pa...
2) OSTEOBLAS • Sel yang memiliki banyak variasi bentuk, seperti kuboid, piramidal, atau lembaran • Terdapat pada permukaan...
3) OSTEOSIT (SEL TULANG) • Merupakan Osteoblas yang tertimbun didalam matriks • Berada didalam lakuna (rongga berbentuk lo...
4) OSTEOKLAS • Disebut giant cell karena berukuran besar dan berinti banyak (3 – 6 buah) dengan jumlah anak inti bervarias...
•Berdasarkan strukturnya, tulang keras : 1. Tulang spongiosa (tulang spons) 2. Tulang kompak
1. TULANG SPONGIOSA (TULANG SPONS) • Memiliki rongga – rongga • Tersusun dari trabekula (lamela – lamela dengan lakuna yan...
Tulang spons Tulang kompak Trabekula LamelaEndosteumBukaan kanalikuli Lakuna Osteosit Osteoklas Osteoblas Kanalikuli Lamela
2. TULANG KOMPAK • Tidak memiliki rongga • Terletak di bagian luar tulang spons • Terdiri atas berjuta – juta system Haver...
• Lakuna berisi sel – sel tulang (osteosit) • Lakuna dan kanalikuli berhubungan langsung dengan saluran Havers • Saluran H...
Tulang kompak Tulang spons Osteon Tulang kompak Tulang spons Pembuluh Limfa Saraf Pembuluh darah Trabekula
Dilihat dari Mikroskop Lakuna (mengandung osteosit) Lamela Saluran Havers Kanalikuli Osteon
Biologi kelas XI
Jaringan pada makhluk hidup

  1. 1. JARINGAN IKAT PENYOKONG Kelompok 3 : • Maria Angelica Tungari XI MIPA I – 17 • Silvia Amanda Gunawan XI MIPA I - 23 Halaman 107 - 111
  2. 2. • Definisi: Jaringan kerangka yang berfungsi sebagai penyokong tubuh • Meliputi jaringan tulang rawan (kartilago) dan tulang keras (osteon) • Tulang rawan dan tulang keras tersusun dari sel, serat, dan subtansi dasar
  3. 3. A. JARINGAN TULANG RAWAN (KARTILAGO) • Tersusun dari sel-sel tulang rawan kodrosit dan matriks yang mengandung kondoitrin sulfat • Kondrosit berbentuk bulat atau lonjong dan memiliki inti dan beberapa anak inti • Kondrosit berada di dalam rongga kecil disebut lakuna • Sel tulang rawan muda disebut kondroblas • Dibungkus oleh lapisan perikondrium
  4. 4. • Tidak memiliki saraf dan bersifat avaskuler (tidak memiliki pembuluh darah dan pembuluh limfa) • Nutrisi, sisa-sisa metabolisme, dan gas terlarut berdifusi antara pembuluh darah kecil pada perikondrium dengan kondrosit terletak di tengah tulang rawan • Tulang rawan anak-anak lebih banyak mengandung kondrosit dan berasal dari mesenkim • Tulang rawan orang dewasa lebih banyak mengandung matriks dan berasal dari perikondrium yang mengandung banyak kondroblas maupun kondrosit
  5. 5. •Berdasarkan perbedaan kandungan senyawa pada matriksnya, jaringan tulang rawan : 1. Tulang rawan hialin 2. Tulang rawan elastik 3. Tulang rawan fibroblas (fibrokartilago)
  6. 6. 1. TULANG RAWAN HIALIN • Yunani hyalos = kaca • Ciri :  Berwarna bening atau putih kebiruan  Selalu dibungkus perikondrium  Memiliki matriks yang banyak mengandung mukopolisakarida sulfat serta kolagen
  7. 7.  Tulang dapat mengalami kalsifikasi sehingga dapat berubah keras dan rapuh  Terdapat pada kerangka fetus (stadium embrio)  Pada orang dewasa terdapat pada permukaan sendi tulang, ujung tulang rusuk yang melekat pada tulang dada, hidung, laring, trakea,dan bronkiolus
  8. 8. Kondrosit di lakuna Matriks
  9. 9. 2. TULANG RAWAN ELASTIK • Ciri :  Berwarna kuning  Dibungkus perikondrium  Bersifat lentur  Tidak mengalami kalsifikasi  Matriks mengandung banyak serat elastik dan sedikit serat kolagen  Terdapat pada dinding saluran telinga luar, daun telinga, dinding saluran eustachius, epiglotis dan laring
  10. 10. Kondrosit di lakuna Serat elastik di matriks
  11. 11. 3. TULANG RAWAN FIBROBLAST (FIBROKORTILAGO) •Ciri :  Berwarna gelap keruh  Tidak memiliki perikondrium  Mengandung banyak serat kolagen, tersusun rapat  Jaringan tulang rawan terkuat
  12. 12.  Menyatu dengan tulang rawan hialin atau jaringan ikat pada fibrosa  Terdapat di bagian yang sering mengalami tarikan, misalnya antar ruas tulang belakang, simfisis, pubis (tulang kemaluan), persendian tulang bahu dan paha, dan tempat lekat tendon dan ligamen
  13. 13. Kondrosit di lakuna Serat kolagen di matriks
  14. 14. TABEL PERBANDINGAN Perbandingan Tulang Rawan Hialin Tulang Rawan Elastik Tulang Rawan Fibroblas (Fibrokartilago) Warna Bening atau Putih Kebiruan Kuning Gelap Keruh Perikondrium Selalu Membungkus Membungkus Tidak Memiliki Sifat Keras dan Rapuh setelah mengalami Kalsifikasi Lentur Paling Kuat Kalsifikasi Mengalami Tidak Mengalami - Kandungan Mukopolisakarida sulfat dan serat kolagen Banyak serat elastik dan sedikit serat kolagen Banyak serat kolagen yang tersusun rapat Letak  Kerangka Fetus (stadium embrio)  Orang dewasa : permukaan sendi, ujung tulang rusuk yang melekat pada tulang dada, hidung, laring, trakea, bronkiolus Dinding saluran telinga luar, daun telinga, dinding saluran Eustachius, epiglotis, laring Bagian – bagian yang sering mendapat tarikan
  15. 15. B. JARINGAN TULANG KERAS (OSTEON) • Nama lain: tulang sejati • Definsi: penyusun kerangka tubuh dari komponen nonseluler berupa matriks dan komponen seluler
  16. 16. • Matriks tulang sangat padat dan kaku mengandung subtansi : o Semen glikosaminoglikans (protein polisakarida) o Serat osteokolagen o Garam anorganik kalsium fosfat o Kalsium karbonat o Sedikit kalsium florida o Magnesium florida
  17. 17. • 4 Komponen seluler : 1)Osteoprogenitor 2)Osteoblas 3)Osteosit (sel tulang) 4)Osteoklas
  18. 18. 1) OSTEOPROGENITOR • Sel induk dari osteoblas dan osteoklas yang berasal dari mesenkim • Berbentuk gelendong • Terdapat pada :  Permukaan tulang di lapisan dalam periosteum (lapisan pembungkus tulang)  Endosteum (lapisan yang membatasi rongga sumsum tulang)  Saluran vaskuler tulang kompak
  19. 19. 2) OSTEOBLAS • Sel yang memiliki banyak variasi bentuk, seperti kuboid, piramidal, atau lembaran • Terdapat pada permukaan tulang • Berfungsi menyintesis unsur organik matriks tulang, seperti kolagen dan glikoprotein • Mengandung enzim fosfatase alkali yang berfungsi dalam proses kalsifikasi (pengapuran) sehingga matriks menjadi keras
  20. 20. 3) OSTEOSIT (SEL TULANG) • Merupakan Osteoblas yang tertimbun didalam matriks • Berada didalam lakuna (rongga berbentuk lonjong bikonveks) • Tonjolan halus sitoplasmanya menjulur ke dalam kanalikuli yang keluar dari lakuna • Kanalikuli dari lakuna yang saling berdekatan akan saling berhubungan dan berfungsi untuk transportasi zat nutrisi dan zat sisa
  21. 21. 4) OSTEOKLAS • Disebut giant cell karena berukuran besar dan berinti banyak (3 – 6 buah) dengan jumlah anak inti bervariasi • Terdapat di dekat permukaan tulang atau dalam lekukan dangkal lakuna Howship • Mengeluarkan kolagenase dan enzim proteolitik yang berfungsi dalam proses resorpsi tulang atau osteolisis (penghacuran tulang)
  22. 22. •Berdasarkan strukturnya, tulang keras : 1. Tulang spongiosa (tulang spons) 2. Tulang kompak
  23. 23. 1. TULANG SPONGIOSA (TULANG SPONS) • Memiliki rongga – rongga • Tersusun dari trabekula (lamela – lamela dengan lakuna yang mengandung osteosit) dan lempeng – lempeng yang saling berhubungan • Terletak pada bagian dalam tulang dan langsung berhubungan dengan sumsum tulang
  24. 24. Tulang spons Tulang kompak Trabekula LamelaEndosteumBukaan kanalikuli Lakuna Osteosit Osteoklas Osteoblas Kanalikuli Lamela
  25. 25. 2. TULANG KOMPAK • Tidak memiliki rongga • Terletak di bagian luar tulang spons • Terdiri atas berjuta – juta system Havers yang tersusun menurut sumbu panjang tulang • Sistem Havers ditemukan pertama kali oleh dokter berkebangsaan Inggris, yaitu Clapton Havers • Sistem Havers terdiri atas lamela matriks tulang, lakuna, kenalikuli, dan saluran Havers • Setiap saluran Havers dikelilingi 5 – 20 lamela secara konsentris
  26. 26. • Lakuna berisi sel – sel tulang (osteosit) • Lakuna dan kanalikuli berhubungan langsung dengan saluran Havers • Saluran Havers berisi pembuluh darah, limfa, serabut saraf, dan jaringan ikat • Kanalikuli bagian tepi sistem Havers tidak berhubungan dengan kanalikuli dari sistem Havers yang lainnya • Antara saluran Havers yang satu dengan yang lain, dihubungkan oleh saluran melintang yang disebut saluran Volkmann
  27. 27. Tulang kompak Tulang spons Osteon Tulang kompak Tulang spons Pembuluh Limfa Saraf Pembuluh darah Trabekula
  28. 28. Dilihat dari Mikroskop Lakuna (mengandung osteosit) Lamela Saluran Havers Kanalikuli Osteon

