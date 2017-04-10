THE GERUND AND INFINITIVE LYSS KHEYLA COAILA SUMIRE
OBJECTIVES OF THE CLASS: 1. To differentiate the use of a gerund and an infinitive. 2. Do sentences with gerunds and infin...
WHAT ARE GERUNDS? •That functions as a noun that names an activity rather than a person or thing. •Also, you can use a ger...
FORMS OF USE: We use gerunds (verb + ing): 1. After CERTAIN VERBS : • I enjoy singing •I imagine travelling to USA one day.
LET´S PRACTICE English exercise "Gerund after certain verbs" 1. Do you regret______ (have) done that? 2. The job will invo...
FORMS OF USE: 1. After prepositions :  I drank a cup of coffee before leaving. What was her reaction on hearing the news?
LET´S PRACTICE: English exercise "Gerund after certain verbs" 1.After_____(having)shower, I waited for Steven. 2.The table...
FORMS OF USE: 1. As the subject or object of a sentence :  Swimming is good exercise. Dancing is great fun.
LET´S PRACTICE: English exercise "as subject or object" 1. _____(cook) is my hobby. 2. Do you enjoy _____(swim)? 3.Why don...
WHAT ARE THE INFINITIVES? •Infinitives can be used as nouns, adjectives and adverbs. •Because an infinitive is not a verb,...
•Also, it has two forms: •INFINITIVE + TO •INFINITIVE WITHOUT TO/ "zero infinitive" With to •TO EAT •TO SIT Without to •EA...
WE USE 'TO' + INFINITIVE: 1. After CERTAIN VERBS : • They decided to leave their house. •Don´t forget to call me when some...
LET´S PRACTICE: English exercise "after certain verbs" 1.Madie tried____(open) the door with a screwdriver. 2. She avoided...
FORMS OF USE: 2. After many adjectives : It's difficult to get up early. 3. To show purpose: I came to London to study E...
LET´S PRACTICE: English excercise "After many adjectives" 1.We are happy______(see) you here. 2. We were pleased _______(r...
CONCLUSION 1. What is desired is that the student knows how to differentiate the use of gerunds and infinitives. 2. It is ...
FOR PRACTICE MORE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGbHSzTpe Hc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fyr5WhdXo E8 http://www.cu...
The gerund and infinitive

