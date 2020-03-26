Taller gramatica verb patterns

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to the Grammar Workshop: Verb Patterns
VERB PATTERNS 1. Any tense 2. Totally different from Spanish 3. Complexity/Complex Nouns 4. General Concept/ There are exc...
CASE 1: “TO” ● ASAS 1. Actions regarding decisions 2. Actions regarding intention/desires 3. Actions indicating purposes.
QUESTIONS ● ASAS ● What do you want to do after finishing the quarantine? ● What could be the significant purpose of inter...
CASE 2: “-ING” ● ASAS 1. Actions regarding emotions 2. Prepositions 3. Complex nouns
QUESTIONS ● ASAS ● What do you enjoy doing after a long day? ● What are you really bad at?/ What was ____ famous for? ● Wh...
CASE 3: “NOT TO/NOT -ING” ● ASAS 1. Modal Verbs 2. Let/Make/Help/Had Better/Would Rather 3. Imperatives
QUESTIONS ● What can/can’t you do in your house right now? ● What should you do if an uninvited person arrives to your hou...
CASE 3: “NOT TO/NOT -ING” ● ASAS 1. LOVE/HATE/LIKE 2. HELP 3. STOP/GO ON 4. REMEMBER/FORGET 5. TRY
WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE? -ING 1. “I love working” 2. “I can’t help cleaning when I see something dirty ”“ 3. “She stop playi...
