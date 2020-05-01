Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HSCI 611 CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT IN HEALTH SCIENCES Lesson 1 Flashcards on the Six-Step Approach to Curriculum Development ...
Step 1
Problem Identification and General Needs Assessment: "This step begins with the identification and critical analysis of a ...
Step 2
Targeted Needs Assessment: "This step involves assessing the needs of one's targeted group of learners and their...institu...
Step 3
Goals and Objectives: "Once the needs of targeted learners have been goals and objectives for the curriculum can be writte...
Step 4
Educational Strategies: "Once objectives have been clarified, curriculum content chosen and educational methods are select...
Step 5
Implementation: "Implementation involves the implementation of both the educational intervention and its evaluation" (Kern...
Step 6
Evaluation and Feedback: "Evaluation can be used not only to drive the ongoing learning of participants and the improvemen...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HSCI 611 Lesson 1 LO1 Flashcards

38 views

Published on

Identify and describe each step of the six-step approach to curriculum development.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HSCI 611 Lesson 1 LO1 Flashcards

  1. 1. HSCI 611 CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT IN HEALTH SCIENCES Lesson 1 Flashcards on the Six-Step Approach to Curriculum Development (Lesson Objective 1)
  2. 2. Step 1
  3. 3. Problem Identification and General Needs Assessment: "This step begins with the identification and critical analysis of a health care need or other problem" (Kern, 2016, p. 6).
  4. 4. Step 2
  5. 5. Targeted Needs Assessment: "This step involves assessing the needs of one's targeted group of learners and their...institution/learning environment, which may be different from the needs of learners and...institutions in general" (Kern, 2016, p. 6).
  6. 6. Step 3
  7. 7. Goals and Objectives: "Once the needs of targeted learners have been goals and objectives for the curriculum can be written, starting with broad or general goals and then moving to specific measurable objectives (Kern, 2016, p. 7).
  8. 8. Step 4
  9. 9. Educational Strategies: "Once objectives have been clarified, curriculum content chosen and educational methods are selected that will most likely achieve the educational objectives" (Kern, 2016, p. 7).
  10. 10. Step 5
  11. 11. Implementation: "Implementation involves the implementation of both the educational intervention and its evaluation" (Kern, 2016, p. 8).
  12. 12. Step 6
  13. 13. Evaluation and Feedback: "Evaluation can be used not only to drive the ongoing learning of participants and the improvement of a curriculum but also to gain support and resources for curriculum, and, in research situations, to answer questions about the effectiveness of a specific curriculum or the relative merits of different educational strategies" (Kern, 2016, p. 8).

×