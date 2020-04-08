HLP #3 - Systematically Designed Instruction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sources ▪ McLeskey, J., Maheady, L., Billingsley, B., Brownell, M. T., & Lewis, T. J. (2019). High leverage practices for ...
  1. 1. Three Essential Components to Systematically Designed Instruction
  2. 2. 3 Essential Components The following three components are essential to systematic instruction. Including these components can allow you, the teacher, to confidently implement this HLP.
  3. 3. Set Clear Learning Goals Set clear, specific, challenging and measurable learning goals for students.
  4. 4. Set Clear Learning Goals Learning goals should be set for: ▪ Individual students ▪ Instructional Groups ▪ Entire Class All goals should be based on available data and should be clearly communicated with students. 4
  5. 5. Organize and Sequence Lessons Logically Instructional content should be selected and sequenced logically to support and scaffold student learning.
  6. 6. Organize and Sequence Lessons Logically The learning activities and processes chosen should support progress toward student learning goals. ▪ Less complex knowledge and skills should be taught before more complex concepts. ▪ Frequently used content should be taught before less frequently used content. ▪ Teacher explicitly teach students skills and procedures needed for independent application. 6
  7. 7. Provide Scaffolds and Structures for Learning Support students in organizing new knowledge by providing scaffolds and structures for learning.
  8. 8. Provide Scaffolds and Structures for Learning To reach learning goals students need a variety of ways to interact with or demonstrate the skills or concept. This may include use of: ▪ Manipulatives ▪ Graphic Organizers ▪ Visual Aids ▪ Models ▪ Note Taking Strategies ▪ Other Organizational Tools Important Note: These scaffolds must be explicitly taught and modeled with students to show how they can be used for learning. 8
  9. 9. Sources ▪ McLeskey, J., Maheady, L., Billingsley, B., Brownell, M. T., & Lewis, T. J. (2019). High leverage practices for inclusive classrooms. New York: Routledge. ▪ Presentation template by SlidesCarnival ▪ Photographs by Unsplash 9

