Presentation on: Mid- point line drawing algorithm SUBMITTED BY: Juhi Kumari
Midpoint algorithm is an incremental algorithm. Candidate Pixels Current Pixel ( xk, yk) Midpoint Line Coordinates of Midp...
Equation of the line: y-y1/x-x1=y2-y1/x2-x1 ----(1) Let w = x2  x1, and h = y2  y1 By using equation (1) y-y1/x-x1=h/w T...
Decision criteria F(MP) = Fk =F(xk+1, yk+ ½) ------ (Notation) If Fk < 0 : The midpoint is above the line. So the next pix...
Choice of the next pixel Midpoint Below Line Next pixel = (xk+1, yk+1) Fk > 0 yk+1 = yk+1 Midpoint Above Line Next pixel =...
Fk = F(xk+1, yk+ ½) By using equation, Fk = h (x  x1)  w (y  y1) Fk = h (xk+1  x1)  w (yk+½  y1)------(1) But, Fk+1 ...
So, Fk< 0 : yk+1 = yk. Hence, Fk+1 = Fk + h . Fk  0 : yk+1 = yk+1. Hence, Fk+1 = Fk + h  w. Now, putting k=0 in equation...
int h = y2-y1; int w = x2-x1; float F=h-w/2; int x=x1, y=y1; for (x=x1; x<=x2; x++) { setPixel(x, y); if(F < 0) F = F+h; e...
QUES: Find the intermediate pixels of the point (1,2) and (6,6) using mid point line drawing algorithm? ANS: Given, x1=1,y...
Mid point
