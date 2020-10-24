Re：ゲーム理論入門 第14回 - 仁

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“ ” — —
Google          
              (N, v)
                      v({1,2,3}) = 100 v({1,2}) = 50 v({2,3}) = 80 v({1,3}) = 40 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 (N, v)
                      (N, v) ∑ i∈S xi ≥ v(S), ∀S ⊂ N e(S, x) = v(S) − ∑ i∈S xi e(S, x) ≤ 0
                      N v({1,2}) = 50 v({2,3}) = 80 v({1,3}) = 40 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 2N − 2 θ(x) x1 = 30, x2...
                        v({1,2}) = 50 v({2,3}) = 80 v({1,3}) = 40 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 x′ 1 = 30, x′ 2 = 50, x...
                        x, x′ θ(x′ ) = (10, − 10, − 20, − 30, − 30, − 50) θ(x) = (10, − 20, − 20, − 30, − 30, − 40) x >L x′
                        x, x′ k, 1 ≤ k ≤ 2n − 4 θl(x) = θl(x′) ∀l = 1,2,⋯k − 1, θk(x) < θk(x′) x x′ x >L x′ x x x 𝒩(v) = {...
                      v({1,2}) = 50 v({2,3}) = 80 v({1,3}) = 40 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 x = (x1, x2, x3) ∈ 𝒜(v) e...
                        min M e({1,2}, x) = v({1,2}) − (x1 + x2) = 50 − (x1 + x2) ≤ M e({2,3}, x) = v({2,3}) − (x2 + x3) =...
                        min M 0 ≤ x3 ≤ M + 50 0 ≤ x1 ≤ M + 20 0 ≤ x2 ≤ M + 60 s . t . 0 ≤ (x1 + x2 + x3) = 100 ≤ 3M + 130 ...
                        min M e({1,2}, x) = 50 − (x1 + x2) ≤ M e({2,3}, x) = 80 − (x2 + x3) ≤ M e({1,3}, x) = 40 − (x1 + x...
                            x3 x1 = 20 x2 = 60 x3 = 50
                    v({1,2,3}) = 100 v({1,2}) = 50 v({2,3}) = 80 v({1,3}) = 80 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 x3 x1 + x2...
                        min M e({1,2}, x) = v({1,2}) − (x1 + x2) = 50 − (x1 + x2) ≤ M e({2,3}, x) = v({2,3}) − (x2 + x3) =...
                        min M 0 ≤ x3 ≤ M + 50 0 ≤ x1 ≤ M + 20 0 ≤ x2 ≤ M + 20 s . t . 0 ≤ (x1 + x2 + x3) = 100 ≤ 3M + 90 ⇔...
                    v({1,2,3}) = 100 v({1,2}) = 30 v({2,3}) = 60 v({1,3}) = 100 v({1}) = 0 v({2}) = 0 v({3}) = 0 x1 + x2 ≥...
                        min M e({1,2}, x) = v({1,2}) − (x1 + x2) = 30 − (x1 + x2) ≤ M e({2,3}, x) = v({2,3}) − (x2 + x3) =...
                        min M 0 ≤ x3 ≤ M + 70 0 ≤ x1 ≤ M + 40 0 ≤ x2 ≤ M + 0 s . t . 0 ≤ (x1 + x2 + x3) = 100 ≤ 3M + 110 ⇔...
                        min M′ e({1,2}, x) = v({1,2}) − (x1 + x2) = 30 − x1 ≤ M′ e({2,3}, x) = v({2,3}) − (x2 + x3) = 60 −...
                        min M′ s . t . (x1, x2, x3) = (35, 0, 65) 30 − x1 ≤ M′ 60 − x3 ≤ M′ ⇔ x1 − 40 ≤ M′ x1 + x3 = 100 −...
                     
 
     
Re：ゲーム理論入門 第14回 - 仁 -
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm33749161
https://youtu.be/NdSkk-2kYI4

