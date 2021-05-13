Transcription process slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Transcription of t-RNA in eukaryotic cell RNA Polymerase RNA Pol I- r RNA (18S and 26S) RNA Pol II – m RNA RNA Pol III- t RNA
  2. 2. Important things of Transcription 1. RNA Polymerase 2. DNA sequence 3. Enhancer 4. Repressor 5. Transcription factors
  3. 3. Transcription factors binding in promoter region +1
  4. 4. Transcription start site
  5. 5. Transcription factors binding in promoter region
  6. 6. Transcription factors binding in promoter region
  7. 7. Pol III binding in promoter region
  8. 8. Transcription of r-RNA in eukaryotic cell RNA Pol I- r RNA Transcription of divided into 1. Initiation 2. Elongation 3. Termination
  9. 9. Promoter region for r-RNA transcription
  10. 10. Promoter region and transcription start site for r-RNA transcription UCE AP
  11. 11. Transcription factors binding in promoter region
  12. 12. Transcription factors binding in promoter region
  13. 13. RNA Pol I binding in promoter region
  14. 14. Elongation of Transcription
  15. 15. Elongation of Transcription The newly synthesized RNA always 5’------3’
  16. 16. Mechanism of Nucleotide polymerization OH group of one nucleotide attach with the phosphate group of another nucleotide to make the phosphodiester linkage in the RNA chain. PPi
  17. 17. Termination of Transcription Polyadenylation of mRNA
  18. 18. Polyadenylation of mRNA
  19. 19. Polyadenylation of mRNA CF: Cleavage Factor CPSF: Cleavage and polyadenylation specific Factor CST: Cleavage specific Factor
  20. 20. Polyadenylation of mRNA
  21. 21. Polyadenylation of mRNA
  22. 22. 5' capping in eukaryotic transcription • 5' capping is post transcriptional modification • Protected RNA from exonuclease • Help to transport from nucleus to cytoplasm
  23. 23. Regular phosphodiester linkage
  24. 24. 5' capping in eukaryotic transcription Guanosine tri-phosphate GTP added with 5’ end of RNA by guanyl transferase
  25. 25. G ‘0’ cap G ‘1’ cap G ‘2’ cap 5' capping in eukaryotic transcription
  26. 26. Translation in eukaryotes Translation divided into 1. Initiation 2. Elongation 3. Termination Initiation 1. Pre-initiation Complex 2. Attachment of mRNA with Pre initiation complex 3. Scanning of mRNA to find out first codon 4. Make Functional unit for translation
  27. 27. Pre-initiation Complex
  28. 28. Attachment of mRNA with Pre initiation complex
  29. 29. Scanning of mRNA to find out first codon
  30. 30. Make Functional unit for translation

