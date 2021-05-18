Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RESTRICTION ENZYMES Presented by: JOYDEEP PAL STUDENT CODE: BWU/BBT/18/036 TOPIC: Restriction Enzymes and their role SUBJE...
NUCLEASE ENZYMES: • Nuclease enzyme… • Two types of Nuclease enzyme are: Exonucleases and Endonucleases. • Exonucleases: ...
Restriction Enzymes: • The enzymes are also called “MOLECULAR SCISSORS”. Found in a wide variety of prokaryotes. • First ...
HOW THE R.E. CLEAVES? • The sticky ends, have unpaired DNA nucleotides on either 5'- or 3'- strand, which are known as ov...
Recognition Site: • The DNA sequence to which restriction enzymes can bind. • The site of the DNA sequence where it is cl...
TYPES OF RESTRICTION ENZYMES:  Naturally occurring restriction endonucleases are categorized into four groups (Types I, ...
RESTRICTION MODIFICATION: • Restriction-modification (R-M) systems as defense mechanisms. R-M systems recognize the methy...
METHYLATION: • In bacteria, DNA methylation is used as a signal for the regulation of a specific DNA-protein interaction....
 Nomenclature of R.E: • Since their discovery in the 1970s, many restriction enzymes have been identified. • More than 35...
 APPLICATIONS OF RESTRICTION ENZYMES: • They are used to assist insertion of genes into plasmid vectors during gene cloni...
Acknowledgement: • I wouldlike to thankour respected facultyKRISHNENDUSIR for guide and support me to work in this kind o...
Restriction enzymes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
39 views
May. 18, 2021

Restriction enzymes

Bacterial methylation and restriction enzymes functions.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Easy Strength: How to Get a Lot Stronger Than Your Competition-And Dominate in Your Sport Pavel Tsatsouline
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4/5)
Free
Essential Yoga: An Illustrated Guide to over 100 Yoga Poses and Meditation Olivia H. Miller
(4/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter The Kettlebell!: Strength Secret of the Soviet Supermen Pavel Tsatsouline
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat Bacon, Don't Jog: Get Strong. Get Lean. No Bullshit. Grant Petersen
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Forever Painless: End Chronic Pain and Reclaim Your Life in 30 Minutes a Day Miranda Esmonde-White
(2/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
May I Be Happy: A Memoir of Love, Yoga, and Changing My Mind Cyndi Lee
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Restriction enzymes

  1. 1. RESTRICTION ENZYMES Presented by: JOYDEEP PAL STUDENT CODE: BWU/BBT/18/036 TOPIC: Restriction Enzymes and their role SUBJECT: BIOINFORMATICS REG: NO: 18013000519 of 2018-19 ROLL NO: 18010310021 DATE: 20.05.21
  2. 2. NUCLEASE ENZYMES: • Nuclease enzyme… • Two types of Nuclease enzyme are: Exonucleases and Endonucleases. • Exonucleases: To remove nucleotides from the end of a DNA molecule. • Endonucleases: Able to break internal phosphodiester bond.
  3. 3. Restriction Enzymes: • The enzymes are also called “MOLECULAR SCISSORS”. Found in a wide variety of prokaryotes. • First concept of R.E. was postulated in 1960s by W. Arber and first RE was isolated in 1970s by Nathans and Smith named HindII. • Most of bacteria are used Restriction enzymes as a defense against bacteriophage. • Restriction enzymes are used for either cleaving the phage DNA or modification itself. • Example of R.E: EcoRI, BamHI, HindII etc.. Fig: Viral genome is entering into the bacterial cell.
  4. 4. HOW THE R.E. CLEAVES? • The sticky ends, have unpaired DNA nucleotides on either 5'- or 3'- strand, which are known as overhangs. • A straight cut of restriction enzymes generates blunt ends, where both strands terminate in a base pair. • Sequence of EcoRI: 5’GAATTC 3’ , it is PALINDROMIC sequence. 5’ GAATTC 3’ 3’ CTTAAG 5’ Fig: The DNA sequences are digested by the EcoRI and SmaI restriction enzymes.
  5. 5. Recognition Site: • The DNA sequence to which restriction enzymes can bind. • The site of the DNA sequence where it is cleaved by the restriction enzyme. • The recognition sequences can also be classified by the number of bases in its recognition site, usually between 4 and 8 bases. • Many of them are palindromic. FIG: Recognition site of BamHI Fig: A palindromic recognition site reads the same on the reverse strand as it does on the forward strand when both are read in the same orientation.
  6. 6. TYPES OF RESTRICTION ENZYMES:  Naturally occurring restriction endonucleases are categorized into four groups (Types I, II III, and IIs): • Type I enzymes cleave DNA at random sites more than 1kb from a recognition site; ATP required. Ex: EcoKI, EcoK12 etc.. • Type II enzymes cleave DNA within a recognition site, do not require ATP, most require divalent cation (Mg2++). Ex: EcoRI, BamHI etc.. • Type III restriction enzymes (e.g., EcoP15) recognize two separate non- palindromic sequences that are inversely oriented. Ex: EcoP15 etc.. • Type IIs enzymes cleavage occurs on one side of recognition sequence up to 20bp away. Ex: FauI, HphI etc...
  7. 7. RESTRICTION MODIFICATION: • Restriction-modification (R-M) systems as defense mechanisms. R-M systems recognize the methylation status of incoming foreign DNA, e.g., phage genomes. • Methylated sequences are recognized as self (bacterial genome), while recognition sequences on the incoming DNA lacking methylation are recognized as nonself and are cleaved by the restriction endonuclease (REase). • The methylation status at the genomic recognition sites is maintained by the cognate methyltransferase (MTase) of the R-M system. • The combination of restriction endonuclease and methylase enzyme termed as RESTRICTION MODIFICATION(RM) SYSTEM. Fig: Bacterial cell is protecting as self methylated sequence from phage DNA.
  8. 8. METHYLATION: • In bacteria, DNA methylation is used as a signal for the regulation of a specific DNA-protein interaction. • Typical sites of methylation include the N6 position of Adenine, the N4 position of Cytosine or the C5 position of Cytosine residue. • Dam methylase is responsible for N-residue of Adenine and Dcm methylase is responsible for methylation of Cytosine.
  9. 9.  Nomenclature of R.E: • Since their discovery in the 1970s, many restriction enzymes have been identified. • More than 3500 different Type II restriction enzymes have been characterized. • Using a naming system based on bacterial GENUS, SPECIES and STRAIN. • E.C. number of EcoRI enzyme is 3.1.23.13. • HindII enzyme: Genus: Haemophilus Species: influenzae; Strain: Rd and second identified. Derivation of the EcoRI name Abbreviation Meaning Description E Escherichia genus co coli specific species R RY13 strain I First identified order of identification in the bacterium
  10. 10.  APPLICATIONS OF RESTRICTION ENZYMES: • They are used to assist insertion of genes into plasmid vectors during gene cloning and protein production experiments. • Restriction enzymes are used to digest genomic DNA for gene analysis by Southern Blot. • Allows for the large scale production of human insulin for diabetes using E.coli, as well as Hepatitis B and HPV vaccine.
  11. 11. Acknowledgement: • I wouldlike to thankour respected facultyKRISHNENDUSIR for guide and support me to work in this kind of interesting topic.

×