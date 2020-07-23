EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY IN CHHATTISGARH

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Prepared By: GUNJAN SHARMA Assistant Professor Pragati College, Raipur.
  2. 2. Since being recognized as a State in 2000, Chhattisgarh seems to be on a growth trajectory in every sector including the education. To improve the education standards of the State and to provide good quality education to youth, the Government is promoting and installing virtual classrooms, smart classrooms and smart libraries in educational institutes across the State. It contains pre-recorded lectures of important topics from various eminent professors to help students learn effectively. To provide them with extra input, it is being tried to focus that every college has a Wi- Fi so that they can search more things about their subjects. We are also planning to distribute them Tablets pre-loaded with the content of certain important topics of the subjects. Other than that the government is also planning to distribute tablets pre- loaded with the content of certain important topics of the subjects. The State Government has launched several programmes for enhancing the academic scenario of Chhattisgarh. Persistent efforts of the State Government have led to Chhattisgarh witnessing an overall growth in the literacy rate. The Government is trying to enhance the use of Education Technology
  3. 3. Most of the children in the State usually attend three years of Montessori Education before joining 1st standard in a school. Like other States and Union Territories (UT) of India, the schools in Chhattisgarh follow the same 10+2 pattern of education pedagogy. One can come across both private and state-run schools in Chhattisgarh. The Government-run schools are mostly affiliated to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. Students can also join schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) or International Baccalaureate (IB) schools. The state-run schools have adopted Hindi as the medium of instruction while English is preferred by most of the private schools.
  4. 4. Despite the Government’s continuous efforts, Chhattisgarh ranked among the 10 lowest positioned states for primary (I-V classes) and middle schools (VI-VIII) with 28th position on a list of 35 on the Education Development Index (EDI). While there is a host of factors discouraging children to attend schools, Naxalism is the root cause for putting off young ones from going to schools. The State is placed higher than bigger states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on EDI but it is found that Chhattisgarh has fallen behind in most of the 24 performance indicators for education sector that were broadly grouped under four segments — access, teachers, outcome and infrastructure.
  5. 5. Like school education, the Government and various private players have invested to improve the Higher Education in Chhattisgarh. There are 206 government colleges and seven universities including private universities. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the State is around 13 per cent, far behind the national average of GER which is around 22 but certain measures have been taken by the Chhattisgarh Government to equate the GER of the State with that of the national average. The most important of those measures is the implementation of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). RUSA is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), launched in 2013, with an aim to provide strategic funding to eligible higher educational institutions of different states. The scheme focuses on three major aspects: Access to education, equity among children and providing quality education. For easy access of higher education to youth of the State, The government is coming up with four new universities at Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Durg and Ambikapur. Under RUSA, grant of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of each new university.
  6. 6. Description 2011 2001 Literacy 70.28% 64.66% Male Literacy 80.27% 77.38% Female Literacy 60.24% 51.85% Total Literate 15,379,922 11,173,149 Male Literate 8,807,893 6,711,395 Female Literate 6,572,029 4,461,754 LITERACY RATE IN CHHATTISGARH
  7. 7. Geographical variation Effect of naxalites Majority of rural population Agriculture based economy Lack of trained teachers Language variation Majority of tribal people Changing technological Improvement in level of education system Literacy Rates and Variations across Districts Availability and Accessibility of Schools Basic Facilities in the Existing Schools Teachers and Pedagogy Related Issues Learning Outcomes
  8. 8. For teachers training Broadcasting of educational television Broadcasting of educational radio For making effective of distance education For development of audio visual aids For publicity of literacy program For development of self instructional material Development of educational laboratory Computerized educational means Fulfill of educational objectives For development of educational skill Knowledge of different innovation
  9. 9. Chhattisgarh Edusat network was established in 20 sep 2004, which is being broadcast from the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Raipur, through which teacher training and classroom teaching is broadcast. ISRO has provided technical support in establishing this network for the network. Q-BAND hub was established in SCERT Raipur. This satellite service is the only service dedicated to education in the entire nation through which quality education can be transmitted to even remote areas of the state.
  10. 10. To improve teaching methods through Edusat using various technologies like virtual classrooms, demand based visualization etc. to improve the prevailing curriculum at different levels. Convert passive access to active learning. To enable teachers and master trainers to use Information Technology and Information Communication Technology through EduSat. Continuous increase in service and continuous training of teachers and their level of knowledge and skills. Discussing why with the community.
  11. 11. Programs based on subjects other than the subject matter are broadcast to the students like how to be healthy, develop good habits, importance of sports, importance of values, etiquette, environment safety, etc. Program for Students:
  12. 12. Classroom Management, School Management, Group Teaching, Community Learning Assessment, Use Of Educational Technology In The Classroom, Diagnostic Tests And Remedial Teaching, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Children's Problems, Specific Students' Education, Use Of Teaching Aids etc. Program for Teachers:
  13. 13. Role of parents in school or students' education. Explaining the importance of education.  Knowledge of the rights and duties of the community.  Parents Association or community success story. Vaccination programs and other health related programs. Program for Community:
  14. 14. Grant For Teaching Aids TLE Grants (Teaching learning equipments) Maintenance Grant Academic Support Radio Teaching Indira Information Technology Project Multimedia Program Computer Assisted Learning Adepts Program For Quality Of Teaching Making Video Lesson Geographical Information System British Connecting Class Toll- Free Helpline Teachers Online Record Questions Paper In Set School Grading Quality Education Program Education Web Portal Student And Teacher ID Teachers Monitoring Teacher’s Training

