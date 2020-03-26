2. proposal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proposal 1 Working Title: Alters Audience: The genre of my project is Psychological Horror and this would be an age rating...
Proposal 2 WEEK OVERALL PLAN SPECIFIC TASKS 1 Initial Response + Proposal  Come up with an idea and create beneficial moo...
Proposal 3 Schedule On the first week I plan to get through the 'Initial Plans' PowerPoint, and hopefully by the end of th...
  1. 1. Proposal 1 Working Title: Alters Audience: The genre of my project is Psychological Horror and this would be an age rating of 15+ because it wouldn’t be suitable for younger years. After doing some research on horror films and their audience I haven’t found any evidence to suggest that one gender prefer this genre compared to the other so I think there isn’t a certain gender to appeal to however I think it depends on the person and if they are interested in it. Additionally there isn’t a specific social status group that this is aimed towards because I can’t put it into a category based on someone’s lifestyle I think that if they enjoy that genre then this will appeal to them. Starting with the age group I think this would appeal to that sort of age and above because teenagers like the thrill of being scared and on edge whereas younger children don’t. Rationale (approx. 100 words) I think I have made good progress throughout the year as I have become more confident in using the different software, also I have improved the writing aspect of each rotation. If I look at the first project I did which was music videos I learned to mask certain areas of the clip in Premier Pro as well as syncing the music up with the clip and this has helped me come to a decision of doing a trailer because I enjoy working in video and I realised this the further I went on through the rotations. During the print rotation I learned how to use Photoshop to a better standard as well as Adobe InDesign and this has helped me realise that I enjoy creating a poster and creating something that stands out but I didn’t enjoy the writing aspect hence why I chose not to do a magazine. So I have chosen to not only do a trailer but also a poster because this will allow it t feel more real and it will also give me the chance to not only film but capture professional looking photos and this will challenge me because I will have to work under a timed schedule and still get good quality photos and footage but this is something I want to do because this will help me learn more about managing my time which is something I have struggled with in past projects but it is also something that is really important in the creative industry so it is something I will have to work on to get better at for the future. Project Concept (approx. 200 words) The concept of my project is to do a trailer advertising a film and alongside that is to create a poster, the genre of the trailer is a psychological horror that explores the experiences of a person with dissociative identity disorder. The trailer is going to show the difference between the personalities and the aim is to make it gripping for the viewers and get across as much of the story as possible but without making it boring. I plan to make a short trailer that’s is full of suspense and then a longer trailer that develops the characters to a better extent, there will be a few posters that are going to be minimal in terms of their design and I want them to show the character in the middle with faint pictures of the personalities in the background. The most important research that I will need to do is looking at people who have this because it is important to portray it correctly however I will dramatize some of it for the project, additionally I need to do some research on how to frame a scene effectively and some research on backlighting as I think this will help in the overall quality of the project because I want lighting to be a key part of this as it will show the difference between each personality so researching it to the best I can would be beneficial. Evaluation (approx. 50 words) When evaluating my work I plan to evaluate every big step whilst making this trailer and poster because I think this will help when moving onto the next step. When it comes to the final evaluation I plan to look at what I did well and how I could have improved things because this will help for future projects. Something I want to evaluate is how I worked using the different software and what new skills I picked up and what could have been improved because I think this will help when doing other projects in the future because it will allow me to see what I need to work on the most.
  2. 2. Proposal 2 WEEK OVERALL PLAN SPECIFIC TASKS 1 Initial Response + Proposal  Come up with an idea and create beneficial mood boards that relate to my project 2 Product + Audience Research  Research beneficial existing products and do some research on the target audience 3 Production Experiments  Experiment the different shots I want to do and experiment different lighting in different rooms 4 Pre-Production and Planning  Create a clear schedule to help with production and create some storyboards so I have a clear story to work with 5 Production  Film the trailer 6 Production  Put together the trailer and start on editing 7 Production  Continue editing and then start on the poster 8 Production  Finish the poster and put it into different scenarios e.g. On a Bus 9 Evaluation  Evaluate everything I have done and discuss what went well and what could be improved. 10 Development + Contingency  Go over all the work done and see if I could improve any of the written aspects and make sure all the production is completed to a good standard
  3. 3. Proposal 3 Schedule On the first week I plan to get through the ‘Initial Plans’ PowerPoint, and hopefully by the end of the week be ready to start the ‘Research’ PowerPoint. For the research I am going to be looking at film trailers under the genre horror/psychological horror as this is what genre my trailer is going to be, I plan to look at quite a few so I can gather the different conventions needed for a trailer and I can see what works and what doesn’t. In the second week I plan to finish the ‘Research’ PowerPoint and move onto the ‘Production Experiments’ and in this I plan to trial different shots and different editing effects to see what works best and what I need to work on. I am also going to experiment with the colour of certain scenes and see if there is a way to colour certain scenes so they are really bright or if they can get quite dark, I also plan to work on the audio and try out different sounds and change the pitch of a few things. I plan to get this done within the week which will allow me to move on and work on the ‘Pre-Production’ PowerPoint and this is where I am going to draw out the story boards and have a clear idea organised onto a few pieces of paper with a clear idea of what shots I am going to need. At this point I will also start creating a script which wont consist of a lot of dialogue however I think it would work better if there was one, I will also create a clear layout for the poster and have few colour schemes that I am going to work with as well as a few colour schemes for the lighting for the trailer. This will then lead me onto the production stage and I plan to have finished filming withing 2/3 days because this will give me plenty of time to put it all together with the effects and the dialogue, I plan to take some photos for the poster however these are as a backup if my idea of having bits of the trailer on don’t work as well as I want them to. I plan to look at all the footage to see if any of it needs to be re-filmed and if it does I have enough time to do so.I think the trailer will take approximately 2 weeks to finish which will then give me 2 weeks to focus on the print aspect however I don’t think this will take too long because I plan to use images from the trailer because I think it will link up nicely and work well together so if I manage to finish this and have some time left I plan to go back and work on the trailer to see if anything needs to be improved. Then there is the evaluation stage and this is where I will weigh up what I have done well and what I think worked but it will also give me the chance to discuss what could have gone better. Bibliography At least 7 sources total and should include books, videos/films/video games, magazines and newspaper articles etc. 1. Gilbert, Grace. (2020) Target Audience Research Survey (conducted on 25/03/2020) 2. Gilbert, Angela. (2020) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 27/03/2020) 3. Daltrey, George. (2020) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 27/03/2020) 4. Daltrey, Matthew. (2020) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 27/02/2020) 5. Kroll, Naom. (2015) ‘Cinematography tips for Horror Film Makers. Last accessed 25/03/2020. Available at https://www.premiumbeat.com/blog/cinematography-tips-for- horror-filmmakers/ 6. Basel, Pascal. (2019) ‘How to Frame Your Shots? Framing and Composition Tutorial’. Last Accessed 25/03/2020. Available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJSZgd1QOv4 7. Photoshop Training Channel. (2019) ‘Broken Glass Effect on Photoshop!’. Last Accessed 23/03/2020. Available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKGfknTggDs 8. Rom, Mir (2017) ‘Creating a Horror Movie Poster Design with Photoshop CC’ Last Accessed 25/03/2020. Available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcSkwwAZvK0 9. Bramesco, Charles. (2017) ‘Split is the latest horror film to misunderstand why mental illness is terrifying’ Last Accessed 25/03/2020. Available at https://www.theverge.com/2017/1/25/14385948/split-movie-m-night-shyamalan-james- mcavoy-horror-psycho-hitchcock 10. Novak, Max (2018) ‘Easy Dark / Horror Effects Tutorial! PART 1 - Adobe Premiere (Color, Effects, Composite)’ Last Accessed 25/03/2020. Available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIz31XyJtUA

