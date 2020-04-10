Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERMUTACIONET Prill 2020
Shembulli 1 Fillimisht marrim një shembull: Në sa mënyra mund të renditen njëra pranë tjetrës tre germa 𝒂, 𝒃, 𝒄 ? Zgjidhje...
Çka është permutacioni? Përkufizim. Permutacion papërsëritje prej 𝒏 elementesh të bashkësisë 𝑬 𝒏 = 𝒆 𝟏, 𝒆 𝟐, ⋯ , 𝒆 𝒏 quajm...
Shembulli 2 Gjejmë permutacionet papërsëritje nga bashkësia 𝑬 𝟒 = 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑, 𝟒 Zgjidhje Ketu kemi : 𝑷 𝟒 = 𝟒! = 𝟒 ∙ 𝟑 ∙ 𝟐 ∙ 𝟏...
Shembulli 3 Të njehsohet vlera e shprehjes Zgjidhje Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
Shembulli 4 Në sa mënyra të ndryshme mund të ulen rreth një tavoline 6 persona? Zgjidhje Në këtë rast kemi të bëjmë me per...
Detyra për punë të pavarur Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 1) Të shkruhen të gjitha permutacionet e bashkësisë 𝑀 = 𝑎, 𝑏, 𝑐, 𝑑 . 2)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Permutacionet

60 views

Published on

Permutacionet

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Permutacionet

  1. 1. PERMUTACIONET Prill 2020
  2. 2. Shembulli 1 Fillimisht marrim një shembull: Në sa mënyra mund të renditen njëra pranë tjetrës tre germa 𝒂, 𝒃, 𝒄 ? Zgjidhje Pra kemi 6 = 3 ∙ 2 ∙ 1 mënyra. Në këtë rast kemi të bëjmë me variacione të klasës së tretë prej tre elementesh, që njëherit njihen edhe si permutacione të bashkësisë prej 3 elementesh. Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  3. 3. Çka është permutacioni? Përkufizim. Permutacion papërsëritje prej 𝒏 elementesh të bashkësisë 𝑬 𝒏 = 𝒆 𝟏, 𝒆 𝟐, ⋯ , 𝒆 𝒏 quajm çdo nënbashkësi n-elementëshe të bashkësisë 𝑬 𝒏 . Ndryshe permutacionet papërsëritje prej n elementeve janë variacione papërsëritje të klasës n të bashkësisë 𝑬 𝒏 . Numri i të gjitha permutacioneve papërsëritje të 𝑛 elementeve gjendet përmes formulës : 𝑃 𝑛 = 𝑛! = n n − 1 n − 2 ⋯ 3 ∙ 2 ∙ 1 𝑛 ∈ 𝑁 Rikujtojm se: 5! = 5 ∙ 4 ∙ 3 ∙ 2 ∙ 1 = 120 4! = 4 ∙ 3 ∙ 2 ∙ 1 = 24 3! = 3 ∙ 2 ∙ 1 = 6 2! = 2 ∙ 1 = 2 Me përkufizim merret 1! = 1 dhe 0! = 1 Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  4. 4. Shembulli 2 Gjejmë permutacionet papërsëritje nga bashkësia 𝑬 𝟒 = 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑, 𝟒 Zgjidhje Ketu kemi : 𝑷 𝟒 = 𝟒! = 𝟒 ∙ 𝟑 ∙ 𝟐 ∙ 𝟏 = 𝟐𝟒 permutacione Numrin e tyre mund ta paraqesim edhe përmes degëzimeve të mëposhtëme: Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  5. 5. Shembulli 3 Të njehsohet vlera e shprehjes Zgjidhje Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  6. 6. Shembulli 4 Në sa mënyra të ndryshme mund të ulen rreth një tavoline 6 persona? Zgjidhje Në këtë rast kemi të bëjmë me permutacione papërsëritje prej 6 elementesh, prandaj 6 persona mund të ulen në : 𝑷 𝟔 = 𝟔! = 𝟔 ∙ 𝟓 ∙ 𝟒 ∙ 𝟑 ∙ 𝟐 ∙ 𝟏 = 𝟕𝟐𝟎 mënyra Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  7. 7. Detyra për punë të pavarur Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 1) Të shkruhen të gjitha permutacionet e bashkësisë 𝑀 = 𝑎, 𝑏, 𝑐, 𝑑 . 2) Sa numra pesëshifror mund të formohen me shifrat 0,1,2,3,4 ? 3) Sa është numri rendor i permutacionit d,b,a,f,c,e nëse permutacioni fillestar është a,b,c,d,e,f ? 4) Cili permutacion me radhë është PRIZREN, nëse permutacioni fillestar është EPZNRIR ? 5) Thjeshtoni shprehjen: a) 2𝑛+1 ! 2𝑛−1 ! b) 𝑛! 𝑛−3 !∙3! 𝑐) 𝑛−1 !∙4! 𝑛+2 !

×