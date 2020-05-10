Foundation of distance education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Foundations of Distance Education
Belajar kimia jarak jauh, a true story dari ini menjadi ini
Pendidikan Jarak Jauh Pembelajaran Online Video Conference pada Seminar
Dilema bagi Pendidikan F2F virtual/online
Hakikat Pendidikan WAKTU & TEMPAT ST-SP DT-SP ST-DP DT-DP tradisional jarak jauh
• Integrasi teknologi dalam pembelajaran di kelas mendukung proses pembelajaran itu sendiri, misal LCD dll • Pendidikan ja...
Kenapa harus Pendidikan Jarak Jauh? • Penelitian Clark (1983) …. “media hanyalah kendaraan yang mengirimkan instruksi teta...
Banyak yang meragukan kualitas pembelajaran dan lulusan dari DE....
Telemedicine
Visi pendidikan jarak jauh
Visi pendidikan jarak jauh
Definitions, History, and Theories of Distance Education
Pendidikan jarak jauh merupakan metode pendidikan yang dilaksanakan institusi pendidikan formal, dimana kelompok pembelaja...
Karakteristik Pendidikan Jarak Jauh (menurut Association for Educational Communications and Technology)
1 Dilaksanakan oleh institusi pendidikan, dimana institusi pendidikan itu mampu melaksanakan metode pendidikan, tradisiona...
2 Hal yang memisahkan antara guru/instruktur dengan peserta didik adalah jarak geografis (dan waktu)
3 menggunakan saluran telekomunikasi yang interaktif antara kelompok belajar dengan guru/instruktur
4 Terdapat kelompok belajar, (komunitas belajar), yang terdiri dari peserta didik, guru, dan sumber belajar
Institusional Guru dan Siswa Terpisah Telekomuni- kasi Interaktif Berbagi Pengalaman Belajar KOMPONEN PENDIDIKAN JARAK JAUH
Istilah Pendidikan Jarak Jauh (Distance Education) berasosiasi dengan … • E-learning/e-training, biasanya dilakukan pendid...
Sejarah singkat DE • Studi korespondensi… Diawali dengan iklan dikoran Swedia pada 1833,” composition through the medium o...
TEORI PENDIDIKAN JARAK JAUH
Keegan (1996) mengklasifikasikan teori pendidikan jarak jauh menjadi: ■ Teori kemandirian dan otonomi ■ Teori industrialis...
Teori Belajar Mandiri- Charles Wedemeyer (1981) • Inti dari pendidikan jarak jauh adalah kemandirian siswa • Karakteristik...
Siswa/ Kelompok Siswa Sesuatu yang dipelajari Sistem Komunikasi Guru UNSUR PENDUKUNG BELAJAR MANDIRI
Teori Belajar Mandiri & Jarak Transaksional - Michael Moore (1970) • Ada 2 penentu pada pendidikan orang dewasa/universita...
Teori Industrialisasi Pengajaran - Otto Peters (1988) • Peters memandang pendidikan jarak jauh sebagai bentuk industri pen...
Teori Interaksi dan Komunikasi - Börje Holmberg (1985) • Pendidikan jarak jauh melayani pelajar perorangan yang tidak bisa...
Con… • Selain aspek kognitif, afektif dan psikomotor, pendidikanjarak jauh juga memfasilitasi aspek metakognitif. • Pendid...
Andragogy—Malcolm Knowles • Lingkungan fisik kelas berbasis video online yang digunakan oleh orang dewasa seharusnya diran...
Fordism vs Neo Fordism vs Post Fordism • Perkembangan masif pendidikan jarak jauh, memicu debat tentang siapa yang berwena...
terima kasih
Foundation of distance education
Foundation of distance education
Foundation of distance education
×