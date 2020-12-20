Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pembahasan Bagaimana Karakteristik perkembangan Remaja? Faktor-faktor apa saja yang melatar belakangi konflik pornografi? ...
Karakteristik Perkembangan Remaja Harlock (1990) membagi masa remaja menjadi dua, yaitu masa remaja awal (11/12-16/17tahun...
Pornografi saat ini menjadi penyebab masalah pada perkembangan kognitif dan prilaku anak, di Indonesia saat ini remaja mer...
Faktor-faktor yang melatar belakangi Pornografi pada Remaja Teman Sebaya Teknologi Diri Sendiri Ketertarikan Pengaruh Ling...
DAMPAK PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF Perkembangan kognitif adalah peruba han kemampuan mental seperti belaja r, memori, menalar, b...
Papalia dan Olds (2001) dengan mengutip Elkind menjelaskan personal fable adalah keyakinan remaja bahwa diri mereka unik d...
Pornografi memberikan dampak terhadap perkembangan kognitif remaja sehingga re maja akan melakukan penyimpangan seks ual y...
Perilaku Negatif Dampak dari Pornografi Mendorong remaja untuk meniru melakukan tindakan seksual Membentuk sikap, nilai da...
Jurnal-jurnal untuk pengayaan & evidence based
TERIMA KASIH SEMOGA BERMANFAAT
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fenomena adiksi pornografi dan perkembangan kognitif pada remaja

15 views

Published on

Fenomena adiksi pornografi dan perkembangan kognitif pada remaja
PERKEMBANGAN SEPANJANG HAYAT

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fenomena adiksi pornografi dan perkembangan kognitif pada remaja

  1. 1. Pembahasan Bagaimana Karakteristik perkembangan Remaja? Faktor-faktor apa saja yang melatar belakangi konflik pornografi? Bagaimana dampak perkembangan kognitif yang disebabkan dari adanya konflik pornografi?
  2. 2. Karakteristik Perkembangan Remaja Harlock (1990) membagi masa remaja menjadi dua, yaitu masa remaja awal (11/12-16/17tahun) dan remaja akhir (16/17-18 tahun). Sarwono (2011) masa remaja merupakan masa “ strum und drang” ( topan dan badai), masa penuh emosi dan ledakan emosi. Krori (2011) perubahan sosial yang penting pada masa remaja mencakup meningkatnya pengaruh teman sebaya (peer group), pola perilaku sosial yang lebih matang, pembuatan kelompok sosial yang baru, dan munculnya nilai-nilai baru dalam memilih teman dan pemimpin serta nilai dalam penerimaan sosial. Karakteristik remaja yaitu mempunyai rasa keingintahuan yang tinggi, menyukai tantangan dan cenderung berani menanggung risiko atas perbuatannya tanpa didahului oleh pertimbangan yang matang. Sifat tersebut dihadapkan pada ketersediaan sarana di sekitarnya yang dapat memenuhi keingintahuan tersebut. Keadaan ini sering kali mengakibatkan konflik dalam diri remaja. Apabila keputusan yang diambil dalam menghadapi konflik tidak tepat maka berdampak pada perilaku berisiko
  3. 3. Pornografi saat ini menjadi penyebab masalah pada perkembangan kognitif dan prilaku anak, di Indonesia saat ini remaja merupakan populasi terbesar yang menjadi sasaran pornografi. Beberapa survei menunjukkan bahwa media pornografi yang sering diakses remaja adalah media online (Yutifa, dewi, misrawati, 2015). Film porno dapat mempengaruhi sikap dan perilaku remaja dimana sikap dan perilaku tersebut dapat terjadi apabila terdapat dorongan dalam diri remaja untuk menyaksikan tayangan dan mengimitasi hal-hal yang terdapat dalam film porno. Remaja yang menonton film porno akan mengakibatkan remaja sulit berkonsetrasi dalam belajar, sehingga hasil belajarnya rendah. Kemajuan teknologi memudahkan remaja untuk memperoleh informasi. Informasi seperti ini cenderung menjerumuskan remaja pada permasalahan seksual dan tingkah laku seksual yang tidak bertanggung jawab. Remaja yang terpapar pornografi mengalami perubahan pada perilaku seksualnya dan ekpektasi terhadap seksualnya. Prilaku menyimpang dikalangan remaja saat ini disebabkan karena mudahnya mengakses meteri pornografi dan pendidikan seksual.
  4. 4. Faktor-faktor yang melatar belakangi Pornografi pada Remaja Teman Sebaya Teknologi Diri Sendiri Ketertarikan Pengaruh Lingkungan Kebutuhan Seksual Adanya permintaan dari Pasangan Kurang memanfaatkan waktu luang Kurangnya kegiatan Positif Keluarga
  5. 5. DAMPAK PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF Perkembangan kognitif adalah peruba han kemampuan mental seperti belaja r, memori, menalar, berpikir, dan bah asa. Piaget (dalam Papalia & Olds, 20 01) mengemukakan bahwa pada mas a remaja terjadi kematangan kognitif, yaitu interaksi dari struktur otak yang telah sempurna dan lingkungan sosial yang semakin luas untuk eksperiment asi memungkinkan remaja untuk berp ikir abstrak. Pada tahap ini, remaja juga sudah mu lai mampu berspekulasi tentang sesua tu, dimana mereka sudah mulai mem bayangkan sesuatu yang diinginkan d i masa depan. Perkembangan kognitif yang terjadi pada remaja juga dapat d ilihat dari kemampuan seorang remaj a untuk berpikir lebih logis. Remaja s udah mulai mempunyai pola berpikir sebagai peneliti, dimana mereka mam pu membuat suatu perencanaan untuk mencapai suatu tujuan di masa depan (Santrock, 2001).
  6. 6. Papalia dan Olds (2001) dengan mengutip Elkind menjelaskan personal fable adalah keyakinan remaja bahwa diri mereka unik dan tidak terpengaruh oleh hukum alam. Belief egosentrik ini mendorong perilaku merusak diri (self-destructive) oleh remaj a yang berpikir bahwa diri mereka secara magis terlindung dari bahaya. Misalnya s eorang remaja putri berpikir bahwa diriny a tidak mungkin hamil (karena perilaku s eksual yang dilakukannya), atau seorang r emaja pria berpikir bahwa ia tidak akan s ampai meninggal dunia di jalan raya [saat mengendarai mobil), atau remaja yang m encoba-coba obat terlarang (drugs) berpik ir bahwa ia tidak akan mengalami kecand uan. Remaja biasanya menganggap bahw a hal-hal itu hanya terjadi pada orang lain , bukan pada dirinya. Pendapat Elkind bahwa remaja memiliki semacam perasaan invulnerability yaitu k eyakinan bahwa diri mereka tidak mungki n mengalami kejadian yang membahayak an diri, merupakan kutipan yang populer dalam penjelasan berkaitan perilaku beris iko yang dilakukan remaja (Beyth- Maro m, dkk., 1993).Umumnya dikemukakan b ahwa remaja biasanya dipandang memilik i keyakinan yang tidak realistis yaitu bah wa mereka dapat melakukan perilaku yan g dipandang berbahaya tanpa kemungkin an mengalami bahaya itu.
  7. 7. Pornografi memberikan dampak terhadap perkembangan kognitif remaja sehingga re maja akan melakukan penyimpangan seks ual yang disebabkan oleh menonton video pornografi atau melalui media lain. Hal itu sangat berpengaruh pada kehidupannya re maja. Donald (2004)
  8. 8. Perilaku Negatif Dampak dari Pornografi Mendorong remaja untuk meniru melakukan tindakan seksual Membentuk sikap, nilai dan perilaku yang negative. Menyebabkan sulit konsentrasi belajar hingga terganggu jati dirinya Tertutup, minder dan tidak percaya diri
  9. 9. Jurnal-jurnal untuk pengayaan & evidence based
  10. 10. TERIMA KASIH SEMOGA BERMANFAAT

×