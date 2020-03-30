3. fmp production experiments (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Experiments Ellie-Schreurs
I upload the software on the apple Mac and then i start create the background and chose the colours that i wanted and add ...
In this image i create a shape to put the write in and in my logo i put my name and the travel company in my logo. And the...
I add some phone of things you could do in Edinburgh like go and see the Edinburgh castles and places you can go and get a...
In this image i frist In this image i first create a background colour and i wanted to go for a pink background to standou...
In this image i stat to add some text for travel company magazine and i used the text box to create the write. Had to move...
In this image i put some image of different travel company you could book your holiday with like book.com, hays travel and...
Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? • I am going to include different l...
