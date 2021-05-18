Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEPARATOR: Logic Gates – Datasheets, Pinout, Operation Characteristics
74LS04 NOT Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A Y = A’ 0 1 1 0
74LS08 AND Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A x B 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1
74LS32 OR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A + B 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1
74LS86 XOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A + B) x (A’+B’) 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 ...
74LS00 NAND Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A’)(B’) 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0
74LS02 NOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A’+B’ 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0
74LS66 XNOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A x B) + (A’ x B’) 0 0 1 1 0 0 0...
SEPARATOR: BREADBOARD IMPLEMENTATION
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=0
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=1
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=0
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=1
SEPARATOR: PROTEUS SOFTWARE SIMULATION
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=0
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=1
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=0
Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=1
  1. 1. Electrónica Digital Eduardo Emanuel Tovias Garza Engineer Aurelio García Técnico Mecatrónica Área Automatización 28th October 2020 - Matamoros, Tamaulipas
  2. 2. SEPARATOR: Logic Gates – Datasheets, Pinout, Operation Characteristics
  3. 3. 74LS04 NOT Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A Y = A’ 0 1 1 0
  4. 4. 74LS08 AND Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A x B 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1
  5. 5. 74LS32 OR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A + B 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1
  6. 6. 74LS86 XOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A + B) x (A’+B’) 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0
  7. 7. 74LS00 NAND Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A’)(B’) 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0
  8. 8. 74LS02 NOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = A’+B’ 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0
  9. 9. 74LS66 XNOR Gate Maximum Rates, Pinout, Operation Characteristics Inputs Outputs A B Y = (A x B) + (A’ x B’) 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1
  10. 10. SEPARATOR: BREADBOARD IMPLEMENTATION
  11. 11. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=0
  12. 12. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=1
  13. 13. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=0
  14. 14. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=1
  15. 15. SEPARATOR: PROTEUS SOFTWARE SIMULATION
  16. 16. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=0
  17. 17. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=0 & Input B=1
  18. 18. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=0
  19. 19. Testing logic gates using combination Input A=1 & Input B=1

