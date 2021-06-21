Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOCIAL MEDIA How organizations use social media to market their goods and services
What is Social Media? Social Media: ◦ Interactive forms of media that allow users to interact with and publish to each oth...
Engagement in Social Media ◦ Some of the largest and most venerable business firms have established a marketing presence i...
Engagement in Social Media cont. The Wheel of Social Media highlights 5 factors that focus on social media in driving enga...
Engagement in Social Media cont. Firms engage with customers through social and mobile media using a 3-step process: 1. Th...
Social Media Promotion Users of social media promote themselves or their products and services by using: ◦ Social Networki...
Social Media & Customers Seven basic customer motivations: 1. ”Me Time” 2. Socialize 3. Shop 4. Accomplish 5. Prepare 6. D...
Social Media & Customers When choosing how to charge for apps, firms have 4 options: 1. Ad-supported 2. Freemium 3. Paid a...
Facebook, Twitter & YouTube ◦ A key component to social media are the social networking sites that allow people to share i...
Facebook The best-known and most popular social media tool is Facebook ◦ If Facebook were a country, it would be the third...
Twitter One of the fastest growing and most popular social networking sites is Twitter. ◦ The 140-character limit is what ...
YouTube YouTube is the #2 search engine used worldwide right after Google. ◦ People search YouTube for things ranging from...
Social Media on the rise The future of social media will only grow and as a new generation rises, we will most likely see ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
51 views
Jun. 21, 2021

"Point of View" Slideshare

Powerpoint presentation on marketing topic - social media
Assignment due June 20, 2021

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

"Point of View" Slideshare

  1. 1. SOCIAL MEDIA How organizations use social media to market their goods and services
  2. 2. What is Social Media? Social Media: ◦ Interactive forms of media that allow users to interact with and publish to each other, generally by means of the internet.
  3. 3. Engagement in Social Media ◦ Some of the largest and most venerable business firms have established a marketing presence in social media Marketers must: 1. Excite customers with relevant offers 2. Educate customers about the offer 3. Help customers experience products 4. Give customers an opportunity to engage
  4. 4. Engagement in Social Media cont. The Wheel of Social Media highlights 5 factors that focus on social media in driving engagement: 1. The information effect 2. Connected effect 3. The Network effect 4. The Dynamic effect 5. The Timeliness effect
  5. 5. Engagement in Social Media cont. Firms engage with customers through social and mobile media using a 3-step process: 1. They listen to the customer - Using techniques like sentiment analysis 2. They analyze the data collected in the first step - Using metrics like bounce rate, click paths, and conversion rates. 3. They use this information to develop tactics to engage their customers
  6. 6. Social Media Promotion Users of social media promote themselves or their products and services by using: ◦ Social Networking sites: Facebook, LinkedIn ◦ Media-sharing sites: YouTube, Instagram ◦ Thought-sharing sites: Blogs, Twitter
  7. 7. Social Media & Customers Seven basic customer motivations: 1. ”Me Time” 2. Socialize 3. Shop 4. Accomplish 5. Prepare 6. Discover 7. Self-express
  8. 8. Social Media & Customers When choosing how to charge for apps, firms have 4 options: 1. Ad-supported 2. Freemium 3. Paid apps 4. Paid apps with in-app purchases
  9. 9. Facebook, Twitter & YouTube ◦ A key component to social media are the social networking sites that allow people to share information in a virtual community.
  10. 10. Facebook The best-known and most popular social media tool is Facebook ◦ If Facebook were a country, it would be the third largest country in the world behind only China and India ◦ Facebook is at the center of their social media strategy
  11. 11. Twitter One of the fastest growing and most popular social networking sites is Twitter. ◦ The 140-character limit is what makes Twitter a great tool to microblog and to follow other postings. ◦ Twitter has millions of people that make up the “Twitterverse”.
  12. 12. YouTube YouTube is the #2 search engine used worldwide right after Google. ◦ People search YouTube for things ranging from TV shows to “how to” videos and everything in between ◦ Influencers use YouTube to sell and bright product knowledge to their viewers ◦ Marketers send products to YouTube influencers (video makers) to promote their company's goods and services which allows for a personal review.
  13. 13. Social Media on the rise The future of social media will only grow and as a new generation rises, we will most likely see new apps, blogs, and YouTube channels evolve as time goes on. Allowing for marketers to have a greater range of meeting customers’ needs.

×