Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Hà Phước Phú Cường MSSV: 43.01.201.007 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0901 439 4...
III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Giáo án dạy học. - Bài trình chiếu (powerpoint). 2. Học sinh - Ôn tập kiến thức nội dung bài ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật (cho câu trả lời sai) mới hiện ra. - Sau đó, giáo viên nhấp vào chỗ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 2 Giáo viên lần lượt trình chiếu các slide để ôn tập cho học sinh c...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 3. Hoạt động nhóm – Trò chơi “Cờ cá ngựa” 3 Giáo viên chi...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật bấm vào biểu tượng con ngựa ở góc phải bên dưới các slide câu hỏi. ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 4. Tổng kết kiến thức Giáo viên đúc kết các nội dung kiến...
Câu 6. Chất nào sau đây là tơ tổng hợp? A. Tơ visco B. Tơ nilon-6,6 Phụ lục 2. Câu hỏi dành cho trò chơi “Cờ cá ngựa” Câu ...
A. CH2=CHCl B. CH2=CH2 C. CH2=CH-CH3 D. CH3-CH3 Câu 10. Trùng hợp chất nào sau đây tạo thành polime dùng để sản xuất tơ ni...
C. Tơ nilon-6 D. Tơ visco Câu 19. Công thức phân tử của cao su thiên nhiên: A. (C5H8)n B. (C4H8)n C. (C4H6)n D. (C2H4)n Câ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KHBD_ICT1920K2_4301201007_HaPhuocPhuCuong

11 views

Published on

Kế hoạch bài dạy (dự án cá nhân) môn ICT1920K2.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

KHBD_ICT1920K2_4301201007_HaPhuocPhuCuong

  1. 1. Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Hà Phước Phú Cường MSSV: 43.01.201.007 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0901 439 439 Email: cuongsuney@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: Luyện tập Polime và Vật liệu Polime (Lớp 12, Ban Cơ bản) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức - Học sinh nêu được khái niệm polime. - Học sinh trình bày được các tính chất vật lí cơ bản của polime. - Học sinh phân loại được các polime theo phương pháp điều chế. - Học sinh phân loại được các vật liệu polime. 2. Kĩ năng - Học sinh vận dụng kiến thức đã học để phân biệt các vật liệu polime phổ biến trong cuộc sống. - Học sinh phân loại được một số rác thải trong cuộc sống. 3. Thái độ - Tập trung lắng nghe, tích cực tham gia xây dựng bài. - Biết giữ gìn, bảo vệ môi trường xung quanh ta. II. Trọng tâm - Học sinh phải phân biệt được các vật liệu polime. - Học sinh phải gọi tên được các polime. - Học sinh nêu được ứng dụng của các polime trong cuộc sống. KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Giáo án dạy học. - Bài trình chiếu (powerpoint). 2. Học sinh - Ôn tập kiến thức nội dung bài Polime và bài Vật liệu polime. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp - Phương pháp thuyết trình. - Phương pháp đàm thoại. - Phương pháp dạy học trực quan. 2. Phương tiện - Bảng, bút lông. - Máy chiếu, bảng tương tác. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1. KHỞI ĐỘNG BẰNG TRÒ CHƠI “TRICK OR TREAT” 1 Giáo viên khởi động không khí lớp bằng trò chơi “Trick or Treat”. Giáo viên phổ biến luật chơi cho học sinh, sau đó mời các bạn học sinh xung phong lên bảng. Các bạn học sinh sẽ lên tương tác với bài trình chiếu, gõ cửa => Chọn bí ngô trả lời đúng => Nếu đúng tặng cho học sinh đó một điểm cộng. *Lưu ý kỹ thuật - Học sinh phải dùng bút tương tác nhấp vào cánh cửa (gõ cửa) thì câu hỏi mới hiện ra. - Học sinh phải dùng bút tương tác nhấp vào trái bí ngô thì hiệu ứng phần thưởng (cho câu trả lời đúng) hoặc đóng cửa
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật (cho câu trả lời sai) mới hiện ra. - Sau đó, giáo viên nhấp vào chỗ trống bất kì trong slide thì sẽ chuyển qua câu hỏi tiếp theo. Hoạt động 2. Ôn tập lý thuyết
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 2 Giáo viên lần lượt trình chiếu các slide để ôn tập cho học sinh các nội dung đã học ở hai bài “Đại cương về Polime” và “Vật liệu polime”. *Lưu ý kỹ thuật - Để chuyển sang các slide nội dung tiếp theo giáo viên chỉ cần nhấp vào chỗ trống bất kì.
  5. 5. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 3. Hoạt động nhóm – Trò chơi “Cờ cá ngựa” 3 Giáo viên chia đội theo tổ, phổ biến luật chơi cho học sinh. Giáo viên lần lượt mời các đội chọn câu hỏi, mỗi câu trả lời đúng thì cá ngựa của đội đó sẽ nhảy lên một nấc. Nếu trả lời không đúng thì cá ngựa sẽ đứng yên. Sau khi công bố đội thắng cuộc, giáo viên sẽ tổng kết lại các kiến thức trọng tâm trong chương Polime cho học sinh. *Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Phải nhấp vào trái tim thì câu hỏi mới xuất hiện. - Muốn chọn câu trả lời, phải nhấp vào câu trả lời đó thì hiệu ứng đúng sai mới xảy ra. - Khi muốn quay trở lại trang chính,
  6. 6. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật bấm vào biểu tượng con ngựa ở góc phải bên dưới các slide câu hỏi. - Mỗi lần thắng, phải nhấp vào cá ngựa của đội đó thì mới kích hoạt hiệu ứng nhảy lên của cá ngựa. - Sau khi lên đủ mức 5 thì cúp cho người chiến thắng sẽ hiện ra ở “chuồng” của đội chiến thắng. - Sau khi kết thúc trò chơi bấm vào dấu “X” góc trên bên phải trang chính để chuyển qua slide công bố giải thưởng.
  7. 7. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật
  8. 8. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật
  9. 9. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 4. Tổng kết kiến thức Giáo viên đúc kết các nội dung kiến thức trọng tâm cho học sinh. *Lưu ý kĩ thuật - Giáo viên bấm vào chỗ bấm kì để chuyển về slide kết. PHỤ LỤC Phụ lục 1. Câu hỏi dùng trong phần khởi động Câu 1. Hầu hết các polime là… A. Những chất rắn, không bay hơi B. Những chất lỏng, dễ bay hơi Câu 2. Monome là… A. Những đơn vị nhỏ liên kết với nhau tạo nên polime B. Các phân tử tạo nên từng mắt xích của polime Câu 3. PVC là tên viết tắt của… A. Poli (vinyl clorua) B. Poli vinyl clorua Câu 4. Polime nào sau đây có mạch phân nhánh? A. Amilozơ B. Amilopectin Câu 5. Polime nào sau đây thuộc loại chất dẻo? A. Poli (metyl metacrylat) B. Poliisopren
  10. 10. Câu 6. Chất nào sau đây là tơ tổng hợp? A. Tơ visco B. Tơ nilon-6,6 Phụ lục 2. Câu hỏi dành cho trò chơi “Cờ cá ngựa” Câu 1. Poli (vinyl clorua) (PVC) điều chế từ vinyl clorua bằng phản ứng: A. Trao đổi B. Oxi hóa - khử C . Trùng hợp D. Trùng ngưng Câu 2. Chất có thể trùng hợp tạo ra polime là: A. CH3OH B. HCOOCH3 C. CH2=CHCOOH D. CH3COOH Câu 3. Polime được điều chế bằng phản ứng trùng ngưng là? A. Tơ tằm B. Cao su Buna C. Nilon-6,6 D. PVC Câu 4. Chất nào sau đây không tham gia phản ứng trùng hợp? A. CH2=CH2 B. CH2=CH-CH=CH2 C. CH3-CH3 D. CH2=CH-Cl Câu 5. Polime nào sau đây thuộc loại polime bán tổng hợp? A. Polietilen B. Tinh bột C. Tơ visco D. Tơ tằm Câu 6. Tơ nào sau đây có nguồn gốc từ thiên nhiên? A. Tơ lapsan B. Tơ nitron C. Tơ nilon-6,6 D. Tơ tằm Câu 7. Polime có cấu trúc mạng không gian (mạng lưới) là: A. Nhựa bakelit B. PVC C. PE D. Amilopectin Câu 8. Nilon-6,6 là một loại: A. Tơ axetat B. Tơ poliamit C. Polieste D. Poliancol Câu 9. Chất nào sau đây trùng hợp tạo PVC?
  11. 11. A. CH2=CHCl B. CH2=CH2 C. CH2=CH-CH3 D. CH3-CH3 Câu 10. Trùng hợp chất nào sau đây tạo thành polime dùng để sản xuất tơ nitron ? A. CH2=CH-CN B. CH2=CH-CH3 C. HCOOCH=CH2 D. CH2=CH-Cl Câu 11. Polime nào sau đây trong thành phần chứa nguyên tố nitơ? A. Nilon-6,6 B. Polietilen C. Poli (vinyl clorua) D. Cao su Buna Câu 12. Polime thiên nhiên X được sinh ra trong quá trình quang hợp của cây xanh. Ở nhiệt độ thường, X tạo với dung dịch iot hợp chất có màu xanh tím. Polime X là: A. Tinh bột B. Xenlulozo C. Tơ tằm D. PE Câu 13. Qúa trình kết hợp nhiều phân tử nhó (monome) thành phân tử lớn (polime) đồng thời giải phóng những phân tử khác (thí dụ H2O) được gọi là phản ứng: A. Trùng ngưng B. Trùng hợp C. Xà phòng hóa D. Thủy phân Câu 14. Cho các loại tơ: bông, tơ capron, tơ xenlulozo axetat, tơ tằm, tơ nitron, nilon-6,6. Số tơ tổng hợp là: A. 3 B. 4 C. 2 D. 5 Câu 15. Cho các tơ sau: Tơ xenlulozo axetat, tơ capron, tơ nitron, tơ visco, tơ nilon-6,6. Có bao nhiêu tơ thuộc loại tơ poliamit? A. 2 B. 1 C. 4 D. 3 Câu 16. Monome được dùng để điều chế polietilen là: A. CH2=CH-CH3 B. CH2=CH2 C. CH2=CH-CH=CH2 D. CH3-CH2-CH3 Câu 17. Chất không có khả năng tham gia phản ứng trùng hợp là: A. Stiren B. Buta-1,3-đien C. Etilen D. Etan Câu 18. Tơ được sản xuất từ xenlulozơ là: A. Tơ nitron B. Tơ capron
  12. 12. C. Tơ nilon-6 D. Tơ visco Câu 19. Công thức phân tử của cao su thiên nhiên: A. (C5H8)n B. (C4H8)n C. (C4H6)n D. (C2H4)n Câu 20. Polime có cấu trúc mạng không gian (mạng lưới) là: A. Amilozơ B. Cao su lưu hóa C. PE D. Amilopectin

×