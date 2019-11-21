Successfully reported this slideshow.
PEMIMPIN YANG MELAYANI
56.000.000 orang meninggal dari 2 .000.000.000 orang (penduduk dunia) 6.000.000 diantaranya orang Yahudi
1. Presiden pertama Afrika Selatan yang berkulit hitam 2. 27 tahun dipenjara karena perjuangannya melawan aparteid 3. Tahu...
APAKAH PEMIMPIN ITU ?
PEMIMPIN Orang yang memimpin (dalam organisasi, keluarga, kelompok, dsb ) - Kamus Besar Besar Bahasa Indonesia -
PEMIMPIN DILAHIRKAN ATAU DICIPTAKAN/DIBENTUK ?
SYARAT JADI PEMIMPIN 1. Vision 2. Problem Solver 3. Positive Character 4. Good Communicator 5. Inspiring 6. Motivator 7. R...
PEMIMPIN KRISTEN 1. Dipanggil dan ditetapkan Allah 2. Diurapi oleh Roh Kudus 3. Menjadi teladan 4. Mempunya moral yang bai...
“Tetapi Yesus memanggil mereka lalu berkata: “Kamu tahu, bahwa pemerintah-pemerintah bangsa-bangsa memerintah rakyatnya de...
  1. 1. PEMIMPIN YANG MELAYANI
  2. 2. 56.000.000 orang meninggal dari 2 .000.000.000 orang (penduduk dunia) 6.000.000 diantaranya orang Yahudi
  3. 3. 1. Presiden pertama Afrika Selatan yang berkulit hitam 2. 27 tahun dipenjara karena perjuangannya melawan aparteid 3. Tahun 1993 mendapatkan penghargaan Nobel 4. PBB menetapkan hari ulang tahunnya sebagai Hari Nelson Mandela
  4. 4. APAKAH PEMIMPIN ITU ?
  5. 5. PEMIMPIN Orang yang memimpin (dalam organisasi, keluarga, kelompok, dsb ) - Kamus Besar Besar Bahasa Indonesia -
  6. 6. PEMIMPIN DILAHIRKAN ATAU DICIPTAKAN/DIBENTUK ?
  7. 7. SYARAT JADI PEMIMPIN 1. Vision 2. Problem Solver 3. Positive Character 4. Good Communicator 5. Inspiring 6. Motivator 7. Relationship
  8. 8. PEMIMPIN KRISTEN 1. Dipanggil dan ditetapkan Allah 2. Diurapi oleh Roh Kudus 3. Menjadi teladan 4. Mempunya moral yang baik 5. Mempunyai visi 6. Pembelajar 7. Melayani
  9. 9. “Tetapi Yesus memanggil mereka lalu berkata: “Kamu tahu, bahwa pemerintah-pemerintah bangsa-bangsa memerintah rakyatnya dengan tangan besi dan pembesar-pembesar menjalankan kuasanya dengan keras atas mereka. Tidaklah demikian di antara kamu. Barangsiapa ingin menjadi besar di antara kamu, hendaklah ia menjadi pelayanmu, dan barangsiapa ingin menjadi terkemuka di antara kamu, hendaklah ia menjadi hambamu; sama seperti Anak Manusia datang bukan untuk dilayani, melainkan untuk melayani dan untuk memberikan nyawa-Nya menjadi tebusan bagi banyak orang.” Matius 20:25-28

