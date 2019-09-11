Cmp induction project 2019 student fom

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Task 2a – Idea Generation [group] Title font Background hand drawn then scanned Bold, and colorful Colors: red, yellow, gr...
Task 2b – Action Plan/Schedule Session Activity Who is responsibile 1 background Bailey 2 Creating the title Me 3 Finding ...
Task 2b – Action Plan/Schedule 3.1 • Our original idea for the poster was to hand draw the background but we decided again...
Task 5 – Evaluation – Problem Solving • Describe three problems you faced in your project and how you solved these • 1 I w...
Task 5 – Evaluation – Working with others • Choose three aspects of your production where you worked well with your team a...
Task 5 – Evaluation - Feedback • Discuss the feedback you received from your tutor during the project and how you used thi...
Task 5 – Evaluation – Active Engagement • Define active engagement in your studies and briefly explain how you used it in ...
Task 5 – Evaluation Accessing and storing information • Explain where the books/resources are for your area in the LC • Th...
Task 5 – Evaluation Accessing and storing information • Explain where to store electronic information on the college netwo...
Task 6 - How do you learn best? • Explain some of the ways you think you learn best [refer to the VAK questionnaire result...
Task 6 - How do you learn best? • What makes it hard for you to study? • What strategies do you think would benefit your s...
×

  1. 1. Induction Project September 2019 CERTA L2 Developing Study Skills
  2. 2. Task 1 - Research 2.4
  3. 3. Task 1 – Research – Web source https://www.tate.org.uk/art/art-terms/p/pop-art Title/Weblink/Date accessed: 2.2 2.3 Uses lots of dots on the face to make it stand out. Can use real pictures or make them look like comic pictures
  4. 4. Task 1 – Research – Web source 2.2 2.3 Title/Weblink/Date accessed:
  5. 5. Task 1 – Research – Book source Book title/Author + Library location: 2.2 2.3 Book: ‘50s ‘60s style by Polly Powell and Lucy Peel No. 745 447
  6. 6. Task 1 – Research – Book source 2.2 2.3 Book title/Author + Library location: During the 1960s the most prevalent image in London was of the Union Jack, Which found its way onto every accessory, pop art artists used these type of Popular and iconic styles and turned them into Pop art. Book: 50s and 60s style by Polly Powell and Lucy Peel No. 745 447
  7. 7. Task 2a – Idea Generation [individual]
  8. 8. Task 2a – Idea Generation [group] Title font Background hand drawn then scanned Bold, and colorful Colors: red, yellow, green etc.. bright Multiple pop art images put together for background When and where the event will take place Famous artists names All text Capital letters Title: De-jour Both have the same font and background Location Tate art gallery London
  9. 9. Task 2b – Action Plan/Schedule Session Activity Who is responsibile 1 background Bailey 2 Creating the title Me 3 Finding the images Both 4 Planning where to put the images Both 5 6 7 3.1
  10. 10. Task 2b – Action Plan/Schedule 3.1 • Our original idea for the poster was to hand draw the background but we decided against it as it would look better as a digital background. Instead we hand drew the title and scanned it onto the poster. • We stuck to everything else we selected different pop art pictures and placed them different places on our poster but we kept to the same background, title and font.
  11. 11. Task 4 – Production/Final Products 3.2 3.4
  12. 12. Task 5 – Evaluation – Problem Solving • Describe three problems you faced in your project and how you solved these • 1 I wasn’t sure how to use photoshop but after messing around with it and some help I figured out how to use it. • 2 We had to change the hand drawn background because it would look better digitally and had to hand draw the title. • 3 I was debating if I should do a themed pop art poser e.g. just comics but decided to mix it up. 3.3
  13. 13. Task 5 – Evaluation – Working with others • Choose three aspects of your production where you worked well with your team and this benefited the project • 1 Researching the information and finding the books. • 2 Agreeing on what we should do with the poster • 3 Helping use photoshop 1.2b
  14. 14. Task 5 – Evaluation - Feedback • Discuss the feedback you received from your tutor during the project and how you used this to improve the project • David told me how to use photoshop and how to get one picture in front of the other picture and how to un merge them when I accidently merged all my pictures together. 3.5
  15. 15. Task 5 – Evaluation – Active Engagement • Define active engagement in your studies and briefly explain how you used it in this project • I did my separate research and my own poster we worked together on most of it but when it came to making it we did it seperately. 1.2a
  16. 16. Task 5 – Evaluation Accessing and storing information • Explain where the books/resources are for your area in the LC • They were in the art section on level 2 libary • Explain how to take a book/resource out of the LC • You go to the libarian and they scan the books out with your ID badge 2.1
  17. 17. Task 5 – Evaluation Accessing and storing information • Explain where to store electronic information on the college network • download them to your drive on the computer or download them to your memory stick. • Explain where you upload work when it is completed • You upload it on your blog. 2.1
  18. 18. Task 6 - How do you learn best? • Explain some of the ways you think you learn best [refer to the VAK questionnaire results in tutorial]: 1.1
  19. 19. Task 6 - How do you learn best? • What makes it hard for you to study? • What strategies do you think would benefit your studies? 1.1

