Metacommentary and academic titles

Metacommentary
“a way of commenting on your claims and telling others how—and how not—to think about them” (Graff & Birkenstein, 2018, p....
Types of Metacommentary Clarification and elaboration Emphasis Organization Significance Titles Naysayers and objections
Clarification and Elaboration Use: clarifying complex ideas and complex quotes In 1837, a piece in The Mother's Magazine b...
Emphasis Use: drawing attention to specific things or ideas “He [Guillaume Boucard] is a very talented and hardworking pla...
Organization Use: route maps, transitions between ideas, conclusions, and as a midway point in long, complex articles. Que...
Significance Use: explaining why your argument matters. From the north of England to South Australia, 2017 has proved to t...
Titles Use: informing reader of the text’s content “Empires of the Mind: Autobiography and Anti-Imperialism in the Work of...
Naysayers and Objections Use: anticipating and defusing common objections to your argument Some say, for instance, that no...
Activity Use the following list to help you identify the types of commentary used in this excerpt from Jonathan Safran Foe...
• Clarification and elaboration • Emphasis • Organization • Naysayers and objections • Significance According to reports b...
References Slide 2: Graff, G. & Birkenstein, C. (2018). They say / I say: The moves that matter in academic writing. New Y...
Slide 6: MacKinnon, J. (2003). Minding the public purse: The fiscal crisis, political trade-offs, and Canada’s future. Mon...
Slide 10: Foer, J. S. (2009, Oct. 7) Against meat. The New York Times. Retrieved from https://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/11/m...
Academic Titles
Academic Titles “‘Going Mad Is Their Only Way of Staying Sane’: Norbert Elias and the Civilized Violence of J.G. Ballard” ...
• Titles are another form of metacommentary, and perhaps one of the most important: they’re the first thing you reader see...
“Empires of the Mind: Autobiography and Anti-Imperialism in the Work of J.G. Ballard” Title Subtitle Hook Topic Keywords F...
Metacommentary and academic titles

Metacommentary

Metacommentary and academic titles

