  1. 1. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 1 Lo studio del colore ha interessato diverse generazioni di studiosi che hanno dato origine a diverse teorie. La teoria della moderna scienza del colore è quella Isaac Newton che comincia a sperimentare fin da subito che il colore degli oggetti non era una proprietà intrinseca degli oggetti stessi, ma una proprietà della luce. La dimostrazione di questa teoria avvenne da parte del fisico inglese con l’esperimento di dispersione della luce. Da questo esperimento Newton spiegava, con la formazione dello spettro, che tutti i colori sono già presenti nella luce bianca del sole, prima che questa venga scomposta. Supportato da una serie di esperimenti, Newton arrivò a formulare la teoria corpuscolare, ovvero una teoria che si basava sull’idea che i corpi luminosi emettessero dei corpuscoli immateriali, una sorta di atomi di luce che viaggiando in linea retta producevano i raggi. Quando i raggi colpivano gli occhi, questi atomi producevano la sensazione della luce. La percezione del colore La luce e il colore
  2. 2. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 2 La visione del colore è la capacità di un organismo o di una macchina di distinguere oggetti basandosi sulla lunghezza d'onda (o frequenza) della luce che questi riflettono, emettono, o trasmettono. I colori possono essere misurati e quantificati in vari modi; la percezione dei colori di una persona è però un processo soggettivo nel quale il cervello risponde alle stimolazioni prodotte quando la luce incidente reagisce con i diversi tipi di cono presenti nell'occhio. La percezione visiva è, quindi, il processo di elaborazione delle informazioni provenienti dal mondo esterno attraverso gli occhi ed elaborate dal cervello che le traduce in informazioni più complesse, disponibili per le funzioni cognitive del soggetto. La percezione corrisponde alla capacità di conoscere il mondo attraverso i sensi e di mantenere con esso dei contatti. Quando guardiamo un oggetto entrano in gioco:  l’aspetto fisiologico cioè essenzialmente l’occhio, che è un sistema percettivo imperfetto;  l’aspetto psicologico cioè la mente, che dà senso alle immagini. L’occhio è l'organo di senso esterno dell'apparato visivo, che ha il compito di ricavare informazioni sull'ambiente circostante attraverso la luce. Questo processo avviene attraverso dei fotorecettori, ovvero cellule nervose che si trovano sulla retina. Questi elementi sono sensibili alle onde luminose e svolgono un'importante funzione di trasduzione, cioè sono in grado di trasformare la luce che arriva sul fondo dell'occhio in una informazione (prima chimica, poi elettrica) da trasmettere al cervello mediante il nervo ottico. I fotorecettori si suddividono in due tipologie:  I coni: deputati alla visione nitida e centrale, consentono di vedere i dettagli fini e sono impiegati prevalentemente nella visione diurna (fotopica) o in presenza di fonti luminose artificiali. Esistono tre tipi di coni, ciascuno dei quali contiene un pigmento che li rende sensibili a lunghezze d'onda differenti nello spettro del visibile; in particolare, presentano picchi di assorbimento a 420, 530 e 560 nm, che corrispondono rispettivamente al blu, al verde ed al rosso. Per questo, i coni sono capaci di percepire i colori.  I bastoncelli: presentano una grandissima sensibilità alla luce e consentono di vedere anche di notte e in presenza di una bassa intensità luminosa (visione scotopica o crepuscolare). Non sono in grado di costruire immagini di buona qualità e sono incapaci di distinguere i colori. I bastoncelli intervengono, infatti, nella visione acromatica, caratterizzata solo dal bianco, dal nero e dalle sfumature del grigio. La visione del colore L’occhio
  3. 3. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 3 Coni e bastoncelli risultano, quindi, complementari ed il loro lavoro in sincronia garantisce una visione perfetta. La capacità di percepire i colori si basa sulla presenza di tre tipi di coni, che rispondono a particolari lunghezze d'onda nel campo della luce visibile. In questi fotorecettori, infatti, sono presenti tre tipi di proteine (opsine), che risultano rispettivamente sensibili ad uno stimolo di circa 420 nm (sensibili allo spettro del blu), 530 nm (verde) e 560 nm (rosso). In base alla composizione spettrale della radiazione emessa dall'oggetto osservato, i tre tipi di coni sono attivati in varie combinazioni e percentuali. Da questa interazione e dell'elaborazione finale a livello cerebrale risulta, quindi, la capacità di distinguere i vari colori. Lo stimolo contemporaneo e massimo dei coni fornisce la percezione del bianco. Persone prive di uno specifico tipo di cono perdono ovviamente la capacità di percepire alcuni colori, come accade nel daltonismo. Il daltonismo è un'anomalia della percezione dei colori che si verifica quando i pazienti eliminano alcuni toni dallo spettro dei colori. Nello specifico, si tratta di un difetto dei coni, ovvero le cellule specializzate nella distinzione del colore, che risultano:  sensibili alla luce blu;  sensibili alla luce verde;  sensibili alla luce rosso-gialla; Nella maggior parte dei casi si tratta di una condizione genetica e colpisce più gli uomini (8%) delle donne (0,5%): il disturbo viene trasmesso infatti da un gene presente nel cromosoma X; se questo è difettoso negli uomini (XY) sovrasta sempre, mentre nelle donne (XX) compare solo se entrambi i cromosomi sono alterati. Esistono diversi tipi di daltonismo, che si differenziano in base ai colori che non vengono percepiti e riconosciuti dall'occhio. 1. La luce entra nell’occhio tramite la cornea, quindi raggiunge la pupilla che modifica le proprie dimensioni a seconda dell’intensità; in ambienti scuri si dilata e in condizioni di elevata luminosità si restringe. 2. Attraverso la pupilla la luce arriva al cristallino, il quale modifica la propria forma per assecondare la messa a fuoco dei raggi luminosi sulla retina, in base alla distanza dell’oggetto osservato. Il daltonismo Dalla radiazione elettromagnetica all’impulso nervoso
  4. 4. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 4 3. I coni e i bastoncelli della retina assorbono la luce e inviano messaggi al cervello attraverso il nervo ottico. 4. Il cervello, infine, trasforma questi impulsi in immagini. Questo processo non tiene, però, conto del tipo di illuminazione presente al momento della percezione delle immagini: si parla di “metamerismo” il fenomeno che consiste nella visione di tonalità differenti del colore degli oggetti a seconda della luce che li illumina. Si tratta di un meccanismo tipico della visione umana legato alla percezione del colore e alla componente emotiva-psicologica del soggetto. Questo fenomeno viene a meno per tutti gli oggetti caratterizzati da una composizione cromatica prevalentemente costituita da nero: il nero (acromatico) ha, infatti, la capacità di stabilizzare il colore delle altre componenti cromatiche. La fototrasduzione rappresenta il processo mediante il quale l'energia luminosa viene convertita in segnali elettrici, poi trasmessi fino all'encefalo attraverso il nervo ottico. Questo fenomeno vede come protagonisti i fotorecettori, il cui funzionamento è basato su reazioni fotochimiche. Il primo evento della fototrasduzione è rappresentato dall'assorbimento del segnale luminoso da parte dei fotopigmenti. Ciascuna di queste molecole è caratterizzata da un picco di assorbimento della luce, corrispondente ad una particolare lunghezza d'onda (nel caso dei coni, ad esempio, rende più sensibile ad un determinato colore). Ogni pigmento fotosensibile contiene un componente chiamato retinale (comune a tutti i fotopigmenti) ed una proteina chiamata opsina. Per effetto delle radiazioni luminose, quindi, i fotopigmenti cambiano la propria struttura molecolare scatenando delle reazioni biochimiche dalle quali origina una stimolazione nervosa. Questa viene poi trasmessa alle cellule retiniche contigue (bipolari e ganglionari). La fototrasduzione
  5. 5. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 5 L’occhio registra gli stimoli provocati dalle diverse radiazioni visibili come diverse sensazioni fisiologiche definite colori. Il colore dei corpi è dato dalla risultanza di tre fattori:  Fattori di tipo fisico: l’interazione della luce con la materia;  Fattore di tipo fisiologico: la percezione della luce da parte dell’occhio umano;  Fattore di tipo psichico: l’interpretazione degli stimoli sensoriali di un processo ottico e di una componente psicofisica. Il colore percepito è un attributo dell’esperienza visiva che è difficilmente definibile in modo assoluto perché comporta anche una componente soggettiva ed è per questo che il colore percepito ha sempre un valore relativo. Il colore è comunque definibile da tre componenti fondamentali che sono: • Tonalità; • Saturazione; • Luminosità. Tonalità o cromaticità: definisce la prima indicazione sul colore, il suo aspetto più evidente per il quale si attribuisce il nome al colore, indicante la sua cromia (tonalità rossa o gialla…); Saturazione o purezza: è la caratteristica che si traduce come sensazione di “pallido” o “intenso”, fattore attraverso il quale è possibile definire la differenza di grado fra due stimoli cromatici; Luminosità o brillantezza: traduce i valori sensoriali descrivibili con terminologia di “chiari” o “scuri”. Consente di qualificare il colore mediante la percezione di una maggiore o minore emissione di luce da parte dell’oggetto osservato. Per svolgere un’analisi accurata sul colore occorre acquisire le conoscenze sulle regole ottiche e percettive che regolano i rapporti tra i diversi colori. I due meccanismi principali sono la sintesi addittiva e la sintesi sottrattiva. Processi di percezione cromatica
  6. 6. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 6 Composizione additiva dei colori partendo dai tre primari rosso (R), verde (green = G) e blu (B) ottenuti illuminando uno schermo bianco con tre fasci di luce monocromatici aventi lunghezza d’onda rispettivamente di 435.8 nm, 546.1 nm e 700.0 nm. Dalla loro totale sovrapposizione si ottiene il bianco (W), mentre sovrapponendo a due le luci si ottengono, alternativamente, il giallo (Y), magenta (M) e il ciano (C). Composizione sottrattiva dei colori primari giallo, magenta e ciano ottenuti ponendo i tre filtri corrispondenti sul cammino di un fascio di luce bianca. Dalla sovrapposizione dei tre filtri si ottiene il nero (K), mentre dalla sovrapposizione a due a due dei filtri si ottengono, rispettivamente: il rosso (giallo e magenta), il verde (giallo e ciano) e il blu (ciano e magenta). Dallo studio dei due meccanismi percettivi si può concludere che ogni colore primario della sintesi additiva risulta complementare a uno della sintesi sottrattiva; la loro mescolanza dovrebbe quindi produrre il nero. In particolare la sintesi sottrattiva si basa sulla mescolanza dei tre pigmenti primari (rosso, giallo e blu), i quali illuminati da una luce bianca, assorbono selettivamente parte dello spettro riflettendo il rimanente. Ne consegue che dalla combinazione di due sostanze che assorbono la radiazione luminosa a differenti lunghezze d’onda, la luce risultante conterrà solo le bande che non sono assorbite da nessuna delle due sostanze. Se prendiamo in considerazione una tessera che appare rossa, dobbiamo considerare che il suo colore è determinato dal fatto che la sua superficie assorbe tutte le radiazioni luminose, fatta ad eccezione per quella rossa. Possiamo quindi dire che la tessera, come qualsiasi altro materiale, è di per sé incolore e necessità della luce per apparire colorata. Possiamo sintetizzare ciò in tre possibili casi: - quando la luce incide sulla superficie, una parte dello spettro luminoso viene riflesso e una parte assorbito. La percezione visiva è del colore della luce riflessa. Sintesi addittiva Sintesi sottrattiva
  7. 7. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 7 - quando tutto lo spettro luminoso è totalmente riflesso: si ha la percezione del colore acromatico del bianco. - quando lo spettro luminoso è assorbito completamente: si ha la percezione acromatica del nero La percezione del colore infatti, si genera dallo stimolo delle cellule coniche dell’occhio attraverso delle radiazioni elettromagnetiche riconducibili allo spettro visibile. Una volta stimolato le cellule dell’occhio, la radiazione elettromagnetica viene trasformata in un impulso elettrico che arriva al cervello dove viene elaborato e interpretato. Il colore che percepiamo dipende quindi da tre fattori fondamentali:  La luce: è una porzione dello spettro magnetico che ha come lunghezza d’onda l’intervallo compreso tra i 390 nm e i 700 nm. Si tratta di lunghezze d’onda che il nostro cervello riesce a percepire e a tradurre in colore.  L’osservatore: nell’occhio umano la percezione del colore avviene in modo differente tra diversi osservatori anche se il processo svolto dal cervello è lo stesso. Quando le cellule coniche dell’occhio vengono stimolate dalla luce, viene stimolata una parte della cellula che contiene tre pigmenti e che in base alla loro combinazione produce un’impulso elettrico che porta il cervello ad elaborare la visione di colori differenti.  L’oggetto: quando un raggio di luce attraversa o colpisce un oggetto, corpuscoli luminosi subiscono l’influenza delle forze dovute alle particelle di materia. Di conseguenza ogni materiale produrrà un angolo di rifrazione differente dovuto alla materia che lo compone che poi permette di scomporre la luce bianca in diversi colori. La percezione umana: come funziona?
  8. 8. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 8 Nella tradizione europea del Duecento in poi, un dipinto era costituito da vari strati sovrapposti di materiali diversi che, ad opera ultimata, rendevano una resa cromatica differente. Il supporto, invece, era costituito da tavole di legno incollate tra loro e sostenute da rinforzi a incastro. L ’uso della tela risale solo al XV secolo, periodo in cui la maggiore stabilità della tela fece sì che essa sostituisse gradualmente la tavola lignea. Prima di poter utilizzare la tela era necessario stendere uno strato di preparazione che serviva per poter applicare il colore in modo uniforme. Per molti secoli venne usata una miscela di gesso e colla animale; era applicata a strati: il primo, a contatto col legno, era più grossolano, quelli via più superficiali erano più fini e stesi con maggiore cura. Lo strato finale della preparazione, l ’imprimitura, costituiva lo sfondo del dipinto e su di esso veniva effettuato il disegno preparatorio. I colori erano preparati per la maggior parte macinando terre colorate o triturando minerali (malachite, cinabro, ecc), ma anche impiegando coloranti organici di natura vegetale o animale (porpora) o preparati artificiali (bianco di calce, verde rame). Per consentire la stesura e la durevolezza sul quadro i colori dovevano poi essere mescolati ad un legante che era di origine animale (rosso d’uovo in base acquosa per la tempera) o vegetale (oli vegetali per la pittura ad olio). Infine la vernice, costituita da resine naturali, era applicata su tutta la superficie del dipinto con funzione protettiva. Per quanto riguarda i dipinti contemporanei, non è possibile individuare degli schemi o dei canoni di redazione assoluti. Le tecniche di composizione e i materiali stessi sono molteplici e variano come libera espressione dell ’artista. Questa struttura a strati sovrapposti fa sì che, all’ interno del dipinto, la radiazione luminosa si propaghi con diverse modalità: la radiazione che non è riflessa dalla vernice penetra nello strato del dipinto e va incontro a fenomeni di diffusione e assorbimento. La radiazione ultravioletta è maggiormente diffusa dagli strati superficiali e non penetra in profondità, mentre la radiazione infrarossa (IR) è meno diffusa e, per questo, riesce a raggiungere gli strati più profondi del dipinto. Per esaminare un dipinto è quindi utile effettuare un’analisi utilizzando lo spettro elettromagnetico evitando di rimuovere campioni di strati di pittura e danneggiare il dipinto. Questa analisi può essere svolta in modo differente in base alle caratteristiche che si vogliono mettere in evidenza. Guardare oltre la superficie di un dipinto
  9. 9. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 9 Questa tecnica permette di valutare lo stato di conservazione del dipinto, e di discriminare tra le vernici e i pigmenti di un dipinto, anche quando questi appaiono indistinguibili ad occhio nudo. Inoltre è anche utile qualora si voglia esaltare e rendere più leggibili scritte sbiadite dal tempo su documenti e manoscritti antichi. I suoi vantaggi sono quelli di essere un metodo non invasivo e dalla risposta immediata. Quando un’opera viene irraggiata con una radiazione di lunghezza d‘onda compresa nella regione dell’UV, tale radiazione viene in parte riflessa e in parte assorbita dagli strati superficiali. Una parte dell’energia assorbita viene quindi riemessa nuovamente per fluorescenza nella banda del visibile (400-700 nm). Con questa tecnica non distruttiva è possibile «sbirciare attraverso» gli strati più superficiali del dipinto per vedere ciò che si cela sotto di essi. La radiazione infrarossa, infatti, riesce ad attraversare i materiali che costituiscono la superficie pittorica e viene riflessa e diffusa dagli strati sottostanti. In questo modo è possibile vedere ciò che non si vedere ad occhio nudo. E ’molto frequente osservare il disegno preparatorio nei dipinti del Rinascimento italiano quando esso era realizzato in carboncino su imprimitura chiara. Nel Seicento, con l’adozione dello sfondo scuro, lo scarso contrasto con quest’ultimo rende di solito invisibile il disegno. Tuttavia è possibile scoprire eventuali pentimenti dell’artista nella redazione dell’opera. Indagini in fluorescenza UV Indagini infrarossi
  10. 10. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 10 La diagnostica per immagini è un termine moderno utilizzato per indicare tutte le modalità di formazione delle immagini biomediche utilizzate a scopo diagnostico e terapeutico. Le varie tecniche di diagnostica per immagini utilizzano l'energia fornita da una sorgente e misurano l'interazione fra questa energia e l'organo di cui si vuole ottenere un'immagine, definito organo bersaglio. Quando l'energia prodotta dalla sorgente, propagandosi nello spazio, incontra l'organo bersaglio, una parte viene riflessa all'indietro, una parte viene rifratta, cioè si propaga attraverso (ed eventualmente oltre) il bersaglio modificando in generale le sue caratteristiche, e una parte viene in qualche modo assorbita dall'organo bersaglio stesso. Lo studio quantitativo delle caratteristiche di questi fenomeni fisici, che variano al variare dei mezzi (e quindi dei tessuti) e del tipo di energia (e quindi della tecnica di diagnosi), permette, dopo opportune rivelazioni e trasduzioni, la formazione dell'immagine su un idoneo supporto. Le tecniche di imaging sono fortemente caratterizzabili sulla base della risoluzione dei dettagli e del contrasto con il quale rivelano differenti tipologie di tessuti. La risoluzione, genericamente ma con riferimento a un determinato sistema fisico, è il parametro che precisa la capacità del sistema di rilevare il più fine dettaglio possibile ai fini per i quali esso è stato costruito. La prima tecnica di diagnostica per immagini a essere scoperta e utilizzata è stata la radiologia, la cui nascita è legata alla scoperta, dovuta a W.C. Röntgen (1895), della proprietà dei raggi X ‒ che furono così chiamati perché all'inizio ne erano sconosciute l'origine e, in parte, la natura ‒ di attraversare il corpo umano e di impressionare l'emulsione di una pellicola fotografica. L'evidenza radiologica delle strutture del corpo umano e di eventuali loro condizioni patologiche si basa sull'esistenza di differenze di contrasto tra tessuti diversi, cioè sul fatto che i vari tessuti hanno caratteristiche di trasparenze diverse al passaggio dei raggi X. A partire dagli anni Settanta, si è assistito a uno straordinario progresso della diagnostica per immagini, dapprima con l'avvento della ecografia e della tomografia computerizzata, poi con quello della risonanza magnetica. Negli ultimi due anni le informazioni digitali nel mondo sono più che raddoppiate e questa tendenza aumenterà in modo esponenziale generando enormi quantità di dati digitali: i Big Data. La medicina è uno dei principali protagonisti di questa crescita: i Big Data della salute stanno aumentando in percentuale maggiore rispetto ad altri settori, in virtù di quattro fenomeni tra i quali vi è lo sviluppo digitale della diagnostica per immagini che ha cancellato la vecchia generazione di macchine analogiche. Lo sviluppo tecnologico sta portando allo sviluppo di nuove potenti tecnologie diagnostiche digitali Diagnostica per immagini o imaging
  11. 11. Studio dei colori Beatrice di Gregorio 5E 11 che risultano essenziali nei tentativi di prevenzione e d’identificazione precoce dei segnali di malattia. In medicina vengono utilizzate molte forme di raccolta di immagini: Raggi X, tomografie computerizzate, risonanze magnetiche, ecocardiogrammi… La caratteristica comune a tutti questi metodi di imaging è l’enorme quantità di dati di alta qualità a nostra disposizione che aiuta l’Intelligenza Artificiale a funzionare meglio ed essere il più efficace possibile. L’occhio umano è spesso cieco ad alcuni dei modelli che potrebbero essere presenti in queste immagini. Ci sono stati casi in cui l’Intelligenza Artificiale ha già svolto un ruolo fondamentale nel riconoscere i primi segnali di insorgenza del cancro o i primi modelli di insufficienza cardiaca, e stiamo parlando di mutazioni che anche un medico altamente qualificato non avrebbe potuto riconoscere se non in uno stadio più avanzato.

