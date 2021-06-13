The electromagnetic spectrum digregorio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The electromagnetic spectrum B E A T R I C E D I G R E G O R I O V E L I C E O S C I E N T I F I C O " C . D ' A S C A N I...
Properties of electromagnetic waves include speed, frequency and wavelenght. Speed (v), frequency (f) and wavelength (λ) a...
Wavelenght and frequency have an indirect relationship. This means that as one characteristic increases, the other decreas...
Electromagnetic wave characteristics: Electromagnetic waves and energy: short wavelengths have a high frequency; long wave...
Electromagnetic radiation refers to the waves propagating through space, carrying electromagnetic radiant energy. Electrom...
The electromagnetic spectrum is divided into separate bands, and the electromagnetic waves within each frequency band are ...
Now we can analyze the electromagnetic spectrum in detail Let's go!
are generated by accelerated electric charges in metal poles called antennas; wavelength ranges from 1 m to several kilome...
The waves with longer wavelengths can overcome big obstacles thanks diffraction; are surface waves because they diffract o...
The waves with shorter wavelengths can used in broadcasting; They can only be detected if the receiving antenna is on a li...
wavelength ranges from 1 mm to 1 m; They can only be generated with special electron tubes (magnetron and klystron) in whi...
are also used in directional communication because they can't overcome obstacles; radars use microwave reflection to detec...
is positioned between microwaves and visible red light; are produced by thermal emission infact all bodies emit infrared r...
invisible electromagnetic waves that are detected as heat. can be detected with special devices such as night goggles; use...
is invisible to the human eye, but it can cause phosphorescence in some bodies because some substances can absorb UV radia...
This radiation can be generated with electric discharges in tubes that contain rarefied gases. This radiation is also pres...
The x-rays were accidentally discovered by the German Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen in 1895. Rontgen was investigating cathode ra...
X-rays are generated every time high-energy, and therefore high-speed, electron beams are stopped by matter. X-rays are al...
Gamma rays are at the lower limit of the electromagnetic spectrum and is emitted by the nuclei of radioactive atoms; they ...
alpha radiations that are emanated from helium nuclei, nuclei composed of two protons and two neutrons; beta radiations wh...
Missions Unmask Magnetar Eruptions in Missions Unmask Magnetar Eruptions in Nearby Galaxies Nearby Galaxies On April 15, 2...
Magnetars are neutron stars with the strongest known magnetic fields. Rarely, magnetars produce huge eruptions called gian...
On April 15, 2020, a brief and powerful burst of X-rays and gamma rays passes through Mars, triggering the Russian high- e...
The giant flares of the magnetars in the Milky Way and its satellites evolve distinctly, rapidly increasing to maximum bri...
Giant flares Giant flares Astronomers think that the giant flares result from a sudden (immediate) rearrangement of the ma...
The short duration of the emission and its changing brightness and energy reflect the rotation of the magnetar, which rise...
RLC circuits RLC circuits They are often used as a models to simulate other equipment and phenomena: oscillators, resonanc...
Sinoatrial node It controls the rhythm of muscle contraction and creates a regular heartbeat thank an electrical impulses ...
Thanks electrical impulses atria contract at the same time. when the electrical signals arrive at the atrioventricular nod...
That's all folks! B E A T R I C E D I G R E G O R I O V E L I C E O S C I E N T I F I C O " C . D ' A S C A N I O "
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
Jun. 13, 2021

The electromagnetic spectrum digregorio

.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The electromagnetic spectrum digregorio

  1. 1. The electromagnetic spectrum B E A T R I C E D I G R E G O R I O V E L I C E O S C I E N T I F I C O " C . D ' A S C A N I O "
  2. 2. Properties of electromagnetic waves include speed, frequency and wavelenght. Speed (v), frequency (f) and wavelength (λ) are related in the formula: All light waves travel at the same speed in a vacuum v = f * λ Waves Waves
  3. 3. Wavelenght and frequency have an indirect relationship. This means that as one characteristic increases, the other decreases. In other words, as wavelength increases, frequency decreases. Wavelength and frequency Wavelength and frequency
  4. 4. Electromagnetic wave characteristics: Electromagnetic waves and energy: short wavelengths have a high frequency; long wavelengths have a low frequency. high frequency waves have high energy; low frequency waves have low energy. Wavelength, frequency and energy Wavelength, frequency and energy
  5. 5. Electromagnetic radiation refers to the waves propagating through space, carrying electromagnetic radiant energy. Electromagnetic waves move transversely and do not need a medium. The electromagnetic spectrum is the range of frequencies of electromagnetic radiation and their respective wavelengths. The electromagnetic spectrum The electromagnetic spectrum
  6. 6. The electromagnetic spectrum is divided into separate bands, and the electromagnetic waves within each frequency band are called by different names; The electromagnetic waves in each of these bands have different characteristics, such as how they are produced, how they interact with matter, and their practical applications. Gamma rays Ultraviolet radiation Microwaves Infrared radiation X-rays Radio waves
  7. 7. Now we can analyze the electromagnetic spectrum in detail Let's go!
  8. 8. are generated by accelerated electric charges in metal poles called antennas; wavelength ranges from 1 m to several kilometres; low energy waves with long wavelength; used in radio communication and broadcrasting; Radio Waves Radio Waves
  9. 9. The waves with longer wavelengths can overcome big obstacles thanks diffraction; are surface waves because they diffract on the Earth surface and follow its curvature; are partially absorbed by the objects they meet so they requires considerable power to transmitting them; it is possible to exploit the reflective properties of the ionosphere for their transmission.
  10. 10. The waves with shorter wavelengths can used in broadcasting; They can only be detected if the receiving antenna is on a line of sight with the emitting antenna; it is possible to use the artificial satellites to reflect it even from one hemisphere to the other.
  11. 11. wavelength ranges from 1 mm to 1 m; They can only be generated with special electron tubes (magnetron and klystron) in which there are a flow of free electrons that moving at modulated speed; The magnetron of a microwave oven emits an elettromagnetic radiation with a wavelenght that are absorbed by water molecules. Microwaves Microwaves
  12. 12. are also used in directional communication because they can't overcome obstacles; radars use microwave reflection to detect the presence of an obstacle or to determine its position in the dark; This is possible because microwaves do not scatter freely in space, but maintain their direction.
  13. 13. is positioned between microwaves and visible red light; are produced by thermal emission infact all bodies emit infrared radiation due to the molecular thermal agitation; Molecules also easily absorb these radiations that cause an increase in their vibration motion and an increase in the temperature of bodies. Infrared radiation Infrared radiation
  14. 14. invisible electromagnetic waves that are detected as heat. can be detected with special devices such as night goggles; used in heat lamps;
  15. 15. is invisible to the human eye, but it can cause phosphorescence in some bodies because some substances can absorb UV radiation and reemit radiation at a different wavelenght; This phenomenon is called phosphorescence and it is used in photography; Ultraviolet radiation Ultraviolet radiation
  16. 16. This radiation can be generated with electric discharges in tubes that contain rarefied gases. This radiation is also present in the solar radiation infact the higher layers of the atmosphere provide protection against UV rays
  17. 17. The x-rays were accidentally discovered by the German Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen in 1895. Rontgen was investigating cathode rays using a vacuum tube and found that the shape of his hand bones were evident on the plane. He understood that he had discovered rays that were able to pass through human tissues. X-rays X-rays
  18. 18. X-rays are generated every time high-energy, and therefore high-speed, electron beams are stopped by matter. X-rays are also used to build some devices and screens that are used for medicin therapies. This is possible because the electrons fired at high speed cause the ionization of the gases which highlight the phosphorescence.
  19. 19. Gamma rays are at the lower limit of the electromagnetic spectrum and is emitted by the nuclei of radioactive atoms; they have more energy than all electromagnetic waves; they are divided into three categories. Gamma rays Gamma rays
  20. 20. alpha radiations that are emanated from helium nuclei, nuclei composed of two protons and two neutrons; beta radiations which are radiations in which electrons do not orbit around the nucleus, but inside it; gamma radiations which are electromagnetic radiations which need a few centimeters thick lead late to be absorbed.
  21. 21. Missions Unmask Magnetar Eruptions in Missions Unmask Magnetar Eruptions in Nearby Galaxies Nearby Galaxies On April 15, 2020, a brief burst of high-energy light sweeps through the solar system, activating several NASA instruments. Scientists concluded that the explosion came from a supermagnetized star located in a nearby galaxy. Gamma rays have been a test in that they can be detected even billions of light years away. Those that last less than about two seconds, called short GRBs, occur when a pair of orbiting neutron stars spiral and merge.
  22. 22. Magnetars are neutron stars with the strongest known magnetic fields. Rarely, magnetars produce huge eruptions called giant flares that produce gamma rays, the highest energy form of light Magnetar Magnetar Only two of the 29 magnatars in our galaxy have produced giant rockets. The most recent event produced changes in the earth's upper atmosphere despite the eruption of a magnetar located light years away.
  23. 23. On April 15, 2020, a brief and powerful burst of X-rays and gamma rays passes through Mars, triggering the Russian high- energy neutron detector that has orbited the Red Planet. About 6.6 minutes later, the explosion activated the Russian Konus instrument that orbits a point between the Earth and the Sun about 1.5 million kilometers away. After another 4.5 seconds, the radiation passed through the Earth, activating the instruments of NASA's Fermi gamma-ray space telescope. The pulse of the radiation lasted only 140 milliseconds, so the IPN placed the explosion in the central region of the galaxy located about 11.4 million light-years away.
  24. 24. The giant flares of the magnetars in the Milky Way and its satellites evolve distinctly, rapidly increasing to maximum brightness followed by a more gradual tail of fluctuating emission. These variations result from the rotation of the magnetar, which repeatedly brings the position of the glow in and out of sight from Earth. Viewed from millions of light years away, however, this emission is too faint to be detected with today's instruments. A detailed analysis of data from Fermi's Gamma-ray Burst Monitor (GBM) provides evidence that the April 15 event was unlike any blast associated with mergers. Fermi telescope Fermi telescope
  25. 25. Giant flares Giant flares Astronomers think that the giant flares result from a sudden (immediate) rearrangement of the magnetic field. One possibility is that the field high above the surface of the magnetar may become too complex, suddenly releasing energy as it settles into a more stable configuration. Alternatively, a mechanical failure of the magnetar crust can trigger the sudden reconfiguration. The researchers say this emission resulted from a cloud of electrons and positrons ejected at almost the speed of light.
  26. 26. The short duration of the emission and its changing brightness and energy reflect the rotation of the magnetar, which rises and falls. A magnetar produces a constant stream of fast moving particles. As it moves through space, this outflow penetrates, slows and deflects interstellar gas. The gas builds up, heats up and compresses and forms a type of shock wave called a bow shock. The April 15 glow demonstrates that these events make up their own gamma-ray class.
  27. 27. RLC circuits RLC circuits They are often used as a models to simulate other equipment and phenomena: oscillators, resonance, etc. these circuits create a harmonic oscillator for electrical current thanks particular circuits components: battery (direct current), a resistor R, a capacitor C and a neon lamp.
  28. 28. Sinoatrial node It controls the rhythm of muscle contraction and creates a regular heartbeat thank an electrical impulses Ventricles Here the blood is pushed out into the body Atria Here the blood comes into the heart Anatomy of the heart Anatomy of the heart
  29. 29. Thanks electrical impulses atria contract at the same time. when the electrical signals arrive at the atrioventricular node, they are delayed by 0,1 seconds. Special muscular fibres transmit the impulses to the ventricles and the apex. in this way the blood is pushed out of the heart. the electrical impulses can be measured by electrodes on the skin and are registered on an electrocardiogram (ECG) The cardiac cycle The cardiac cycle
  30. 30. That's all folks! B E A T R I C E D I G R E G O R I O V E L I C E O S C I E N T I F I C O " C . D ' A S C A N I O "

×