Operating Systems

gzpnray; Kiwikfs; ,g; ghlj;ijf; fw;w gpd;dh; ePq;fs; gzpnray; Kiwikapd; ,d;wpaikahik gzpnray; Kiwik njhopw;gly; gzpnray...
gzpnray; Kiwikapd; mwpKfk; fzpdp td;nghUs; (Hardware)> epiynghUs; (firmware)> nkd;nghUs; (Software) Mfpa gy;NtWgl;l $Wfisf...
fzpdpapd; Muk;gj; njhopw;ghl;il Nkw;nfhs;Sk; Kiw • gaehpdhy; fzpdpapy; kpd; ,izg;G Vw;gLj;jg;gl;lJk; ikaKiw topahf;f myfpd...
fzpdpapd; Muk;gj; njhopw;ghl;il Nkw;nfhs;Sk; Kiw ,e;j Koikahd nrad;Kiw njhlf;Fjy; (Booting) vd miof;fg;gLk;. gzpnray; Kiwi...
Kiwik nkd;nghUs;fs; (System Software) Kiwik nkd;nghUs;fs; gpujhdkhf %d;W tifg;gLk;. gzpnray; Kiwik (Operating System) ga...
gzpnray; Kiwik (Operating System) fzpdpapy; epWtg;gl;Ls;s Vida nkd;nghUs;fs;> td;nghUs;fs; Mfpatw;iw Kfhiknra;J gaeh; fzpd...
gad;ghl;L nkd;nghUs; (Utility Software) fzpdpapy; epWtg;glLs;s Vida nkd;nghUs;fisg; gFg;gha;T nra;jy;> ,iaghf;fy;> mt;tr; ...
nkhopngah;g;gpfs; (Language Translators) fzpdpr; nra;epuy;fs; (nkd;nghUs;fs;)> mwpTWj;jy;fspd; njhFg;gpdhy; Mf;fg;gl;litah...
gpuNahf nkd;nghUs;fs; (Application Software) gzpnray; Kiwikapy; kl;Lk; nraw;gLk; gpuNahf nkd;nghUs;fs; gaeh; fzpdp rhh;e;j...
gzpnray; Kiwikapd; ,d;wpaikahik gaeh; kw;Wk; fzpdp td;nghUs;fs; Mfpatw;Wfpilapyhd njhlh;ig Vw;gLj;JtNj gzpnray; Kiwik nkd;...
gy;NtW tifg;gl;l gzpnray; Kiwikfs;
tpd;Nlh]; (Windows) gzpnray; Kiwikfs; ikf;Nuhnrhg;w; (Microsoft) epWtdj;jpdhy; cUthf;fg;gl;Ls;s tpd;Nlh]; (Windoas) gzpnra...
Mac gzpnray; Kiwik Apple epWtdj;jhy; jahhpf;fg;gl;l Mac OS vdg;gLk; gzpnray; Kiwik Apple Macintosh fzpdpfspy; gad;gLj;jg;g...
Android gzpnray; Kiwik Google epWtdj;jpd; %ykhf Android gzpnray; Kiwik jahhpf;fg;gl;Ls;sJ. ifalf;fr; rhjdq;fSf;nfd (Mobile...
gzpnray; Kiwikfspd; tifg;gLj;jy; fzpdpiaj; njhlf;fpajpypUe;J epWj;Jk;tiu fzpdpapd; td;$Wfis cr;rstpy; gad;gLj;jp gaeUf;Fj;...
jdpg; gad;ghl;Lg; gzpnray; Kiwik xU jlitaoy; xU gaeUf;F kl;Lk; Nritia toq;Fk; gzpnray; KiwikNa ,JthFk;. cjhuzk; :- MS DOS ...
gy; nfhs;gzp gzpnray; Kiwik xU jlitaoy; gy nraw;ghLfis Nkw;nfhs;sf; $ba gzpnray; KiwikNa ,JthFk;. ,jd;%yk; jdpg; gaehuhy; ...
; gzpnray; Kiwikapd; Nritfs;
gzpnray; Kiwikapd; gzpfs; gzpnray; Kiwik xU nkd;nghUshFk;. ,jdhy; td;nghUs;fSk; gpw nkd;nghUs;fSk; Kfhik nra;ag;gLk;. ,jd;...
fzpdp Kiwikapd; td;nghUs;fis Kfhik nra;jy; fzpdpapy;> gzpnray; Kiwik %ykhfTk; gpd;tUk; Kfhikj;Jtj; njhopw;ghLfs; %ykhfTk; ...
Kiwtop Kfhikj;Jtk; (Process Management) fzpdpiag; gad;gLj;jp ehk; gy;NtW gzpfis Nkw;nfhs;Sk; tpjk; gw;wp ePq;fs; mwpe;Js;s...
Kiwtop Kfhikj;Jtk; (Process Management) Kiwtopf;Fj; Njitahd tifapy; ika Kiwtop myfpdhy; Neuk; xJf;fg;gly;> epidtfj;ij xJf;...
epidtf Kfhik (Memory Management) fzpdp nraw;gLk;NghJ epidtfj;jpy; (gpujhdkhf jw;Nghf;F ngWtop epidtfkhd Kjd;ik epidtfk;) m...
epidtf Kfhik (Memory Management) epidtf Kfhikf;nfd gzpnray; Kiwik %yk; gy;NtW cj;jpfs; ifahsg;Glk;. mjhtJ gzpnray; Kiwik g...
rhjd Kfhikj;Jtk; (Device Management) fzpdp Kiwikapy; mNdf tl;lg;Gwr; rhjdq;fs; (Peripheral Devices) gad;gLj;jg;gLfpd;wd vd...
rhjd Kfhikj;Jtk; (Device Management) cjhuzkhf cq;fshy; nfhs;tdT nfhs;tdT nra;ag;gl;l mr;Rg;nghwp cq;fssJ fzpdpAld; rhpahfj...
Nfhg;G Kfhik (File Management) fzpdpapy; juTfisr; Nrkpj;Jitf;ff; Nfhg;Gfs; gad;gLj;jg;gLk;. mtw;iwr; rPuhf Kfhik nra;tjw;F...
Nfhg;G Kfhik (File Management) Nfhg;G Kfhikapd;NghJ gzpnray; Kiwikapd; %yk; Nfhg;gpd; ,ay;Gfs;> Nfhg;gpidf; ifahSjy;> Nfhg...
fhg;G Kfhik (Security Management) fzpdpf;Fg; gy;NtW mr;RWj;jy;fs; Vw;gLtijf; fhzyhk;. cjhuzkhf fzpdp er;Repuy; Nghd;wd %yk...
gaeh; el;G ,ilKfj;ij toq;Fjy; gaeUld; eltbf;iffis Nkw;nfhs;s ,ilKfk; mtrpakhFk;. gzpnray; Kiwik %ykhf Njitahd nraw;ghLfis ...
fl;lisf; Nfhl;L ,ilKfk; nfhz;l gzpnray; Kiwik (CLI – Command Line Interfaces) Muk;g fhyq;fspy; cUthf;fg;gl;l rfy fzpdpg; g...
tiutpay; gaeh; ,ilKfq;fs; nfhz;l gzpnray; Kiwik (GUI – Graphical User Interfaces) rhsuk; - W indows glTU - I cons gl;bf...
gzpnray; Kiwikapy; fhzg;gLk; gpuNahf nkd;nghUs;fs;. fzpdpapd; nraw;ghl;bw;Fg; gzpnray; Kiwik gy;NtW topfspy; cjTfpd;wJ vd;...
nkd;nghUs;fs; Nfhg;GfisnaLj;jYk; td;tl;LfspypUe;J kPSl;lw; gpujpnaLj;jy; tl;Lj; ghPl;rpg;ghd; tl;Lfspy; FiwghLfs; cs;s ,lq...
juTfs; my;yJ Nfhitfisg; gbnaLj;jy; / ntl;bnahl;Ljy; FWfpa fhyj;jpw;Fg; NgZtjw;F Clip board cjTk; juT xUq;fpizg;G nkd;nghUs...
tl;Lg; gphptply; (Partitioning) ngJthf fzpdpapy; ngsjpf hPjpahf xU td;tl;L klLNk fhzg;gLk;. vdpDk;> mJ jUf;f hPjpahf ghfq;...
gphptplypd; mtrpak; gy;NtW fhuzq;fSd;nfd td;tl;L $Wfshfg; gphptplg;gLk;. gpujhd fhuzq;fs; rpy tUkhW. fzpdpapy; Njf;fg;gLk...
tl;L tbtikj;jy; (Disk Formatting) td;tl;by; gphptpliy Nkw;nfhz;lNghJ khj;jpuNk mjpy; juTfsir; Nrkpf;f KbAk;. me;jf; $Wfs; ...
Jz;lhf;fy; (Defragmentation) ,J tpd;Nlh]; (Windows) #otpy; Nkw;nfhs;sg;gLk; Nfhg;G td;tl;by; ,lg;gLk;NghJ rpy re;jh;g;gq;f...
Jz;lhf;fy; (Defragmentation) fzpdpapd; nra;wwpwd; FiwAnkdpd; ,J Jz;lhf;fy; fhuzkhf epfo;e;jpUf;fyhk; vd Cfpf;fyhk;. (fzpdp...
Nfhg;G Kiwikia ,dq;fhzy; fzpdpapy; ngUksthd juTfis ,Ljy; kw;Wk; ,;lg;gl;Ls;s juTfis kpff; Fwfpa fhyj;jpDs; kPz;Lk; ngw;Wf;...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; Start Control Panel Folder Options View Hide Extensions for known File Types (cUit mtjhdpf;...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; gy;NtW tifg;gl;l Nfhg;G ePl;rpfs; (File Extension) cs;sd. mtw;Wl; rpy tUkhW> gzpnray; Kiwik...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; Nfhg;igg; NgZtjw;fhd ,lj;ijj; njhpTnra;jy; Nfhg;igg; NgZk;NghJ ehk; tpUk;gpa epidtff; nfhs;...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; Nfhg;Gfis itg;gjw;nfd nrYj;jpfs; gad;gLj;jg;gl;lNghJk; nghJthfg; Nfhg;Gfs; ,q;F Neubahf ,lg...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; Nfhg;G ciwnahd;iwj; jahhpj;jy; 1) Nfhg;G ciwiaj; jahhpf;f Ntz;ba nrYj;jpiaj; njhpTnra;f. 2)...
Nfhg;gpd; ePl;rpia mtjhdpj;jy; Nfhg;G> Nfhg;G ciw Mfpatw;Wf;Fhpa ngah;fis khw;Wjy; (Rename) 1) ngah; khw;wk; nra;ag;gl Ntz...
fzpdpapd; nraw;ghl;bw;F gzpnray; Kiwik kpf ,d;wpaikahjjhFk;. fzpdpapy; epWtg;gl;l midj;Jg; gpuNahf nkd;nghUs;fSk; gzpnra...
