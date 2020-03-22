JHON DEWEY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
जॉन डीवी (1859-1952 )
१. जॉन डीवी का जन्म अमेरिका में वमोंट के बर्लिंग्टन नगि में हुआ था २. १८७९ में वमोंट र्वश्वर्वद्यालय से बी ए. की उपार्ि प्...
प्रािम्भ में जॉन डीवी पि इनके प्रोफे सि जॉजश एस मॉरिस का प्रभाव पड़ा (र्जनके प्रभाव से इनपि हीगल के आदर्शवादी दर्शन का प्रभ...
जॉन डीवी ित्त्व मीमाांसा मूल्य एवां अचाि मीमाांसा ज्ञान एवां िकश मीमाांसा
जॉन डीवी की ित्त्व मीमाांसा १. जेम्स के ििह जॉन डीवी ने भी आत्मा पिमात्मा की जगह स्थूल जगि एवां उसकी र्ियाओांकी व्याख्या क...
ज्ञान एवां िकश मीमाांसा जॉन डीवी उन्ही वस्िुओ औि र्ियाओ को सत्य मानिे थे र्जनकी मानव जीवन में उपयोर्गिा होिी ह अब प्रश्न य...
इनके अनुसाि व्यर्ि को समस्या का अनुभूर्ि किने के र्लए उसका सवेदनर्ील व सामार्जक होना जरूिी ह इन्ही प्रकाि के व्यर्ि अपना औ...
जॉन डीवी की मूल्य एवां आचाि मीमाांसा
र्र्क्षा का सांप्रत्यय १. र्र्क्षा एक सामार्जक प्रर्िया ह २. र्र्क्षा न िो साध्य ह न िो जीवन का सािन ह ३. मनुष्य कु छ जन्म...
मनोर्वज्ञार्नक - बालक की जन्मजात शक्तिया रुक्तियााँ व्यक्तिगत क्तिशेषताएाँ सामार्जक - सामाक्तजक दशायें परििाि पास पड़ोस संघ...
क्तशक्षा के उद्देश्य - यर्द र्र्क्षा का कोई उद्देश्य ह िो वह ह मनुष्य में ऐसे गुणों एवां क्षमिाओांका र्वकास र्जससे र्क वह ...
र्र्क्षा की पाठ्यचयाश DEWEY ने इस बात पि बल क्तदया क्तक पाठ् यियाा कृ क्तिमता से दूि बच्िों की िास्तक्तिक जीिन की क्तियाओं...
र्र्क्षण र्वर्ियाां 1. प्रयोग र्वर्ि इसी र्वर्ि में वे अवलोकन र्िया . . अनुभव . िकश एवां र्नणशय र्नकालना औि पिीक्षण सब कु ...
र्र्क्षाथी प्रत्येक बच्चे को अपनी रुर्च रुझान औि आवश्यकिानुसाि समाज समस्ि र्वकास की पूिी स्विांत्रिा देने के सबसे बड़े समथश...
अनुर्ासन सामार्जक अनुर्ासन स्वभार्वक भावनाओांका र्वकास सहयोगी र्ियाओांद्वािा कृ र्िम कृ र्त्रम सािनों द्वािा र्नर्िि नहीं ...
र्र्क्षा के अन्य पक्ष 1. जन र्र्क्षा 2. स्त्री र्र्क्षा 3. व्यावसार्यक र्र्क्षा 4. िार्मशक एवां नर्िक र्र्क्षा
आपके र्वचािों औि सुझावों का स्वागि ह।
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

JHON DEWEY

38 views

Published on

PHILOSOPHICAL AND EDUCATIONAL THOUGHT OF JHON DEWEY

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

JHON DEWEY

  1. 1. जॉन डीवी (1859-1952 )
  2. 2. १. जॉन डीवी का जन्म अमेरिका में वमोंट के बर्लिंग्टन नगि में हुआ था २. १८७९ में वमोंट र्वश्वर्वद्यालय से बी ए. की उपार्ि प्राप्त की ३. जॉन डीवी दर्शन र्ास्त्र के प्रर्िभार्ाली छात्र थे ४. जॉन डीवी ने प्लेटो, काांट, औि डार्वशन आर्द के दार्शर्नक र्वचािो का र्वर्ेष रूप से अध्ययन र्कया ५. जॉन डीवी के जीवन परिचय से पिा चलिा हे की इनके दार्शर्नक र्वचािो में परिविशन होिा िहा ह जीवन परिचय
  3. 3. प्रािम्भ में जॉन डीवी पि इनके प्रोफे सि जॉजश एस मॉरिस का प्रभाव पड़ा (र्जनके प्रभाव से इनपि हीगल के आदर्शवादी दर्शन का प्रभाव पड़ा) इसके बाद डार्वशन के र्सद्ाांि का प्रभाव पड़ा १. "अर्सित्व के र्लए सांघषश " २. " सबल पि र्वजय " इसके बाद जॉन डीवी पि सबसे अर्िक र्वर्लयम जेम्स के प्रयोजनवादी दर्शन का प्रभाव पड़ा " इसर्लए जॉन डीवी प्रयोजनवादी दार्शर्नक एक रूप में र्वख्याि ह " आगे जािी है है
  4. 4. जॉन डीवी ित्त्व मीमाांसा मूल्य एवां अचाि मीमाांसा ज्ञान एवां िकश मीमाांसा
  5. 5. जॉन डीवी की ित्त्व मीमाांसा १. जेम्स के ििह जॉन डीवी ने भी आत्मा पिमात्मा की जगह स्थूल जगि एवां उसकी र्ियाओांकी व्याख्या की २. जॉन डीवी ने सांसाि को दवी कृ र्ि की जगह र्वर्भन्न र्ियाओ का परिणाम माना ३. जॉन डीवी के अनुसाि समस्ि सांसाि परिविशनर्ील व र्नमाशणािीन ह िथा परिविशन के साथ मूल्य भी परिवर्िशि होिे िहिे ह अथाशि कोई सावशभौर्मक व सवशकार्लक सत्य पि र्वश्वास नहीं र्कया जा सकिा औि नहीं र्नर्िि र्कये जा सकिे ह ४. जॉन डीवी के अनुसाि सत्य औि मूल्य की खोज किना ही दर्शन ह .औि इनको प्रयोगो द्वािा र्सद् भी र्कया जा सकिा ह ५. जॉन डीवी की इसी र्वचाििािा को र्वद्वान प्रयोगवाद कहिे ह जॉन डीवी का नर्मर्िकवाद- मनुष्य समस्याओांको समझने व उनके समािान किने में सक्षम ह
  6. 6. ज्ञान एवां िकश मीमाांसा जॉन डीवी उन्ही वस्िुओ औि र्ियाओ को सत्य मानिे थे र्जनकी मानव जीवन में उपयोर्गिा होिी ह अब प्रश्न ये उठिा ह सत्य की खोज कसे होिी ह जॉन डीवी के अनुसाि - सत्य की खोज र्ियाओ िथा परिणामो पि आिारिि होिी ह र्ियाओ द्वािा ज्ञान का अजशन होिा ह ज्ञान से सत्य का र्नणशय होिा ह दूसिा प्रश्न यह ह मनुष्य सत्य की खोज के र्लए कब अग्रसि होिा ह जॉन डीवी मि ह पहले समस्या आिी ह र्फि समािान समािान के र्लए सांभार्वि हल उन हलो की सत्यिा की जाांच
  7. 7. इनके अनुसाि व्यर्ि को समस्या का अनुभूर्ि किने के र्लए उसका सवेदनर्ील व सामार्जक होना जरूिी ह इन्ही प्रकाि के व्यर्ि अपना औि समाज का र्हि कििे ह यह पाांच पदों में होिा ह
  8. 8. जॉन डीवी की मूल्य एवां आचाि मीमाांसा
  9. 9. र्र्क्षा का सांप्रत्यय १. र्र्क्षा एक सामार्जक प्रर्िया ह २. र्र्क्षा न िो साध्य ह न िो जीवन का सािन ह ३. मनुष्य कु छ जन्मजाि र्र्ियों के साथ पदा होिा ह ४. सामार्जक चेिना में भाग लेने से जन्मजाि र्र्ियों का र्वकास होिा ह इन जन्मजाि र्र्ियों का र्वकास िीन पक्षों में होिा ह मनोर्वज्ञार्नक सामार्जक र्ािीरिक
  10. 10. मनोर्वज्ञार्नक - बालक की जन्मजात शक्तिया रुक्तियााँ व्यक्तिगत क्तिशेषताएाँ सामार्जक - सामाक्तजक दशायें परििाि पास पड़ोस संघ समूह सभ्यता संस्कृ क्तत र्ािीरिक - JOHN DEWEY ने र्र्क्षा की परिभाषा इसी आिाि पि दी "र्र्क्षा अनुभव के पुनर्नमाशण की प्रर्िया ह " "यथा- र्र्क्षा व्यर्ि में उन सब क्षमिाओां का र्वकास ह जो उसको अपने पयाशविण पि र्नयांत्रण िखने औि अपनी सम्भावनाओ के पूिी किने के योग्य बनाये”
  11. 11. क्तशक्षा के उद्देश्य - यर्द र्र्क्षा का कोई उद्देश्य ह िो वह ह मनुष्य में ऐसे गुणों एवां क्षमिाओांका र्वकास र्जससे र्क वह अपने विशमान जीवन को कु र्ल पूवशक जी सकें र्र्क्षा के उद्देश्य सांबांिी DEWEY के र्वचाि कु छ इस प्रकाि हैं 1. अनुभवों का पुनर्नशमाशण औि पयाशविण के साथ समायोजन 2. सामार्जक कु र्लिा का र्वकास 3. लोकिांत्र जीवन का प्रर्र्क्षण
  12. 12. र्र्क्षा की पाठ्यचयाश DEWEY ने इस बात पि बल क्तदया क्तक पाठ् यियाा कृ क्तिमता से दूि बच्िों की िास्तक्तिक जीिन की क्तियाओंपि आधारित होनी िाक्तहए इन्होंने पाठ् यियाा के क्तनमााण के क्तलए कु छ क्तसद्ांत अिश्य क्तनक्तित क्तकए हैं जो इस प्रकाि है 1 . पाठ् यियाा बाल एिं समाज कें क्तित हो 2. पाठ् यियाा बच्िों की रुक्ति पि पि आधारित हो 3. पाठ् यियाा िास्तक्तिक जीिन की क्तियाओंपि आधारित हो 4 . पाठ् यियाा उपयोगी हो 5. . पाठ् यियाा के सभी क्तिषयों औि क्तियाओंमें सह संबंध हो 6... पाठ् यियाा लिीली हो
  13. 13. र्र्क्षण र्वर्ियाां 1. प्रयोग र्वर्ि इसी र्वर्ि में वे अवलोकन र्िया . . अनुभव . िकश एवां र्नणशय र्नकालना औि पिीक्षण सब कु छ आिा ह इसीर्लए वे इस र्वर्ि को सीखने की उत्तम र्वर्ि मानिे थे 2. किके सीखने औि अनुभव द्वािा सीखने की र्वर्ि 3. सहसांबांि र्वर्ि 4. र्कलपर्िक की प्रोजेक्ट र्वर्ि
  14. 14. र्र्क्षाथी प्रत्येक बच्चे को अपनी रुर्च रुझान औि आवश्यकिानुसाि समाज समस्ि र्वकास की पूिी स्विांत्रिा देने के सबसे बड़े समथशक इन का नािा था र्क प्रत्येक बच्चे को अपनी योग्यिम योग्यिाओांका अर्िकिम र्वकास किने के अवसि देने चार्हए र्जससे भी अपना िथा समाज का अर्िक से अर्िक भला कि सके DEWEY बालक को र्र्क्षा का कें द्र मानिे थे र्वद्यालय : र्वद्यालय एक सामार्जक सांस्था ह क्योंर्क र्र्क्षा एक सामार्जक प्रर्िया ह र्वद्यालय सामार्जक जीवन का एक रूप ह र्जसमें समस्ि सािन कें र्द्रि ह जो lekज की पिृक सांपर्त्त में भाग लेने िथा र्र्ियों का समाज र्हि में उपयोग कि सकें
  15. 15. अनुर्ासन सामार्जक अनुर्ासन स्वभार्वक भावनाओांका र्वकास सहयोगी र्ियाओांद्वािा कृ र्िम कृ र्त्रम सािनों द्वािा र्नर्िि नहीं र्कया जा सकिा ह र्र्क्षक र्र्क्षक को समाज सेवक के रूप में स्वीकाि कििे थे उर्चि समस्याओांवाली परिर्स्थर्ि का र्नमाशण िथा सामार्जक वािाविण का सजशन किने वाला हां
  16. 16. र्र्क्षा के अन्य पक्ष 1. जन र्र्क्षा 2. स्त्री र्र्क्षा 3. व्यावसार्यक र्र्क्षा 4. िार्मशक एवां नर्िक र्र्क्षा
  17. 17. आपके र्वचािों औि सुझावों का स्वागि ह।

×