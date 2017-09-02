Treatment for music video Amy Taylor
  1. 1. Treatment for music video Amy Taylor
  2. 2. • ‘Did You Have To’ by Jagwar Ma • My music video will not conform to the performance-based video proposed by Sven E Carlsson, which is similar to the music video for ’T-Shirt Weather’ by Circa Waves. I would like my music video to adhere to a concept-based video with narrative. I was inspired by the music video for ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ by Wolf Alice • Jagwar Ma • Don’t Delete The Kisses - Wolf Alice
  3. 3. Representation of existing band • Their music video for ‘Come Save Me’ does not adhere to typical conventions, as it involves abstract shapes moving to the beat on screen. This is similar to Len Lye’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ & ‘A Colour Box’, said to be the first ever music video, where shapes would be painted directly onto film • They have a unique psychedelic sound with an undertone of indie house
  4. 4. Talent Maisie, Millie & Lauren Why are they suitable? • same psychographic & demographic (explorers & E) - similar aspirations & lifestyle • easily accessible
  5. 5. Equipment & props • Samsung Galaxy 2 camera • Mise-en-scene - clothes, accessories Asking for permission
  6. 6. Filming locations • Leeds • Hill Farm, Oxfordshire • Finsbury Park, London
  7. 7. • I plan to film during Summer in Southend if I do not have enough footage from the festival weekend.

