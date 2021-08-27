2. micturition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MICTURITION PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ Micturition has two discrete phases ‣ the storage/continence phase ‣ urine is ...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ The storage phase of micturition is controlled at the highest level by contine...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SYMPATHETIC INNERVATION ‣ To stimulate storage, impulses from the cerebral cortex travel ...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SYMPATHETIC INNERVATION ‣ The impulses travel from the spinal cord to the bladder via the...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SOMATIC INNERVATION ‣ As described previously, the EUS is under voluntary somatic control...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SOMATIC INNERVATION ‣ As the bladder fills, the folds in the bladder walls (rugae) flatte...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure contracts during the storage phase of micturition? ‣ D...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure contracts during the storage phase of micturition? ‣ D...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure is under voluntary somatic control? ‣ Detrusor muscle ...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure is under voluntary somatic control? ‣ Detrusor muscle ...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Stimulation of which receptor would treat urinary incontinence? ‣ Beta...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Stimulation of which receptor would treat urinary incontinence? ‣ Beta...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are the nerve roots of the pudendal nerve? ‣ S1-S3 ‣ S2-S4 ‣ L1-L...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are the nerve roots of the pudendal nerve? ‣ S1-S3 ‣ S2-S4 ‣ L1-L...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The sympathetic nervous system acts on the internal urethral sphincter...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The sympathetic nervous system acts on the internal urethral sphincter...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve carries sympathetic innervation to the bladder? ‣ Ilioingu...
THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve carries sympathetic innervation to the bladder? ‣ Ilioingu...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ Micturition (urination) is the process of urine excretion from the urinary bla...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION MICTURITION ‣ Micturition is also known as the voiding phase of bladder control and it is...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REGULATION OF MICTURITION ‣ Passing of urine is under parasympathetic control ‣ Bladder a...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REGULATION OF MICTURITION ‣ The pontine micturition centre also inhibits Onuf’s nucleus, ...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve roots are mainly responsible for micturition? ‣ S3-5 ‣ S2-...
THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve roots are mainly responsible for micturition? ‣ S3-5 ‣ S2-...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
2. micturition

  1. 1. MICTURITION PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
  2. 2. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION
  3. 3. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ Micturition has two discrete phases ‣ the storage/continence phase ‣ urine is stored in the bladder ‣ the voiding phase ‣ urine is released through the urethra ‣ These phases require coordinated contraction/relaxation of the bladder and urethral sphincters, which are all under control of the sympathetic, parasympathetic and somatic nervous systems ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To look specifically at the storage phase of micturition, its regulation and consider some clinical relevance
  4. 4. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ The storage phase of micturition is controlled at the highest level by continence centres of the brain ‣ These in turn control the continence centres of the spinal cord ‣ Storage of urine requires simultaneous ‣ relaxation of the detrusor muscle of the bladder ‣ contraction of both the internal (IUS) and external (EUS) urethral sphincters ‣ The bladder and IUS are primarily under the control of the  sympathetic nervous system ‣ The EUS is under the control of the somatic nervous system
  6. 6. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SYMPATHETIC INNERVATION ‣ To stimulate storage, impulses from the cerebral cortex travel to the pons ‣ The pons is responsible for coordinating the actions of the urinary sphincters and the bladder ‣ the area involved in the storage phase is the pontine continence centre ‣ From the pons, signals are sent to the sympathetic nuclei in the spinal cord, and finally to the detrusor muscle and internal urethral sphincter (IUS) of the bladder
  7. 7. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SYMPATHETIC INNERVATION ‣ The impulses travel from the spinal cord to the bladder via the sympathetic hypogastric nerve (nerve roots T10-L2) ‣ At the bladder, this stimulates: ‣ Relaxation of the detrusor muscle in the bladder wall ‣ via stimulation of β3-adrenoreceptors in the fundus and the body of the bladder ‣ Contraction of the IUS ‣ via stimulation of α1-adrenoreceptors at the bladder neck
  8. 8. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SOMATIC INNERVATION ‣ As described previously, the EUS is under voluntary somatic control ‣ In the storage phase, impulses travel to the EUS via the pudendal nerve (nerve roots S2-S4) to nicotinic (cholinergic) receptors on the striated muscle, resulting in contraction of the sphincter ‣ This coordinated relaxation of the detrusor muscle and contraction of the urethral sphincters allows the bladder to collect and store urine for many hours
  9. 9. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION SOMATIC INNERVATION ‣ As the bladder fills, the folds in the bladder walls (rugae) flatten and the walls distend, increasing the capacity of the bladder ‣ This means that as the bladder fills, it expands, allowing the inner (intra-vesical) pressure to remain the constant and lower than urethral pressure ‣ This process known as receptive relaxation is vital to the storage of urine and prevents leakage during this phase
  15. 15. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure contracts during the storage phase of micturition? ‣ Detrusor muscle ‣ Internal urethral sphincter ‣ Fundus of the bladder ‣ Body of the bladder
  16. 16. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure contracts during the storage phase of micturition? ‣ Detrusor muscle ‣ Internal urethral sphincter ‣ Fundus of the bladder ‣ Body of the bladder
  17. 17. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure is under voluntary somatic control? ‣ Detrusor muscle ‣ Internal urethral sphincter ‣ External urethral sphincter ‣ Rugae of the bladder
  18. 18. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which structure is under voluntary somatic control? ‣ Detrusor muscle ‣ Internal urethral sphincter ‣ External urethral sphincter ‣ Rugae of the bladder ‣ The detrusor muscle (and hence rugae of the bladder) and internal urethral sphincter are under control of the hypogastric nerve.
  19. 19. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Stimulation of which receptor would treat urinary incontinence? ‣ Beta 1 ‣ Beta 2 ‣ Beta 3 ‣ M3
  20. 20. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Stimulation of which receptor would treat urinary incontinence? ‣ Beta 1 ‣ Beta 2 ‣ Beta 3 ‣ M3 ‣ Beta 3 agonists cause the detrusor muscle to relax and therefore increase the bladder capacity.
  21. 21. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are the nerve roots of the pudendal nerve? ‣ S1-S3 ‣ S2-S4 ‣ L1-L2 ‣ L5-S3
  22. 22. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are the nerve roots of the pudendal nerve? ‣ S1-S3 ‣ S2-S4 ‣ L1-L2 ‣ L5-S3
  23. 23. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The sympathetic nervous system acts on the internal urethral sphincter via which receptor? ‣ Alpha 1 ‣ Alpha 2 ‣ Beta 2 ‣ Beta 3
  24. 24. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The sympathetic nervous system acts on the internal urethral sphincter via which receptor? ‣ Alpha 1 ‣ Alpha 2 ‣ Beta 2 ‣ Beta 3
  25. 25. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve carries sympathetic innervation to the bladder? ‣ Ilioinguinal nerve ‣ Hypogastric nerve ‣ Pudendal nerve ‣ Pelvic nerve
  26. 26. THE STORAGE PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve carries sympathetic innervation to the bladder? ‣ Ilioinguinal nerve ‣ Hypogastric nerve ‣ Pudendal nerve ‣ Pelvic nerve
  27. 27. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION
  28. 28. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION OVERVIEW ‣ Micturition (urination) is the process of urine excretion from the urinary bladder ‣ Most of the time, the bladder (detrusor muscle) is used to store urine ‣ As it fills, the rugae distend and a constant pressure in the bladder (intra-vesicular pressure) is maintained ‣ This is known as the stress-relaxation phenomenon ‣ The ability to voluntarily control micturition develops from 2 years as the CNS develops
  29. 29. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION MICTURITION ‣ Micturition is also known as the voiding phase of bladder control and it is typically a short-lasting event ‣ Urinary flow rate in a full bladder is: ‣ 20-25ml/s in men ‣ 25-30ml/s in women ‣ The capacity of the bladder varies from roughly 300-550ml ‣ Afferent nerves in the bladder wall signal the need to void the bladder at around 400ml of filling
  30. 30. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REGULATION OF MICTURITION ‣ Passing of urine is under parasympathetic control ‣ Bladder afferents signals ascend through the spinal cord and then project to the pontine micturition centre and cerebrum ‣ Upon the voluntary decision to urinate, neurones of the pontine micturition centre fire to excite the sacral preganglionic neurones ‣ There is subsequent parasympathetic stimulation to the Pelvic Nerve (S2-4) causing a release of ACh ‣ This works on M3 muscarinic ACh receptors on the detrusor muscle, causing it to contract and increase intra-vesicular pressure
  31. 31. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REGULATION OF MICTURITION ‣ The pontine micturition centre also inhibits Onuf’s nucleus, with a resultant reduction in sympathetic stimulation to the internal urethral sphincter causing relaxation ‣ Finally, a conscious reduction in voluntary contraction of the external urethral sphincter from the cerebral cortex allows for distention of the urethra and the passing of urine ‣ In the female, urination is assisted by gravity ‣ In the male, bulbospongiosus contractions and squeezing along the length of the penis helps to expel all of the urine
  35. 35. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve roots are mainly responsible for micturition? ‣ S3-5 ‣ S2-4 ‣ L1-3 ‣ S1-5
  36. 36. THE VOIDING PHASE OF MICTURITION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which nerve roots are mainly responsible for micturition? ‣ S3-5 ‣ S2-4 ‣ L1-3 ‣ S1-5
  37. 37. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/micturition/storage-phase/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/micturition/voiding-phase- micturition/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

×