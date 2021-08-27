1. the nephron

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE NEPHRON PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
THE NEPHRON INTRO TO RENAL SYSTEM ‣ The kidneys are bilateral bean-shaped organs, reddish-brown in colour and located in t...
THE NEPHRON INTRO TO RENAL SYSTEM ‣ The basic functional unit of the kidney is the nephron ‣ The nephron consists of the r...
https://els-jbs-prod-cdn.jbs.elsevierhealth.com/cms/attachment/06ad7453-324a-41dd-a6fd-a5a62b62ca63/gr1.jpg
THE GLOMERULUS
THE GLOMERULUS OVERVIEW ‣ The glomerulus is a loop of capillaries twisted into a ball shape, surrounded by the Bowman’s ca...
THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: ENDOTHELIAL CELLS ‣ The glomerular capillary endothelium has many perforations called fenestrae,...
THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: GLOMERULAR BASEMENT MEMBRANE ‣ The basement membrane surrounds the capillary endothelium and is ...
THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: EPITHELIAL CELLS ‣ Podocytes are specialized epithelial cells of the Bowman’s capsule which form...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
THE GLOMERULUS ULTRAFILTRATION ‣ In the glomerulus, blood filters into the Bowman’s capsule in a process called ultrafiltr...
THE GLOMERULUS ULTRAFILTRATION ‣ The filtration rate of molecules of the same charge across the filtration barrier is inve...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is normally blocked by fenestrations in the glomerular capillaries? ‣ Wat...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is normally blocked by fenestrations in the glomerular capillaries? ‣ Wat...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The fenestrations are large enough to allow small molecules such as water, glucose and i...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of collagen is found in the glomerular basement membrane? ‣ Collagen type I ‣...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of collagen is found in the glomerular basement membrane? ‣ Collagen type I ‣...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these features of epithelial cells would not aid in filtering Cl- ions? ‣ Foot ...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these features of epithelial cells would not aid in filtering Cl- ions? ‣ Foot ...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Foot like processes and thin slit diaphragms increase the surface area and decrease the ...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is disrupted in Minimal Change Glomerulonephritis? ‣ Foot like processes ...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is disrupted in Minimal Change Glomerulonephritis? ‣ Foot like processes ...
THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Loss of foot processes can be seen under an electron microscope. This explains why the d...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE OVERVIEW ‣ Remember that the basic functional unit of a kidney is a nephr...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: STRUCTURE ‣ The proximal convoluted tubule (PCT) has a high capacity...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: STRUCTURE ‣ The proximal tubule can be divided into pars convolute a...
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdoctorlib.info%2Fnephrology%2Fkidney%2F6.html&psig=AOvVaw3EQhTk3v-5nu9Bz...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ A large amount of reabsorption occurs in t...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ The proximal tubules reabsorb about 65% of...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ The driving force for the reabsorption in ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ On the basolateral side of the PCT cells, ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - CO-TRANSPORT ‣ Co-transport refers to the movement of mul...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - CO-TRANSPORT ‣ Na+/Amino acid symporters are present on t...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - MOVEMENT OF WATER ‣ In the PCT, large volumes of solute a...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - SECRETION ‣ Secretion is when substances are removed from...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - SECRETION ‣ Hydrogen ions ‣ Important for maintaining aci...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/ Ion channel Location Type ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of epithelia is found in the PCT? ‣ Simple ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of epithelia is found in the PCT? ‣ Simple ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an electrochemical gradien...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an electrochemical gradien...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where specifically are chloride ions reabsorbed the mo...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where specifically are chloride ions reabsorbed the mo...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The S1 region of the PCT is impermeable to chloride io...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these channels DO NOT utilize co-transport in...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these channels DO NOT utilize co-transport in...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ SGLUT, Na+/Amino acid symporters and Na+/H+ antiporter...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these statements is NOT true? ‣ Glucose and a...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these statements is NOT true? ‣ Glucose and a...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Glucose and amino acids are normally all reabsorbed in...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE OVERVIEW ‣ Ion transport along the nephron is essential for the reabsorption of sodium...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ The primary site of sodium reabsorption in the Loop ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ Sodium then moves into the cell (from the tubular lu...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ The overall effects of this process are: ‣ Removal o...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THIN ASCENDING LIMB ‣ As the thick ascending limb is impermeable to water, ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THIN DESCENDING LIMB ‣ The descending limb is highly permeable to water, wi...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thin ascending limb? ‣ Through the ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thin ascending limb? ‣ Through the ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Water is unable to move into the interstitium in the thin ascending...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thick ascending limb? ‣ Through the...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thick ascending limb? ‣ Through the...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the thick ascending limb, sodium reabsorption is actively transp...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is NOT excreted in increased amounts due to Furosemi...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is NOT excreted in increased amounts due to Furosemi...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Furosemide inhibits the NKCC2 channel which prevents sodium and chl...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE OVERVIEW ‣ The distal convoluted tubule (DCT) and collecting duct (CD) are ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Early DCT ‣ Function: the absorption of io...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Movement of ions is dependent on the Na+/K...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ The sodium concentration gradient generate...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Calcium (Ca2+) absorption also utilizes th...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE LATE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE AND COLLECTING DUCT ‣ There are two main cell...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE LATE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE AND COLLECTING DUCT ‣ This sets up a gradient...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE INTERCALATED CELLS ‣ Intercalated cells assist in acid-base control, by con...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE INTERCALATED CELLS ‣ Once in the lumen of the tubule, the hydrogen ions rea...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE WATER REABSORPTION IN THE COLLECTING DUCT ‣ The main role of the collecting...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE WATER REABSORPTION IN THE COLLECTING DUCT ‣ ADH binds to V2 receptors on th...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE UREA RECYCLING ‣ ADH also acts to increase urea reabsorption in the medulla...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an ion gradient for other ch...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an ion gradient for other ch...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which is the main way sodium can enter principal cells f...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which is the main way sodium can enter principal cells f...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel is mainly responsible for reabsorption of ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel is mainly responsible for reabsorption of ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two of these are excreted forms of hydrogen ions b...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two of these are excreted forms of hydrogen ions b...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is a hormone you would expect to see an i...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is a hormone you would expect to see an i...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration ...
ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration ...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
1. the nephron
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

1. the nephron

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

the nephron

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

1. the nephron

  1. 1. THE NEPHRON PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
  2. 2. THE NEPHRON INTRO TO RENAL SYSTEM ‣ The kidneys are bilateral bean-shaped organs, reddish-brown in colour and located in the posterior abdomen ‣ Their main function is to filter and excrete waste products from the blood ‣ They are also responsible for water and electrolyte balance in the body ‣ Metabolic waste and excess electrolytes are excreted by the kidneys to form urine ‣ Urine is transported from the kidneys to the bladder by the ureters ‣ It leaves the body via the urethra, which opens out into the perineum in the female and passes through the penis in the male
  3. 3. THE NEPHRON INTRO TO RENAL SYSTEM ‣ The basic functional unit of the kidney is the nephron ‣ The nephron consists of the renal corpuscle and the renal tubule ‣ The renal corpuscle is the blood-filtering component of the nephron ‣ It consists of ‣ a glomerulus - a tuft of capillaries composed of endothelial cells ‣ a glomerular capsule - known as the Bowman's capsule ‣ The renal tubule is responsible for absorption and secretion of ions ‣ It can be further divided into components known as the proximal convoluted tubule, the Loop of Henle and the distal convoluted tubule
  4. 4. https://els-jbs-prod-cdn.jbs.elsevierhealth.com/cms/attachment/06ad7453-324a-41dd-a6fd-a5a62b62ca63/gr1.jpg
  5. 5. THE GLOMERULUS
  6. 6. THE GLOMERULUS OVERVIEW ‣ The glomerulus is a loop of capillaries twisted into a ball shape, surrounded by the Bowman’s capsule ‣ This is where ultrafiltration of blood occurs, the first step in urine production ‣ The filtration barrier consists of 3 components: ‣ Endothelial cells of glomerular capillaries ‣ Glomerular basement membrane ‣ Epithelial cells of Bowman’s Capsule (podocytes) ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the structure of the filtration barrier, filtration and relevant clinical conditions
  7. 7. THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: ENDOTHELIAL CELLS ‣ The glomerular capillary endothelium has many perforations called fenestrae, which are pores about 70nm in diameter ‣ These pores actually do not restrict the movement of water and proteins or large molecules but instead prevent the filtration of blood cells (e.g. RBCs) ‣ Surrounding the luminal surface of the endothelial cells is  a glycocalyx consisting of negatively charged glycosaminoglycans ‣ This functions to hinder the diffusion of negatively charged molecules by repelling them due to like charges
  8. 8. THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: GLOMERULAR BASEMENT MEMBRANE ‣ The basement membrane surrounds the capillary endothelium and is mostly made up of type IV collagen, heparan sulfate proteoglycans and laminin ‣ In particular, heparan sulfate proteoglycans help restrict the movement of negatively charged molecules across the basement membrane ‣ The basement membrane consists of 3 layers: ‣ An inner thin layer (lamina rara interna) ‣ A thick layer (lamina densa) ‣ An outer dense layer (lamina rara externa) ‣ These layers help to limit the filtration of intermediate and large sized solutes
  9. 9. THE GLOMERULUS STRUCTURE: EPITHELIAL CELLS ‣ Podocytes are specialized epithelial cells of the Bowman’s capsule which form the visceral layer of the capsule ‣ Foot-like processes project from these podocytes and interlock to form filtration slits ‣ These filtration slits are bridged by a thin diaphragm (the slit diaphragm) which has very small pores ‣ The pores prevent large molecules, such as proteins, from crossing ‣ Similar to the endothelial cell glycocalyx, negatively charged glycoproteins cover the podocytes, restricting filtration of large anions
  10. 10. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
  11. 11. THE GLOMERULUS ULTRAFILTRATION ‣ In the glomerulus, blood filters into the Bowman’s capsule in a process called ultrafiltration ‣ Ultrafiltration is simply filtration that occurs under pressure ‣ In this case, the afferent and efferent arterioles are responsible for generating a filtration pressure gradient ‣ The afferent arteriole (at the proximal glomerulus) dilates, while the efferent arteriole (at the distal glomerulus) constricts ‣ This creates a pressure gradient throughout the glomerulus, causing filtration under pressure
  12. 12. THE GLOMERULUS ULTRAFILTRATION ‣ The filtration rate of molecules of the same charge across the filtration barrier is inversely related to their molecular weight ‣ Small molecules like glucose (180 Da) are freely filtered whereas albumin (69 kDa) is barely able to cross the barrier ‣ The electrical charges on molecules also play a role in affecting their filtration rate ‣ Negatively charged large molecules filter less easily than positively charged ones of the same size
  13. 13. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
  14. 14. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
  15. 15. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/
  16. 16. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is normally blocked by fenestrations in the glomerular capillaries? ‣ Water ‣ Glucose ‣ Red blood cells ‣ Potassium ions
  17. 17. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is normally blocked by fenestrations in the glomerular capillaries? ‣ Water ‣ Glucose ‣ Red blood cells ‣ Potassium ions
  18. 18. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The fenestrations are large enough to allow small molecules such as water, glucose and ions through. However, larger structures such as red blood cells can not normally be filtered.
  19. 19. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of collagen is found in the glomerular basement membrane? ‣ Collagen type I ‣ Collagen type II ‣ Collagen type III ‣ Collagen type IV
  20. 20. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of collagen is found in the glomerular basement membrane? ‣ Collagen type I ‣ Collagen type II ‣ Collagen type III ‣ Collagen type IV
  21. 21. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these features of epithelial cells would not aid in filtering Cl- ions? ‣ Foot like processes ‣ Macula Densa cells ‣ Negative glycoproteins ‣ Thin slit diaphragms
  22. 22. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these features of epithelial cells would not aid in filtering Cl- ions? ‣ Foot like processes ‣ Macula Densa cells ‣ Negative glycoproteins ‣ Thin slit diaphragms
  23. 23. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Foot like processes and thin slit diaphragms increase the surface area and decrease the distance respectively. This allows efficient filtration. However, the negative glycoproteins act to slightly repel chloride ions due to their same charges.
  24. 24. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is disrupted in Minimal Change Glomerulonephritis? ‣ Foot like processes ‣ Macula Densa cells ‣ Negative glycoproteins ‣ Thin slit diaphragms
  25. 25. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is disrupted in Minimal Change Glomerulonephritis? ‣ Foot like processes ‣ Macula Densa cells ‣ Negative glycoproteins ‣ Thin slit diaphragms
  26. 26. THE GLOMERULUS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Loss of foot processes can be seen under an electron microscope. This explains why the disease is known as "minimal change": This subtle change in the glomerulus is difficult to observe.
  27. 27. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE
  28. 28. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE OVERVIEW ‣ Remember that the basic functional unit of a kidney is a nephron ‣ The nephron consists of a filtering component known as the renal corpuscle and a renal tubule, which is responsible for absorption and secretion of ions ‣ The renal tubule can be further divided into components known as the proximal convoluted tubule, the Loop of Henle and the distal convoluted tubule ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To focus on ion absorption within the proximal convoluted tubule
  29. 29. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: STRUCTURE ‣ The proximal convoluted tubule (PCT) has a high capacity for reabsorption (and specialized features to accomplish this) ‣ It is lined with simple cuboidal epithelial cells which have a brush border to increase surface area on the apical side ‣ The epithelial cells have large amounts of mitochondria present to support the processes involved in transporting ions and substances ‣ They also have a large number of channels on both the apical and basolateral membrane which provides a large surface area for transport of ions and other substances to occur
  30. 30. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: STRUCTURE ‣ The proximal tubule can be divided into pars convolute and pars recta ‣ The pars convolute resides in the renal cortex and it can further be divided into 2 segments: ‣ S1 (segment 1) and the proximal part of S2 ‣ The pars recta is a straight segment present in the outer medulla ‣ It makes up the distal part of S2 and S3
  31. 31. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdoctorlib.info%2Fnephrology%2Fkidney%2F6.html&psig=AOvVaw3EQhTk3v-5nu9Bz-3KBFHz&ust=1610718008945000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCJDkzKjGm-4CFQAAAAAdAAAAABAZ
  32. 32. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  33. 33. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ A large amount of reabsorption occurs in the PCT ‣ Reabsorption is when water and solutes within the PCT are transported into the bloodstream ‣ In the PCT this process occurs via bulk transport ‣ The solutes and water move from the PCT to the interstitium and then into peri-tubular capillaries ‣ The reabsorption in the proximal tubule is isosmotic
  34. 34. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ The proximal tubules reabsorb about 65% of water, sodium, potassium and chloride, 100% of glucose, 100% amino acids, and 85-90% of bicarbonate ‣ This reabsorption occurs due to the presence of channels on the basolateral (facing the interstitium) and apical membranes (facing the tubular lumen) ‣ There are two routes through which reabsorption can take place:  ‣ paracellular and transcellular ‣ The transcellular route is transporting solutes through a cell ‣ The paracellular route is transporting solutes through the intercellular space
  35. 35. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ The driving force for the reabsorption in the PCT is sodium ‣ On the apical membrane, it is usually co-transported with solutes e.g. amino acids and glucose, or in later segments of the tubule with chloride ions ‣ The S1 segment of the PCT is not permeable to urea and chloride ions, hence their concentration increases in S1 which creates a concentration gradient which can be utilized in the S2 and S3 segments ‣ Additional sodium is transported via a counter-transport mechanism that reabsorbs sodium while secreting other ions, especially H+
  36. 36. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - REABSORPTION ‣ On the basolateral side of the PCT cells, the 3Na-2K- ATPase pumps out intracellular Na+ ions ‣ This transporter uses primary active transport ‣ This movement of Na+ creates an electrochemical gradient favouring the movement of Na+ into the cell from the tubule lumen
  37. 37. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - CO-TRANSPORT ‣ Co-transport refers to the movement of multiple solutes through the same channel ‣ The sodium concentration gradient allows other molecules, such as glucose, to be transported across the apical membrane against their concentration gradient ‣ For example, SGLT transporters move glucose together with two sodium ions across the apical membrane ‣ Glucose then crosses the basolateral membrane via facilitated diffusion
  38. 38. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - CO-TRANSPORT ‣ Na+/Amino acid symporters are present on the apical side of cells in the S1 segment of the PCT which reabsorbs all the amino acids in the PCT ‣ Na+/H+ antiporter is another protein of the apical side of the cells in the PCT ‣ It is an antiporter, and therefore transports ions across the cell membrane in opposite directions ‣ In this case, the Na+ ions move into the tubular cells and the H+ is expelled into the tubule ‣ The primary function of this transport it to maintain the pH
  39. 39. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - MOVEMENT OF WATER ‣ In the PCT, large volumes of solute are transported into the bloodstream ‣ This means that as we move along the tubule, the solute concentrations in the tubule are decreasing while the solute concentrations in the interstitium are increasing ‣ The difference in concentration gradient results in the water moving into the interstitium via osmosis ‣ Water mainly takes the paracellular route to move out of the renal tubule but it can also take the transcellular route
  40. 40. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  41. 41. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - SECRETION ‣ Secretion is when substances are removed from the blood and transported into the PCT ‣ This is very useful as only 20% of the blood is filtered in the glomerulus every minute, so this provides an alternative route for substances to enter the tubular lumen ‣ The PCT secretes: ‣ Organic acids and bases ‣ e.g. bile salts, oxalate and catecholamines (waste products of metabolism) ‣ Drugs/toxins ‣ Secretion of organic cations such as dopamine or morphine occurs via the H+/OC+ exchanger on the apical side of the tubule cell, which is driven by the Na+/H+ antiporter
  42. 42. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE PCT: FUNCTION - SECRETION ‣ Hydrogen ions ‣ Important for maintaining acid/base balance in the body ‣ H+ secretion allows reabsorption of bicarbonate via the use of the enzyme carbonic anhydrase (Fig 2) ‣ The net result is for every one molecule of H+ secreted, one molecule of bicarbonate and Na+ is reabsorbed into the blood stream ‣ As the H+ is consumed in the reaction in the tubular lumen, there is no net excretion of H+ ‣ In this way, about 85% of filtered bicarbonate is reabsorbed in the PCT (the rest is reabsorbed by the intercalated cells at the DCT/CD later on)
  43. 43. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/ Ion channel Location Type of Transporter Pathology 3Na-2K-ATPase Basolateral Antiporter like activity but it is not an antiporter * Sodium-dependent glucose transporter Apical Symporter When glucose concentration exceeds the transport maximum, the extra glucose spills into the urine. Since glucose has an osmotic potential water follows the filtrate resulting in polyuria. Na+/Amino acid transporter Apical Symporter Na+/H+ transporter Apical Antiporter Na+/OC+ Apical Antiporter
  44. 44. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  45. 45. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  46. 46. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  47. 47. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal-convoluted-tubule/
  48. 48. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of epithelia is found in the PCT? ‣ Simple cuboidal ‣ Simple columnar ‣ Stratified squamous ‣ Stratified columnar
  49. 49. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of epithelia is found in the PCT? ‣ Simple cuboidal ‣ Simple columnar ‣ Stratified squamous ‣ Stratified columnar
  50. 50. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an electrochemical gradient that is discharged for other ion channels? ‣ SGLUT ‣ Sodium-Potassium ATPase ‣ Na+/H+ antiporter ‣ Anion exchanger
  51. 51. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an electrochemical gradient that is discharged for other ion channels? ‣ SGLUT ‣ Sodium-Potassium ATPase ‣ Na+/H+ antiporter ‣ Anion exchanger
  52. 52. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where specifically are chloride ions reabsorbed the most? ‣ S1 of the PCT ‣ S2 and S3 of the PCT ‣ Distal convoluted tubule ‣ Collecting duct
  53. 53. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where specifically are chloride ions reabsorbed the most? ‣ S1 of the PCT ‣ S2 and S3 of the PCT ‣ Distal convoluted tubule ‣ Collecting duct
  54. 54. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The S1 region of the PCT is impermeable to chloride ions, while S2 and S3 are permeable.
  55. 55. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these channels DO NOT utilize co-transport in the PCT? ‣ SGLUT ‣ Na+/Amino acid symporters ‣ Na+/H+ antiporter ‣ NKCC2
  56. 56. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these channels DO NOT utilize co-transport in the PCT? ‣ SGLUT ‣ Na+/Amino acid symporters ‣ Na+/H+ antiporter ‣ NKCC2
  57. 57. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ SGLUT, Na+/Amino acid symporters and Na+/H+ antiporters are present in the PCT, however NKCC2 is not present in the PCT.
  58. 58. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these statements is NOT true? ‣ Glucose and amino acids are normally totally reabsorbed ‣ Substances are reabsorbed via channels only ‣ The PCT has a capacity to control pH ‣ Reabsorption over the PCT is isosmotic
  59. 59. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these statements is NOT true? ‣ Glucose and amino acids are normally totally reabsorbed ‣ Substances are reabsorbed via channels only ‣ The PCT has a capacity to control pH ‣ Reabsorption over the PCT is isosmotic
  60. 60. ION ABSORPTION IN THE PROXIMAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Glucose and amino acids are normally all reabsorbed in the kidney. The PCT can transport hydrogen ions into the lumen to control pH. Reabsorption is isosmotic due to the movement of both water and solutes. This movement is via channels, as well as paracellular routes.
  61. 61. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE
  62. 62. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE OVERVIEW ‣ Ion transport along the nephron is essential for the reabsorption of sodium and water, maintenance of plasma volume and blood pressure and production of urine ‣ The Loop of Henle contributes to the absorption of approximately 25% of filtered sodium and can be targeted by diuretic therapy ‣ The Loop of Henle has a hairpin configuration with a thin descending limb and both a thin and thick ascending limb ‣ The thin descending and ascending segments have thin epithelial membranes with no brush borders and minimal metabolic activity ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To describe the ion transport and water movement that occurs within the Loop of Henle, and we will consider the clinical relevance of this
  63. 63. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ The primary site of sodium reabsorption in the Loop of Henle is the thick ascending limb (TAL) ‣ The TAL is impermeable to water ‣ Sodium (Na+ )  reabsorption is active ‣ the driver is the Na+/K+ ATPase on the basolateral membrane which actively pumps three Na+ ions out the cell into the interstitium and two potassium(K+) ions into the cell ‣ By creating a low intracellular concentration of sodium, the inside of the cell becomes negatively charged, creating an electrochemical gradient
  64. 64. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ Sodium then moves into the cell (from the tubular lumen) down the electrical and chemical gradient, through the NKCC2 transporter on the apical membrane ‣ This transporter moves one Na+  ion, one K+  ion and two Cl–  ions across the apical membrane ‣ Potassium ions are transported back into the tubule by ROMK channels on the apical membrane to prevent toxic build up within the cell ‣ Chloride ions are transported into the tissue fluid via CIC-KB channels
  65. 65. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THICK ASCENDING LIMB ‣ The overall effects of this process are: ‣ Removal of Na+ while retaining water in the tubules – this leads to a hypotonic solution arriving at the DCT ‣ Pumping Na+ into the interstitial space contributes to a hyperosmotic environment in the kidney medulla ‣ There is also significant paracellular reabsorption of magnesium, calcium, sodium and potassium
  66. 66. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THIN ASCENDING LIMB ‣ As the thick ascending limb is impermeable to water, the interstitium becomes concentrated with ions, increasing the osmolarity ‣ This drives water reabsorption from the descending limb as water moves from areas of low osmolarity to areas of high osmolarity ‣ This system is known as counter-current multiplication ‣ Sodium reabsorption in the thin ascending limb is passive ‣ It occurs paracellularly due to the difference in osmolarity between the tubule and the interstitium
  67. 67. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE FUNCTION - THIN DESCENDING LIMB ‣ The descending limb is highly permeable to water, with reabsorption occurring passively via AQP1 channels ‣ Very low amounts of urea, Na+ and other ions are also reabsorbed ‣ Water reabsorption is driven by the counter-current multiplier system set up by the active reabsorption of sodium in the TAL
  68. 68. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
  69. 69. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
  70. 70. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/
  71. 71. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thin ascending limb? ‣ Through the NKCC2 transporter ‣ Passively via Paracellular routes ‣ Passively through Aquaporin channels ‣ Passively via the Soduim - Potassium ATPase
  72. 72. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thin ascending limb? ‣ Through the NKCC2 transporter ‣ Passively via Paracellular routes ‣ Passively through Aquaporin channels ‣ Passively via the Soduim - Potassium ATPase
  73. 73. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Water is unable to move into the interstitium in the thin ascending limb. This allows sodium ions to passively diffuse into the interstitium via paracellular routes and in turn drives water reabsorption.
  74. 74. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thick ascending limb? ‣ Through the NKCC2 transporter ‣ Passively via Paracellular routes ‣ Passively through Aquaporin channels ‣ Passively via the Sodium - Potassium ATPase
  75. 75. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is sodium reabsorbed in the thick ascending limb? ‣ Through the NKCC2 transporter ‣ Passively via Paracellular routes ‣ Passively through Aquaporin channels ‣ Passively via the Sodium - Potassium ATPase
  76. 76. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the thick ascending limb, sodium reabsorption is actively transported by NKCC2 transporter.
  77. 77. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is NOT excreted in increased amounts due to Furosemide? ‣ Water ‣ Sodium ‣ Chloride ions ‣ Glucose
  78. 78. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is NOT excreted in increased amounts due to Furosemide? ‣ Water ‣ Sodium ‣ Chloride ions ‣ Glucose
  79. 79. ION ABSORPTION IN THE LOOP OF HENLE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Furosemide inhibits the NKCC2 channel which prevents sodium and chloride ions from being reabsorbed and therefore are excreted. This in turn prevents water reabsorption in the later stages of the nephron and so more water is excreted too.
  80. 80. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE
  81. 81. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE OVERVIEW ‣ The distal convoluted tubule (DCT) and collecting duct (CD) are the final two segments of the nephron ‣ They have an important role in the absorption of many ions, and in water reabsorption ‣ The distal convoluted tubule can be subdivided into the early and late sections, each with their own functions ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the functions of both sections of the distal convoluted tubule and the collecting duct
  82. 82. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Early DCT ‣ Function: the absorption of ions, including sodium, chloride and calcium ‣ It is impermeable to water ‣ Macula Densa ‣ Located in the first segment of the DCT ‣ The sensing epithelium involved in tubuloglomerular feedback ‣ Tubuloglomerular feedback allows for control of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and blood flow within the same nephron
  83. 83. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Movement of ions is dependent on the Na+/K+-ATPase transporter on the basolateral membrane of the cells ‣ This excretes sodium ions into the extracellular fluid, and brings potassium ions into the cell ‣ This channel reduces intracellular sodium levels, creating a gradient which favours movement of sodium into the cell via other channels on the apical membrane ‣ This process is primary active transport, as ATP is directly needed to set up the gradient
  84. 84. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ The sodium concentration gradient generated allows sodium to enter the cell from the lumen of the distal convoluted tubule, which occurs through the NCC symporter (sodium-chloride cotransporter), alongside chloride ions ‣ The chloride ions then exit the cell through a chloride ion uniporter on the basolateral membrane into the extracellular fluid, preventing accumulation within the cell ‣ Thiazide diuretics inhibit the NCC ‣ (used to treat hypertension and heart failure)
  85. 85. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  86. 86. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE EARLY DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE ‣ Calcium (Ca2+) absorption also utilizes the sodium gradient established from the Na+/K+-ATPase channel ‣ On the basolateral membrane, there is also an NCX channel (sodium-calcium antiporter) ‣ This is responsible for transporting calcium ions out into the extracellular fluid, and sodium ions into the cell ‣ The reduction in intracellular calcium creates a gradient which draws calcium ions from the lumen of the tubule into the cell, through a calcium ion uniporter ‣ Since ATP is not directly required, this is secondary active transport ‣ Parathyroid hormone (PTH) also acts here – binding of PTH to its receptor causes more Ca2+ channels to be inserted and increases Ca2+ reabsorption
  87. 87. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE LATE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE AND COLLECTING DUCT ‣ There are two main cell types in this region ‣ Principal cells and Intercalated cells ‣ Principal Cells ‣ Principal cells make up the majority of the tubular cells ‣ They are mainly involved in the uptake of sodium ions and extrusion of potassium ions ‣ This exchange is, again, driven by a Na+/K+-ATPase on the basolateral membrane
  88. 88. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE LATE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE AND COLLECTING DUCT ‣ This sets up a gradient for sodium to enter the cell through ENaC channels (epithelial Na+ channel) ‣ Sodium ions are positively charged, so as they are extruded an electrical gradient is formed ‣ Additionally, potassium ions accumulate within the cell due to the Na+/K+-ATPase ‣ Both of these factors promote secretion of potassium ions into the lumen of the tubule through a potassium uniporter
  89. 89. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  90. 90. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE INTERCALATED CELLS ‣ Intercalated cells assist in acid-base control, by controlling the levels of hydrogen (H+) and bicarbonate ions (HCO3–) ‣ Type A intercalated cells utilize hydrogen-ATPase and H+/K+-ATPase transporters to secrete H+ into the lumen, while reabsorbing HCO3– ‣ Bicarbonate is formed intracellularly by carbonic anhydrase acting on carbon dioxide and water (similarly to in the PCT) ‣ The difference between the PCT and type A intercalated cells, is that these cells can actively secrete H+ into the lumen against a large concentration gradient, allowing for H+ secretion in response to acidosis
  91. 91. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE INTERCALATED CELLS ‣ Once in the lumen of the tubule, the hydrogen ions react with either phosphate (HPO42-) or ammonia (NH3) ‣ This prevents the ions from re-entering the cell, as both new compounds (NH4+ and H2PO4–) are charged ‣ They are unable to travel back across the membrane and so are excreted ‣ To prevent an accumulation of chloride ions and potassium ions within the cell, a K+/Cl–  symporter on the basolateral membrane allows leakage of these ions back into the extracellular fluid ‣ Conversely, type B intercalated cells have H+ and HCO3– channels on opposite sides of the cell ‣ The net effect in type B cells is secretion of HCO3– and reabsorption of H+, important in the body’s response to alkalosis
  92. 92. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE WATER REABSORPTION IN THE COLLECTING DUCT ‣ The main role of the collecting duct is the reabsorption of water, through the action of anti-diuretic hormone (ADH) and aquaporins ‣ ADH is produced in the hypothalamus, and stored in the posterior pituitary gland until it is released ‣ This hormone acts on kidney tubules to increase the number of aquaporin 2 channels (water channels) in the apical membrane of  collecting duct tubular cells
  93. 93. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE WATER REABSORPTION IN THE COLLECTING DUCT ‣ ADH binds to V2 receptors on the tubule cells, which activate adenylyl cyclase hence increasing production of cyclic AMP ‣ Subsequently, vesicles containing the aquaporin 2 channels deposit their contents into the apical membrane of the tubular cells ‣ the basolateral membrane always contains aquaporin 3 and 4 channels, so is always permeable ‣ Increasing the number of channels increases the permeability of the cell, resulting in the ability to reabsorb more water from the filtrate and create smaller volumes of more concentrated urine
  94. 94. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE UREA RECYCLING ‣ ADH also acts to increase urea reabsorption in the medullary collecting duct ‣ The thick ascending limb of the nephron is impermeable to water, but permeable to urea ‣ This means that the urea is able to pass from the interstitium back into the thick ascending limb down its concentration gradient (urea recycling) ‣ Whilst in the interstitium, urea acts as an effective osmole and hence allows greater volumes of water to be reabsorbed in the nephron
  95. 95. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  96. 96. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  97. 97. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  98. 98. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal-convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/
  99. 99. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an ion gradient for other channels to utilize? ‣ Na+/K+ ATPase ‣ NCC symport ‣ NCX ‣ Aquaporins
  100. 100. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which ion channel generates an ion gradient for other channels to utilize? ‣ Na+/K+ ATPase ‣ NCC symport ‣ NCX ‣ Aquaporins ‣ The Na+/K+ ATPase is an example of active transport, which generates an ion gradient which can be discharged by other channels.
  101. 101. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which is the main way sodium can enter principal cells from the lumen? ‣ Anion exchanger ‣ Na+/H+ ATPase antiporter ‣ ENaC ‣ Na+/Cl- symporter
  102. 102. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which is the main way sodium can enter principal cells from the lumen? ‣ Anion exchanger ‣ Na+/H+ ATPase antiporter ‣ ENaC ‣ Na+/Cl- symporter ‣ In the principal cells, sodium diffuses in via ENaC due to the gradient set up by the Na+/K+ ATPase.
  103. 103. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel is mainly responsible for reabsorption of Potassium from the lumen into the cell in the distal convoluted tubule? ‣ Sodium-Potassium ATPase ‣ NKCC2 ‣ H+-K+-ATPase ‣ K+-Cl- cotransporter
  104. 104. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel is mainly responsible for reabsorption of Potassium from the lumen into the cell in the distal convoluted tubule? ‣ Sodium-Potassium ATPase ‣ NKCC2 ‣ H+-K+-ATPase ‣ K+-Cl- cotransporter ‣ In the distal convoluted tubule, potassium reabsorption is coupled to hydrogen secretion. Therefore, the H+-K+-ATPase channel allows hydrogen ions to be secreted, allowing potassium ions to move into the cell.
  105. 105. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two of these are excreted forms of hydrogen ions by Intercalated Cells? ‣ Hydrogen phosphate and ammonia (NH3) ‣ Hydrogen chloride and hydrogen phosphate ‣ Hydrogen phosphate and ammonium (NH4+) ‣ Hydrogen chloride and ammonia (NH3)
  106. 106. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two of these are excreted forms of hydrogen ions by Intercalated Cells? ‣ Hydrogen phosphate and ammonia (NH3) ‣ Hydrogen chloride and hydrogen phosphate ‣ Hydrogen phosphate and ammonium (NH4+) ‣ Hydrogen chloride and ammonia (NH3) ‣ Ammonia (NH3) is the initial product of hydrogen excretion. However, this is then converted to ammonium (NH4+) which is then excreted.
  107. 107. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is a hormone you would expect to see an increase of in a dehydrated state? ‣ ADH ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Oxytocin ‣ Principal cells
  108. 108. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is a hormone you would expect to see an increase of in a dehydrated state? ‣ ADH ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Oxytocin ‣ Principal cells ‣ The hormone responsible is ADH secreted by the posterior hypothalamus
  109. 109. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior pituitary gland ‣ Juxtaglomerular apparatus ‣ Macula densa
  110. 110. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior pituitary gland ‣ Juxtaglomerular apparatus ‣ Macula densa ‣ ADH is synthesized in the hypothalamus, but stored and released by the posterior pituitary gland.
  111. 111. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration (think big picture)? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Decrease ‣ No possible change ‣ Indirectly increase
  112. 112. ION ABSORPTION IN THE DISTAL CONVOLUTED TUBULE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration (think big picture)? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Decrease ‣ No possible change ‣ Indirectly increase ‣ An increase of ADH will increase water reabsorption, and therefore decrease sodium concentration. This can happen in dehydrated states, but can also happen under normal conditions. This is then called syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH).
  113. 113. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/glomerulus/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-proximal- convoluted-tubule/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-loop-henle/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/nephron/ion-absorption-distal- convoluted-tubule-collecting-duct/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

    Be the first to comment

the nephron

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×