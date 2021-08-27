1. hematology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HEMATOLOGY PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
ERYTHROPOIESIS
ERYTHROPOIESIS OVERVIEW ‣ Hematopoeisis describes the production of cells that circulate in the bloodstream ‣ Specifically...
ERYTHROPOIESIS SITES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The site of erythropoiesis changes throughout life ‣ In the very early foetus, it...
ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The production of all blood cells begins with the hemocytoblast, a multipotent h...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The process by which common myeloid progenitor cells become fully mature red blo...
ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ Finally, reticulocytes lose their remaining organelles as they mature into eryth...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
ERYTHROPOIESIS REGULATION OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ Erythropoiesis is driven mainly by the hormone erythropoietin (EPO), which i...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anemia is defined as a low concentration of what? ‣ Haemoglobin ‣ Platelets ‣ Neutrophil...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anemia is defined as a low concentration of what? ‣ Hemoglobin ‣ Platelets ‣ Neutrophils...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cytokine plays a key role in controlling erythropoeisis? ‣ G-CSF ‣ IL-6 ‣ TNF-a ‣ ...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cytokine plays a key role in controlling erythropoeisis? ‣ G-CSF ‣ IL-6 ‣ TNF-a ‣ ...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the average lifespan of an erythrocyte? ‣ 28 days ‣ 40 days ‣ 120 days ‣ 150 days
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the average lifespan of an erythrocyte? ‣ 28 days ‣ 40 days ‣ 120 days ‣ 150 day...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mutation is present in 95% of cases of polycythemia rubra vera? ‣ Philadelphia chr...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mutation is present in 95% of cases of polycythemia rubra vera? ‣ Philadelphia chr...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Immature red blood cells are known as what? ‣ Megakaryocytes ‣ Erythrocytes ‣ Reticulocy...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Immature red blood cells are known as what? ‣ Megakaryocytes ‣ Erythrocytes ‣ Reticulocy...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell type has the greatest ability for self-renewal in adults? ‣ Normoblasts ‣ Mye...
ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell type has the greatest ability for self-renewal in adults? ‣ Normoblasts ‣ Mye...
IRON METABOLISM
IRON METABOLISM OVERVIEW ‣ Iron is essential for the function of many enzymes and proteins, including hemoglobin ‣ But fre...
IRON METABOLISM IRON ABSORPTION ‣ Absorption of iron occurs in the duodenum and upper jejunum, and depends on specific car...
IRON METABOLISM IRON REGULATION ‣ The absorption of iron is primarily regulated by a peptide called hepcidin, which is exp...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
IRON METABOLISM IRON EXCRETION ‣ It is important to note that the human body has no specific mechanism for iron excretion,...
IRON METABOLISM IRON RECYCLING AND STORAGE ‣ Recycling ‣ On a daily basis, only a small fraction of total iron requirement...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does the absorption of iron take place? ‣ Stomach and duodenum ‣ Duodenum and upp...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does the absorption of iron take place? ‣ Stomach and duodenum ‣ Duodenum and upp...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following can increase the absorption of iron? ‣ Citrus fruits ‣ Tea ‣ Cof...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following can increase the absorption of iron? ‣ Citrus fruits ‣ Tea ‣ Cof...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is most of our body’s iron requirement met? ‣ A well-balanced diet ‣ Iron supplemen...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is most of our body’s iron requirement met? ‣ A well-balanced diet ‣ Iron supplemen...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contains the lowest store of iron? ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen ‣ Bone marro...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contains the lowest store of iron? ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen ‣ Bone marro...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following does not result in iron deficiency? ‣ Hereditary Hemochromatosis...
IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following does not result in iron deficiency? ‣ Hereditary Hemochromatosis...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM OVERVIEW ‣ The mononuclear phagocyte system (MPS) is an important part of the innate immune s...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM FUNCTIONS OF THE MPS ‣ The main role of the MPS is to identify foreign antigens and mount an ...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM CELLS OF THE MPS ‣ The primary cell of the MPS is the phagocyte ‣ Phagocytes surround foreign...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM CELLS OF THE MPS ‣ Monocytes are formed in the bone marrow and circulated in the blood, from ...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE SPLEEN ‣ The spleen is formed from both red pulp and white pulp ‣ The...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/mononuclear-phagocyte-system/
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE LYMPHATIC SYSTEM ‣ The lymphatic system consists of lymphatic vessels...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE LIVER ‣ The liver contains Kupffer cells which reside in the vessels ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/mononuclear-phagocyte-system/
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is a soluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Hemosideri...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is a soluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Hemosideri...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is an insoluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Ferropo...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is an insoluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Ferropo...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where in the body are monocytes formed? ‣ Blood ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Spleen ‣ L...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where in the body are monocytes formed? ‣ Blood ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Spleen ‣ L...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What process allows pathogens to be found more easily by phagocytes? ‣ End...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What process allows pathogens to be found more easily by phagocytes? ‣ End...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In which part of the spleen are platelets sequestered? ‣ Gastrosplenic lig...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In which part of the spleen are platelets sequestered? ‣ Gastrosplenic lig...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes act as the main store for hemosiderin? ‣...
MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes act as the main store for hemosiderin? ‣...
PLATELETS
PLATELETS OVERVIEW ‣ Platelets play an important role in the formation of blood clots ‣ They are commonly described as cel...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
PLATELETS STRUCTURE ‣ Platelets originate from megakaryocytes, which are the largest progenitor cells of the bone marrow a...
PLATELETS STRUCTURE ‣ Platelets have abundant surface receptors, classified into agonist and adhesion receptors ‣ Agonist ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
PLATELETS FUNCTION ‣ The key role of platelets is their participation in hemostasis through the formation of blood clots a...
PLATELETS FUNCTION - ADHESION ‣ Injury to the blood vessel wall exposes its underlying endothelium and collagen fibres ‣ E...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
PLATELETS FUNCTION - ADHESION ‣ The exposed collagen triggers the clotting cascade which, through the utilization of tissu...
PLATELETS FUNCTION - ACTIVATION ‣ When a platelet binds to collagen, the glycoprotein IIb/IIIa pathway is activated – a co...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
PLATELETS FUNCTION - AGGREGATION ‣ Once activated, platelets express the GPIIb/IIIa receptor which can then bind with vWF ...
PLATELETS FIBRINOLYSIS ‣ The production of the platelet plug is an example of positive feedback and thus it is necessary t...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which organ are platelets sequestered in for rapid mobilization? ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Kidneys ‣ Li...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which organ are platelets sequestered in for rapid mobilization? ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Kidneys ‣ Li...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main role of von Willebrand’s factor? ‣ To activate factor XII ‣ To break down fi...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main role of von Willebrand’s factor? ‣ To activate factor XII ‣ To break down fi...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Thrombin is also known as factor…? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ VIII ‣ XII
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Thrombin is also known as factor…? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ VIII ‣ XII
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the problem in Factor V Leiden deficiency? ‣ A mutation in Factor V ‣ Increased level...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the problem in Factor V Leiden deficiency? ‣ A mutation in Factor V ‣ Increased level...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main mechanism of action of clopidogrel? ‣ Degradation of fibrinogen ‣ Irreversib...
PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main mechanism of action of clopidogrel? ‣ Degradation of fibrinogen ‣ Irreversib...
COAGULATION
COAGULATION OVERVIEW ‣ Coagulation is the formation of a blood clot, and is essential to hemostasis ‣ Hemostasis is the bo...
COAGULATION OVERVIEW ‣ This process occurs via two pathways, which unite downstream to form the common pathway to facilita...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
COAGULATION EXTRINSIC PATHWAY ‣ The extrinsic pathway unfolds as follows: ‣ Damage to the blood vessel means that factor V...
COAGULATION INTRINSIC PATHWAY ‣ The intrinsic pathway is the longer and more intricate pathway: ‣ Factor XII is activated ...
COAGULATION COMMON PATHWAY ‣ The intrinsic and extrinsic pathways converge to give rise to the common pathway ‣ The activa...
COAGULATION REGULATION ‣ To prevent excessive clotting and subsequent disease, mediators including Protein C and Protein S...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
COAGULATION RESTORING BLOOD FLOW – FIBRINOLYSIS ‣ In order for blood flow to be re-established as the blood vessel heals, ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the intrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ Ex...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the intrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ Ex...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the extrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ Ex...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the extrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ Ex...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Activation of which factor signals the start of the common pathway? ‣ Factor XIII ‣ Factor ...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Activation of which factor signals the start of the common pathway? ‣ Factor XIII ‣ Factor ...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is haemophilia B? ‣ Deficiency in factor VIII ‣ Deficiency in factor IX ‣ Deficiency i...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is haemophilia B? ‣ Deficiency in factor VIII ‣ Deficiency in factor IX ‣ Deficiency i...
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which haemophilia is/are X-linked? ‣ A only ‣ B only ‣ C only ‣ A and B
COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which haemophilia is/are X-linked? ‣ A only ‣ B only ‣ C only ‣ A and B
BLOOD GROUPS
BLOOD GROUPS OVERVIEW ‣ Blood typing is a method of classifying blood into different groups depending on the presence of d...
BLOOD GROUPS ABO GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Erythrocytes (RBCs) have multiple glycoprotein antigens attached to their cell surface ...
BLOOD GROUPS ABO GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Each person also has ABO antibodies in their plasma, which will recognize and attack RB...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
BLOOD GROUPS RHESUS GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ The second most important blood grouping system is based on Rhesus (Rh) antigens ‣ T...
BLOOD GROUPS RHESUS GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Rh negativity is generally more prevalent in Caucasian populations (15%), than Afro-...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antigens are present on the RBC cell surface of group B blood? ‣ A antigens ‣ B antig...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antigens are present on the RBC cell surface of group B blood? ‣ A antigens ‣ B antig...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antibodies are present in the serum of group O blood? ‣ Anti-A antibodies ‣ Anti-B an...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antibodies are present in the serum of group O blood? ‣ Anti-A antibodies ‣ Anti-B an...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The presence of which antigens determines if blood type will be positive or negative? ‣ A ...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The presence of which antigens determines if blood type will be positive or negative? ‣ A ...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group B-positive receive? ‣ B-negative ‣ AB-positive...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group B-positive receive? ‣ B-negative ‣ AB-positive...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group O-negative receive? ‣ O-positive ‣ AB-negative...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group O-negative receive? ‣ O-positive ‣ AB-negative...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood group is the universal recipient? ‣ AB-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ O-positive ‣ O-...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood group is the universal recipient? ‣ AB-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ O-positive ‣ O-...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What does the direct Coombs’ test detect? ‣ Antibodies present in the serum ‣ Antigens att...
BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What does the direct Coombs’ test detect? ‣ Antibodies present in the serum ‣ Antigens att...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

1. hematology

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

hematology

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

1. hematology

  1. 1. HEMATOLOGY PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
  2. 2. ERYTHROPOIESIS
  3. 3. ERYTHROPOIESIS OVERVIEW ‣ Hematopoeisis describes the production of cells that circulate in the bloodstream ‣ Specifically, erythropoiesis is the process by which red blood cells (erythrocytes) are produced ‣ On average, the body produces an astounding 2.5 billion red cells/kg/day ‣ Erythrocytes arise from a complex line of cells, and their rate of production is tightly regulated to ensure adequate but not excessive numbers of red blood cells are produced ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the stages and regulation of erythropoiesis, and review what happens when it goes wrong
  4. 4. ERYTHROPOIESIS SITES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The site of erythropoiesis changes throughout life ‣ In the very early foetus, it occurs in the yolk sac ‣ From 2 – 5 months’ gestation it occurs in the liver and spleen before finally establishing in the bone marrow from about 5 months’ gestation ‣ In children, erythropoiesis can occur in the bone marrow of most bones ‣ However, in adults, it only occurs in the bone marrow of the vertebrae, ribs, sternum, sacrum, pelvis and proximal femur ‣ When erythropoiesis is inadequate in the bone marrow, this can trigger extramedullary hematopoiesis – i.e. hematopoiesis occurring outside the marrow ‣ This is commonly seen in hemoglobulinopathies, in particular thalassemias and myelofibrosis
  5. 5. ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The production of all blood cells begins with the hemocytoblast, a multipotent haematopoietic stem cell ‣ Hemocytoblasts have the greatest powers of self-renewal of any adult cell ‣ They are found in the bone marrow and can be mobilized into the circulating blood when needed ‣ Some hemocytoblasts differentiate into common myeloid progenitor cells, which go on to produce erythrocytes, as well as mast cells, megakaryocytes and myeloblasts
  6. 6. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
  7. 7. ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ The process by which common myeloid progenitor cells become fully mature red blood cells involves several stages ‣ First, they become normoblasts (aka eryhthroblasts), which are normally present in the bone marrow only ‣ Secondly, they lose some organelles and their nucleus as they mature into reticulocytes, which can be thought of as immature red blood cells ‣ Some of these are released into the peripheral circulation
  8. 8. ERYTHROPOIESIS STAGES OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ Finally, reticulocytes lose their remaining organelles as they mature into erythrocytes, which are fully mature red blood cells ‣ These normally survive for around 120 days ‣ During this maturation process, there is nuclear extrusion – i.e. mature erythrocytes have no nucleus ‣ Nucleated red blood cells present in a sample of bone marrow can indicates the release of incompletely developed cells ‣ This can occur in pathology such as thalassemia, severe anemia or haematological malignancy
  9. 9. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
  10. 10. ERYTHROPOIESIS REGULATION OF ERYTHROPOIESIS ‣ Erythropoiesis is driven mainly by the hormone erythropoietin (EPO), which is a glycoprotein cytokine ‣ EPO is secreted constantly by the kidney, at a low level, sufficient for the normal regulation of erythropoiesis ‣ However, if the erythrocyte level becomes inadequate, the blood becomes relatively hypoxic ‣ When there is a reduced partial pressure of oxygen (pO2) in the kidney, this is detected by the renal interstitial peritubular cells ‣ In response, there is a surge in EPO production, which acts in the bone marrow to stimulate increased red blood cell production ‣ This causes haemoglobin levels to increase, subsequently causing the pO2 to rise and therefore EPO levels to fall so that the feedback loop is complete
  11. 11. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
  12. 12. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
  13. 13. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/
  14. 14. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anemia is defined as a low concentration of what? ‣ Haemoglobin ‣ Platelets ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Iron
  15. 15. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anemia is defined as a low concentration of what? ‣ Hemoglobin ‣ Platelets ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Iron
  16. 16. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cytokine plays a key role in controlling erythropoeisis? ‣ G-CSF ‣ IL-6 ‣ TNF-a ‣ Erythropoeitin
  17. 17. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cytokine plays a key role in controlling erythropoeisis? ‣ G-CSF ‣ IL-6 ‣ TNF-a ‣ Erythropoeitin
  18. 18. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the average lifespan of an erythrocyte? ‣ 28 days ‣ 40 days ‣ 120 days ‣ 150 days
  19. 19. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the average lifespan of an erythrocyte? ‣ 28 days ‣ 40 days ‣ 120 days ‣ 150 days ‣ This can be reduced in hemoglobinopathies
  20. 20. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mutation is present in 95% of cases of polycythemia rubra vera? ‣ Philadelphia chromosome ‣ JAK-2 ‣ Her-2 ‣ P53
  21. 21. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mutation is present in 95% of cases of polycythemia rubra vera? ‣ Philadelphia chromosome ‣ JAK-2 ‣ Her-2 ‣ P53 ‣ This leads to dysregulation of erythropoeisis
  22. 22. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Immature red blood cells are known as what? ‣ Megakaryocytes ‣ Erythrocytes ‣ Reticulocytes ‣ Haemocytoblasts
  23. 23. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Immature red blood cells are known as what? ‣ Megakaryocytes ‣ Erythrocytes ‣ Reticulocytes ‣ Haemocytoblasts ‣ Reticulocytes are the direct precursor to erythrocytes
  24. 24. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell type has the greatest ability for self-renewal in adults? ‣ Normoblasts ‣ Myeloblasts ‣ Hemocytoblasts ‣ Common myeloid progenitor
  25. 25. ERYTHROPOIESIS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell type has the greatest ability for self-renewal in adults? ‣ Normoblasts ‣ Myeloblasts ‣ Hemocytoblasts ‣ Common myeloid progenitor ‣ Hemocytoblasts are the precursor cell for all hematopoeisis
  26. 26. IRON METABOLISM
  27. 27. IRON METABOLISM OVERVIEW ‣ Iron is essential for the function of many enzymes and proteins, including hemoglobin ‣ But free iron is toxic to cells as it acts as a catalyst in the formation of free radicals ‣ In order to overcome this potential toxicity, complex regulatory systems are in place to ensure the safe absorption, transportation and utilization of iron ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss the metabolism of iron in the human body, and consider the clinical consequences when this finely balanced process is disrupted
  28. 28. IRON METABOLISM IRON ABSORPTION ‣ Absorption of iron occurs in the duodenum and upper jejunum, and depends on specific carrier mechanisms ‣ The transporter protein Divalent Metal Transporter 1 (DMT1), located on the apical surface of enterocytes, facilitates uptake of non-heme ferrous iron (Fe2+) from the intestinal lumen ‣ Ferric iron (Fe3+) in the intestinal lumen must be reduced to ferrous iron (Fe2+) by duodenal cytochrome B reductase (DcytB) before uptake by DMT1 ‣ The iron within enterocytes can either be stored as ferritin, or transferred into the bloodstream via the protein ferroportin ‣ Once in the blood, iron is bound by the transport protein transferrin, and is mostly transported to bone marrow for erythropoiesis ‣ Some is taken up by macrophages in the reticuloendothelial system as a storage pool
  29. 29. IRON METABOLISM IRON REGULATION ‣ The absorption of iron is primarily regulated by a peptide called hepcidin, which is expressed by the liver ‣ Hepcidin functions by directly binding to ferroportin, resulting in its degradation and therefore preventing iron from leaving the cell ‣ Hepcidin also functions by inhibiting transcription of the DMT1 gene, so reducing iron absorption
  30. 30. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
  31. 31. IRON METABOLISM IRON EXCRETION ‣ It is important to note that the human body has no specific mechanism for iron excretion, and that therefore iron levels are balanced by regulation of iron absorption to match natural losses ‣ Approximately 1-2mg of iron are lost from the body each day from the skin and gastrointestinal mucosa ‣ A well-balanced diet contains sufficient iron to balance this loss, as approximately 10% of the 10-20 mg dietary iron in a balanced diet is absorbed each day ‣ This iron can be heme iron from animal sources, or non-heme iron from whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and leafy greens ‣ Heme iron is more readily absorbed than inorganic iron which consists of both ferric (Fe3+) and ferrous (Fe2+) iron ‣ Ferric iron must first be reduced to the ferrous form before it is absorbed
  32. 32. IRON METABOLISM IRON RECYCLING AND STORAGE ‣ Recycling ‣ On a daily basis, only a small fraction of total iron requirement is gained from the diet ‣ Most of the iron requirement is met from the recycling of iron within the reticuloendothelial system, which is freed from storage and returned to the active pool ‣ Storage ‣ Iron is stored in two forms, ferritin and its insoluble derivative hemosiderin ‣ All cells have the ability to sequester iron as either ferritin or hemosiderin ‣ The highest concentrations of stored iron are in the liver, spleen and bone marrow
  33. 33. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
  34. 34. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
  35. 35. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/
  36. 36. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does the absorption of iron take place? ‣ Stomach and duodenum ‣ Duodenum and upper jejunum ‣ Jejunum ‣ Lower jejunum and ileum
  37. 37. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does the absorption of iron take place? ‣ Stomach and duodenum ‣ Duodenum and upper jejunum ‣ Jejunum ‣ Lower jejunum and ileum
  38. 38. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following can increase the absorption of iron? ‣ Citrus fruits ‣ Tea ‣ Coffee ‣ Milk
  39. 39. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following can increase the absorption of iron? ‣ Citrus fruits ‣ Tea ‣ Coffee ‣ Milk
  40. 40. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is most of our body’s iron requirement met? ‣ A well-balanced diet ‣ Iron supplements ‣ Recycling of old red blood cells ‣ Heme sources
  41. 41. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is most of our body’s iron requirement met? ‣ A well-balanced diet ‣ Iron supplements ‣ Recycling of old red blood cells ‣ Heme sources
  42. 42. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contains the lowest store of iron? ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Pancreas
  43. 43. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contains the lowest store of iron? ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Pancreas
  44. 44. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following does not result in iron deficiency? ‣ Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HHC) ‣ Vegetarian diet ‣ Pregnancy ‣ Excessive bleeding
  45. 45. IRON METABOLISM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following does not result in iron deficiency? ‣ Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HHC) ‣ Vegetarian diet ‣ Pregnancy ‣ Excessive bleeding ‣ Hemochromatosis results in iron overload, not iron deficiency
  46. 46. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM
  47. 47. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM OVERVIEW ‣ The mononuclear phagocyte system (MPS) is an important part of the innate immune system ‣ It serves as a network of phagocytic cells in the blood and lymphatic system as well as the lymph nodes, liver and spleen ‣ It was previously known as the reticuloendothelial system ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss the composition and function of the mononuclear phagocyte system, and consider its clinical relevance
  48. 48. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM FUNCTIONS OF THE MPS ‣ The main role of the MPS is to identify foreign antigens and mount an appropriate immune response ‣ These antigens are phagocytosed before they have a chance to cause further harm to the body ‣ Additionally, the MPS plays a key role in the destruction of old and dysfunctional cells, which allows the body to recycle key materials such as iron ‣ A soluble form of stored of iron is ferritin ‣ An insoluble form of stored of iron is hemosiderin
  49. 49. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM CELLS OF THE MPS ‣ The primary cell of the MPS is the phagocyte ‣ Phagocytes surround foreign antigens and damaged cells, before destroying them in a process known as phagocytosis ‣ A process which allows pathogens to be found more easily by phagocytes is opsonisation ‣ The most common phagocytes are macrophages, dendritic cells (derived from monocytes) and granulocytes
  50. 50. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM CELLS OF THE MPS ‣ Monocytes are formed in the bone marrow and circulated in the blood, from where they migrate into surrounding tissues and further mature to become either tissue histiocytes or macrophages ‣ Macrophages are further categorized according to the organ they reside in: ‣ CNS – Microglial cells ‣ Liver – Kupffer cells ‣ Lungs – Alveolar macrophages ‣ Skin and mucosa – Langerhans cells
  51. 51. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE SPLEEN ‣ The spleen is formed from both red pulp and white pulp ‣ The red pulp contains endothelial macrophages, which play a key role in ensuring that defective or ageing red blood cells are phagocytosed ‣ This allows any dysfunctional red blood cells to be disposed of, and the iron within them can be recycled ‣ The spleen also serves as a pool for platelets and red blood cells, which can be rapidly mobilized when needed ‣ The white pulp is largely responsible for the immunological function of the spleen and, as it is one of the organs of the lymphatic system, contains B and T lymphocytes too ‣ Any antigen presenting cell passing through the spleen can stimulate activation of the lymphocytes to mount an appropriate immunological response
  52. 52. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/mononuclear-phagocyte-system/
  53. 53. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE LYMPHATIC SYSTEM ‣ The lymphatic system consists of lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes which act to filter tissue fluid from the blood ‣ Lymph nodes house B and T lymphocytes which detect pathogens, leading to a specific immune response
  54. 54. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM ORGANS OF THE MPS - THE LIVER ‣ The liver contains Kupffer cells which reside in the vessels forming the capillary beds of the liver, known as sinusoids ‣ As blood enters the liver via the portal vein and drains into the sinusoids, the Kupffer cells remove foreign materials through phagocytosis ‣ Additionally, they stimulate a local inflammatory responses using cytokines and oxygen radicals ‣ Kupffer cells are also involved in the metabolism of red blood cells and hemoglobin ‣ The heme portion is further broken down into iron for immediate reuse or for storage, and the globin chains are reused ‣ Bilirubin is conjugated in the liver and secreted in the bile
  55. 55. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/mononuclear-phagocyte-system/
  56. 56. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is a soluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Hemosiderin ‣ Hepcidin ‣ Transferrin
  57. 57. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is a soluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Hemosiderin ‣ Hepcidin ‣ Transferrin
  58. 58. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is an insoluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Ferroportin ‣ Hemosiderin ‣ Transferrin
  59. 59. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is an insoluble store of iron? ‣ Ferritin ‣ Ferroportin ‣ Hemosiderin ‣ Transferrin
  60. 60. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where in the body are monocytes formed? ‣ Blood ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Spleen ‣ Liver
  61. 61. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where in the body are monocytes formed? ‣ Blood ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Spleen ‣ Liver
  62. 62. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What process allows pathogens to be found more easily by phagocytes? ‣ Endocytosis ‣ Exocytosis ‣ Opsonisation ‣ Phagocytosis
  63. 63. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What process allows pathogens to be found more easily by phagocytes? ‣ Endocytosis ‣ Exocytosis ‣ Opsonisation ‣ Phagocytosis
  64. 64. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In which part of the spleen are platelets sequestered? ‣ Gastrosplenic ligament ‣ Malpighian corpuscles ‣ Red pulp ‣ White pulp
  65. 65. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In which part of the spleen are platelets sequestered? ‣ Gastrosplenic ligament ‣ Malpighian corpuscles ‣ Red pulp ‣ White pulp
  66. 66. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes act as the main store for hemosiderin? ‣ Alveolar cells ‣ Kupffer cells ‣ Langerhans cells ‣ Microglial cells
  67. 67. MONONUCLEAR PHAGOCYTE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes act as the main store for hemosiderin? ‣ Alveolar cells ‣ Kupffer cells ‣ Langerhans cells ‣ Microglial cells
  68. 68. PLATELETS
  69. 69. PLATELETS OVERVIEW ‣ Platelets play an important role in the formation of blood clots ‣ They are commonly described as cellular fragments – they are not true cells as they do not contain a nucleus or carry nuclear DNA, although they do contain mitochondria ‣ Platelets have a life span of 7-10 days and the normal platelet count is 150-400 x 109/L ‣ Although they are primarily found in the bloodstream, up to 30% of platelets are transiently sequestered within the spleen, ready for rapid mobilization ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the structure, function and clinical relevance of platelets
  70. 70. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  71. 71. PLATELETS STRUCTURE ‣ Platelets originate from megakaryocytes, which are the largest progenitor cells of the bone marrow and themselves originate from the common myeloid progenitor ‣ They contain two types of granules, namely alpha- granules and dense granules ‣ Alpha-granules contain proteins of high molecular weight, including von Willebrand Factor (vWF), factor V and fibrinogen ‣ Conversely, dense granules contain low molecular weight molecules such as ATP, ADP, serotonin, and calcium ions
  72. 72. PLATELETS STRUCTURE ‣ Platelets have abundant surface receptors, classified into agonist and adhesion receptors ‣ Agonist receptors recognize stimulatory molecules ‣ These include collagen, thrombin, and ADP amongst others ‣ Adhesion receptors promote the adhesion of the platelet to other platelets, the vessel wall or leucocytes, depending on the particular receptor stimulated ‣ Examples include the glycoprotein IIb-IIIa receptor, which is targeted by antiplatelets such as tirafiban
  73. 73. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  74. 74. PLATELETS FUNCTION ‣ The key role of platelets is their participation in hemostasis through the formation of blood clots at the site of bleeding ‣ There are three main stages in the formation of a blood clot:  ‣ adhesion ‣ activation ‣ aggregation
  75. 75. PLATELETS FUNCTION - ADHESION ‣ Injury to the blood vessel wall exposes its underlying endothelium and collagen fibres ‣ Exposed collagen fibres bind vWF released from the damaged endothelium, which in turn binds to vWF receptors on platelets to promote adhesion ‣ The exposed collagen itself also promotes platelet binding
  76. 76. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  77. 77. PLATELETS FUNCTION - ADHESION ‣ The exposed collagen triggers the clotting cascade which, through the utilization of tissue factors circulating in the blood, generates thrombin, also known as factor IIa ‣ Thrombin then converts the soluble fibrinogen (factor I) into its insoluble form, fibrin, to create a dense network of fibrin fibres ‣ This fibrin net enmeshes circulating platelets to form a platelet plug and make a stable clot ‣ Factor VIII plays an important role in the intrinsic pathway, however, it is not very stable and rapidly broken down ‣ Von Willebrand’s factor (or vWF) stabilizes factor VIII by binding to it, preventing degradation
  78. 78. PLATELETS FUNCTION - ACTIVATION ‣ When a platelet binds to collagen, the glycoprotein IIb/IIIa pathway is activated – a complex system controlled by G- protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) ‣ The result is the secretion of ADP and thromboxane A2 which subsequently activate other platelets ‣ Platelet activation results in a morphological change on the membrane surface of the platelet, increasing the surface area and preparing it for aggregation
  79. 79. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  80. 80. PLATELETS FUNCTION - AGGREGATION ‣ Once activated, platelets express the GPIIb/IIIa receptor which can then bind with vWF or fibrinogen ‣ Fibrinogen facilitates the formation of crosslinks between platelets, aiding platelet aggregation to form a platelet plug
  81. 81. PLATELETS FIBRINOLYSIS ‣ The production of the platelet plug is an example of positive feedback and thus it is necessary to have measures in place to prevent excessive and inappropriate clot formation ‣ Produced in the liver, plasminogen is activated to form plasmin by factors XIa and XIIa ‣ Plasmin breaks down fibrin into fibrin degradation products – commonly known as D- dimers ‣ It can be useful to measure the D-dimer levels in a patient where the likelihood of a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) is low as a negative D-dimer excludes DVT/PE ‣ D-dimers are non-specific to DVT/PE and can also be elevated in pregnancy, after surgery or trauma
  82. 82. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  83. 83. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  84. 84. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/
  85. 85. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which organ are platelets sequestered in for rapid mobilization? ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Kidneys ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen
  86. 86. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which organ are platelets sequestered in for rapid mobilization? ‣ Bone marrow ‣ Kidneys ‣ Liver ‣ Spleen
  87. 87. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main role of von Willebrand’s factor? ‣ To activate factor XII ‣ To break down fibrinogen ‣ To prevent degradation of factor VII ‣ To stabilise factor VIII
  88. 88. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main role of von Willebrand’s factor? ‣ To activate factor XII ‣ To break down fibrinogen ‣ To prevent degradation of factor VII ‣ To stabilise factor VIII
  89. 89. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Thrombin is also known as factor…? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ VIII ‣ XII
  90. 90. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Thrombin is also known as factor…? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ VIII ‣ XII
  91. 91. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the problem in Factor V Leiden deficiency? ‣ A mutation in Factor V ‣ Increased levels of Factor V ‣ Increased levels of Protein C ‣ Reduced levels of Protein C
  92. 92. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the problem in Factor V Leiden deficiency? ‣ A mutation in Factor V ‣ Increased levels of Factor V ‣ Increased levels of Protein C ‣ Reduced levels of Protein C
  93. 93. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main mechanism of action of clopidogrel? ‣ Degradation of fibrinogen ‣ Irreversibly inhibits cyclo-oxygenase ‣ Prevents ADP binding to its platelet receptor ‣ Reduces the production of thromboxane
  94. 94. PLATELETS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main mechanism of action of clopidogrel? ‣ Degradation of fibrinogen ‣ Irreversibly inhibits cyclo-oxygenase ‣ Prevents ADP binding to its platelet receptor ‣ Reduces the production of thromboxane
  95. 95. COAGULATION
  96. 96. COAGULATION OVERVIEW ‣ Coagulation is the formation of a blood clot, and is essential to hemostasis ‣ Hemostasis is the body’s physiological response to damaged blood vessels, to slow down, minimize and eventually stop the bleeding ‣ The coagulation process is characterized by a cascade of events which lead to the formation of a blood clot ‣ Proteins called clotting factors initiate reactions which activate yet more clotting factors
  97. 97. COAGULATION OVERVIEW ‣ This process occurs via two pathways, which unite downstream to form the common pathway to facilitate hemostasis ‣ These are: ‣ The extrinsic pathway: This is triggered by external trauma which causes blood to escape the circulation ‣ The intrinsic pathway: This is triggered by internal damage to the vessel wall
  98. 98. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
  99. 99. COAGULATION EXTRINSIC PATHWAY ‣ The extrinsic pathway unfolds as follows: ‣ Damage to the blood vessel means that factor VII exits the circulation into surrounding tissues ‣ Tissue factor (factor III) is released by damaged cells outside the circulation ‣ Factor VII and factor III form a complex, known as the TF-VIIa complex ‣ TF-VIIa then activates factor X into its active form, factor Xa ‣ In conjunction with factor Va, this triggers the formation of thrombin ‣ Note that the extrinsic pathway is believed to be responsible for the initial generation of activated Factor X (Factor Xa), whereas the intrinsic pathway amplifies its production
  100. 100. COAGULATION INTRINSIC PATHWAY ‣ The intrinsic pathway is the longer and more intricate pathway: ‣ Factor XII is activated once it comes into contact with negatively charged collagen on the damaged endothelium, triggering the cascade as detailed in the previous figure ‣ Along with clotting factors, platelets form a cellular ‘plug’ at the site of injury ‣ These platelets also release mediators that facilitate further clotting, including Factor VIII ‣ Factor IX combines with Factor VIII to form an enzyme complex that activates factor X, which along with factor Va, stimulates the production of thrombin
  101. 101. COAGULATION COMMON PATHWAY ‣ The intrinsic and extrinsic pathways converge to give rise to the common pathway ‣ The activated factor X causes a set of reactions resulting in the inactive enzyme prothrombin (also called factor II) being converted to its active form thrombin (factor IIa) by the prothrombinase ‣ The thrombin then converts soluble fibrinogen (also referred to as factor I) into insoluble fibrin strands ‣ The fibrin strands which comprise the clot are further stabilized by factor XIII
  102. 102. COAGULATION REGULATION ‣ To prevent excessive clotting and subsequent disease, mediators including Protein C and Protein S provide negative feedback on the clotting cascade ‣ Protein C is activated following contact by thrombomodulin, which is itself activated by thrombin ‣ Along with co-factors including protein S, activated protein C degrades factor Va and factor VIIIa, thus slowing the rate of clotting ‣ Antithrombin is a protease inhibitor that degrades thrombin, factor IXa, factor Xa, factor XIa and factor XIIa ‣ It is constantly active, but can be activated further by a group of common anticoagulants known as heparins
  103. 103. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
  104. 104. COAGULATION RESTORING BLOOD FLOW – FIBRINOLYSIS ‣ In order for blood flow to be re-established as the blood vessel heals, the thrombus must eventually be degraded ‣ During fibrinolysis, fibrin is dissolved leading to the consequent dissolution of the clot ‣ The endothelial cells of the blood vessel wall secrete tissue plasminogen activators (tPAs) which convert the precursor plasminogen into plasmin ‣ Plasmin subsequently cleaves the fibrin within the thrombus, leading to its degradation ‣ tPAs are released very slowly following trauma from the endothelial cells, and therefore there is a substantial time delay until there is a sufficient concentration for fibrinolysis
  105. 105. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
  106. 106. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
  107. 107. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/
  108. 108. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the intrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ External trauma ‣ Fibrin
  109. 109. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the intrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ External trauma ‣ Fibrin
  110. 110. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the extrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ External trauma ‣ Fibrin
  111. 111. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is the extrinsic pathway triggered? ‣ Internal damage to vessel wall ‣ Prothrombin ‣ External trauma ‣ Fibrin
  112. 112. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Activation of which factor signals the start of the common pathway? ‣ Factor XIII ‣ Factor VII ‣ Factor X ‣ Factor IX
  113. 113. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Activation of which factor signals the start of the common pathway? ‣ Factor XIII ‣ Factor VII ‣ Factor X ‣ Factor IX
  114. 114. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is haemophilia B? ‣ Deficiency in factor VIII ‣ Deficiency in factor IX ‣ Deficiency in factor XI ‣ Deficiency in factor XII
  115. 115. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is haemophilia B? ‣ Deficiency in factor VIII ‣ Deficiency in factor IX ‣ Deficiency in factor XI ‣ Deficiency in factor XII
  116. 116. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which haemophilia is/are X-linked? ‣ A only ‣ B only ‣ C only ‣ A and B
  117. 117. COAGULATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which haemophilia is/are X-linked? ‣ A only ‣ B only ‣ C only ‣ A and B
  118. 118. BLOOD GROUPS
  119. 119. BLOOD GROUPS OVERVIEW ‣ Blood typing is a method of classifying blood into different groups depending on the presence of different antigens on the surface of red blood cells (RBCs) ‣ Understanding the different blood groups is vital in preventing complications from blood transfusion ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To explore the most common blood grouping systems, blood transfusions, associated investigations, and clinical correlations
  120. 120. BLOOD GROUPS ABO GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Erythrocytes (RBCs) have multiple glycoprotein antigens attached to their cell surface ‣ The most important are ABO antigens, which determine a person’s ABO blood group ‣ An individual inherits one ABO allele from each parent, with A and B alleles being codominant and producing the A and B antigens respectively ‣ Group A – have A antigens attached to erythrocyte cell surface ‣ Group B – have B antigens attached to erythrocyte cell surface ‣ Group AB – have both A and B antigens attached to erythrocyte cell surface ‣ Group O – have neither antigen attached to erythrocyte cell surface
  121. 121. BLOOD GROUPS ABO GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Each person also has ABO antibodies in their plasma, which will recognize and attack RBCs expressing foreign antigens ‣ These antibodies develop over the first months and years of life ‣ This is crucial in blood transfusion as giving someone an incompatible blood group can be potentially fatal ‣ The A and B antibodies are predominantly IgM ‣ Group A – have anti-B antibodies ‣ Group B – have anti-A antibodies ‣ Group AB – have neither antibody ‣ Group O – have both anti-A and anti-B antibodies
  122. 122. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  123. 123. BLOOD GROUPS RHESUS GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ The second most important blood grouping system is based on Rhesus (Rh) antigens ‣ There are many different Rh antigens but only 5 are clinically significant: D, C, c, E, and e. ‣ Rh D is the most immunogenic (i.e. likely to produce an immune response) and therefore the most likely to precipitate a transfusion reaction ‣ The presence or absence of Rh D antigen on erythrocyte cell surfaces determines whether blood is Rhesus positive (Rh+) or Rhesus negative (Rh-) ‣ Rh positive: have the Rh D antigen and can receive both Rh+ and Rh- blood ‣ Rh negative: lack the Rh D antigen and should only receive Rh- blood
  124. 124. BLOOD GROUPS RHESUS GROUPING SYSTEM ‣ Rh negativity is generally more prevalent in Caucasian populations (15%), than Afro-Caribbean (8%) and Asian (1%) populations but prevalence varies in different parts of the world ‣ Unlike ABO antibodies, anti-D antibody is usually not present in Rh- people until they have been exposed to Rh+ erythrocytes ‣ Rh- patients should not be transfused with Rh+ blood as this can cause them to develop anti-D antibodies, which may cause transfusion reactions in the future ‣ Alongside ABO and Rh blood types, there are many blood group systems based on other antigens ‣ These antigens can also, more rarely, cause transfusion reactions
  125. 125. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  126. 126. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  127. 127. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  128. 128. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  129. 129. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  130. 130. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  131. 131. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  132. 132. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/
  133. 133. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antigens are present on the RBC cell surface of group B blood? ‣ A antigens ‣ B antigens ‣ A and B antigens ‣ No antigens
  134. 134. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antigens are present on the RBC cell surface of group B blood? ‣ A antigens ‣ B antigens ‣ A and B antigens ‣ No antigens
  135. 135. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antibodies are present in the serum of group O blood? ‣ Anti-A antibodies ‣ Anti-B antibodies ‣ Anti-A and anti-B antibodies ‣ No antibodies
  136. 136. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What antibodies are present in the serum of group O blood? ‣ Anti-A antibodies ‣ Anti-B antibodies ‣ Anti-A and anti-B antibodies ‣ No antibodies
  137. 137. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The presence of which antigens determines if blood type will be positive or negative? ‣ A antigen ‣ B antigen ‣ C antigen ‣ D antigen
  138. 138. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The presence of which antigens determines if blood type will be positive or negative? ‣ A antigen ‣ B antigen ‣ C antigen ‣ D antigen
  139. 139. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group B-positive receive? ‣ B-negative ‣ AB-positive ‣ A-positive ‣ A-negative
  140. 140. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group B-positive receive? ‣ B-negative ‣ AB-positive ‣ A-positive ‣ A-negative
  141. 141. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group O-negative receive? ‣ O-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ AB-positive ‣ O-negative
  142. 142. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood type can people with blood group O-negative receive? ‣ O-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ AB-positive ‣ O-negative
  143. 143. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood group is the universal recipient? ‣ AB-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ O-positive ‣ O-negative
  144. 144. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What blood group is the universal recipient? ‣ AB-positive ‣ AB-negative ‣ O-positive ‣ O-negative
  145. 145. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What does the direct Coombs’ test detect? ‣ Antibodies present in the serum ‣ Antigens attached to RBCs ‣ Antibodies attached to RBCs ‣ Antigens present in the serum
  146. 146. BLOOD GROUPS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What does the direct Coombs’ test detect? ‣ Antibodies present in the serum ‣ Antigens attached to RBCs ‣ Antibodies attached to RBCs ‣ Antigens present in the serum
  147. 147. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/erythropoeisis/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/iron-regulation/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/mononuclear-phagocyte- system/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/platelets/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/coagulation/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/haematology/blood-groups/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

    Be the first to comment

hematology

Views

Total views

30

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×