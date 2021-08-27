6. immune responses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMMUNE RESPONSES PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
ACUTE INFLAMMATION
ACUTE INFLAMMATION OVERVIEW ‣ Inflammation describes the tissue response to injury and is a series of processes initiated ...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION CAUSES AND FEATURES ‣ Acute inflammation occurs in response to a variety of situations where there may ...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Blood flow changes ‣ In the first few seconds following injury, there is transient art...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Exudation of fluid ‣ Exudation of fluid occurs due to Starling’s Law ‣ Vasodilation of...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Exudation occurs as a result of several mechanisms: ‣ Endothelial contraction, mediate...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION CELLULAR PHASE OF ACUTE INFLAMMATION ‣ The main immune cells involved in acute inflammation are neutrop...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION CELLULAR PHASE OF ACUTE INFLAMMATION ‣ Neutrophils can leave blood vessels through relaxation of inter-...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION HOW DOES ACUTE INFLAMMATION HELP? ‣ The changes that occur in acute inflammation help with controlling ...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a chemotaxin? ‣ C5a ‣ VEGF ‣ LTB4 ‣ Bacterial peptides
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a chemotaxin? ‣ C5a ‣ VEGF ‣ LTB4 ‣ Bacterial peptides...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a clinical feature of acute inflammation? ‣ Improved f...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a clinical feature of acute inflammation? ‣ Improved f...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the definition of chemotaxis? ‣ Directional movement of a phagocyte towards ...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the definition of chemotaxis? ‣ Directional movement of a phagocyte towards ...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mediator is responsible for increased blood vessel permeability in acute infla...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mediator is responsible for increased blood vessel permeability in acute infla...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main cell type found in acute inflammation? ‣ Eosinophils ‣ B cells ‣ Gi...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main cell type found in acute inflammation? ‣ Eosinophils ‣ B cells ‣ Gi...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a role of tissue exudate formation in acute inflammati...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a role of tissue exudate formation in acute inflammati...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the correct changes in pressures leading to exudati...
ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the correct changes in pressures leading to exudati...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION OVERVIEW ‣ Inflammation is the tissue’s response to injury ‣ It describes a series of processes initi...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION HOW CAN IT ARISE? ‣ Chronic inflammation is a combination of inflammation, tissue injury and repair ‣...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION HALLMARKS OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATION ‣ Infiltration with mononuclear cells ‣ Macrophages, lymphocytes an...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CELLS INVOLVED ‣ The microscopic appearance of chronic inflammation is more varied than that of acute...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CELLS INVOLVED ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Are often found in allergic reactions and parasitic infections ‣ Eotax...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION GIANT CELLS ‣ Giant cells are multi-nucleated cells, made by the fusion of multiple macrophages ‣ The...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION GRANULOMAS ‣ Granulomas are a collection of epithelioid histiocytes (macrophages) that may form in ch...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION EFFECTS OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATION ‣ Chronic inflammation can have several complications depending on th...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Tuberculosis (TB) is an infection typically caused by m...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Common symptoms of active pulmonary TB include: ‣ Chron...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Diagnosis of active TB is based on chest X-ray and Zieh...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions may feature granulomatous inflammation? ‣ Ulcera...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions may feature granulomatous inflammation? ‣ Ulcera...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why do giant cells form in chronic inflammation? ‣ Tissue repair ‣ Hypersensitivit...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why do giant cells form in chronic inflammation? ‣ Tissue repair ‣ Hypersensitivit...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following stains is used to detect mycobacterium? ‣ Ziehl-Neelsen sta...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following stains is used to detect mycobacterium? ‣ Ziehl-Neelsen sta...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type are granulomas typically a collection of? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Plasm...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type are granulomas typically a collection of? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Plasm...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type is typically most abundant in the inflammation seen in Rheumatoid A...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type is typically most abundant in the inflammation seen in Rheumatoid A...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells are NOT typically seen in chronic inflammation? ‣ Mac...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells are NOT typically seen in chronic inflammation? ‣ Mac...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for the type of giant cell found in fat necrosis? ‣ Touton giant ...
CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for the type of giant cell found in fat necrosis? ‣ Touton giant ...
AUTOIMMUNITY
AUTOIMMUNITY OVERVIEW ‣ In order for the immune system to protect the body from pathogens, immune cells interact to identi...
AUTOIMMUNITY MECHANISMS OF IMMUNE TOLERANCE ‣ The innate immune system provides non-specific protection against anything i...
AUTOIMMUNITY CENTRAL TOLERANCE ‣ To prevent self-reactive lymphocytes from causing damage, there are various checkpoints t...
AUTOIMMUNITY PERIPHERAL TOLERANCE ‣ While central tolerance destroys most self-reactive lymphocytes, it is not a flawless ...
AUTOIMMUNITY LOSS OF IMMUNE TOLERANCE ‣ Despite all of these checkpoints, some people still develop autoimmune diseases ‣ ...
AUTOIMMUNITY CLINICAL RELEVANCE: MOLECULAR MIMICRY ‣ Clinical examples of molecular mimicry include: ‣ Rheumatic fever ‣ T...
AUTOIMMUNITY FEATURES OF AUTOIMMUNITY ‣ Autoimmune diseases/autoimmunity affect around 5% of the population and include a ...
AUTOIMMUNITY FEATURES OF AUTOIMMUNITY ‣ The spectrum of autoimmune diseases ranges from organ specific to non-organ specif...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the context of autoimmunity, where does central tolerance take place? ‣ Central nervous...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the context of autoimmunity, where does central tolerance take place? ‣ Central nervous...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Rheumatic fever is a complication of which infection? ‣ Neisseria meningitides ‣ Haemophil...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Rheumatic fever is a complication of which infection? ‣ Neisseria meningitides ‣ Haemophil...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the general population? ‣ 0.5% ‣ 5% ‣ 15% ...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the general population? ‣ 0.5% ‣ 5% ‣ 15% ...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following autoantibodies are found in in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)? ...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following autoantibodies are found in in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)? ...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Pernicious anaemia causes deficiency of which vitamin? ‣ Vitamin B1 ‣ Vitamin B6 ‣ Vitamin...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Pernicious anaemia causes deficiency of which vitamin? ‣ Vitamin B1 ‣ Vitamin B6 ‣ Vitamin...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of T cells are involved in maintaining peripheral tolerance? ‣ T helper 1 cells...
AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of T cells are involved in maintaining peripheral tolerance? ‣ T helper 1 cells...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions are an overreaction of the immune system to an antigen wh...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ The vulnerability of an individual to these reactions can have a genetic link ‣ Over...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ As is the case for many immune reactions, hypersensitivity reactions require two sep...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ According to the Coombs and Gell classification, there are...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 1… ‣ When the antigen enters the body again, it cross...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 2 ‣ Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions are mediated by...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 2 cont… ‣ Parts of the complement activation can also...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 3 ‣ Type 3 hypersensitivity reactions are mediated by...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 4 ‣ Type 4 hypersensitivity reactions are mediated by...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 4 cont… ‣ CD8+ T cells may be involved in type 4 reac...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What type of hypersensitivity reaction is anaphylaxis? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ T...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What type of hypersensitivity reaction is anaphylaxis? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ T...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the typical amount of time taken for a Type 4 hypersensitivity react...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the typical amount of time taken for a Type 4 hypersensitivity react...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell is mainly responsible for mediating Type 1 hypersensitivity react...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell is mainly responsible for mediating Type 1 hypersensitivity react...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types mediates Type 4 hypersensitivity reactions...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types mediates Type 4 hypersensitivity reactions...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions is an example of a Type 3 hypersensitivity...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions is an example of a Type 3 hypersensitivity...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is true regarding Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions? ...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is true regarding Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions? ...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT part of standard treatment for anaphylaxis? ‣ ...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT part of standard treatment for anaphylaxis? ‣ ...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood types could a patient with A type blood receive...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood types could a patient with A type blood receive...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which blood type is known as the “universal donor”? ‣ O ‣ A ‣ B ‣ AB
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which blood type is known as the “universal donor”? ‣ O ‣ A ‣ B ‣ AB
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following hypersensitivity reactions occurs in response to IgE?...
HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following hypersensitivity reactions occurs in response to IgE?...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY
IMMUNODEFICIENCY OVERVIEW ‣ Immunodeficiency describes the failure of the immune system to protect the body from infection...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY TYPES OF IMMUNODEFICIENCY ‣ Primary immunodeficiencies are rare and inherited ‣ They present early in lif...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – B CELL ‣ B cell immunodeficiencies can be due to a failure in B cell product...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – T CELL ‣ T cell deficiency can be due to reduced T cell counts, or impaired ...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophil defects can be due to a deficiency in neutrophil co...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – COMPLEMENT ‣ Defects in each of the complement pathways have different impli...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – COMPLEMENT ‣ Terminal complement deficiency affects the production of C5-C9 ...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is agammaglobulinemia inherited? ‣ Autosomal recessive ‣ Autosomal dominant ‣ X li...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is agammaglobulinemia inherited? ‣ Autosomal recessive ‣ Autosomal dominant ‣ X li...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most common primary immunodeficiency? ‣ Agammaglobulinemia ‣ C3 deficiency...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most common primary immunodeficiency? ‣ Agammaglobulinemia ‣ C3 deficiency...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which disorder is associated with delayed umbilical cord separation? ‣ Leukocyte adhes...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which disorder is associated with delayed umbilical cord separation? ‣ Leukocyte adhes...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ C3 deficiency is associated with which type of hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ I...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ C3 deficiency is associated with which type of hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ I...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The production of which complement complexes are affected by terminal complement defic...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The production of which complement complexes are affected by terminal complement defic...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not an encapsulated bacteria? ‣ Neisseria meningitidis ‣ Str...
IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not an encapsulated bacteria? ‣ Neisseria meningitidis ‣ Str...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
6. immune responses

  1. 1. IMMUNE RESPONSES PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
  2. 2. ACUTE INFLAMMATION
  3. 3. ACUTE INFLAMMATION OVERVIEW ‣ Inflammation describes the tissue response to injury and is a series of processes initiated to limit tissue damage ‣ Acute inflammation is an innate and immediate response in the short term following tissue injury ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss the potential causes and signs of acute inflammation, relevant tissue changes and immune cells involved as well as outline some clinical conditions in which this process occurs
  4. 4. ACUTE INFLAMMATION CAUSES AND FEATURES ‣ Acute inflammation occurs in response to a variety of situations where there may be tissue damage ‣ Common causes include infection, hypersensitivity reactions, physical or chemical agents and tissue necrosis ‣ Acute inflammation has five main features: ‣ Rubor (redness) ‣ Tumour (swelling) ‣ Calor (heat) ‣ Dolor (pain) ‣ Loss of function
  5. 5. ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Blood flow changes ‣ In the first few seconds following injury, there is transient arteriolar vasoconstriction to control any blood loss followed by arteriolar vasodilation to enhance blood flow in nearby capillaries and tissues ‣ This provides blood components for managing the primary injury and initiating repair ‣ The higher blood flow causes the signs of rubor and calor ‣ Mast cells, basophils and platelets at the injury site release histamine ‣ This leads to the blood vessels becoming more permeable and the formation of an exudate (protein-rich fluid) within the tissues ‣ The circulation is also slowed which, in combination with fluid exudation, increases the concentration of red blood cells within circulation near the injury site ‣ These two changes lead to the sign of tumour
  6. 6. ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Exudation of fluid ‣ Exudation of fluid occurs due to Starling’s Law ‣ Vasodilation of arterioles leads to increased hydrostatic pressure and, as a result, higher fluid movement out of vessels ‣ In addition to this, increased vessel permeability allows proteins to move into the interstitium, leading to increased colloid pressure and further increasing fluid movement out of vessels ‣ This increase in tissue fluid also leads to increased lymphatic drainage, which can help remove damaging substances and causative microbes
  7. 7. ACUTE INFLAMMATION TISSUE CHANGES ‣ Exudation occurs as a result of several mechanisms: ‣ Endothelial contraction, mediated by histamine and leukotrienes ‣ Cytoskeletal reorganization, mediated by cytokines, IL-1 and TNF-α ‣ Direct injury, from toxic burns or chemicals ‣ Leukocyte-dependent injury, due to toxic oxygen species or enzymes from leukocytes ‣ Increased transcytosis (channels across endothelial cytoplasm), mediated by VEGF ‣ This fluid allows plasma proteins, such as fibrin, to be delivered directly to the injury site
  8. 8. ACUTE INFLAMMATION CELLULAR PHASE OF ACUTE INFLAMMATION ‣ The main immune cells involved in acute inflammation are neutrophils ‣ The stasis of circulation allows neutrophils to line up along the endothelium near the injury site, known as margination ‣ Next, they roll along the endothelium, sticking intermittently ‣ Following rolling, they attach more avidly to the endothelium, known as adhesion ‣ Finally, the neutrophils migrate through the blood vessel walls
  9. 9. ACUTE INFLAMMATION CELLULAR PHASE OF ACUTE INFLAMMATION ‣ Neutrophils can leave blood vessels through relaxation of inter-endothelial cell junctions and digestion of the vascular basement membrane ‣ Neutrophils move to areas of damage via chemotaxis ‣ This is often following a concentration gradient of chemotaxins, including  C5a, LTB4 and bacterial peptides ‣ Neutrophils are necessary as they can phagocytose pathogens and cellular debris to remove them, facilitated by opsonins
  10. 10. ACUTE INFLAMMATION HOW DOES ACUTE INFLAMMATION HELP? ‣ The changes that occur in acute inflammation help with controlling the infection and restoring tissues to their normal state: ‣ Exudation of fluid helps deliver plasma proteins to injury sites and also dilutes toxins and increases lymphatic drainage ‣ Infiltration of neutrophils leads to the removal of pathogens and cellular debris ‣ Vasodilation, much like exudation, helps to increase the delivery of necessary proteins and cells and to increase tissue temperature ‣ Pain and loss of function help to enforce rest and lower the risk of further tissue damage
  14. 14. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a chemotaxin? ‣ C5a ‣ VEGF ‣ LTB4 ‣ Bacterial peptides
  15. 15. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a chemotaxin? ‣ C5a ‣ VEGF ‣ LTB4 ‣ Bacterial peptides ‣ VEGF is responsible for mediating increased transcytosis in acute inflammation.
  16. 16. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a clinical feature of acute inflammation? ‣ Improved function ‣ Rubor ‣ Tumor ‣ Calor
  17. 17. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a clinical feature of acute inflammation? ‣ Improved function ‣ Rubor ‣ Tumor ‣ Calor ‣ Loss of function is found in acute inflammation.
  18. 18. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the definition of chemotaxis? ‣ Directional movement of a phagocyte towards a chemical attractant ‣ Activation of resting phagocytes by inflammatory mediators ‣ Leucocytes assume marginal positions in blood vessels ‣ Production of collagenase by leucocytes to allow them to exit blood vessels
  19. 19. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the definition of chemotaxis? ‣ Directional movement of a phagocyte towards a chemical attractant ‣ Activation of resting phagocytes by inflammatory mediators ‣ Leucocytes assume marginal positions in blood vessels ‣ Production of collagenase by leucocytes to allow them to exit blood vessels ‣ The first option is the correct definition. "Activation of resting phagocytes by inflammatory mediators" describes the process of activation of phagocytes. "Leucocytes assume marginal positions in blood vessels" describes the process of margination and "Production of collagenase by leucocytes to allow them to exit blood vessels" describes the process of diapedesis.
  20. 20. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mediator is responsible for increased blood vessel permeability in acute inflammation? ‣ IgG ‣ C5a ‣ Histamine ‣ Opsonins
  21. 21. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which mediator is responsible for increased blood vessel permeability in acute inflammation? ‣ IgG ‣ C5a ‣ Histamine ‣ Opsonins
  22. 22. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main cell type found in acute inflammation? ‣ Eosinophils ‣ B cells ‣ Giant cells ‣ Neutrophils
  23. 23. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main cell type found in acute inflammation? ‣ Eosinophils ‣ B cells ‣ Giant cells ‣ Neutrophils
  24. 24. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a role of tissue exudate formation in acute inflammation? ‣ Delivery of plasma proteins to the site of injury ‣ Dilution of toxins ‣ Reduces risk of further tissue damage ‣ Increases lymphatic drainage
  25. 25. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a role of tissue exudate formation in acute inflammation? ‣ Delivery of plasma proteins to the site of injury ‣ Dilution of toxins ‣ Reduces risk of further tissue damage ‣ Increases lymphatic drainage
  26. 26. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the correct changes in pressures leading to exudation of fluid in acute inflammation? ‣ Increase in hydrostatic pressure. Increase in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Decrease in hydrostatic pressure. Decrease in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Increase in hydrostatic pressure. Decrease in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Decrease in hydrostatic pressure. Increase in colloid osmotic pressure.
  27. 27. ACUTE INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the correct changes in pressures leading to exudation of fluid in acute inflammation? ‣ Increase in hydrostatic pressure. Increase in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Decrease in hydrostatic pressure. Decrease in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Increase in hydrostatic pressure. Decrease in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ Decrease in hydrostatic pressure. Increase in colloid osmotic pressure. ‣ An increase in hydrostatic pressure leads to increased fluid movement out of vessels. An increase in colloid osmotic pressure also occurs as proteins move into the interstitium due to the increased permeability of vessels - this also leads of increased movement of fluid out of vessels.
  28. 28. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION
  29. 29. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION OVERVIEW ‣ Inflammation is the tissue’s response to injury ‣ It describes a series of processes initiated to limit damage to tissue ‣ Chronic inflammation also arises as a response to injury but takes place over a longer period of time than acute inflammation ‣ The process is more flexible than acute inflammation and has an overlap with host immunity ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss how chronic inflammation arises, the cell types involved and clinical examples
  30. 30. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION HOW CAN IT ARISE? ‣ Chronic inflammation is a combination of inflammation, tissue injury and repair ‣ There are a number of situations in which chronic inflammation may arise: ‣ Chronic inflammation may ‘take over’ from acute inflammation if the damage does not resolve or the immune system fails to eradicate the causative agent ‣ It may arise de novo, e.g. in autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lead to excessive or inappropriate immune system activation ‣ It may develop alongside acute inflammation in severe and persistent irritation such as during recurrent episodes of acute inflammation
  31. 31. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION HALLMARKS OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATION ‣ Infiltration with mononuclear cells ‣ Macrophages, lymphocytes and monocyte replace neutrophils ‣ These cells have longer life-spans than neutrophils and so persist in the tissue ‣ Tissue destruction ‣ This can be a result of prolonged exposure to pathogens, toxins or immune cell activation ‣ Healing ‣ Damaged tissue attempts to heal through fibrosis and angiogenesis
  32. 32. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CELLS INVOLVED ‣ The microscopic appearance of chronic inflammation is more varied than that of acute inflammation ‣ It is generally described in terms of the cells that are present: ‣ Macrophages ‣ Are present in acute and chronic inflammation ‣ They are important for phagocytosis, antigen presentation and cytokine synthesis ‣ Lymphocytes ‣ Have many immunological functions ‣ B cells differentiate to produce antibodies and T-cells have cytotoxic functions ‣ T-cells can also produce interferon-ϒ which recruits monocytes and activates macrophages ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Are differentiated antibody-producing B lymphocytes ‣ Their presence indicates that inflammation has been present for a considerable amount of time
  33. 33. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CELLS INVOLVED ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Are often found in allergic reactions and parasitic infections ‣ Eotaxin recruits eosinophils which have granules containing major basic protein ‣ This is toxic to parasites and host epithelial cells ‣ Fibroblasts/Myofibroblasts ‣ Are recruited by macrophages ‣ They produce collagen to assist in healing and repair ‣ The morphology of chronic inflammation is fairly non-specific and the proportions of each cell type will vary depending on the condition ‣ Eg. Plasma cells are prevalent in rheumatoid arthritis, whereas in chronic gastritis, lymphocytes are typically more abundant
  35. 35. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION GIANT CELLS ‣ Giant cells are multi-nucleated cells, made by the fusion of multiple macrophages ‣ They form as a result of frustrated phagocytosis, which is when a phagocyte fails to engulf its target ‣ There are several types, with some recognized in different conditions: ‣ Langhans Giant Cell in tuberculosis ‣ Foreign-body Type Giant Cell ‣ Touton Giant Cell in fat necrosis
  37. 37. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION GRANULOMAS ‣ Granulomas are a collection of epithelioid histiocytes (macrophages) that may form in chronic inflammation ‣ They may also have associated lymphocytes or an area of central necrosis ‣ They arise as a result of persistent, low-grade antigenic stimulation or hypersensitivity ‣ The immune system is unable to eliminate the substance and, subsequently, attempts to ‘wall it off’ from the surrounding tissues ‣ Some examples of diseases which feature granulomatous inflammation include: tuberculosis, leprosy and Crohn’s disease
  39. 39. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION EFFECTS OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATION ‣ Chronic inflammation can have several complications depending on the area and underlying disease process ‣ These include: ‣ Fibrosis, e.g. chronic cholecystitis can lead to fibrosis of the gall bladder wall ‣ Impaired function, e.g. inflammatory bowel disease ‣ Atrophy, e.g. atrophy of gastric mucosa in gastritis ‣ Stimulation of immune response, e.g. local and systemic immune effects of rheumatoid arthritis
  40. 40. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Tuberculosis (TB) is an infection typically caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis ‣ It normally affects the lungs but TB can infect other areas of the body ‣ Most cases are asymptomatic -> latent TB ‣ Around 10% of latent infections will progress to active disease
  41. 41. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Common symptoms of active pulmonary TB include: ‣ Chronic cough ‣ Hemoptysis ‣ Fever ‣ Night sweats ‣ Weight loss
  42. 42. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CLINICAL RELEVANCE - PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS ‣ Diagnosis of active TB is based on chest X-ray and Ziehl-Neelsen staining of sputum (as mycobacteria do not grow on other stains) ‣ Tuberculin skin test identifies latent TB ‣ Treatment is complex and long-term ‣ Patients take a combination of Rifampicin, Isoniazid, pyrazinamide and ethambutol for the first 2 months then continue on rifampicin and isoniazid for the following 4 months ‣ Hint: use the mnemonic ‘RIPE’ to remember the above drug combination
  44. 44. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions may feature granulomatous inflammation? ‣ Ulcerative Colitis ‣ Crohn's Disease ‣ Rheumatoid Arthritis ‣ Osteoarthritis
  45. 45. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions may feature granulomatous inflammation? ‣ Ulcerative Colitis ‣ Crohn's Disease ‣ Rheumatoid Arthritis ‣ Osteoarthritis
  46. 46. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why do giant cells form in chronic inflammation? ‣ Tissue repair ‣ Hypersensitivity ‣ Frustrated phagocytosis ‣ To impair function
  47. 47. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why do giant cells form in chronic inflammation? ‣ Tissue repair ‣ Hypersensitivity ‣ Frustrated phagocytosis ‣ To impair function
  48. 48. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following stains is used to detect mycobacterium? ‣ Ziehl-Neelsen staining ‣ Gram staining ‣ Haematoxylin and eosin staining ‣ Silver nitrate staining
  49. 49. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following stains is used to detect mycobacterium? ‣ Ziehl-Neelsen staining ‣ Gram staining ‣ Haematoxylin and eosin staining ‣ Silver nitrate staining
  50. 50. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type are granulomas typically a collection of? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Myofibroblasts ‣ Epithelioid histiocytes
  51. 51. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type are granulomas typically a collection of? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Myofibroblasts ‣ Epithelioid histiocytes
  52. 52. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type is typically most abundant in the inflammation seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis? ‣ Macrophages ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Lymphocytes
  53. 53. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What cell type is typically most abundant in the inflammation seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis? ‣ Macrophages ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Lymphocytes
  54. 54. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells are NOT typically seen in chronic inflammation? ‣ Macrophages ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Fibroblasts
  55. 55. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells are NOT typically seen in chronic inflammation? ‣ Macrophages ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Fibroblasts ‣ Neutrophils are typically seen within acute inflammation rather than chronic inflammation and have a short lifespan of a few days.
  56. 56. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for the type of giant cell found in fat necrosis? ‣ Touton giant cell ‣ Langhans giant cell ‣ Foreign body type giant cell ‣ Osteoclastic tumour giant cell
  57. 57. CHRONIC INFLAMMATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for the type of giant cell found in fat necrosis? ‣ Touton giant cell ‣ Langhans giant cell ‣ Foreign body type giant cell ‣ Osteoclastic tumour giant cell
  58. 58. AUTOIMMUNITY
  59. 59. AUTOIMMUNITY OVERVIEW ‣ In order for the immune system to protect the body from pathogens, immune cells interact to identify the presence of foreign antigens ‣ These foreign antigens act as red flags ‣ Normally, immune cells only react against foreign antigens, and healthy cells displaying self-antigens do not trigger an immune response ‣ Immune tolerance refers to the unresponsiveness of the immune system to self-antigens ‣ This is crucial in order to avoid inflammatory reactions against healthy tissue ‣ Autoimmunity arises when there is a breakdown of immune tolerance ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the mechanisms which maintain immune tolerance, and to discuss the consequences of these mechanisms failing
  60. 60. AUTOIMMUNITY MECHANISMS OF IMMUNE TOLERANCE ‣ The innate immune system provides non-specific protection against anything it identifies as foreign by recognizing common pathogenic features ‣ Conversely, the adaptive immune system is specific, with each B and T lymphocyte receptor recognizing a unique foreign antigen ‣ The vast diversity of B and T lymphocyte receptors enables the immune system to recognize a wide range of pathogens ‣ However, it inevitably results in the generation of self-reactive lymphocytes
  61. 61. AUTOIMMUNITY CENTRAL TOLERANCE ‣ To prevent self-reactive lymphocytes from causing damage, there are various checkpoints that maintain immune tolerance ‣ Central tolerance is the first checkpoint ‣ This is the process by which self-reactive B and T lymphocytes are destroyed in the primary lymphoid organs, namely the bone marrow and the thymus) ‣ For example, T lymphocytes developing in the thymus are exposed to self-antigens from a range of tissues, such as proteins from the liver, pancreas and thyroid gland ‣ This ‘educates’ them about self-antigens ‣ T lymphocytes with receptors that react strongly with self-antigens are destroyed through a process called negative selection ‣ Only those that do not react strongly with self-antigens are able to proliferate and leave the thymus to circulate throughout the body
  63. 63. AUTOIMMUNITY PERIPHERAL TOLERANCE ‣ While central tolerance destroys most self-reactive lymphocytes, it is not a flawless process ‣ Some self-reactive lymphocytes escape negative selection and enter the circulation, where they can cause tissue injury unless they are destroyed or suppressed in the peripheral tissues ‣ Therefore, peripheral tolerance is the next checkpoint in an attempt to prevent autoimmunity ‣ It includes deletion of self-reactive lymphocytes by apoptosis, suppression of self-reactive lymphocytes by… ‣ Regulatory T cells -> Tregs: a specific type of T lymphocyte with immunosuppressive effects ‣ Induction of anergy -> rendering lymphocytes unresponsive to self-antigens ‣ Interestingly, Tregs also play a crucial role in protecting the fetus, which has foreign paternal antigens, from immune attack by maintaining maternal immune tolerance during pregnancy
  64. 64. AUTOIMMUNITY LOSS OF IMMUNE TOLERANCE ‣ Despite all of these checkpoints, some people still develop autoimmune diseases ‣ These are thought to arise due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors ‣ Some of the main risk factors include: ‣ Genetic predisposition – autoimmunity often run in families, with the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) gene family contributing to half of genetic predispositions ‣ Female sex – many autoimmune diseases are much more common in females of childbearing age, suggesting that estrogen may affect the immune response ‣ Impaired Treg response – in certain autoimmune diseases, Treg numbers may be low or have impaired function ‣ Infection – autoimmune conditions may be triggered by infection ‣ One interesting mechanism for this is molecular mimicry, in which the immune system fails to distinguish between certain foreign antigens that are structurally similar to self-antigens and attacks the self-antigens as well
  65. 65. AUTOIMMUNITY CLINICAL RELEVANCE: MOLECULAR MIMICRY ‣ Clinical examples of molecular mimicry include: ‣ Rheumatic fever ‣ This develops after group A streptococcal infection such as strep throat or scarlet fever ‣ This is due to antibodies made against the bacteria cross-reacting with structurally similar self-proteins in the heart ‣ Guillan-Barré syndrome ‣ Often follows gastroenteritis with Campylobacter jejuni, with antibodies cross-reacting with components of nerve cell membranes
  66. 66. AUTOIMMUNITY FEATURES OF AUTOIMMUNITY ‣ Autoimmune diseases/autoimmunity affect around 5% of the population and include a diverse range of more than 80 conditions, from rheumatoid arthritis to pernicious anemia ‣ While there are notable exceptions, autoimmune diseases tend to have certain features in common ‣ These include: ‣ HLA genetic association ‣ Higher incidence among females ‣ Onset in young adulthood or middle age ‣ Detectable autoantibody levels ‣ Positive response to immunosuppressive treatments ‣ Fluctuations in symptom severity, with flare-ups and remissions
  67. 67. AUTOIMMUNITY FEATURES OF AUTOIMMUNITY ‣ The spectrum of autoimmune diseases ranges from organ specific to non-organ specific conditions, based on whether the self-antigen that the immune system is attacking is only present in specific tissues or widely distributed throughout the body ‣ For example, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is a classic organ specific condition, with the autoimmune response limited to the thyroid gland ‣ In this condition, there are anti-TPO antibodies ‣ On the other end of the spectrum is systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) ‣ Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic condition caused by autoantibodies ‣ These target structures found in nearly all cell types, such as double stranded DNA ‣ For this reason, SLE can cause an array of seemingly unrelated and non-specific symptoms, which can make it difficult to diagnose
  71. 71. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the context of autoimmunity, where does central tolerance take place? ‣ Central nervous system ‣ Primary lymphoid organs ‣ Secondary lymphoid organs ‣ The systemic circulation
  72. 72. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ In the context of autoimmunity, where does central tolerance take place? ‣ Central nervous system ‣ Primary lymphoid organs ‣ Secondary lymphoid organs ‣ The systemic circulation
  73. 73. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Rheumatic fever is a complication of which infection? ‣ Neisseria meningitides ‣ Haemophilus influenzae ‣ Group A streptococcus ‣ Staphylococcus aureus
  74. 74. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Rheumatic fever is a complication of which infection? ‣ Neisseria meningitides ‣ Haemophilus influenzae ‣ Group A streptococcus ‣ Staphylococcus aureus
  75. 75. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the general population? ‣ 0.5% ‣ 5% ‣ 15% ‣ 25%
  76. 76. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the general population? ‣ 0.5% ‣ 5% ‣ 15% ‣ 25%
  77. 77. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following autoantibodies are found in in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)? ‣ Anti-double stranded DNA antibodies ‣ Anti-parietal cell antibodies ‣ Anti-islet cell antibodies ‣ Anti-21-hydroxylase autoantibodies
  78. 78. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following autoantibodies are found in in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)? ‣ Anti-double stranded DNA antibodies ‣ Anti-parietal cell antibodies ‣ Anti-islet cell antibodies ‣ Anti-21-hydroxylase autoantibodies
  79. 79. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Pernicious anaemia causes deficiency of which vitamin? ‣ Vitamin B1 ‣ Vitamin B6 ‣ Vitamin B9 ‣ Vitamin B12
  80. 80. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Pernicious anaemia causes deficiency of which vitamin? ‣ Vitamin B1 ‣ Vitamin B6 ‣ Vitamin B9 ‣ Vitamin B12
  81. 81. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of T cells are involved in maintaining peripheral tolerance? ‣ T helper 1 cells ‣ T helper 2 cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Regulatory T cells
  82. 82. AUTOIMMUNITY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type of T cells are involved in maintaining peripheral tolerance? ‣ T helper 1 cells ‣ T helper 2 cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Regulatory T cells
  83. 83. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS
  84. 84. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions are an overreaction of the immune system to an antigen which would not normally trigger an immune response ‣ The antigen may be something which would in most people be ignored – peanuts, for example, or it may originate from the body ‣ In either case, the damage and clinical symptoms result from the body’s response to the substance rather than damage caused by the substance itself
  85. 85. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ The vulnerability of an individual to these reactions can have a genetic link ‣ Overreaction to innocuous antigens are linked to changes in the CD regions of T-helper cell membranes, explaining why reactions like peanut allergies can commonly run in families ‣ Overreaction to self-antigens is normally due to a failure in central tolerance, and this failure can also have genetically- inheritable features
  86. 86. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS OVERVIEW ‣ As is the case for many immune reactions, hypersensitivity reactions require two separate interactions of the immune system with the antigen ‣ The first time an antigen enters the body, it is picked up by antigen- presenting cells (such as macrophages or dendritic cells) and taken to the nearest lymph node, where it is presented to naïve T-cells ‣ Cross-linking of the antigen with T-cells, as well as co-stimulatory molecules, can lead to activation of that T-cell and subsequent differentiation into “primed” Th1, Th2, or Th17 cells, which are specific to that antigen and can stimulate further immune responses if they meet the antigen again ‣ It is this second meeting that could result in a hypersensitivity reaction
  87. 87. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ According to the Coombs and Gell classification, there are four main types of hypersensitivity reaction ‣ Type 1 ‣ In Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions mast-cell activation is induced by secretion of IgE antibodies ‣ Initial exposure to the antigen causes the priming of Th2 cells, and their release of IL-4 causes the B cells to switch their production of IgM to IgE antibodies which are antigen-specific ‣ The IgE antibodies bind to mast cells and basophils, sensitizing them to the antigen
  88. 88. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 1… ‣ When the antigen enters the body again, it cross links the IgE bound to the sensitized cells, causing the release of preformed mediators including histamine, leukotrienes and prostaglandins ‣ This leads to widespread vasodilation, bronchoconstriction, and increased permeability of vascular endothelium ‣ The reaction can be divided into two stages – immediate, in which release of pre-formed mediators causes the immune response, and the late-phase response 8-12 hours later, where cytokines released in the immediate stage activate basophils, eosinophils, and neutrophils even though the antigen is no longer present
  89. 89. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/hypersensitivity-reactions/
  92. 92. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 2 cont… ‣ Parts of the complement activation can also opsonise the target cell, marking it for phagocytosis ‣ The destruction of host cells in this way can lead to tissue-specific damage ‣ Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions may occur in response to host cells (i.e. autoimmune) or to non-self cells, as occurs in blood transfusion reactions ‣ Type 2 is distinguished from Type 3 by the location of the antigens – in Type 2, the antigens are cell bound, whereas in Type 3 the antigens are soluble
  93. 93. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/hypersensitivity-reactions/
  96. 96. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/hypersensitivity-reactions/
  98. 98. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS TYPES OF HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTION ‣ Type 4 cont… ‣ CD8+ T cells may be involved in type 4 reactions where a foreign antigen is detected on a cell, such as in organ rejection ‣ This is known as cell mediated cytotoxicity, and also results in recruitment and activation of macrophages ‣ This reaction is also known as delayed-type hypersensitivity due to its characteristic longer time period to appear following antigen exposure ‣ The reaction takes longer than all other types because of the length of time required to recruit cells to the site of exposure – around 24 to 72 hours
  102. 102. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What type of hypersensitivity reaction is anaphylaxis? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ Type 3 ‣ Type 4
  103. 103. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What type of hypersensitivity reaction is anaphylaxis? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ Type 3 ‣ Type 4
  104. 104. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the typical amount of time taken for a Type 4 hypersensitivity reaction to develop? ‣ Seconds ‣ Minutes ‣ Days ‣ Weeks
  105. 105. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the typical amount of time taken for a Type 4 hypersensitivity reaction to develop? ‣ Seconds ‣ Minutes ‣ Days ‣ Weeks
  106. 106. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell is mainly responsible for mediating Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ Mast cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Monocytes
  107. 107. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cell is mainly responsible for mediating Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ Mast cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Monocytes
  108. 108. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types mediates Type 4 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ Mast cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ T cells ‣ B cells
  109. 109. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types mediates Type 4 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ Mast cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ T cells ‣ B cells
  110. 110. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions is an example of a Type 3 hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ Anaphylaxis ‣ Rheumatoid Arthritis ‣ Acute Transfusion Reaction ‣ Contact Dermatitis
  111. 111. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following conditions is an example of a Type 3 hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ Anaphylaxis ‣ Rheumatoid Arthritis ‣ Acute Transfusion Reaction ‣ Contact Dermatitis ‣ Anaphylaxis is a Type 1 hypersensitivity reaction. Acute Transfusion Reactions are a Type 2 hypersensitivity reaction. Contact Dermatitis is a Type 4 hypersensitivity reaction.
  112. 112. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is true regarding Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ The antigens are soluble ‣ The antigens are cell bound ‣ The antigens are always foreign ‣ The antigens activate T cells
  113. 113. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is true regarding Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions? ‣ The antigens are soluble ‣ The antigens are cell bound ‣ The antigens are always foreign ‣ The antigens activate T cells ‣ The antigens are cell bound in Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions. They are soluble in Type 3 reactions. Type 2 hypersensitivity reactions can occur to both self and foreign antigens and involve the activation of neutrophils rather than T cells.
  114. 114. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT part of standard treatment for anaphylaxis? ‣ Adrenaline ‣ Corticosteroids ‣ Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories ‣ Anti-histamines
  115. 115. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT part of standard treatment for anaphylaxis? ‣ Adrenaline ‣ Corticosteroids ‣ Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories ‣ Anti-histamines
  116. 116. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood types could a patient with A type blood receive in an emergency? ‣ A only ‣ A, B or O ‣ O only ‣ A or O
  117. 117. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood types could a patient with A type blood receive in an emergency? ‣ A only ‣ A, B or O ‣ O only ‣ A or O
  118. 118. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which blood type is known as the “universal donor”? ‣ O ‣ A ‣ B ‣ AB
  119. 119. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which blood type is known as the “universal donor”? ‣ O ‣ A ‣ B ‣ AB
  120. 120. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following hypersensitivity reactions occurs in response to IgE? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ Type 3 ‣ Type 4
  121. 121. HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following hypersensitivity reactions occurs in response to IgE? ‣ Type 1 ‣ Type 2 ‣ Type 3 ‣ Type 4
  122. 122. IMMUNODEFICIENCY
  123. 123. IMMUNODEFICIENCY OVERVIEW ‣ Immunodeficiency describes the failure of the immune system to protect the body from infection, due to either a defect in immune function or a deficiency in a component of the immune system ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss primary and secondary immunodeficiencies, with reference to their pathophysiology and clinical presentation
  124. 124. IMMUNODEFICIENCY TYPES OF IMMUNODEFICIENCY ‣ Primary immunodeficiencies are rare and inherited ‣ They present early in life with severe, frequent or opportunistic infections ‣ They can be due to impaired production of components of the immune system or due to a defect within existing parts of the immune system ‣ Secondary immunodeficiencies are more common than primary ‣ They may occur as a consequence of infection (e.g. HIV), immunosuppression (e.g. chemotherapy) or malignancy ‣ They can also be secondary to disease states including diabetes ‣ These factors put stress on the body and weaken the immune system ‣ The signs and symptoms are the similar to primary immunodeficiencies, with frequent, recurrent, and unusual infections
  125. 125. IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – B CELL ‣ B cell immunodeficiencies can be due to a failure in B cell production, a failure to produce high affinity memory cells in germinal centres, or failure to produce the usual spectrum of antibodies ‣ They rarely cause illness until levels of maternal IgG fall at 4-6 months ‣ It typically presents with recurrent respiratory tract infections, particularly with encapsulated pyogenic bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza B
  131. 131. IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – T CELL ‣ T cell deficiency can be due to reduced T cell counts, or impaired activity ‣ This predisposes the sufferer to severe infections by intracellular parasites, bacteria and viruses ‣ This can present with failure to thrive and/or diarrhea in early life ‣ It is also associated with mucosal infection by yeasts such as candida (the organism that causes thrush)
  133. 133. IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophil defects can be due to a deficiency in neutrophil counts, or an impairment of neutrophil function ‣ Affected individuals present with severe extracellular and gram negative bacterial infections that can be fatal, as they respond very poorly to antibiotics ‣ These patients are especially prone to skin infections and sepsis
  137. 137. IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – COMPLEMENT ‣ Defects in each of the complement pathways have different implications for the immune system ‣ Deficiency in the classical pathway causes a build up of immune complexes in tissues and an associated inflammatory response ‣ This causes diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus and an increase in infection by encapsulated bacteria ‣ Deficiency in the alternative pathway can cause severe bacterial infections and renal disease ‣ C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency (hereditary angioedema) is an autosomal dominant inherited disorder which leads to sudden uncontrolled activation of complement and bradykinin pathways ‣ This leads to recurrent spontaneous attacks of non-itchy angioedema, which can be life- threatening if affecting the airway
  138. 138. IMMUNODEFICIENCY PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCIES – COMPLEMENT ‣ Terminal complement deficiency affects the production of C5-C9 complexes ‣ It is autosomal recessive and causes an inability to produce antigen-antibody complexes, leading to defective opsonization and phagocytosis ‣ There is an increased risk of infection, particularly by Neisseria meningitidis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae ‣ C3 deficiency causes impaired opsonization due to reduced levels of the opsonin C3b ‣ This results in recurrent severe childhood infections, particularly by encapsulated bacteria such as Neisseria meningitidis and Hemophilus influenza ‣ C3 deficiency is also associated with autoimmune diseases and type III hypersensitivity reactions
  139. 139. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is agammaglobulinemia inherited? ‣ Autosomal recessive ‣ Autosomal dominant ‣ X linked ‣ Mitochondrial
  140. 140. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How is agammaglobulinemia inherited? ‣ Autosomal recessive ‣ Autosomal dominant ‣ X linked ‣ Mitochondrial
  141. 141. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most common primary immunodeficiency? ‣ Agammaglobulinemia ‣ C3 deficiency ‣ Chronic granulomatous disease ‣ Selective IgA deficiency
  142. 142. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most common primary immunodeficiency? ‣ Agammaglobulinemia ‣ C3 deficiency ‣ Chronic granulomatous disease ‣ Selective IgA deficiency
  143. 143. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which disorder is associated with delayed umbilical cord separation? ‣ Leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I ‣ Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) ‣ C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency ‣ DiGeorge syndrome
  144. 144. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which disorder is associated with delayed umbilical cord separation? ‣ Leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I ‣ Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) ‣ C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency ‣ DiGeorge syndrome
  145. 145. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ C3 deficiency is associated with which type of hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ III ‣ IV
  146. 146. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ C3 deficiency is associated with which type of hypersensitivity reaction? ‣ I ‣ II ‣ III ‣ IV
  147. 147. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The production of which complement complexes are affected by terminal complement deficiency? ‣ C1-4 ‣ C5-9 ‣ C3-6 ‣ C2-5
  148. 148. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The production of which complement complexes are affected by terminal complement deficiency? ‣ C1-4 ‣ C5-9 ‣ C3-6 ‣ C2-5
  149. 149. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not an encapsulated bacteria? ‣ Neisseria meningitidis ‣ Streptococcus pneumoniae ‣ Haemophilus influenzae ‣ Clostridium difficile
  150. 150. IMMUNODEFICIENCY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not an encapsulated bacteria? ‣ Neisseria meningitidis ‣ Streptococcus pneumoniae ‣ Haemophilus influenzae ‣ Clostridium difficile
  These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/acute-inflammation/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/chronic-inflammation/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/autoimmunity/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/hypersensitivity- reactions/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/immune-responses/immunodeficiency/

