3. urinary regulation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
URINARY REGULATION PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OVERVIEW ‣ Antidiuretic hormone (ADH), also known as vasopressin, is a small peptide hormone which re...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE SYNTHESIS AND STORAGE ‣ The synthesis of ADH occurs in the supraoptic and paraventricular nuclei in t...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE RELEASE ‣ The release of ADH is controlled by several factors ‣ The two most influential factors are ...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Osmoreceptors in the hypothalamus regulate the amount of ADH released in response ...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Osmotic pressure is dependent on the plasma osmolality ‣ Plasma osmolality is in t...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Alternatively, if there is an increase in the total body volume then the osmolalit...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE VOLUME STATUS ‣ ADH secretion also occurs during states of hypovolemia ‣ Baroreceptors in the left at...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE ACTION ‣ The main action of ADH in the kidney is to regulate the volume and osmolarity of the urine ‣...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE ACTION ‣ In response to decreased plasma osmolarity, ADH release is reduced ‣ This reduces the number...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior ...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior ...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where are osmoreceptors located in the brain? ‣ Subfornical terminalis ‣ Subfornic...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where are osmoreceptors located in the brain? ‣ Subfornical terminalis ‣ Subfornic...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does ADH exert its effect? ‣ Proximal Convoluted Tubule ‣ Loop of Henle ‣ As...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does ADH exert its effect? ‣ Proximal Convoluted Tubule ‣ Loop of Henle ‣ As...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel does ADH increase the number of? ‣ Aquaporin 1 ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Aquap...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel does ADH increase the number of? ‣ Aquaporin 1 ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Aquap...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Dec...
ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Dec...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN- ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM OVERVIEW ‣ The Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) is a hormone system wi...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - RENIN RELEASE ‣ The first stage of the RAAS is the release of the enzyme r...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - PRODUCTION OF ANGIOTENSIN II ‣ Angiotensinogen is a precursor protein prod...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - BINDING OF ANGIOTENSIN II ‣ Angiotensin II exerts its action by binding to...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/ Site Main Action Arterio...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - CARDIOVASCULAR EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin 2 acts on AT1 re...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - NEURAL EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin II acts at the hypothala...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - NEURAL EFFECTS ‣ It also stimulates the sympathetic n...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - RENAL EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin II acts on the kidneys to...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/ Target Action Mechanism ...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM ALDOSTERONE ‣ Finally, angiotensin II acts on the adrenal cortex to stimulate the...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM ALDOSTERONE ‣ This causes the additional sodium reabsorbed through ENaC to be pum...
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the prime regulator of the RAAS? ‣ Serum sodium ‣ Rena...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the prime regulator of the RAAS? ‣ Serum sodium ‣ Rena...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From where is renin released? ‣ Granular cells of renal juxtog...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From where is renin released? ‣ Granular cells of renal juxtog...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ACE predominantly found? ‣ Kidneys ‣ Brain ‣ Skin ‣ L...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ACE predominantly found? ‣ Kidneys ‣ Brain ‣ Skin ‣ L...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which hormone is released from the adrenals following the bind...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which hormone is released from the adrenals following the bind...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Through which G protein does angiotensin 2 act in the vasculat...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Through which G protein does angiotensin 2 act in the vasculat...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From which structure is ADH released in response to angiotensi...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From which structure is ADH released in response to angiotensi...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Aldosterone causes which of the following electrolyte changes?...
THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Aldosterone causes which of the following electrolyte changes?...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

3. urinary regulation

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

urinary regulation

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

3. urinary regulation

  1. 1. URINARY REGULATION PHYSIOLOGY: RENAL
  2. 2. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE
  3. 3. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OVERVIEW ‣ Antidiuretic hormone (ADH), also known as vasopressin, is a small peptide hormone which regulates the body’s retention of water ‣ It is one of only two hormones secreted by the posterior pituitary gland ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss the synthesis, storage, release and action of ADH, and consider its clinical relevance
  4. 4. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE SYNTHESIS AND STORAGE ‣ The synthesis of ADH occurs in the supraoptic and paraventricular nuclei in the hypothalamus ‣ It is then transported to the posterior pituitary gland via the neurohypophysial capillaries ‣ In the posterior pituitary gland, its synthesis is completed and it is stored here until it is ready to be secreted into the circulation
  5. 5. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE RELEASE ‣ The release of ADH is controlled by several factors ‣ The two most influential factors are changes in plasma osmotic pressure, and volume status ‣ Other factors that promote the release of ADH include exercise, angiotensin II, and emotional states such as pain ‣ ADH release is inhibited by atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), which is released by stretched atria in response to increases in blood pressure, as well as alcohol and certain medications
  6. 6. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Osmoreceptors in the hypothalamus regulate the amount of ADH released in response to changes in the osmotic pressure of plasma ‣ They are located in the organum vasculosum of the lamina terminalis (OVLT) and the subfornical organ, which are two of the sensory circumventricular organs of the brain ‣ Both organs lack a blood-brain barrier, allowing them to directly detect the osmolarity of the blood
  7. 7. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Osmotic pressure is dependent on the plasma osmolality ‣ Plasma osmolality is in turn affected by the total body plasma volume ‣ Following a fall in plasma volume there is an increase in the plasma sodium (Na+) concentration, and therefore the osmolarity is increased ‣ Subsequently water exits cells, and moves down its concentration gradient into the plasma ‣ This stimulates the osmoreceptors cells to contract, which results in afferent signals being sent from the hypothalamus to the posterior pituitary gland to increase the release of ADH
  8. 8. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE OSMOTIC PRESSURE ‣ Alternatively, if there is an increase in the total body volume then the osmolality of the plasma will reduce ‣ In this situation, water will move down its concentration gradient from the plasma, into osmoreceptor cells, causing them to expand ‣ As a result, afferent signals are sent from the hypothalamus to the posterior pituitary gland to decrease the release of ADH
  9. 9. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE VOLUME STATUS ‣ ADH secretion also occurs during states of hypovolemia ‣ Baroreceptors in the left atrium, carotid artery and aortic arch detect changes in arterial blood volume ‣ If blood pressure reduces, baroreceptors relay this to the vagus nerve, which sends afferent signals that directly stimulates the release of ADH from the posterior pituitary ‣ Conversely, in a hypervolemic state, the release of ADH will be reduced
  10. 10. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE ACTION ‣ The main action of ADH in the kidney is to regulate the volume and osmolarity of the urine ‣ Specifically, it acts in the distal convoluted tubule (DCT) and collecting ducts (CD) ‣ During states of increased plasma osmolality, ADH secretion is increased ‣ ADH acts through a G-protein coupled receptor to increase the transcription and insertion of Aquaporin–2 channels to the apical membrane of the DCT and CD cells ‣ Consequently, the permeability of the DCT and CD cells to water increases ‣ This allows water to move down its concentration gradient, out of the nephron and back into the blood stream, thus normalizing plasma osmolality and increasing total blood volume
  11. 11. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE ACTION ‣ In response to decreased plasma osmolarity, ADH release is reduced ‣ This reduces the number of Aquaporin-2 channels being inserted into the apical membrane of the DCT and CD cells ‣ In turn, there is a subsequent reduction in the amount of water reabsorbed from the nephron back in the blood stream ‣ In high concentrations, ADH can also act on the blood vessels to increase peripheral vascular resistance, the result of which is increased blood pressure ‣ This mechanism is useful in restoring blood pressure during hypovolemic shock
  12. 12. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
  13. 13. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
  14. 14. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
  15. 15. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
  16. 16. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/
  17. 17. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior pituitary gland ‣ Juxtaglomerular apparatus ‣ Macula densa
  18. 18. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ADH stored and released into the circulation? ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Posterior pituitary gland ‣ Juxtaglomerular apparatus ‣ Macula densa ‣ ADH is synthesized in the hypothalamus, but stored and released by the posterior pituitary gland.
  19. 19. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where are osmoreceptors located in the brain? ‣ Subfornical terminalis ‣ Subfornical vasculosum of the lamina terminalis ‣ Organum vasculosum of the lamina temporalis ‣ Organum vasculosum of the lamina terminalis
  20. 20. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where are osmoreceptors located in the brain? ‣ Subfornical terminalis ‣ Subfornical vasculosum of the lamina terminalis ‣ Organum vasculosum of the lamina temporalis ‣ Organum vasculosum of the lamina terminalis
  21. 21. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does ADH exert its effect? ‣ Proximal Convoluted Tubule ‣ Loop of Henle ‣ Ascending limb ‣ Collecting duct
  22. 22. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where does ADH exert its effect? ‣ Proximal Convoluted Tubule ‣ Loop of Henle ‣ Ascending limb ‣ Collecting duct
  23. 23. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel does ADH increase the number of? ‣ Aquaporin 1 ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Aquaporin 3 ‣ Aquaporin 4
  24. 24. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which channel does ADH increase the number of? ‣ Aquaporin 1 ‣ Aquaporin 2 ‣ Aquaporin 3 ‣ Aquaporin 4
  25. 25. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Decrease ‣ No change ‣ Indirectly increase
  26. 26. ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ How will an increase of ADH impact sodium concentration? ‣ Directly increase ‣ Decrease ‣ No change ‣ Indirectly increase ‣ An increase of ADH will increase water reabsorption, and therefore decrease sodium concentration. This can happen in dehydrated states, but can also happen under normal conditions. This is then called syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH).
  27. 27. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN- ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM
  28. 28. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM OVERVIEW ‣ The Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) is a hormone system within the body that is essential for the regulation of blood pressure and fluid balance ‣ The system is mainly comprised of the three hormones renin, angiotensin II and aldosterone ‣ Primarily it is regulated by the rate of renal blood flow ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To describe the system, discuss how the system is regulated and outline some clinically relevant points around it
  29. 29. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
  30. 30. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - RENIN RELEASE ‣ The first stage of the RAAS is the release of the enzyme renin ‣ Renin released from granular cells of the renal juxtaglomerular apparatus (JGA) in response to one of three factors: ‣ Reduced sodium delivery to the distal convoluted tubule detected by macula densa cells ‣ Reduced perfusion pressure in the kidney detected by baroreceptors in the afferent arteriole ‣ Sympathetic stimulation of the JGA via β1 adrenoreceptors ‣ The release of renin is inhibited by atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), which is released by stretched atria in response to increases in blood pressure
  31. 31. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - PRODUCTION OF ANGIOTENSIN II ‣ Angiotensinogen is a precursor protein produced in the liver and cleaved by renin to form angiotensin I ‣ Angiotensin I is then converted to angiotensin II by angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) ‣ This conversion occurs mainly in the lungs where ACE is produced by vascular endothelial cells, although ACE is also generated in smaller quantities within the renal endothelium
  32. 32. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM RAAS - BINDING OF ANGIOTENSIN II ‣ Angiotensin II exerts its action by binding to various receptors throughout the body ‣ It binds to one of two G-protein coupled receptors, the AT1 and AT2 receptors ‣ Most actions occur via the AT1 receptor ‣ The following table outlines its effect at different points
  33. 33. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/ Site Main Action Arterioles Vasoconstriction Kidney Stimulates Na+ reabsorption Sympathetic nervous system Increased release of noradrenaline (NA) Adrenal cortex Stimulates release of aldosterone Hypothalamus Increases thirst sensation and stimulates anti-diuretic hormone (ADH) release ANGIOTENSIN II
  34. 34. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - CARDIOVASCULAR EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin 2 acts on AT1 receptors found in the endothelium of arterioles throughout the circulation to achieve vasoconstriction ‣ This signalling occurs via a Gq protein, to activate phospholipase C and subsequently increase intracellular calcium ‣ The net effect of this is an increase in total peripheral resistance and consequently, blood pressure
  35. 35. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - NEURAL EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin II acts at the hypothalamus to stimulate the sensation of thirst, resulting in an increase in fluid consumption ‣ This helps to raise the circulating volume and in turn, blood pressure ‣ It also increases the secretion of ADH from the posterior pituitary gland – resulting in the production of more concentrated urine to reduce the loss of fluid from urination ‣ This allows the circulating volume to be better maintained until more fluids can be consumed
  36. 36. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - NEURAL EFFECTS ‣ It also stimulates the sympathetic nervous system to increase the release of noradrenaline (NA) ‣ This hormone is typically associated with the “fight or flight” response in stressful situations and has a variety of actions that are relevant to the RAAS: ‣ Increase in cardiac output ‣ Vasoconstriction of arterioles ‣ Release of renin
  37. 37. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM EFFECTS OF ANGIOTENSIN II - RENAL EFFECTS ‣ Angiotensin II acts on the kidneys to produce a variety of effects, including afferent and efferent arteriole constriction and increased Na+ reabsorption in the proximal convoluted tubule ‣ (These effects and their mechanisms are summarized in the table on the next slide) ‣ Angiotensin II is also an important factor in tubuloglomerular feedback, which helps to maintain a stable glomerular filtration rate ‣ The local release of prostaglandins, which results in a preferential vasodilation to the afferent arteriole in the glomerulus, is also vital to this process
  38. 38. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/ Target Action Mechanism Renal artery and afferent arteriole Vasoconstriction Voltage-gated calcium channels open and allow an influx of calcium ions Efferent arteriole Vasoconstriction (greater than the afferent arteriole) Activation of AT1 receptor Mesangial cells Contraction, leading to a decreased filtration area Activation of Gq receptors and opening of voltage-gated calcium channels Proximal convoluted tubule Increased Na+ reabsorption Increased Na+/H+ antiporter activity and adjustment of the Starling forces in peritubular capillaries to increase paracellular reabsorption
  39. 39. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM ALDOSTERONE ‣ Finally, angiotensin II acts on the adrenal cortex to stimulate the release of aldosterone ‣ Aldosterone is a mineralocorticoid, a steroid hormone released from the zona glomerulosa of the adrenal cortex ‣ Aldosterone acts on the principal cells of the collecting ducts in the nephron ‣ It increases the expression of apical epithelial Na+ channels (ENaC) to reabsorb urinary sodium ‣ Furthermore, the activity of the basolateral Na+/K+/ATPase is increased
  40. 40. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM ALDOSTERONE ‣ This causes the additional sodium reabsorbed through ENaC to be pumped into the blood by the sodium/potassium pump ‣ In exchange, potassium is moved from the blood into the principal cell of the nephron ‣ This potassium then exits the cell into the renal tubule to be excreted into the urine ‣ As a result, increased levels of aldosterone cause reduced levels of potassium in the blood
  41. 41. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
  42. 42. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
  43. 43. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
  44. 44. https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system/
  45. 45. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the prime regulator of the RAAS? ‣ Serum sodium ‣ Renal blood flow ‣ Serum potassium ‣ Levels of cortisol
  46. 46. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the prime regulator of the RAAS? ‣ Serum sodium ‣ Renal blood flow ‣ Serum potassium ‣ Levels of cortisol ‣ Reduced flow, reduced pressure and sympathetic stimulation drive the RAAS
  47. 47. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From where is renin released? ‣ Granular cells of renal juxtoglomerular apparatus ‣ Liver ‣ Adrenal glands ‣ Renal tubules
  48. 48. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From where is renin released? ‣ Granular cells of renal juxtoglomerular apparatus ‣ Liver ‣ Adrenal glands ‣ Renal tubules ‣ Renin is released from the juxtaglomerular apparatus is response to specific triggers
  49. 49. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ACE predominantly found? ‣ Kidneys ‣ Brain ‣ Skin ‣ Lungs
  50. 50. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where is ACE predominantly found? ‣ Kidneys ‣ Brain ‣ Skin ‣ Lungs ‣ ACE is predominantly produced by vascular endothelial cells in the lungs
  51. 51. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which hormone is released from the adrenals following the binding of angiotensin II? ‣ Cortisol ‣ Aldosterone ‣ ADH ‣ ACTH
  52. 52. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which hormone is released from the adrenals following the binding of angiotensin II? ‣ Cortisol ‣ Aldosterone ‣ ADH ‣ ACTH
  53. 53. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Through which G protein does angiotensin 2 act in the vasculature? ‣ Gs ‣ Gi ‣ Gq ‣ None of the above
  54. 54. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Through which G protein does angiotensin 2 act in the vasculature? ‣ Gs ‣ Gi ‣ Gq ‣ None of the above
  55. 55. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From which structure is ADH released in response to angiotensin 2? ‣ Anterior pituitary ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Adrenal glands ‣ Posterior pituitary
  56. 56. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ From which structure is ADH released in response to angiotensin 2? ‣ Anterior pituitary ‣ Hypothalamus ‣ Adrenal glands ‣ Posterior pituitary
  57. 57. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Aldosterone causes which of the following electrolyte changes? ‣ Increased serum sodium, increased serum potassium ‣ Increased serum sodium, reduced serum potassium ‣ Decreased serum sodium, decreased serum potassium ‣ Decreased serum sodium, increased serum potassium
  58. 58. THE RENIN-ANGIOTENSIN-ALDOSTERONE SYSTEM REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Aldosterone causes which of the following electrolyte changes? ‣ Increased serum sodium, increased serum potassium ‣ Increased serum sodium, reduced serum potassium ‣ Decreased serum sodium, decreased serum potassium ‣ Decreased serum sodium, increased serum potassium ‣ By stimulating the Na/K pump, it causes increased sodium re- absorption and increased potassium excretion
  59. 59. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/antidiuretic-hormone/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/urinary-system/regulation/the-renin-angiotensin- aldosterone-system/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

    Be the first to comment

urinary regulation

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×