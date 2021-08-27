2. infections

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INFECTIONS PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
ANTIBIOTICS
ANTIBIOTICS OVERVIEW ‣ Without functioning antibiotics, common infections such as cellulitis, chest infections and ear inf...
ANTIBIOTICS PENICILLINS ‣ Mechanism ‣ Penicillins competitively inhibit penicillin-binding proteins such as the enzyme DD-...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
ANTIBIOTICS PENICILLINS ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI upset, including antibiotic-associated C. difficile infection ‣ A degre...
ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ These antibiotics are grouped together due to their similar structural proper...
ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ Coverage ‣ Cephalosporins and Carbapenems are broad- spectrum, but as they ha...
ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ Simple GI upset ‣ Antibiotic-associated colitis ‣ Hyper...
ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Similar to but distinct from penicillins, glycopeptides prevent the formation of c...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Examples and coverage ‣ Vancomycin ‣ orally for severe C. difficile infections ‣ intravenously...
ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Cautions ‣ Vancomycin is an antibiotic that accumulates in renal disease, and so dosing is don...
ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by binding to the 30S subunit of the ribosom...
ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Coverage ‣ Aminoglycosides tend to be used for severe infections, especially those caused by...
ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Interactions ‣ Loop diuretics such as Furosemide – high risk of ototoxicity ‣ Vancomycin – r...
ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by binding to the 50S subunit of the ribosome, pr...
ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Coverage ‣ Macrolides are usually used for respiratory, skin and soft tissue infections in those ...
ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Interactions ‣ Macrolides are CYP450 inhibitors (except Azithromycin) so increase the concentrati...
ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA duplication through inhibition of topoisomerases, which interfe...
ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Coverage ‣ The quinolone group of antibiotics are used mainly for Gram-negative infections ‣ They...
ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Key Side Effects ‣ GI upset ‣ Prolonged QT interval ‣ High risk of C. difficile ‣ Interactions ‣ ...
ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Mechanism ‣ Once in its reduced form, metronidazole inhibits bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ As metr...
ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI upset ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions ‣ Peripheral and optic neuropathy ...
ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Alcohol must not be drunk while on metronidazole and for ~48 hour...
ANTIBIOTICS NITROFURANTOIN ‣ Mechanism ‣ Damages bacterial DNA causing cell death ‣ Coverage ‣ Used to treat UTIs caused b...
ANTIBIOTICS NITROFURANTOIN ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Contraindicated in pregnant women towards term and babies in the...
ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibits bacterial folate synthesis through inhibition of dihydrofolate reductase ‣...
ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ Commonly causes a skin rash ‣ GI upset ‣ Hypersensitivity is common and c...
ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Interactions ‣ Drugs which also cause hyperkalaemia e.g. ACE inhibitors, spironolactone, angiot...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the mechanism of action of penicillins? ‣ Inhibit bacteria...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the mechanism of action of penicillins? ‣ Inhibit bacteria...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contain a beta-lactam ring? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Meropenem ‣ Erythromyc...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contain a beta-lactam ring? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Meropenem ‣ Erythromyc...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Azithromycin is an example of which class of antibiotic? ‣ Macrolide ‣ Carbapenem ‣ Quinolo...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Azithromycin is an example of which class of antibiotic? ‣ Macrolide ‣ Carbapenem ‣ Quinolo...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Vancomycin: ‣ Is well absorbed orally ‣ Can be used IV to treat C diff ‣ Requires monitorin...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Vancomycin: ‣ Is well absorbed orally ‣ Can be used IV to treat C diff ‣ Requires monitorin...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the antimicrobial mechanism of aminoglycoside antibiotics?...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the antimicrobial mechanism of aminoglycoside antibiotics?...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ It is extremely important to avoid alcohol while taking which of the following antibiotics?...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ It is extremely important to avoid alcohol while taking which of the following antibiotics?...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following antibiotics has equal bioavailability orally and IV? ‣ Metronidazole...
ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following antibiotics has equal bioavailability orally and IV? ‣ Metronidazole...
PATHOGENS
PATHOGENS OVERVIEW ‣ Pathogens are ‘disease causing micro-organisms’ ‣ They are categorized into four broad groups: ‣ bact...
PATHOGENS BACTERIA ‣ Bacteria are prokaryotic micro-organisms/pathogens and along with viruses, account for the majority o...
PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING ‣ The second way of classifying bacteria is according to Gram-staining ‣ Gram-staining separates b...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING TECHNIQUE ‣ By understanding the technique used during Gram-staining, it can help you to remember ...
PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING TECHNIQUE ‣ Gram-positive organisms have a thick cell wall of peptidoglycan and so retain the crys...
PATHOGENS AEROBIC VS ANAEROBIC ‣ The final way of classifying bacteria is into aerobic and anaerobic, depending on their a...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
PATHOGENS COMMON PATHOGENS BY SHAPE AND GRAM STAIN Gram-positive Gram-negative Cocci Staphylococcus aureus Coagulase-negat...
PATHOGENS VIRUSES ‣ When considering viruses, it is key to note that they are unable to self-replicate, and need to hijack...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
PATHOGENS VIRUSES ‣ The cell capsid, or outer envelope if present, has glycoproteins attached to it ‣ These bind to approp...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
PATHOGENS VIRAL REPLICATION ‣ The virus is adsorbed onto the host cell membrane ‣ Through the process of pinocytosis, the ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
PATHOGENS FUNGI ‣ Fungi can be sub-divided into yeasts, which are single- celled, and moulds, which are multicellular ‣ Ex...
PATHOGENS PARASITES ‣ Parasites are less clinically relevant in the UK, but parasitic infections do sometimes occur and ar...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following statements is true? ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thick layer of pep...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following statements is true? ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thick layer of pep...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Escherichia coli, a bacterium which is a common cause of food poisoning, is an example of a ‣...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Escherichia coli, a bacterium which is a common cause of food poisoning, is an example of a ‣...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Neisseria meningitidis is an example of: ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram p...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Neisseria meningitidis is an example of: ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram p...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The nucleic acid of viruses is: ‣ DNA or RNA, but always single-stranded ‣ Always in the form...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The nucleic acid of viruses is: ‣ DNA or RNA, but always single-stranded ‣ Always in the form...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Moulds are: ‣ Multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled or multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled fung...
PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Moulds are: ‣ Multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled or multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled fung...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
29 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

2. infections

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
29 views

infections

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

2. infections

  1. 1. INFECTIONS PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
  2. 2. ANTIBIOTICS
  3. 3. ANTIBIOTICS OVERVIEW ‣ Without functioning antibiotics, common infections such as cellulitis, chest infections and ear infections have the potential to be much more serious ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To cover the main classes of antibiotics, giving common examples of drugs within each class, and their indications, mechanisms, common side effects, interactions and cautions for use
  4. 4. ANTIBIOTICS PENICILLINS ‣ Mechanism ‣ Penicillins competitively inhibit penicillin-binding proteins such as the enzyme DD-transpeptidase ‣ Which catalyses the cross-linking of peptidoglycans in bacterial cell walls ‣ Inhibition of this process weakens the cell walls, allowing an influx of water into the cell, which leads to cell swelling and then cell lysis ‣ These antibiotics have a ß-lactam ring in their chemical structure ‣ Some bacteria can produce the ß-lactamase enzyme, which breaks down the ß-lactam ring in the penicillin, resulting in resistance
  5. 5. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
  6. 6. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
  7. 7. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
  8. 8. ANTIBIOTICS PENICILLINS ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI upset, including antibiotic-associated C. difficile infection ‣ A degree of allergy to penicillin is very common, affecting up to 10% of the population
  9. 9. ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ These antibiotics are grouped together due to their similar structural properties and mechanisms of action ‣ Mechanism ‣ Like penicillins, these antibiotics get their antimicrobial effect from the presence of a ß-lactam ring in their structure; they inhibit the cross-linking of peptidoglycans in bacterial cell walls ‣ Examples ‣ Cephalosporins – Cefotaxime, Cetriaxone, Cefuroxime ‣ Carbapenems – Meropenem is the major example
  10. 10. ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ Coverage ‣ Cephalosporins and Carbapenems are broad- spectrum, but as they have evolved, cephalosporins have become more suited for use against Gram- negative bacteria ‣ As both these types of antibiotic have a high chance of leading to bacterial resistance, they are usually reserved for very serious infections
  11. 11. ANTIBIOTICS CEPHALOSPORINS AND CARBAPENEMS ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ Simple GI upset ‣ Antibiotic-associated colitis ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions ‣ As their structure and mechanism is similar to penicillin, there may be cross- reactivity in penicillin-allergic patients, and so caution should be taken ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Use with extreme caution in those with penicillin allergy ‣ Use with caution in those at high risk of C. difficile ‣ Use with caution in renal impairment
  12. 12. ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Similar to but distinct from penicillins, glycopeptides prevent the formation of cross links in the peptidoglycan cell wall ‣ While penicillins irreversibly and competitively inhibit DD- transpeptidase, glycopeptides bind to the proteins in the cell wall themselves to prevent DD-transpeptidase from binding ‣ Resistance can occur when the last amino acid residue on the cross link changes from alanine to D-lactate
  13. 13. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/
  14. 14. ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Examples and coverage ‣ Vancomycin ‣ orally for severe C. difficile infections ‣ intravenously for severe soft tissue/bone/joint infections as gram-positive cover (MRSA) ‣ Teicoplanin ‣ used IV for gram-positive cover, either as treatment or commonly as surgical prophylaxis in penicillin allergic patients
  15. 15. ANTIBIOTICS GLYCOPEPTIDES ‣ Cautions ‣ Vancomycin is an antibiotic that accumulates in renal disease, and so dosing is done according to the patient’s weight and creatinine clearance (not eGFR) ‣ Monitoring ‣ Pre-dose (trough) levels are taken before the third or fourth dose, and the dosing regimen is adjusted accordingly depending on the serum level
  16. 16. ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by binding to the 30S subunit of the ribosome ‣ Examples ‣ Gentamicin is the most commonly used example, but others include neomycin and tobramycin
  17. 17. ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Coverage ‣ Aminoglycosides tend to be used for severe infections, especially those caused by Pseudomonas ‣ They are also often combined with penicillins or metronidazole where the causative organism of severe infection is unknown ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ Nephrotoxicity ‣ especially if combined with other nephrotoxic drugs ‣ Ototoxicity ‣ usually only if used long-term - symptoms can include tinnitus, hearing loss or vertigo, and these may be irreversible
  18. 18. ANTIBIOTICS AMINOGLYCOSIDES ‣ Interactions ‣ Loop diuretics such as Furosemide – high risk of ototoxicity ‣ Vancomycin – risk of nephrotoxicity and ototoxicity ‣ Monitoring ‣ A plasma drug concentration level must be taken 18 – 24 hours after the first dose ‣ It’s also important to monitor the renal function regularly
  19. 19. ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by binding to the 50S subunit of the ribosome, preventing ribosomal translocation and therefore protein elongation ‣ Examples ‣ Clarithromycin, Erythromycin, Azithromycin
  20. 20. ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Coverage ‣ Macrolides are usually used for respiratory, skin and soft tissue infections in those with a penicillin allergy ‣ They are also used in H. pylori eradication (along with a PPI + amoxicillin or metronidazole – this is known as “triple therapy”) ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI irritation/upset common if given orally ‣ Macrolides are pro-kinetic and can be used therapeutically in gastroparesis ‣ Prolonged QT interval ‣ Ototoxicity
  21. 21. ANTIBIOTICS MACROLIDES ‣ Interactions ‣ Macrolides are CYP450 inhibitors (except Azithromycin) so increase the concentration of drugs metabolized by CYP450 enzymes ‣ eg. this increases the bleeding risk with warfarin ‣ CYP450 inhibitors in turn decrease the efficacy of macrolides ‣ Macrolides should also not be given with other drugs that prolong the QT interval ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Use with caution in severe renal or hepatic impairment
  22. 22. ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA duplication through inhibition of topoisomerases, which interfere with DNA unwinding and therefore transcription and translation ‣ Examples ‣ Ciprofloxacin is the most commonly used quinolone, but others include levofloxacin and ofloxacin
  23. 23. ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Coverage ‣ The quinolone group of antibiotics are used mainly for Gram-negative infections ‣ They should be reserved for 2nd or 3rd-line treatment only as there is increasing resistance to these antibiotics, and they also commonly cause C. difficile ‣ NOTE: Ciprofloxacin is the only antibiotic available in oral form which is active against Pseudomonas aeruginosa
  24. 24. ANTIBIOTICS QUINOLONES ‣ Key Side Effects ‣ GI upset ‣ Prolonged QT interval ‣ High risk of C. difficile ‣ Interactions ‣ Should not be used with other drugs that prolong the QT interval ‣ Administration ‣ Equal bioavailability oral and IV, so only needed intravenously in those who cannot swallow or are NPO
  25. 25. ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Mechanism ‣ Once in its reduced form, metronidazole inhibits bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ As metronidazole is only reduced in this way in anaerobic bacteria, it is a specific antibiotic for anaerobic infections ‣ Coverage ‣ Used against anaerobic bacteria including C. difficile, oral infections and intra-abdominal or pelvic infections ‣ It is also active against protozoal infections e.g. giardiasis, dysentery and trichomonas vaginalis
  26. 26. ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI upset ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions ‣ Peripheral and optic neuropathy (high dose/long term use only) ‣ Seizures and encephalopathy (high dose/long term use only) ‣ Interactions ‣ Inhibits CYP450 so increases the effect of drugs metabolized by these enzymes, and in turn these drugs will decrease the efficacy of metronidazole ‣ Lithium – metronidazole increases the risk of lithium toxicity
  27. 27. ANTIBIOTICS METRONIDAZOLE ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Alcohol must not be drunk while on metronidazole and for ~48 hours after the end of the course ‣ Metronidazole interferes with alcohol metabolism and gives severe side effects as a result ‣ Use with caution in severe liver disease
  28. 28. ANTIBIOTICS NITROFURANTOIN ‣ Mechanism ‣ Damages bacterial DNA causing cell death ‣ Coverage ‣ Used to treat UTIs caused by both Gram-positive and Gram- negative bacteria ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ GI upset ‣ Hypersensitivity reactions
  29. 29. ANTIBIOTICS NITROFURANTOIN ‣ Cautions/Contraindications ‣ Contraindicated in pregnant women towards term and babies in the first 3 months of life ‣ Contraindicated in renal impairment ‣ Caution if using as long-term prevention as higher risk of side effects ‣ Monitoring ‣ If using as long-term prophylaxis for UTIs, monitor the patient for side effects such as breathlessness and pins and needles
  30. 30. ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Mechanism ‣ Inhibits bacterial folate synthesis through inhibition of dihydrofolate reductase ‣ Coverage ‣ Similar to Nitrofurantoin – used to treat UTIs caused by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, although resistance is increasing and therefore it is less commonly used now as the first-line treatment for UTI ‣ Also used as treatment or prophyalxis for Pneumocystis pneumonia as Co- Trimoxazole (Trimethoprim combined with Sulfamethoxazole, a sulfonamide antibiotic)
  31. 31. ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Common Side Effects ‣ Commonly causes a skin rash ‣ GI upset ‣ Hypersensitivity is common and can be severe ‣ Hyperkalaemia ‣ Cautions and Contraindications ‣ Contraindicated in 1st trimester of pregnancy ‣ Caution in folate deficiency and renal impairment
  32. 32. ANTIBIOTICS TRIMETHOPRIM ‣ Interactions ‣ Drugs which also cause hyperkalaemia e.g. ACE inhibitors, spironolactone, angiotensin II receptor blockers ‣ Folate antagonists or drugs that increase folate metabolism e.g. methotrexate and phenytoin ‣ Enhances effect of Warfarin due to gut flora death
  33. 33. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the mechanism of action of penicillins? ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ Inhibit cross-linking of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls ‣ Inhibit bacterial folate synthesis
  34. 34. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the mechanism of action of penicillins? ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ Inhibit cross-linking of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls ‣ Inhibit bacterial folate synthesis
  35. 35. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contain a beta-lactam ring? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Meropenem ‣ Erythromycin ‣ Doxycycline
  36. 36. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following contain a beta-lactam ring? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Meropenem ‣ Erythromycin ‣ Doxycycline
  37. 37. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Azithromycin is an example of which class of antibiotic? ‣ Macrolide ‣ Carbapenem ‣ Quinolone ‣ Aminoglycoside
  38. 38. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Azithromycin is an example of which class of antibiotic? ‣ Macrolide ‣ Carbapenem ‣ Quinolone ‣ Aminoglycoside
  39. 39. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Vancomycin: ‣ Is well absorbed orally ‣ Can be used IV to treat C diff ‣ Requires monitoring to ensure correct serum levels ‣ Is a carbapenem
  40. 40. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Vancomycin: ‣ Is well absorbed orally ‣ Can be used IV to treat C diff ‣ Requires monitoring to ensure correct serum levels ‣ Is a carbapenem ‣ Vancomycin requires serum levels before the third or fourth dose to inform future dosing
  41. 41. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the antimicrobial mechanism of aminoglycoside antibiotics? ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ Inhibit cross-linking of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls ‣ Inhibit bacterial folate synthesis
  42. 42. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following describes the antimicrobial mechanism of aminoglycoside antibiotics? ‣ Inhibit bacterial protein synthesis ‣ Inhibit bacterial DNA synthesis ‣ Inhibit cross-linking of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls ‣ Inhibit bacterial folate synthesis ‣ Through binding to the 30S subunit of the ribosome
  43. 43. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ It is extremely important to avoid alcohol while taking which of the following antibiotics? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Co-amoxiclav ‣ Ciprofloxacin ‣ Nitrofurantoin
  44. 44. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ It is extremely important to avoid alcohol while taking which of the following antibiotics? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Co-amoxiclav ‣ Ciprofloxacin ‣ Nitrofurantoin ‣ Metronidazole inhibits alcohol metabolism leading to acetaldehyde accumulation
  45. 45. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following antibiotics has equal bioavailability orally and IV? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Co-amoxiclav ‣ Ciprofloxacin ‣ Nitrofurantoin
  46. 46. ANTIBIOTICS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following antibiotics has equal bioavailability orally and IV? ‣ Metronidazole ‣ Co-amoxiclav ‣ Ciprofloxacin ‣ Nitrofurantoin
  47. 47. PATHOGENS
  48. 48. PATHOGENS OVERVIEW ‣ Pathogens are ‘disease causing micro-organisms’ ‣ They are categorized into four broad groups: ‣ bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites ‣ Understanding pathogens allows us to understand how they cause disease, and also helps us understand how antimicrobial agents work to prevent and treat infections caused by them ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To look at the different pathogens, how they can be classified and consider some examples of how they cause disease
  49. 49. PATHOGENS BACTERIA ‣ Bacteria are prokaryotic micro-organisms/pathogens and along with viruses, account for the majority of infectious diseases in humans ‣ Bacteria can be classified simply by their shape and the key groups are as follows: ‣ Bacilli: Also known as rods, these are long and thin ‣ Cocci: These spherical micro-organisms are found grouped together, as staphylococci (clusters), streptococci (lines) or diplococci (paired) ‣ Spirilla: Spiral-shaped bacteria, although these are less common ‣ Vibrios: Flagellated (tailed) organisms, a notable example of which is Vibrio cholerae, the causative organism of cholera ‣ Spirochaete: These are tightly coiled. An example of is Treponema pallidum, the causative organism of syphilis
  50. 50. PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING ‣ The second way of classifying bacteria is according to Gram-staining ‣ Gram-staining separates bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram- negative organisms, depending on the thickness of peptidoglycan present in the cell wall ‣ Gram-positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan, whereas Gram-negative have a thin layer ‣ Not all bacteria can be gram-stained ‣ Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the causative organism of tuberculosis and is considered gram-indeterminate
  51. 51. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
  52. 52. PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING TECHNIQUE ‣ By understanding the technique used during Gram-staining, it can help you to remember which colours represent gram-positive and gram-negative organisms respectively ‣ Initially, positively charged crystal violet is added to the cells, which binds to negatively charged cell components ‣ Iodine is then added, which forms large molecular complexes with crystal violet and this stains the cell blue/purple ‣ A decolouriser such as acetone or methanol is then added to attempt to remove these large complexes from the cell ‣ If the cell wall has a thin layer of peptidoglycan, these complexes pass out through the cell wall, removing the blue colouration ‣ The cells are then stained red with safranin
  53. 53. PATHOGENS GRAM-STAINING TECHNIQUE ‣ Gram-positive organisms have a thick cell wall of peptidoglycan and so retain the crystal violet stain when washed with acetone/methanol ‣ When safranin is added, it is retained but obscured by the crystal violet so that these cells stain purple ‣ In contrast, gram-negative organisms have an outer lipopolysaccharide layer ‣ When acetone is added these lipids dissolve, exposing the relatively thin peptidoglycan membrane ‣ Crystal violent/iodine complexes are able to exit which decolourises the cell ‣ Therefore when the red counterstain is added, gram-negative bacteria stain red
  54. 54. PATHOGENS AEROBIC VS ANAEROBIC ‣ The final way of classifying bacteria is into aerobic and anaerobic, depending on their ability to survive with or without oxygen ‣ Aerobic bacteria can survive in the presence of oxygen, and obligate aerobes absolutely require oxygen to survive ‣ Anaerobic bacteria can survive without oxygen, and obligate anaerobes can only survive in an environment without oxygen
  55. 55. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
  56. 56. PATHOGENS COMMON PATHOGENS BY SHAPE AND GRAM STAIN Gram-positive Gram-negative Cocci Staphylococcus aureus Coagulase-negative staphylococcus Beta-haemolytic streptococci Streptococcus pneumoniae Enterococcus faecalis Neisseria meningitidis Neisseria gonorrhoeae Moraxella catarrhalis Bacilli Listeria monocytogenes Bacillis anthracis Bacillus cereus Escherichia coli Klebsiella pneumoniae Salmonella typhi Pseudomonas aeruginosa Haemophilus influenzae
  57. 57. PATHOGENS VIRUSES ‣ When considering viruses, it is key to note that they are unable to self-replicate, and need to hijack the replication abilities of their host in order to multiply ‣ Viral Structure ‣ Viruses are extremely small pathogens and can only be visualized with an electron microscope ‣ In general terms, viral particles consist of a nucleic acid core, either DNA or RNA, which is either single or double stranded ‣ The RNA can be either ‘positive sense’ or ‘negative sense’ depending on the polarity of the nucleic acid ‣ Positive sense (5′-3′) RNA is directly translatable into viral proteins, while negative sense (3′ to 5′) is not ‣ The virus is covered by a protein coat known as the “capsid” ‣ Some viruses also have an outer envelope
  58. 58. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
  59. 59. PATHOGENS VIRUSES ‣ The cell capsid, or outer envelope if present, has glycoproteins attached to it ‣ These bind to appropriate receptors on certain host cells, for example, glycoprotein 120 on the HIV virus binds to CD4 receptors on host T cells ‣ This allows the virus to replicate and establish a viral infection
  60. 60. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
  61. 61. PATHOGENS VIRAL REPLICATION ‣ The virus is adsorbed onto the host cell membrane ‣ Through the process of pinocytosis, the virus enters the cell in a vacuole ‣ Un-coating occurs, where the outer protein coat is stripped to expose the genomic material ‣ If an RNA virus, mRNA is generated directly ‣ If a DNA virus or a negative sense RNA virus, transcription occurs to create mRNA ‣ Viral mRNA hijacks host machinery to generate viral proteins ‣ Viral nucleic acid is generated to facilitate further replication ‣ The virion is assembled, which is an immature, inactive version of the virus ‣ This contains the newly synthesized viral proteins and viral genomic material ‣ The virion exits to infected another host cell, and the cycle repeats
  62. 62. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/
  63. 63. PATHOGENS FUNGI ‣ Fungi can be sub-divided into yeasts, which are single- celled, and moulds, which are multicellular ‣ Examples of yeasts include Candida albicans, which causes thrush infections, and Pneumocystis jirovecii, which is a cause of pneumonia in immunocompromised individuals ‣ Examples of moulds include the Aspergillus species, which can cause respiratory infections in susceptible individuals
  64. 64. PATHOGENS PARASITES ‣ Parasites are less clinically relevant in the UK, but parasitic infections do sometimes occur and are an important cause of infection worldwide ‣ Parasites can be subdivided into Protozoa, which are single-celled, and Helminths, which are worms ‣ Protozoa include Giardia lamblia, which causes giardiasis, characterized by diarrhoea following foreign travel ‣ Examples of Helminths include roundworms and tapeworms, both of which can live in the gut and cause symptoms such as nausea and diarrhoea
  65. 65. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following statements is true? ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cells walls and stain red ‣ Gram positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cells walls and stain red ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thin layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls and stain blue ‣ Gram positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls and stain blue
  66. 66. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following statements is true? ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cells walls and stain red ‣ Gram positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cells walls and stain red ‣ Gram negative bacteria have a thin layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls and stain blue ‣ Gram positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls and stain blue
  67. 67. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Escherichia coli, a bacterium which is a common cause of food poisoning, is an example of a ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram positive bacilli ‣ Gram negative bacilli
  68. 68. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Escherichia coli, a bacterium which is a common cause of food poisoning, is an example of a ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram positive bacilli ‣ Gram negative bacilli
  69. 69. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Neisseria meningitidis is an example of: ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram positive bacilli ‣ Gram negative bacilli
  70. 70. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Neisseria meningitidis is an example of: ‣ Gram positive cocci ‣ Gram negative cocci ‣ Gram positive bacilli ‣ Gram negative bacilli
  71. 71. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The nucleic acid of viruses is: ‣ DNA or RNA, but always single-stranded ‣ Always in the form of double stranded DNA ‣ May be DNA or RNA, and may be double or single- stranded ‣ Always DNA, may be double or single stranded
  72. 72. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ The nucleic acid of viruses is: ‣ DNA or RNA, but always single-stranded ‣ Always in the form of double stranded DNA ‣ May be DNA or RNA, and may be double or single- stranded ‣ Always DNA, may be double or single stranded
  73. 73. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Moulds are: ‣ Multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled or multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled fungi ‣ Protozoa
  74. 74. PATHOGENS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Moulds are: ‣ Multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled or multicellular fungi ‣ Single-celled fungi ‣ Protozoa
  75. 75. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/antibiotics/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/pathogens/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/infections/viral-infection/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

    Be the first to comment

infections

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×