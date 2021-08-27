5. adaptive immune system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADAPTIVE IMMUNE SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
ANTIBODIES
ANTIBODIES OVERVIEW ‣ Antibodies, or immunoglobulins, are Y-shaped glycoproteins produced by differentiated B-cells called...
ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: HEAVY AND LIGHT CHAINS ‣ Antibody molecules consist of two identical heavy chains and two identical ...
ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: HEAVY AND LIGHT CHAINS ‣ Each light chain has two domains (one variable and one constant), and each ...
ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: FC AND FAB REGIONS ‣ Each antibody contains two variable regions and one constant region ‣ The Fab r...
ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: FC AND FAB REGIONS ‣ The Fc region (fragment crystallizable) consists of the remaining constant doma...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ Antibodies are classified according to heavy chain type, which is encoded by a gene on chromos...
ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgA ‣ IgA is the most prevalent antibody in secretions, such as saliva and mucous ‣ There are ...
ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgA cont… ‣ In adults, IgA forms a barrier layer at mucosal surfaces to prevent pathogenic inv...
ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgM ‣ IgM antibodies are expressed on the surface of B-cells as monomers but secreted as penta...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgD ‣ IgD is present on the surface of B-cells ‣ It has a role in B-cell and antibody producti...
ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ The Fc region binds different immune cell receptors (e.g. on phagocytes) and mediates various effect...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Neutralisation ‣ Antibodies can prevent pathogens from accessing cells by blocking different parts o...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Complement Activation ‣ The classical complement pathway can be activated by IgM or IgG antibodies w...
ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Immune Complexes ‣ The binding of multiple antigens and antibodies together can form immune complexe...
ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity ‣ Antibodies bind and opsonize target cells ‣ Natural ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant class of antibody? ‣ IgG ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgD
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant class of antibody? ‣ IgG ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgD
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which class of antibody is secreted in breastmilk? ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgE ‣ IgG
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which class of antibody is secreted in breastmilk? ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgE ‣ IgG
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anti-thyrotropin receptor antibodies are associated with which autoimmune disease? ‣ Coeliac...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anti-thyrotropin receptor antibodies are associated with which autoimmune disease? ‣ Coeliac...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two classes of antibodies are expressed by all naïve B cells? ‣ IgG and IgA ‣ IgM and ...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two classes of antibodies are expressed by all naïve B cells? ‣ IgG and IgA ‣ IgM and ...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is opsonization ? ‣ Preventing pathogens from entering cells ‣ Making pathogens more su...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is opsonization ? ‣ Preventing pathogens from entering cells ‣ Making pathogens more su...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type hypersensitivity reaction is IgE associated with? ‣ Type I ‣ Type II ‣ Type III ‣...
ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type hypersensitivity reaction is IgE associated with? ‣ Type I ‣ Type II ‣ Type III ‣...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION OVERVIEW ‣ T cells can only recognize antigens when they are displayed on cell surface...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ Antigens are delivered to the surface of APCs by Major Histocom...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ This is logical because should a virus be inside a cell of any ...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PROCESSING ‣ Before an antigen can be presented, it must first be processed ‣ ...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PROCESSING ‣ MCH Class II Molecules ‣ The route of processing for exogenous an...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ The antigen presented on MHCs is recognized by T cells using a ...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ TCR chains have a variable region where gene segments are rando...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ Co-Receptors ‣ As well as the TCR, another T cell molecule is r...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ This therefore leads to very different effects ‣ Antigens prese...
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cells do MHC class II molecules stimulate? ‣ T helper cells ‣...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cells do MHC class II molecules stimulate? ‣ T helper cells ‣...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC Class molecule is found on all nucleated cells? ‣ MHC Cla...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC Class molecule is found on all nucleated cells? ‣ MHC Cla...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why does the immune system struggle to detect pathogens such as mal...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why does the immune system struggle to detect pathogens such as mal...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these correctly describes MHC restriction? ‣ A situation i...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these correctly describes MHC restriction? ‣ A situation i...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Autophagy is: ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be ...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Autophagy is: ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be ...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the self-antigen implicated in Grave’s disease? ‣ Thyroid S...
ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the self-antigen implicated in Grave’s disease? ‣ Thyroid S...
T CELL MEMORY
T CELL MEMORY OVERVIEW ‣ T cells/T lymphocytes are white blood cells produced in the thymus gland ‣ They play an important...
T CELL MEMORY INITIAL EXPOSURE - INNATE T CELL IMMUNE RESPONSE ‣ When an antigen first enters the body it encounters cells...
T CELL MEMORY INITIAL EXPOSURE - ADAPTIVE T CELL IMMUNE RESPONSE ‣ The cytotoxic T cells help with pathogen removal ‣ They...
T CELL MEMORY SECONDARY EXPOSURE ‣ T Memory Cells ‣ These cells serve to ‘remember’ the specific antigen involved in this ...
T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ DiGeorge Syndrome ‣ DiGeorge (or 22q11.2 deletion) syndrome...
T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ DiGeorge Syndrome cont… ‣ As T cells usually mature in the ...
T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ Severe Combined Immunodeficiency ‣ Severe combined immunode...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosa...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosa...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class ...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class ...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is an antigen presenting cell? ‣ Dendritic cell ‣ Plasma cell ‣ Eosinophil...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is an antigen presenting cell? ‣ Dendritic cell ‣ Plasma cell ‣ Eosinophil...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ A vaccine: ‣ directly provides antigen-specific antibodies to a pathogen ‣ releases cytok...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ A vaccine: ‣ directly provides antigen-specific antibodies to a pathogen ‣ releases cytok...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What do plasma cells produce? ‣ MHC class I molecules ‣ Antigen specific antibodies ‣ Che...
T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What do plasma cells produce? ‣ MHC class I molecules ‣ Antigen specific antibodies ‣ Che...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
23 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

5. adaptive immune system

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
23 views

adaptive immune system

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

5. adaptive immune system

  1. 1. ADAPTIVE IMMUNE SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
  2. 2. ANTIBODIES
  3. 3. ANTIBODIES OVERVIEW ‣ Antibodies, or immunoglobulins, are Y-shaped glycoproteins produced by differentiated B-cells called plasma cells ‣ They are present in bodily fluids, secretions and on the surface of B- cells ‣ Antibodies recognize and bind to unique epitopes, which are molecular structures on the surface of their cognate antigens ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider antibody structure, function, classes and clinical relevance
  4. 4. ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: HEAVY AND LIGHT CHAINS ‣ Antibody molecules consist of two identical heavy chains and two identical light chains, which consequently give the antibody two antigen-binding sites ‣ Disulphide bonds bind the heavy chains to each other and to the light chains ‣ The heavy and light chains consist of several amino-acid sequences; each corresponding to a protein domain ‣ Proteins domains are the functional units of the antibody and correspond to a discrete, folded region of protein structure and so are relevant in antibody engineering
  5. 5. ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: HEAVY AND LIGHT CHAINS ‣ Each light chain has two domains (one variable and one constant), and each heavy chain has four (one variable and three constant) ‣ There are five heavy chain types: ‣ μ (Mu), γ (Gamma), α (Alpha), ε (Epsilon) and δ (Delta) ‣ Which classify IgM, IgG, IgA, IgE and IgD respectively ‣ There are two light chain types: ‣ κ (kappa) and λ (lambda) ‣ Each antibody can have either two κ or two λ chains but not one of each ‣ The ratio of κ and λ is 2:1 ‣ There are no functional differences between the types
  6. 6. ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: FC AND FAB REGIONS ‣ Each antibody contains two variable regions and one constant region ‣ The Fab regions (fragment antigen binding) contain the variable domains of the light and heavy chains ‣ The variable domains make up the variable regions of the antibody which give the antibody its antigen specificity ‣ Therefore, these regions differ between antibodies ‣ Each Fab region also contains two constant domains; one from the heavy chain component and one from the light chain component
  7. 7. ANTIBODIES STRUCTURE: FC AND FAB REGIONS ‣ The Fc region (fragment crystallizable) consists of the remaining constant domains from the two heavy chains ‣ The Fc region interacts with different immune cells and mediates various functions ‣ Eg. opsonization ‣ The constant region involves the constant domains from both the Fab and Fc parts ‣ The heavy chain constant domains determine antibody class and are the same for all antibodies of the same class ‣ IgA and IgG antibodies also have hinge regions, which are flexible amino-acid chains in the central part of the heavy chains
  8. 8. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  9. 9. ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ Antibodies are classified according to heavy chain type, which is encoded by a gene on chromosome 14 ‣ The different classes are IgG, IgA, IgM, IgD and IgE ‣ (in descending order of abundance in serum) ‣ IgG ‣ IgG is the most abundant antibody class ‣ It is present on the surface of mature B-cells and in serum ‣ There are four subclasses: IgG1, IgG2, IgG3 and IgG4 (in order of serum concentration) ‣ IgG is the only antibody to cross the placenta and so it transfers passive immunity from mother to fetus ‣ Newborns have high IgG concentrations in the first 3-6 months of life
  10. 10. ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgA ‣ IgA is the most prevalent antibody in secretions, such as saliva and mucous ‣ There are two subclasses, IgA1 and IgA2 ‣ IgA forms a dimer, where a joining chain connects 2 Y-shaped molecules, giving it four antigen-binding sites in total ‣ IgA antibodies are resistant to enzymatic digestion and act principally as neutralizing antibodies ‣ Breast milk and colostrum have high levels of IgA which coat the digestive tract and protect against infections in breast-fed babies
  11. 11. ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgA cont… ‣ In adults, IgA forms a barrier layer at mucosal surfaces to prevent pathogenic invasion ‣ Plasma cells in the lamina propria produce excessive amounts of polymeric IgA which then moves by endocytosis through the epithelial layer to be secreted at the luminal side ‣ IgA neutralizes pathogens and hinders their attachment to epithelial receptors by binding to their ligands on pathogens or toxins ‣ IgA molecules can also cross-link polyvalent antigens or pathogens, forming antigen-antibody complexes which are then trapped in the mucus layer and cleared through peristalsis
  12. 12. ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgM ‣ IgM antibodies are expressed on the surface of B-cells as monomers but secreted as pentameters ‣ A pentameter has five antibodies connected by a joining chain, with ten antigen-binding sites in total ‣ It is the first immunoglobulin produced during fetal development and the first to be produced by B-cells against a new infection ‣ IgM has high avidity, meaning the antibody-antigen complex is strong, but low affinity, so the strength of a single epitope-antibody interaction is weak
  13. 13. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  14. 14. ANTIBODIES CLASSIFICATION ‣ IgD ‣ IgD is present on the surface of B-cells ‣ It has a role in B-cell and antibody production ‣ All naive B cells express IgD and IgM ‣ IgE ‣ IgE is mainly found on mast cells but is also present at low levels in the blood and extracellular fluid ‣ It is associated with allergy, particularly type I hypersensitivity reactions, including atopic disease (e.g. asthma and dermatitis) and anaphylaxis ‣ It triggers histamine release from mast cells and basophils ‣ IgE is also part of the body’s response to parasitic infections
  15. 15. ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ The Fc region binds different immune cell receptors (e.g. on phagocytes) and mediates various effector functions ‣ Opsonization ‣ Antibodies (mainly IgG1 and IgG3) can act as opsonins by binding to the pathogen, which allows better recognition by phagocytes ‣ Phagocytes then bind to the antibodies via their Fc receptors and initiate phagocytosis
  16. 16. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  17. 17. ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Neutralisation ‣ Antibodies can prevent pathogens from accessing cells by blocking different parts of the bacterial or viral cell surface ‣ Consequently, this neutralizes certain viruses and bacterial toxins ‣ Neutralizing antibodies must have high affinity to be effective ‣ IgG and IgA antibodies have the greatest effect
  18. 18. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  19. 19. ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Complement Activation ‣ The classical complement pathway can be activated by IgM or IgG antibodies when they bind microbial surfaces ‣ This releases C3b, which acts as an opsonin, and other complement components which make up the membrane attack complex ‣ MAC punches holes in the pathogen plasma membrane which leads to cell lysis and death
  20. 20. ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Immune Complexes ‣ The binding of multiple antigens and antibodies together can form immune complexes ‣ Complex formation limits the antigens’ diffusing ability, making it easier for phagocytes to find and ingest pathogens through phagocytosis
  21. 21. ANTIBODIES FUNCTION ‣ Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity ‣ Antibodies bind and opsonize target cells ‣ Natural killer cells then recognize the Fc portion of the antibody and release cytotoxic granules (perforin and granzymes) into the target cell which trigger apoptosis ‣ They also release interferons, which attracts phagocytes
  22. 22. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  23. 23. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  24. 24. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antibodies/
  25. 25. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant class of antibody? ‣ IgG ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgD
  26. 26. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant class of antibody? ‣ IgG ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgD
  27. 27. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which class of antibody is secreted in breastmilk? ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgE ‣ IgG
  28. 28. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which class of antibody is secreted in breastmilk? ‣ IgM ‣ IgA ‣ IgE ‣ IgG
  29. 29. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anti-thyrotropin receptor antibodies are associated with which autoimmune disease? ‣ Coeliac disease ‣ Rheumatoid arthritis ‣ Graves’ disease ‣ Lupus
  30. 30. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Anti-thyrotropin receptor antibodies are associated with which autoimmune disease? ‣ Coeliac disease ‣ Rheumatoid arthritis ‣ Graves’ disease ‣ Lupus
  31. 31. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two classes of antibodies are expressed by all naïve B cells? ‣ IgG and IgA ‣ IgM and IgE ‣ IgD and IgA ‣ IgM and IgD
  32. 32. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which two classes of antibodies are expressed by all naïve B cells? ‣ IgG and IgA ‣ IgM and IgE ‣ IgD and IgA ‣ IgM and IgD
  33. 33. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is opsonization ? ‣ Preventing pathogens from entering cells ‣ Making pathogens more susceptible to phagocytosis ‣ Attracting natural killer cells to destroy pathogens ‣ Forming a complex with an antigen
  34. 34. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is opsonization ? ‣ Preventing pathogens from entering cells ‣ Making pathogens more susceptible to phagocytosis ‣ Attracting natural killer cells to destroy pathogens ‣ Forming a complex with an antigen
  35. 35. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type hypersensitivity reaction is IgE associated with? ‣ Type I ‣ Type II ‣ Type III ‣ Type IV
  36. 36. ANTIBODIES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which type hypersensitivity reaction is IgE associated with? ‣ Type I ‣ Type II ‣ Type III ‣ Type IV
  37. 37. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION
  38. 38. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION OVERVIEW ‣ T cells can only recognize antigens when they are displayed on cell surfaces ‣ This is carried out by Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), the most important of which are dendritic cells, B cells and macrophages ‣ APCs can digest proteins they encounter and display peptide fragments from them on their surfaces for another immune cell to recognize ‣ This process of antigen presentation allows T cells to “see” what proteins are present in the body and to form an adaptive immune response against them ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss antigen processing, presentation and recognition by T cells
  39. 39. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ Antigens are delivered to the surface of APCs by Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) molecules ‣ Different MHC molecules can bind different peptides ‣ The MHC is highly polygenic and polymorphic which equips us to recognize a vast array of different antigens we might encounter ‣ There are different classes of MHC, which have different functions: ‣ MHC class I molecules are found on all nucleated cells (not just professional APCs) and typically present intracellular antigens such as viruses ‣ MHC class II molecules are only found on APCs and typically present extracellular antigens such as bacteria
  40. 40. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ This is logical because should a virus be inside a cell of any type, the immune system needs to be able to respond to it ‣ This also explains why pathogens inside human red blood cells (which are non-nucleated) can be difficult for the immune system to find, such as in malaria ‣ Remember that this is the general rule but in cross- presentation extracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class I and in autophagy intracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class II
  41. 41. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PROCESSING ‣ Before an antigen can be presented, it must first be processed ‣ Processing transforms proteins into antigenic peptides ‣ MHC Class I Molecules ‣ Intracellular peptides for MHC class I presentation are made by proteases and the proteasome in the cytosol, then transported into the endoplasmic reticulum via TAP (Transporter associated with Antigen Processing) to be further processed ‣ They are then assembled together with MHC I molecules and travel to the cell surface ready for presentation
  42. 42. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
  43. 43. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PROCESSING ‣ MCH Class II Molecules ‣ The route of processing for exogenous antigens for MHC class II presentation begins with endocytosis of the antigen ‣ Once inside the cell, they are encased within endosomes that acidify and activate proteases, to degrade the antigen ‣ MHC class II molecules are transported into endocytic vesicles where they bind peptide antigen, and then travel to the cell surface
  44. 44. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
  45. 45. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ The antigen presented on MHCs is recognized by T cells using a T cell receptor (TCR) ‣ These are antigen-specific ‣ T Cell Receptors ‣ Each T cell has thousands of TCRs, each with a unique specificity that collectively allows our immune system to recognize a wide array of antigens ‣ This diversity in TCRs is achieved through a process called V(D)J recombination during development in the thymus
  46. 46. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ TCR chains have a variable region where gene segments are randomly rearranged, using the proteins RAG1 and RAG2 to initiate cleavage and non-homologous end joining to rejoin the chains ‣ The diversity of the TCRs can be further increased by inserting or deleting nucleotides at the junctions of gene segments; together forming the potential to create up to 1015 unique TCRs ‣ TCRs are specific not only for a particular antigen but also for a specific MHC molecule ‣ T cells will only recognize an antigen if a specific antigen with a specific MHC molecule is present ‣ This phenomenon is called MHC restriction
  47. 47. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ Co-Receptors ‣ As well as the TCR, another T cell molecule is required for antigen recognition and is known as a co-receptor ‣ These are either a CD4 or CD8 molecule: ‣ CD4 is present on T helper cells and only binds to antigen-MHC II complexes ‣ CD8 is present on cytotoxic T cells and only binds to antigen-MHC I complexes
  48. 48. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION ANTIGEN PRESENTATION ‣ This therefore leads to very different effects ‣ Antigens presented with MHC II will activate T helper cells and antigens presented with MHC I activate cytotoxic T cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells will kill the cells that they recognize, whereas T helper cells have a broader range of effects on the presenting cell such as activation to produce antibodies (in the case of B cells) or activation of macrophages to kill their intracellular pathogens
  49. 49. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
  50. 50. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/antigen-processing-presentation/
  51. 51. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cells do MHC class II molecules stimulate? ‣ T helper cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Plasma cells ‣ B memory cells
  52. 52. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which cells do MHC class II molecules stimulate? ‣ T helper cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Plasma cells ‣ B memory cells
  53. 53. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC Class molecule is found on all nucleated cells? ‣ MHC Class I ‣ MHC Class II ‣ MHC Class III ‣ MHC Class IV
  54. 54. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC Class molecule is found on all nucleated cells? ‣ MHC Class I ‣ MHC Class II ‣ MHC Class III ‣ MHC Class IV
  55. 55. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  56. 56. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  57. 57. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why does the immune system struggle to detect pathogens such as malaria? ‣ It is encapsulated ‣ It mutates rapidly ‣ It resides in red blood cells ‣ It replicates too quickly
  58. 58. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Why does the immune system struggle to detect pathogens such as malaria? ‣ It is encapsulated ‣ It mutates rapidly ‣ It resides in red blood cells ‣ It replicates too quickly ‣ Pathogens such as malaria reside in red blood cells, which are non- nucleated and therefore do not possess MHC Class I molecules.
  59. 59. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these correctly describes MHC restriction? ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class I ‣ T cells will only recognize an antigen if a specific antigen with a specific MHC molecule is present ‣ A situation in which intracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class II ‣ TCR chains have a variable region where gene segments are randomly rearranged, using the proteins RAG1 and RAG2
  60. 60. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these correctly describes MHC restriction? ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class I ‣ T cells will only recognize an antigen if a specific antigen with a specific MHC molecule is present ‣ A situation in which intracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class II ‣ TCR chains have a variable region where gene segments are randomly rearranged, using the proteins RAG1 and RAG2
  61. 61. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Autophagy is: ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class I ‣ Important for assembling intracellular peptides for MHC class I presentation ‣ A situation in which intracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class II ‣ The transport of MHC molecules to the cell surface via endocytosis
  62. 62. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Autophagy is: ‣ A situation in which extracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class I ‣ Important for assembling intracellular peptides for MHC class I presentation ‣ A situation in which intracellular antigens can be presented by MHC class II ‣ The transport of MHC molecules to the cell surface via endocytosis
  63. 63. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the self-antigen implicated in Grave’s disease? ‣ Thyroid Stimulating Hormone ‣ Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Receptor ‣ T3 ‣ T3 Receptor
  64. 64. ANTIGEN PROCESSING AND PRESENTATION REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the self-antigen implicated in Grave’s disease? ‣ Thyroid Stimulating Hormone ‣ Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Receptor ‣ T3 ‣ T3 Receptor
  65. 65. T CELL MEMORY
  66. 66. T CELL MEMORY OVERVIEW ‣ T cells/T lymphocytes are white blood cells produced in the thymus gland ‣ They play an important role in adaptive immunity ‣ There are several subtypes of T cells ‣ These include: T helper cells, T regulatory cells, T memory cells and cytotoxic T cells ‣ These cells have distinct functions and they work together in a complex network involving other immune cells to combat disease ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To cover the role of the T memory cell and how they help to protect against infection in the long term
  67. 67. T CELL MEMORY INITIAL EXPOSURE - INNATE T CELL IMMUNE RESPONSE ‣ When an antigen first enters the body it encounters cells of the innate immune system ‣ e.g. macrophages and dendritic cells ‣ These cells capture and present the antigen (antigen presenting cells/APCs) and release a variety of cytokines and inflammatory mediators to recruit other immune cells and to stimulate the innate immune response ‣ The antigen presenting cells then drain into local lymph nodes where they encounter naïve T helper cells and B cells ‣ These initiate the more specialized, adaptive immune response ‣ The antigen exposure causes the naïve T helper cells to differentiate into memory helper T cells ‣ These then proliferate and specialize into Th1 or Th2 roles –> leading to activation of cytotoxic T cells and B cell differentiation
  68. 68. T CELL MEMORY INITIAL EXPOSURE - ADAPTIVE T CELL IMMUNE RESPONSE ‣ The cytotoxic T cells help with pathogen removal ‣ They recognize and bind to the antigens expressed by pathogens via MHC I molecules ‣ Upon binding to the antigen/pathogen the cytotoxic T cell releases a variety of mediators to destroy the pathogen ‣ The T helper cells release a variety of cytokines which activate cytotoxic T cells and macrophages and induce B cell differentiation into plasma cells to produce antigen specific antibodies ‣ These antibodies help to fight the infection through binding to the antigen ‣ Once bound, the antibody prevents the antigen from binding to other targets and also facilitates antigen recognition and removal
  69. 69. T CELL MEMORY SECONDARY EXPOSURE ‣ T Memory Cells ‣ These cells serve to ‘remember’ the specific antigen involved in this encounter, so that should this antigen enter the body again the T helper cells would be able to activate B cells much faster ‣ Subsequently, antigen-specific antibodies are produced ‣ The T helper cells would also stimulate faster expansion of cytotoxic T cells to hasten pathogen clearance from the body ‣ This would lead to a far quicker immune response and faster infection clearance
  70. 70. T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ DiGeorge Syndrome ‣ DiGeorge (or 22q11.2 deletion) syndrome is autosomal dominant and caused by a deletion of the q11.2 portion of chromosome 22 ‣ The clinical features can vary, but can be remembered with the CATCH-22 acroynm: ‣ Cardiac abnormalities ‣ Abnormal facial features ‣ Thymic hypoplasia ‣ Cleft palate ‣ Hypocalcaemia ‣ Chromosome 22 affected
  71. 71. T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ DiGeorge Syndrome cont… ‣ As T cells usually mature in the thymus after being produced in the bone marrow, thymic hypoplasia causes a reduction in mature, functional T-cells ‣ Most cases are partial, meaning there is only mild to moderate thymus dysfunction which is not life threatening ‣ In complete DiGeorge syndrome, the immunodeficiency can be fatal
  72. 72. T CELL MEMORY CLINICAL RELEVANCE - T CELL IMMUNODEFICIENCIES ‣ Severe Combined Immunodeficiency ‣ Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) is caused by mutations which cause the impaired development of B and T cells ‣ It is the most severe primary immunodeficiency, presenting in early life with severe bacterial, viral and fungal infections ‣ Infants may also present with chronic diarrhea and failure to thrive ‣ The two most common causes are X-linked and autosomal recessive adenosine deaminase deficiency
  73. 73. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  74. 74. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  75. 75. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ‣ Th2 cell ‣ Th17 cell
  76. 76. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ‣ Th2 cell ‣ Th17 cell
  77. 77. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  78. 78. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  79. 79. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is an antigen presenting cell? ‣ Dendritic cell ‣ Plasma cell ‣ Eosinophil ‣ Mast cell
  80. 80. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of these is an antigen presenting cell? ‣ Dendritic cell ‣ Plasma cell ‣ Eosinophil ‣ Mast cell
  81. 81. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ A vaccine: ‣ directly provides antigen-specific antibodies to a pathogen ‣ releases cytokines at the site of injection to stimulate a response ‣ proliferates into Th1 cells once inside the body ‣ contains weakened or dead forms of a pathogen and is designed to mimic the initial exposure response
  82. 82. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ A vaccine: ‣ directly provides antigen-specific antibodies to a pathogen ‣ releases cytokines at the site of injection to stimulate a response ‣ proliferates into Th1 cells once inside the body ‣ contains weakened or dead forms of a pathogen and is designed to mimic the initial exposure response
  83. 83. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What do plasma cells produce? ‣ MHC class I molecules ‣ Antigen specific antibodies ‣ Chemotaxins ‣ Antibody specific antigens
  84. 84. T CELL MEMORY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What do plasma cells produce? ‣ MHC class I molecules ‣ Antigen specific antibodies ‣ Chemotaxins ‣ Antibody specific antigens
  85. 85. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/ antibodies/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/ antigen-processing-presentation/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/adaptive-immune-system/t-cell- memory/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

    Be the first to comment

adaptive immune system

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×