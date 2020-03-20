Aminullah assagaf akuntansi forensik dan aufit investigatif

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reference • Theodorus M. Tuanakotta. 2014. Akuntansi Forensik dan Audit Investigatif. Penerbit Salemba Empat, Jakarta.
Content 1. Pengantar akuntansi forensik 2. Mengapa akuntansi forensik 3. Lingkup akuntansi forensik 4. Atribut dan kode et...
Content 11. Tujuan audit investigative 12. Investigasi dan audit investigative 13. Audit investigative dengan teknik audit...
Content 21. Peniup pluit (whistleblower) 22. Hukum acara pidana 23. Hukum acara perdata 24. Undang-undang bidang keuangan ...
Akuntansi forensik • Akuntansi forensic, adalah penerapan disiplin akuntansi dalam arti luas, termasuk auditing, pada masa...
Akuntansi forensic dipraktikkan dalam bidang lebih luas 1. Penyelesaian sengketa antara individu 2. Di perusahaan swasta d...
Diagram akuntansi forensik AKUNTANSI HUKUM AUDITING
Segitiga akuntansi forensik Perbuatan melawan hukum Hubungan KausalitasKerugian
Fraud-oriented system audit (FOSA) Menilai adanya potensi atau risiko fraud: - Pralatan FOSA (pahami entitas, fraud triang...
COSA (corruption-oriented system audit) • COSA seperti yang dilakukan KPK
Korupsi C = MP + D - A - Tdm Di mana: C = corruption MP = monopoly power (kekuasaan mutlak) D = dicretion (kelonggaran wew...
Fraud ( KECURANGAN)
FOSA COSA ACFE = Association of certified fraud examiners
FRAUD TRIANGLE Fraud TrIangle
INVESTIGASI FRAUD Dalam membuat perencanaan investigasi fraud, harus dipertimbangkan metode untuk: 1.Pengumpulan data, sep...
18 METODE INVESTIGASI THEFT ACT INVESTIGATE METHOD • SURVEILANCE & COPERT OPERATION • INVIGILATION (membandingkan beberapa...
19 DETECTING FRAUD dan INVESTIGATING • DETECTING Melakukan langkah- langkah dengan tujuan dapat menjawab pertanyaan “apaka...
20 AUDIT INVESTIGASI • INVESTIGATIVE AUDITING “INVOLVES REVIEWING FINANCIAL DOCUMENTATION FOR A SPECIFIC PURPOSE, WHICH CO...
21 PENDEKATAN INVESTIGASI • Pendekatan audit investigasi didasarkan pada penilaian yg logis thdp individu dan segala sesua...
22 ALUR PIKIR AUDIT INVESTIGATIF PENGERTIAN KARAKTERISTIK FRAUD AKSIOMA AUDIT INVESTIGATIF PRINSIP DAN PENDEKATAN TAHAP-TA...
23 PRINSIP-PRINSIP INVESTIGASI • Investigasi adlh tindakan mencari kebenaran, dng memperhatikan keadilan, dan berdasarkan ...
24 LANJUTAN (prinsip2 investigasi)  Informasi yg diperoleh dari hasil wawancara dng saksi akan sangat dipengaruhi oleh ke...
FRAUD INVESTIGATION ORGANIZE AND SAFEGUARD THE EVIDENCE OBTAIN DOCUMENTA RY DOCUMENT PelaksanaanE CORD ALL KNOWN FACTS ABO...
PROSES INVESTIGASI Tindank lanjut Pelaporan Pelaksanaan Perencanaan investigasi Penelaahan informasi awal
PROSES INVESTIGASI Perencanaan Pelaksanaan Laporan Tindak lanjut pengumpulan informasi tambahan, penyusunan fakta & proses...
PERENCANAAN INVESTIGASI
PERENCANAAN INVESTIGASI Perencanaan investigasi Audit investigasi program Tujuan investigasi Prosedur/ teknik investigasi
PROSES INVESTIGASI Tujuan investigasi • Memberhentikan managemen • Memeriksa, mengumpulkan dan menilai cukup dan relevanny...
Penyusunan program pemeriksaan • Unsur melawan/melanggar hukum • Meperkaya sendiri/kelompok • Merugikan perusahaan • Menya...
32 PERENCANAAN AUDIT INVESTIGASI  Kecukupan informasi utk menjawab pertanyaan tentang apa, siapa,dimana,bilamana, dan bag...
33 SITUATION  Memuat tentang apa yg telah terjadi dan bagaimana keadaannya saat itu.  Dikaitkan dng Audit Investigasi, s...
34 MISSION Suatu pernyataan yg secara ringkas mengganbarkan hasil yg diharapkan akan dicapai dlm pelaksanaan investigasi (...
35 HIPOTESIS  Merupakan pernyataan sementara yg bersifat terkaan dari hubungan antara dua atau lebih variabel.  Suatu ta...
36 LANJUTAN (hipotesis)  Hipotesis juga dpt digunakan sbg pedoman dlm menguji apakah antara fakta2 yg tekumpul dlm kegiat...
37 EXECUTION Memuat komponen2 perencanaan yg menggambarkan secara rinci peran dan tanggungjawab setiap individu,yaitu: • P...
38 ADMINISTRATION AND LOGISTICS Memuat beberapa hal antara lain uraian rinci mengenai nama, jabatan, dan lokasi dari semua...
39 COMMUNICATION  Diperlukan matrik komunikasi, yg menguraikan sedcara rinci dari arus informasi (siapa melapor kepada si...
TEKNIK PEMERIKSAAN KECURANGAN • Pengintaian • Inspeksi • Observasi • Pengujian • Analisis • Komparasi • Vouching • Rekonsi...
TEKNIK INVESTIGASI • Tehnik audit • Tehnik perpajakan • Follow the money • TPK • Pengadaan • Computer forensics • Intervie...
TEKNIK INVESTIGASI • Tehnik audit
43 JENIS BUKTI AUDIT • Pengujian Fisik (Physical Examination) • Konfirmasi (Confirmation) • Dokumentasi (Documentation) • ...
44 SISTEM PEMBUKTIAN MENURUT KUHAP.  Sistem pembuktian berdasarkan Keyakinan Hakim.  Sistem pembuktian berdasarkan Undan...
45 ALAT BUKTI MENURUT KUHAP Alat bukti diperlukan untuk membuktikan adanya unsur tindak pidana. Pengertian alat bukti yang...
46 BARANG BUKTI MENURUT KUHAP Barang bukti adalah barang yang mempunyai kaitan langsung dengan tindak pidana, dapat berupa...
47 HUBUNGAN BUKTI AUDIT DENGAN ALAT BUKTI HUKUM
48 METODE PENGUMPULAN BUKTI  Membangun circumstantial case melalui interview saksi yg kooperatif dan dokumen yg tersedia....
49 TEKNIK PENGUMPULAN BUKTI  Pengujian Fisik (Physical Examination)  Wawancara ( Interview)  Bukti dokumen (Document)))
50 EVALUASI BUKTI • Perlu dilakukan analisis utk menilai kesesuaian bukti (relevansi) dgn hipoteis yg diperlukan sbg landa...
51 KUALITAS BUKTI  Relevansi  Materialitas  Kompetensi
52 RELEVANSI • Bukti dianggap cukup relevan jika bukti tersebut merupakan salah satu bagian dr rangkaian bukti2 yg menggam...
53 MATERIALITAS • Materialitas dlm audit invest. menekankan pada hubungan bukti thd sangkaan yg diindikasikan dan tdk meli...
54 KOMPETENSI Dalam audit investigasi, kompetensi suatu bukti tdk hanya didasarkan pada proses pembuatannya, tetapi juga p...
55 KUANTITAS BUKTI • Dalam audit investigasi, kuantitas bukti yg diperoleh dianggap cukup apabila bukti tsb dapat menggamb...
56 MATERI TEMUAN • Jenis Penyimpangan • Pengungkapan Fakta-fakta dan Proses Kejadian (Modus Operandi) • Penyebab dan Dampa...
57 PELAPORAN  Pengungkapan atas arti penting  Kegunaan informasi dan ketepatan waktu  Obyektifitas informasi yg disajik...
58 Contoh : PELAPORAN HASIL AUDIT BAB I : Simpulan dan Rekomendasi BAB II : Umum 1. Dasar Penugasan Audit 2. Sasaran dan R...
PUTUSAN SUMBER HUKUM • Peraturan Perundangan • Kebiasaan • Doktrin • Yurisprudensi • Perjanjian KEYAKINAN HAKIM KEBENARAN ...
Risiko Hukum Pidana? Audit Investigatif Gelar Perkara Indikasi TPK Terbukti? Gelar Kasus Proses Audit/Reviu/ IHKP atau TP/...
POLA PENANGANAN KASUS/PERKARA Bantuan BPKP kepada Instansi Penyidik Permintaan tertulis Instansi Penyidik ke BPKP Gelar Ka...
POLA PENANGANAN KASUS/PERKARA Bantuan BPKP kepada Instansi Penyidik 1 Proses Audit Investigatif QA Hasil AI Rev Meeting Ek...
MEKANISME BANTUAN PEMERIKSAAN KOMPUTER FORENSIK Reporting Melaporkan hasil akuisisi dan analisis Analisis Data Mencari buk...
  1. 1. Reference • Theodorus M. Tuanakotta. 2014. Akuntansi Forensik dan Audit Investigatif. Penerbit Salemba Empat, Jakarta.
  2. 2. Content 1. Pengantar akuntansi forensik 2. Mengapa akuntansi forensik 3. Lingkup akuntansi forensik 4. Atribut dan kode etik akuntansi forensik aerta standar audit investigative 5. Tatanan kelembagaan 6. Fraud 7. Korupsi 8. Mencegah fraud 9. Mendeteksi fraud 10. Profil pelaku , korban dan perbuatan fraud
  3. 3. Content 11. Tujuan audit investigative 12. Investigasi dan audit investigative 13. Audit investigative dengan teknik audit 14. Audit investigative dengan Teknik perpajakan 15. Follow the money 16. Audit investigative dengan menganalisis unsur perbuatan melawan hokum 17. Investigasi pengadaan 18. Computer forensics 19. Wawancara dan interogasi 20. Operasi penyamaran
  4. 4. Content 21. Peniup pluit (whistleblower) 22. Hukum acara pidana 23. Hukum acara perdata 24. Undang-undang bidang keuangan negara 25. Undang-undang tindak pidana pencucian uang 26. Arbitrase dan alternative penyelesaian sengketa 27. U.S. Foreign corrupt practices act dan U>N> convention against corruption 28. Penelusuran asset dan pemulihan kerugian 29. Perhitungan kerugian 30. Kriminologi dan viktimologi
  5. 5. Akuntansi forensik • Akuntansi forensic, adalah penerapan disiplin akuntansi dalam arti luas, termasuk auditing, pada masalah hokum untuk penyelesaian hokum didalam atau diluar pengadilan
  6. 6. Akuntansi forensic dipraktikkan dalam bidang lebih luas 1. Penyelesaian sengketa antara individu 2. Di perusahaan swasta dengan berbagai bentuk hukum, perusahaan tertutup, go public, joint venture, special purpose company 3. Di perusahaan yang sebagian atau seluruhnya dimiliki negara (BUMN atau BUMD) 4. Di departemen/kementerian, pemerintah pusat dan daerah, DPR/DPRD, Lembaga negara lain, Yayasan, koperasi, badan layanan umum, dsb
  7. 7. Diagram akuntansi forensik AKUNTANSI HUKUM AUDITING
  8. 8. Segitiga akuntansi forensik Perbuatan melawan hukum Hubungan KausalitasKerugian
  9. 9. Fraud-oriented system audit (FOSA) Menilai adanya potensi atau risiko fraud: - Pralatan FOSA (pahami entitas, fraud triangle, wawancara, analisis data, dsb - Risiko atau potensi fraud - Sumber: whistleblower, masyarakat, media, LSM, dsb - Analisis historis: kajian KPK, dll Menganalisis potensi atau risiko fraud Menilai risiko atau potensi fraud Feedback loop (lingkaran umpan balik)
  10. 10. COSA (corruption-oriented system audit) • COSA seperti yang dilakukan KPK
  11. 11. Korupsi C = MP + D - A - Tdm Di mana: C = corruption MP = monopoly power (kekuasaan mutlak) D = dicretion (kelonggaran wewenang) A = accountability (akuntabilitas) Tdm = transparency of decision-making (keterbukaan dalam pengambilan keputusan)
  12. 12. Fraud ( KECURANGAN)
  13. 13. FOSA COSA ACFE = Association of certified fraud examiners
  14. 14. FRAUD TRIANGLE Fraud TrIangle
  15. 15. INVESTIGASI FRAUD Dalam membuat perencanaan investigasi fraud, harus dipertimbangkan metode untuk: 1.Pengumpulan data, seperti surveilance (pemantauan secara cermat), interview, atau pernyataan tertulis. 2.Pendokumentasian bukti, pertimbangkan aturan legal tentang dokumentasi bukti serta penggunaan bukti untuk keperluan bisnis. 3.Menentukan luas kecurangan. 4.Menentukan pola dan teknik kecurangan. 5.Evaluasi penyebab kecurangan. 6.Identifikasi pelaku kecurangan. 17
  16. 16. 18 METODE INVESTIGASI THEFT ACT INVESTIGATE METHOD • SURVEILANCE & COPERT OPERATION • INVIGILATION (membandingkan beberapa periode untuk melihat ketidak wajaran) • PHISICAL EVIDENCE • DOCUMENT EXAMINATON • AUDIT • COMPUTER SEARHES • PHYSICAL ASSET COUNT • PUBLIC RECORD SEARCHES • NET WORTH ANALYSIS CONCEALMENT INVESTIGATE METHOD CONVERSION INVESTIGATE METHOD Tindakan penyebabnya Pemanfaatannya
  17. 17. 19 DETECTING FRAUD dan INVESTIGATING • DETECTING Melakukan langkah- langkah dengan tujuan dapat menjawab pertanyaan “apakah fraud benar-benar terjadi”  INVESTIGATING Melakukan langkah – langkah pendalaman terhadap fraud yg terjadi, dengan tujuan dapat menjawab pertanyaan apa, siapa, dimana,bilamana dan bagaiman fraud terjadi
  18. 18. 20 AUDIT INVESTIGASI • INVESTIGATIVE AUDITING “INVOLVES REVIEWING FINANCIAL DOCUMENTATION FOR A SPECIFIC PURPOSE, WHICH COULD RELATE TO LIGITATION SUPPORT AND INSURANCE CLAIMS, AS WELL AS CRIMINAL MATTER” • Investigasi merupakan penerapan kecerdasan, pertimbangan yg sehat dan pengalaman, selain juga pemahaman thd ketentuan perundangan dan prinsip-prinsip investigasi guna pemecahan permasalahan yg dihadapi
  19. 19. 21 PENDEKATAN INVESTIGASI • Pendekatan audit investigasi didasarkan pada penilaian yg logis thdp individu dan segala sesuatu/benda yg terkait dng tindak kecurangan tersebut.
  20. 20. 22 ALUR PIKIR AUDIT INVESTIGATIF PENGERTIAN KARAKTERISTIK FRAUD AKSIOMA AUDIT INVESTIGATIF PRINSIP DAN PENDEKATAN TAHAP-TAHAP AUDIT INVESTIGATIF (PROSES AUDIT INVESTIGATIF) SUMBER INFORMASI PRA PERENCANAAN TELAAH KEPUTUSAN PENANGANAN PERENCANAAN HIPOTESA AUDIT PROGRAM RENCANA SUMBER DAYA (SMEAC) PENUGASAN PENGUMPULAN BUKTI BUKTI TEKNIK PENGUMPULAN BUKTI EVALUASI BUKTI ANALISA BUKTI REVISI HIPOTESA UNSUR DELIK PELA PORAN TINDAK LANJUT PRINSIP PELA PORAN FORMAT SUBS TANSI KETER AHLI KERUGIAN KEUANGAN
  21. 21. 23 PRINSIP-PRINSIP INVESTIGASI • Investigasi adlh tindakan mencari kebenaran, dng memperhatikan keadilan, dan berdasarkan ketentuan perundangan yg berlaku • Kegiatan investigasi mencakup pemanfaatan sumber2 bukti yg dpt mendukung fakta yg dipermasalahkan. • Semakin kecil selang antara waktu terjadinya tindak kecurangan dng wkt utk merespon,maka kemungkinan dpt terungkap akan semakin besar. • Investigator mengumpulkan fakta2 sedemikian rupa hingga bukti2 yg diperolehnya dpt memberikan simpulan sendiri. • Bukti fisik merupakan bukti nyata yg sampai kapanpun akan selalu mengungkapkan hal yg sama. • Penggunanaan tenaga ahli merupakan bantuan bagi pelaksanaan investigasi, bukan merupakan pengganti dari investigasi.
  22. 22. 24 LANJUTAN (prinsip2 investigasi)  Informasi yg diperoleh dari hasil wawancara dng saksi akan sangat dipengaruhi oleh kelemahan manusia. Investigator harus selalu berusaha utk mengkonfirmasikan setiap pernyataan dan keterangan yg diberikan saksi.  Jika investigator mengajukan pertanyaan yg cukup kpd sejumlah orang yg cukup, dpt diharapkan memperoleh jawaban yg benar.  Informasi merupakan nafas dan darahnya investigasi. Investigator harus mempertimbangkan segala kemungkinan utk dpt memperoleh informasi.  Pengamatan, informasi dan wawancara merupakan bagian yg penting dalam investigasi.
  23. 23. FRAUD INVESTIGATION ORGANIZE AND SAFEGUARD THE EVIDENCE OBTAIN DOCUMENTA RY DOCUMENT PelaksanaanE CORD ALL KNOWN FACTS ABOUT OPERATION CONSTRUCT A CASE OUTLINE AND GATHER DOCUMENTS FORM AN INVETIGATIVE HIPOTHESIS SEEK TESTIMONIAL EVIDENCE FROM WITNESSSES
  24. 24. PROSES INVESTIGASI Tindank lanjut Pelaporan Pelaksanaan Perencanaan investigasi Penelaahan informasi awal
  25. 25. PROSES INVESTIGASI Perencanaan Pelaksanaan Laporan Tindak lanjut pengumpulan informasi tambahan, penyusunan fakta & proses kejadian, penetapan dan penghitungan tentative kerugian keuangan, penetapan tentative penyimpangan, dan penyusunan hipotesa awal perencanaan dilakukan: pengujian hipotesa awal, identifikasi bukti-bukti, menentukan tempat/sumber bukti, analisa hubungan bukti dengan pihak terkait, dan penyusunan program pemeriksaan investigatif pelaksanaan dilakukan: pengumpulan bukti-bukti, pengujian fisik, konfirmasi, observasi, analisa dan pengujian dokumen, interview, penyempurnaan hipotesa, dan review kertas kerja laporan hasil Pemeriksaan Investigatif kurang lebih memuat: unsur-unsur melawan hukum, fakta dan proses kejadian, dampak kerugian keuangan akibat penyimpangan/tindakan melawan hukum, sebab-sebab terjadinya tindakan melawan hukum, pihak- pihak yang terkait dalam penyimpangan/tindakan melawan hukum yang terjadi tahapan tindak lanjut ini, proses sudah diserahkan dari tim audit kepada pimpinan organisasi dan secara formal selanjutnya diserahkan kepada penegak hukum. Penyampaian laporan hasil Audit Investigatif kepada pengguna laporan diharapkan sudah memasuki pada tahap penyidikan
  26. 26. PERENCANAAN INVESTIGASI
  27. 27. PERENCANAAN INVESTIGASI Perencanaan investigasi Audit investigasi program Tujuan investigasi Prosedur/ teknik investigasi
  28. 28. PROSES INVESTIGASI Tujuan investigasi • Memberhentikan managemen • Memeriksa, mengumpulkan dan menilai cukup dan relevannya bukti • Melindungi reputasi dari karyawan yg tidak bersalah • Menemukan dan mengamankan bukti yang relevan untuk investigasi • Menemukan aset yang digelapkan dan upaya pemulihan kerugian yg terjadi • Memastikan bahwa semua paham ttg acuan kerja investigasi • Memastikan bahwa pelaku tidak bisa lolos dr kejahatannya • Menyapu bersih pihak2 yg melakukan kejahatan • Perusahaan/institusi tidak lagi menjadi sasaran penjarahan • Memastikan pelakunya tidak melarikan diri • Mengumpulkan bukti yg cukup untuk dipengadilan • Memperoleh gambaran yg jelas tentang kecurangan yg terjadi. • kemungkinan invesgigasi mengalami pengembangan lanjutan • Investigasi sesuai dengan aturan dan standar • Mendalami tuduhan • Memastikan bahwa hubungan kerja tetap baik • Melindungi nama baik perusahaan/institusi • Mengikuti/memenuhi kewajiban hukum • Menentukan siapa pelaku dan mengumpulkan bukti mengenai niatnya • Mengumpulkan bukti untuk menindak pelaku • Mengidentifikasi praktek managemen yang tidak sehat
  29. 29. Penyusunan program pemeriksaan • Unsur melawan/melanggar hukum • Meperkaya sendiri/kelompok • Merugikan perusahaan • Menyalah gunakan wewenang • Alat bukti yang cukup • Modus operandi fraud • Pihak yang terlibat Untuk mengungkapkan
  30. 30. 32 PERENCANAAN AUDIT INVESTIGASI  Kecukupan informasi utk menjawab pertanyaan tentang apa, siapa,dimana,bilamana, dan bagaimana, terkait dengan adanya dugaan penyimpangan/kecurangan.  SMEAC sistem merupakan model perencanaan dng pendekatan terstruktur dan dapat digunakan sebagai kerangka kerja utk mengembangkan rencana lebih detil sesuai keadaan.  SMEAC merupakan akronim dari Situation, Mission, Execution, Admistration & Logistic, Communication.
  31. 31. 33 SITUATION  Memuat tentang apa yg telah terjadi dan bagaimana keadaannya saat itu.  Dikaitkan dng Audit Investigasi, situasi disini menggambarkan substansi pengaduan/penyimpangan yg akan dibuktikan melalui audit investigasi.
  32. 32. 34 MISSION Suatu pernyataan yg secara ringkas mengganbarkan hasil yg diharapkan akan dicapai dlm pelaksanaan investigasi (sebagai upaya untuk membuktikan hipotesis).
  33. 33. 35 HIPOTESIS  Merupakan pernyataan sementara yg bersifat terkaan dari hubungan antara dua atau lebih variabel.  Suatu taksiran yg dirumuskan serta diterima utk sementara yg dpt menerangkan kondisi2 yg diduga mengandung penyimpangan dan digunakan sbg petunjuk utk menentukan langkah2 audit investigasi selanjutnya.  Disusun berdasarkan fakta2 dan data yg ada dlm surat pengaduan setelah diolah dan dipadukan dng fakta2 dan data yg dikumpulkan pada saat penelaahan dilakukan .  Dari hipotesis dpt diperoleh gambaran ttg apa yg terjadi, di mana, kapan, oleh siapa dan mengapa suatu hal terjadi. Dari gambaran tsb, investigasi dpt diarahkan sehingga batasan dan ruanglingkup audit dpt dipersempit (efisien).
  34. 34. 36 LANJUTAN (hipotesis)  Hipotesis juga dpt digunakan sbg pedoman dlm menguji apakah antara fakta2 yg tekumpul dlm kegiatan investigasi memiliki hubungan antara satu dng lainnya atau hanya merupakan fakta2 yg berdiri sendiri tanpa keterkaitan.  Dari hipotesis yg telah dikembangkan dlm tahap perencanaan, dpt diidentifikasi dan di prediksikan hal2 yg berkaitan dng pelanggaran yg dilakukan, ketentuan2 yg dilanggar, siapa, kapan, bagaimana, dan dimana terjadinya pelanggaran tsb.  Dari hipotesis tersebut selanjutnya disusun program audit investigasi sebagai pedoman dlm pelaksanaan audit.
  35. 35. 37 EXECUTION Memuat komponen2 perencanaan yg menggambarkan secara rinci peran dan tanggungjawab setiap individu,yaitu: • Penyusunan Program Audit Investigasi. • Penentuan komposisi Tim Audit Investigasi. • Jangka Waktu dan Anggaran Biaya Audit Investigasi.
  36. 36. 38 ADMINISTRATION AND LOGISTICS Memuat beberapa hal antara lain uraian rinci mengenai nama, jabatan, dan lokasi dari semua individu yg terlibat dalam kegiatan audit investigasi, termasuk uraian mengenai pendelegasian, pemisahan tugas dan wewenang
  37. 37. 39 COMMUNICATION  Diperlukan matrik komunikasi, yg menguraikan sedcara rinci dari arus informasi (siapa melapor kepada siapa), waktu pelaporan serta kpd siapa laporan harus dierahkan.
  38. 38. TEKNIK PEMERIKSAAN KECURANGAN • Pengintaian • Inspeksi • Observasi • Pengujian • Analisis • Komparasi • Vouching • Rekonsiliasi • Trasir • Rekomputasi Prosedur/ teknik investigasi • Scanning • Konfirmasi • Interview
  39. 39. TEKNIK INVESTIGASI • Tehnik audit • Tehnik perpajakan • Follow the money • TPK • Pengadaan • Computer forensics • Interview and interogation • Covert opertaion • Whistleblower Prosedur/ teknik investigasi
  40. 40. TEKNIK INVESTIGASI • Tehnik audit
  41. 41. 43 JENIS BUKTI AUDIT • Pengujian Fisik (Physical Examination) • Konfirmasi (Confirmation) • Dokumentasi (Documentation) • Observasi (Observation) • Tanya Jawab dng Auditan (Inquires of the Client) • Pelaksanaan Ulang (Reperformance) • Prosedur Aanalitis (Analytical Procedures)
  42. 42. 44 SISTEM PEMBUKTIAN MENURUT KUHAP.  Sistem pembuktian berdasarkan Keyakinan Hakim.  Sistem pembuktian berdasarkan Undang –Undang Secara Positif  Sistem Pembuktian berdasarkan Undang Undang Secara Negatif
  43. 43. 45 ALAT BUKTI MENURUT KUHAP Alat bukti diperlukan untuk membuktikan adanya unsur tindak pidana. Pengertian alat bukti yang sah menurut pasal 184 ayat (1) KUHAP adalah : • Keterangan saksi • Keterangan ahli • Surat • Petunjuk • Keterangan terdakwa Copyright © Pusdiklatwas BPKP
  44. 44. 46 BARANG BUKTI MENURUT KUHAP Barang bukti adalah barang yang mempunyai kaitan langsung dengan tindak pidana, dapat berupa :  Alat untuk melakukan tindak pidana  Hasil perbuatan tindak pidana  Obyek tindak pidana Copyright © Pusdiklatwas BPKP
  45. 45. 47 HUBUNGAN BUKTI AUDIT DENGAN ALAT BUKTI HUKUM
  46. 46. 48 METODE PENGUMPULAN BUKTI  Membangun circumstantial case melalui interview saksi yg kooperatif dan dokumen yg tersedia.  Menggunakan circumstantial evidence utk mengidentifikasi dan beralih ke saksi internal yg dpt memberi bukti langsung ttg pihak2 yg terlibat.  Seal and Case, identifikasi dan tanggapi bantahan pihak terlibat dan buktikan adanya kesengajaan pelaku kecurangan melalui pemeriksaan (examination) subyek atau sasaran
  47. 47. 49 TEKNIK PENGUMPULAN BUKTI  Pengujian Fisik (Physical Examination)  Wawancara ( Interview)  Bukti dokumen (Document)))
  48. 48. 50 EVALUASI BUKTI • Perlu dilakukan analisis utk menilai kesesuaian bukti (relevansi) dgn hipoteis yg diperlukan sbg landasan perlu tidaknya pengembangan bukti lebih lanjut. • Dalam malakukan evaluasi bukti perlu menilai kualitas bukti dan kuantitas bukti yang diperoleh.
  49. 49. 51 KUALITAS BUKTI  Relevansi  Materialitas  Kompetensi
  50. 50. 52 RELEVANSI • Bukti dianggap cukup relevan jika bukti tersebut merupakan salah satu bagian dr rangkaian bukti2 yg menggambarkan suatu proses kejadian atau jika bukti tsb secara tdk langsung menunjukkan kenyataan dilakukan atau tdk dilakukannya suatu perbuatan. • Suatu bukti mungkin awalnya dianggap tdk relevan namun berdasarkan pengembangan lebih lanjut ditemui relevansi bukti tsb dlm kasus yg ditangani.
  51. 51. 53 MATERIALITAS • Materialitas dlm audit invest. menekankan pada hubungan bukti thd sangkaan yg diindikasikan dan tdk melihat besaran dr nilai yg terkandung dlm bukti tsb, karena tdk seluruh bukti menunjukkan nilai suatu transaksi.
  52. 52. 54 KOMPETENSI Dalam audit investigasi, kompetensi suatu bukti tdk hanya didasarkan pada proses pembuatannya, tetapi juga proses perolehan bukti tsb oleh auditor. Bukti yg diperoleh secara illegal, tdk diterima menurut hukum. Disamping itu, kompetensi juga menyangkut kewenanangan auditor utk memperoleh bukti. Bukti2 yg secara hukum bersifat rahasia, umumnya tidak kompeten, kecuali didukung dng bukti lain yg secara hukum dpt diterima.
  53. 53. 55 KUANTITAS BUKTI • Dalam audit investigasi, kuantitas bukti yg diperoleh dianggap cukup apabila bukti tsb dapat menggambarkan apa, siapa, dimana, bilamana, dan bagaimana suatu kejadian / tindak pidana dilakukan.
  54. 54. 56 MATERI TEMUAN • Jenis Penyimpangan • Pengungkapan Fakta-fakta dan Proses Kejadian (Modus Operandi) • Penyebab dan Dampak Penyimpangan • Pihak Yang Diduga Terlibat/Bertanggung Jawab • Bukti Yang Diperoleh
  55. 55. 57 PELAPORAN  Pengungkapan atas arti penting  Kegunaan informasi dan ketepatan waktu  Obyektifitas informasi yg disajikan  Tingkat keyakinan penyajian  Ringkas, sederhana namun jelas dan lengkap
  56. 56. 58 Contoh : PELAPORAN HASIL AUDIT BAB I : Simpulan dan Rekomendasi BAB II : Umum 1. Dasar Penugasan Audit 2. Sasaran dan Ruang Lingkup Audit 3. Data Obyek/Kegiatan Yang Diaudit BAB III : Uraian Hasil Audit 1. Dasar Hukum Obyek dan atau Kegiatan Yang Diaudit 2. Materi Temuan 1). Jenis Penyimpangan 2). Pengungkapan Fakta-fakta dan Proses Kejadian 3). Penyebab dan Dampak Penyimpangan 4). Pihak Yang Diduga Terlibat/Bertanggungjawab 5). Bukti Yang Diperoleh 3. Kesepakatan dan Pelaksanaan Tindak Lanjut dengan Obyek yang Diaudit (Auditan) 4. Kesepakatan dengan Pihak Instansi Penyidik (untuk kasus yang berindikasi TPK dan Perdata)
  57. 57. PUTUSAN SUMBER HUKUM • Peraturan Perundangan • Kebiasaan • Doktrin • Yurisprudensi • Perjanjian KEYAKINAN HAKIM KEBENARAN MATERIIL 2 AB + 1 KH BARANG BUKTI ALAT BUKTI SURAT DAKWAAN PERISTIWA KONKRIT DI PERSIDANGAN FAKTA HUKUM • SUBYEK • TEMPUS • LOCUS • MODUS BUKTI AUDIT BUKTI AKUNTANSI Psl. 143 KUHAP Formil & Materiil
  58. 58. Risiko Hukum Pidana? Audit Investigatif Gelar Perkara Indikasi TPK Terbukti? Gelar Kasus Proses Audit/Reviu/ IHKP atau TP/TGR/PERDATA LIDLHAI DIK LHPKKN TUT TIDAK YA TIDAK MEKANISME PENANGANAN KASUS/PERKARA YA 60
  59. 59. POLA PENANGANAN KASUS/PERKARA Bantuan BPKP kepada Instansi Penyidik Permintaan tertulis Instansi Penyidik ke BPKP Gelar Kasus DIK ? Bantuan PKKN Y 1 Bantuan Audit Investigatif T Memenuhi Syarat Pemberitahuan Tdk dpt Dipenuhi Y T 61
  60. 60. POLA PENANGANAN KASUS/PERKARA Bantuan BPKP kepada Instansi Penyidik 1 Proses Audit Investigatif QA Hasil AI Rev Meeting Ekpose Intern QA Hasil AI Gelar Kasus Penyidik Kecukupan Alat Bukti T Memenuhi Unsur TPK Y BA/Risalah Kesepakatan LHAI LHAI Y T PRO-JUSTICIA NON-JUSTICIA 62
  61. 61. MEKANISME BANTUAN PEMERIKSAAN KOMPUTER FORENSIK Reporting Melaporkan hasil akuisisi dan analisis Analisis Data Mencari bukti dari file imaging yg terkait dengan kasus Akuisisi Data Imaging/cloning media target dengan alat/software khusus Menerima Media Digital Menerima/membantu penyidik menyita media target Melakukan Ekspose/Identifikasi Identifikasi media, bukti yg diperlukan, & keywords Permintaan Dari instansi penyidik

×