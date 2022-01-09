Module #11 how do_animals_survive

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
EARTH AND LIFE SCIENCE GRADE 11
MODULE 11
How Animals Survive
MR. ALEXANDER G. DELA CRUZ
Identify and analyze the six fundamental levels of organization that increase in
COMPLEXITY. ( 5 Point)
Before you begin to study the different
structures and functions of the human
body, it is helpful to consider its basic
architecture; that is, how its smallest
parts are assembled into larger
structures. It is convenient to consider
the structures of the body in terms of
six fundamental levels of organization
that increase in complexity.
CHEMICAL, CELLULAR, TISSUE,
ORGAN, ORGAN SYSTEM and
ORGANISM.
Do you know… OUR ADVANCED NERVOUS SYSTEMS ALLOW US TO SOLVE COMPLEX
PROBLEMS
Several major organ systems of animals work
together in keeping them alive in specific
environments.
Nutrition – Animals feed on solid and liquid
food obtained from plant or other animals. The
process that convert food substances into living
matter is known as nutrition. It involves the
following: a. feeding – the intake of food; b.
digestion - large food molecules are broken
down into soluble molecules.
Is animal survival possible even if not all organ systems are functioning? Explain your
answer ( 5 points)
Digestive system - Involves physical digestion, the breakdown of food into smaller particles which
occurs in the mouth and stomach. Chemical digestion is the breakdown of large molecules such as
protein, starch and fats.
Circulatory system – transport blood from the heart to the lungs, to oxygenated the blood. Systemic
circulation carries – oxygen – rich blood from the heart to organs and tissues.
Respiratory system – supplies body cells with oxygen, water and carbon dioxide as waste, products.
The organs involve heart, blood vessels, blood, lymph nodes.
Excretory system – removes waste from the body. The organs functioning are kidneys, urinary
bladder, ureters and urethra.
Nervous system - regulates behaviour, maintains homeostasis, controls sensory and motor
functions. Organs are sense organs, spinal cord and brain.
Reproductive system – involves the production of new individuals. The organs needed are testes
and penis in males and ovaries, and uterus in females.
Endocrine system - regulates body temperatures, metabolism, development; maintains homestasis.
Regulates other organ systems.
Muscular system – moves limbs and trunk, moves substances through the body, provides structure
and support. Organs involved are the skeletal system, smooth and cardiac muscles.
Skeletal system – protects and supports the body parts, determination of body shape, blood cell
production sites, calcium and phosphorus storage sites. Bones and joints are involved.
Immune system – defends the body against pathogens and diseases. White blood cell, lymph nodes
and skin are involved.
Integumentary system - protects the skin from external environment, protection from loss of
internal fluids, body temperature regulation, elimination of some wastes, reception of external
stimuli. Skin , nails and hair are the organs involved.
List down the different organs systems represented in the figure and their specific function.
a. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
b. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
c. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
d. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
e. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
f. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
g. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
h. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
i. _________________________________________________________
_______________________
j. _________________________________________________________
_______________________