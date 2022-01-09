Module #11 how do_animals_survive

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A simple discussion about "How animals Survive"

  1. 1. EARTH AND LIFE SCIENCE GRADE 11 MODULE 11 How Animals Survive MR. ALEXANDER G. DELA CRUZ
  2. 2. Identify and analyze the six fundamental levels of organization that increase in COMPLEXITY. ( 5 Point)
  3. 3. Before you begin to study the different structures and functions of the human body, it is helpful to consider its basic architecture; that is, how its smallest parts are assembled into larger structures. It is convenient to consider the structures of the body in terms of six fundamental levels of organization that increase in complexity. CHEMICAL, CELLULAR, TISSUE, ORGAN, ORGAN SYSTEM and ORGANISM.
  4. 4. Do you know… OUR ADVANCED NERVOUS SYSTEMS ALLOW US TO SOLVE COMPLEX PROBLEMS Several major organ systems of animals work together in keeping them alive in specific environments.  Nutrition – Animals feed on solid and liquid food obtained from plant or other animals. The process that convert food substances into living matter is known as nutrition. It involves the following: a. feeding – the intake of food; b. digestion - large food molecules are broken down into soluble molecules.
  5. 5. Is animal survival possible even if not all organ systems are functioning? Explain your answer ( 5 points)
  6. 6. ORGAN SYSTEMS
  7. 7. Several major organ systems of animals work together in keeping them alive in specific environments.  Nutrition – Animals feed on solid and liquid food obtained from plant or other animals. The process that convert food substances into living matter is known as nutrition. It involves the following: a. feeding – the intake of food; b. digestion - large food molecules are broken down into soluble molecules.  Digestive system - Involves physical digestion, the breakdown of food into smaller particles which occurs in the mouth and stomach. Chemical digestion is the breakdown of large molecules such as protein, starch and fats.  Circulatory system – transport blood from the heart to the lungs, to oxygenated the blood. Systemic circulation carries – oxygen – rich blood from the heart to organs and tissues.  Respiratory system – supplies body cells with oxygen, water and carbon dioxide as waste, products. The organs involve heart, blood vessels, blood, lymph nodes.  Excretory system – removes waste from the body. The organs functioning are kidneys, urinary bladder, ureters and urethra.
  8. 8. Several major organ systems of animals work together in keeping them alive in specific environments.  Nervous system - regulates behaviour, maintains homeostasis, controls sensory and motor functions. Organs are sense organs, spinal cord and brain.  Reproductive system – involves the production of new individuals. The organs needed are testes and penis in males and ovaries, and uterus in females.  Endocrine system - regulates body temperatures, metabolism, development; maintains homestasis. Regulates other organ systems.  Muscular system – moves limbs and trunk, moves substances through the body, provides structure and support. Organs involved are the skeletal system, smooth and cardiac muscles.  Skeletal system – protects and supports the body parts, determination of body shape, blood cell production sites, calcium and phosphorus storage sites. Bones and joints are involved.  Immune system – defends the body against pathogens and diseases. White blood cell, lymph nodes and skin are involved.  Integumentary system - protects the skin from external environment, protection from loss of internal fluids, body temperature regulation, elimination of some wastes, reception of external stimuli. Skin , nails and hair are the organs involved.
  9. 9. List down the different organs systems represented in the figure and their specific function. a. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ b. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ c. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ d. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ e. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ f. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ g. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ h. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ i. _________________________________________________________ _______________________ j. _________________________________________________________ _______________________

