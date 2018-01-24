Successfully reported this slideshow.
April 1976 Tim Cook Cupertino, California
SWOT Analysis Strength Innovation by Continuous Development Marketing and Advertisement Product Quality Stores Weakness Pr...
Innovation at Apple
“Some people see innovation as change but we have never seen it like that. It’s makes thing better” Tim Cook
7 Notion of Innovation See the future through the eyes of your customer Use digital technology to create tools for custome...
• Apple launched iPod in Oct 2001 • Apple exemplified its design skills and looked, felt, and operated like no other devic...
• Apple reached its impressive market domination through a combination of shrewd product innovation and clever marketing •...
• Apple launch iPhone in June 2007 • With plenty of features like touch screen pad, virtual keyboard, internet and e-mail ...
• iPhone became a game changing technological invention • Steve Job declared it as “the most successful product launch in ...
• iPad was launch in April 2013 • The multitouch device combined the look and feel of the iPhone with the power of a MacBo...
• Accompanied by powerful marketing campaign, inspired consumers to do anything with their iPad. • Creating movies, buildi...
R&D Top Priority $4.5 Billion in 2013 $3.4 Billion in 2012 $2.4 Million in 2011 Launching new Products ProducingCreating
Apple’s Product launches over the past decade have been monumental. What makes the company so good at innovation? Is anyon...
How important was the iPOD to Apple’s current success? Discuss the significance of the iPhone’s and iPad launches to Apple...
It has been few years since Apple’s last epic innovation. What’s next for Apple? • HomePod is Apple's first Wi-Fi connecte...
Recap • About the Company • SWOT Analysis • Innovations • New product category – iPod, iPhone, iPad and their Marketing St...
Disclaimer Created by Ajit Maurya, IMI Bhubaneswar during Marketing Internship with by Prof Sameer Mathur, IIM Lucknow.
This presentation is part of marketing internship conducted at IIM Lucknow. It covers the Apple Inc Case Study in Philip Kotler book.

