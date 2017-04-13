Sim, Ade Yayang, Hafzi Ali, Sistem Manajemen Database, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2017.Pdf Database Management System (DBMS)...
  1. 1. Sim, Ade Yayang, Hafzi Ali, Sistem Manajemen Database, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2017.Pdf Database Management System (DBMS) Sistem manajemen database atau Database Management System (DBMS) adalah merupakan suatu sistem software yang memungkinkan seorang user dapat mendefinisikan, membuat, dan memelihara serta menyediakan akses terkontrol terhadap data. Database sendiri adalah sekumpulan data yang berhubungan dengan secara logika dan memiliki beberapa arti yang saling bertautan. Contoh : Oracle, SQL server 2000/2003, MS Access, MySQL. Database Relational Sebuah Sistem Manajemen Basis Data Relasional atau dalam bahasa Inggrisnya dikenal sebagai Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) adalah sebuah program komputer (atau secara lebih tipikal adalah seperangkat program komputer) yang dirancang untuk mengatur atau memanajemen sebuah basis data sebagai sekumpulan data yang disimpan secara terstruktur, dan melakukan operasi-operasi atas data atas permintaan penggunanya. Contoh : Multics Relational Data Srore, Berkeley Ingres QUEL dan IBM BS12. Berikut adalah contoh disain Database dikantor tempat sya bekerja dengan menggunakan IBS: Work Order
  2. 2. Customers Service Booking
  3. 3. File, Record, Byte, Field dan Bit File adalah kumpulan berbagai informasi yang berhubungan dan juga tersimpan di dalam secondary storage, secara konsep file memiliki beberapa tipe ada yang bertipe Data terdiri dari numeric, character dan binary. Lalu ada juga file yang bertipe program, atau identitas dari data yang disimpan di dalam sistem berkas yang dapat diakses dan diatur oleh pengguna. Contoh file adalah sebagai berikut: a. System = sys, com, bak, bat, tmp, dan exe. b. Video = avi, KV, mpg, mpeg, wmv, 3gp, dan flv. c. Dokumen = html, doc, odt, xls, ods, dan pdf. d. Suara = wav, rm, mp3, dan midi. e. Gambar = jpeg, jpg, gif, png tif dan tiff. Record adalah kumpulan dari elemen-elemen data yang terkait dalam sebuah basis data. Secara ringkas, database dapat dikatakan sebagai sebuah tabel yang memiliki baris alias record dan kolom atau field. Setiap baris menyatakan elemen-elemen data yang saling berkaitan. Sebagai contoh dalam suatu tabel memiliki kolom nama, alamat, tanggal lahir, pekerjaan. Maka satu record adalah data satu orang yang terdiri atas nama, alamat, tanggal lahir dan pekerjaan.
  4. 4. Byte adalah bagian terkecil yang dapat dialamatkan dalam memori. Byte merupakan sekumpulan bit yang secara konvensional terdiri atas kombinasi delapan bit. Contoh byte adalah sebagai berikut : a. B = Bita (byte) b. KB = Kilo bita (Kilobyte) c. MB = Mega bita (Megabyte) d. GB = Giga bita (Gigabyte) e. TB = Tera bita (Terabyte) Field adalah kumpulan dari karakter yang membentuk satu arti yaitu tempat atau kolom yang terdapat dalam suatu table untuk mengisikan nama-nama (data) field yang akan di isikan. Contoh field Nomer barang dan Nama barang. Bit adalah suatu sistem angka biner yang terdiri atas dua macam nilai saja, yaitu 0 dan 1. Sistem angka biner merupakan dasar dasar yang dapat digunakan untuk komunikasi antara manusia dan mesin (komputer) yang merupakan sekumpulan komponen elektronik dan hanya dapat membedakan dua keadaan saja (on dan off). Jadi bit adalah unit terkecil dari pembentuk data. Contoh bit adalah modem dengan kecepatan 56 kbps atau 56 kilo bit per second/detik.

