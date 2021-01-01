Community waste management by aasan das

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By : Aasan DasBy : Aasan Das Student: ICoNM- DUHSStudent: ICoNM- DUHS
Objectives      By the end of the presentation students will be able to: Define solid waste and sewage Discuss method...
Facts about garbage   Changing lifestyles, the increasing use of disposable materials (plastic bags instead of taking co...
   Waste management is now a global concern as quantity and diversity of the nature of waste has changed. Financial lim...
Causes of improper waste disposal    Waste pollute land, air and water ( cause environmental pollution). It gives pests...
  It causes infections, diseases and allergies. It effects physical, mental and social health. Cont...
Sources of waste 1. 2. 3. Three sources: Household waste (municipal waste) Industrial waste (hazardous waste) Biomedical w...
Types of waste Refuse/ Solid waste Excreta/ Sewage Sullage
Refuse/Solid Waste – – – Waste material coming from houses, streets, commercial, industrial and agricultural activities of...
Sullage Type of waste containing all liquid wastes, water or slop water including industrial waste but excludes night soil...
Excreta/Sewage • • Implies to feaces. Sullage containing night soil (feaces) is called sewage.
Stages of solid waste removal 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Segregation Storage Collection Transportation to disposal point Disposal
Waste Segregation Bio-degradable (kitchen waste, vegetables, fruits, leaves from garden and paper) Non Bio-degradable (rec...
Collection methods 1. Hauled Container System Containers loaded with municipal sewage waste are taken to the disposal site...
2. Stationary Container System In this system, the containers are emptied into vehicles, so a number of containers can be ...
Recycling and Reuse • • • • Items that can be reused or recycled: Paper: old copies, old books, paper bags, newspapers Pla...
Advantages of recycling • • Waste recycling has some significant advantages. It leads to less utilization of raw materials...
• • • • It saves money. It reduces the amount of energy required to manufacture new products. It saves landfill space. It ...
Methods of refuse disposal Dumping Composting Sanitary Filling/land fill Incineration
Dumping     Refused is dumped on vacant land. It should be done away from residential area. The waste is untreated, un...
  The rainwater run-off from these dumps contaminates nearby land and water thereby spreading disease. In 1967 WHO decla...
Land fill/ tipping • Unlike open dump, a pit is dug in the ground. The garbage is dumped and pit is covered. Thus preventi...
• At the end of each day layer of soil is scattered on top and equipment is used to compress garbage. Once the area is fil...
Problems with Land fill • All types of waste is dumped and when water sweeps over them it gets contaminated and also this ...
Sanitary landfills/ Controlled tipping • • • Refuse is placed in designated area in such a manner that it will solve leach...
• • • layer is covered with earth and compacted manually or tracker or bulldozer can be used. After 4-6 months dug is open...
Problems of Sanitary land fills • • • • Not all material degrade Expensive It also contaminate ground water so should not ...
• (As land fill utilizes anaerobic process for decomposition ). Methane is combustible, in air is explosive, non toxic whe...
• In some countries through this method methane is being produced and sold as CNG. (CNG is compressed methane used in some...
Composting • • Refuse along with the excreta is disposed off. Process: Pits or trenches are dug 3 ft deep Alternate layers...
• • thickness of night soil. The pits are then covered with earth and compacted. Due to bacterial action, intense heat is ...
• • • Pit gradually cools down. After 4-6 months the decomposing is complete. The result produced is manure / fertilizer, ...
Incineration/burning It is used where refuse can not be carried away over long distance. It is best used for hospital/infe...
Excreta / Sewage • • • • Human excreta has major pathogens Higher the contact with excreta higher the risk of contacting d...
Methods of excreta disposal Non Sewerage a. Dry/ Conservancy method b. Sanitary Latrines Sewerage Wet/ Water Carriage / Se...
• • • • • • Incineration Compositing Trenching Trenching: The excreta are moved to a place at least one mile from town. Th...
Disadvantages of dry system • • • • • Recruiting sweepers and lorries Odor Flies Danger of pollution and infection Large a...
• • • b. Sanitary Latrines: The place used for defecation or urination is called ‘latrine’ or ‘privy’. The qualities of a ...
• • • It should be hygienic and sanitary, and should not lead to environmental pollution. For example: (excreta should not...
• • • • • • A global field survey project under taken by the World Bank in 39 countries around the world identified the fo...
Pit hole latrine: It is the simplest form of rural latrine. Consists of a hand dug hole in the ground covered with either ...
• It doesn’t require handling of fresh feces. It can be built during short periods like camps. (2m deep/1m diameter) Cont....
Bore hole latrine: Is a type of pit privy is dug with a special machine (hand earth augar). A bore is 16 inches in diamete...
Aqua privy: It is also called as ‘septic toilet’. The aqua privy consists of a tank filled with water into which a drop pi...
Bucket latrine: In bucket latrine the feaces are passed into a container in which there is some soil. There is supply of s...
Over hung privy: May be found in areas where there is plenty of water (sea, river, lake) .However, it is not considered to...
Flush latrines: • • • It is found in many urban areas. They are expensive. Urine and feces are passed into the pan and it ...
Summarization
Water carriage system/ Wet method/ sewerage system: Sewerage system involves carriage of sewage, (liquid wastes and human ...
  Elements of sewage treatments Water closet: Here human waste is collected and by flush system removed to the house dra...
  House drain: It is the pipe that runs from soil pipe to the sewer. it is underground and receives also waste water fro...
  Sewer: A public pipe which collects the sewage from the house drain and becomes the part of city’s sewerage system. Di...
• • Aims of sewage treatment plant Separate inorganic form of organic material. To dispose of sewage in healthy manner.
• Human excreta is a source of infection. It contains pathogenic organism (bacteria, viruses, protozoa, helminthic parasit...
Disease caused by improper disposal of waste • Typhoid, intestinal worms, paratyphoid fever, diarrhea, cholera, dysentery,...
Chain of transmission of fecal borne diseases • Ger
Prevention • • • Diseases can be prevented by: Proper sanitary latrines Proper hand washing Sewage treatment
Process of sewage treatment Screening Removal of grit Primary sedimentation tank Biological treatment Aeration tank (efflu...
Screening • Floating solid is removed by a Iron bars to prevent blocking of pumps.
Removal of grit • Inorganic solid such as sand and gravel is taken and after that it is used for road filling.
Primary sedimentation tank • Sewage flows in this tank for 6-8 hours and other sewage settle down and form a black mud cal...
Secondary treatment 1.Biological treatment Sludge carried to digestion tank where oxidation makes it dry. This last produc...
1. 2. 3. 4. Other methods of sewage disposal are: Sea out falls (treat before disposing) River out falls (treat before dis...
3rd method liquid portion is carried away by the ground water on dry send and loamy soil where it is treated as slow sand ...
Community education for refuse and sewage disposal – – – Educate people about dangers to health and diseases spread by fol...
– – – – Fly breeding from excreta to food so cover food properly Spread of hook warm (Do not walk bare footed on soil) Imp...
Reference • Iliyas, M., & Shah, K. S. (2000). Disposal of Waste. In Iliyas, M., Malik, G.Q., Ansari, M.A., Mubasher, M., &...
