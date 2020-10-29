Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION PREPARED BY KRUPA MATHEW.M, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR
OBJECTIVES • Define Environmental Sanitation • Identify the Importance of Environmental Sanitation • Explain the Component...
DEFINITION Environmental sanitation" means the art and science of applying sanitary, biological and physical science princ...
IMPORTANCE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH Promotes health Prevents disease transmission Eliminates breeding places of insects Imp...
WATER SANITATION • The provision of Safe water, Sanitation and Hygiene(WASH) are crucial for human health and well-being. ...
WASTE DISPOSAL • Waste management (or waste disposal) include the activities and actions required to manage waste from its...
Methods of waste disposal (a) Dumping (b) Controlled tipping or sanitary land-fill (c) Incineration (d) Composting (e) Man...
FOOD SANITATION • Practice Good Personal Hygiene • Clean Utensils and Cooking Equipment • Separate Raw and Ready to Eat Fo...
AIR SANITATION Air pollution occurs when harmful or excessive quantities of substances are introduced into Earth’s atmosph...
HEALTH EFFECTS OF AIR POLLUTION
MAINTENANCE OF GOOD VENTILATION AND AIR 1) To remove the resumed air from the buildings 2) To supply oxygen for humans in ...
A good ventilating system should have the following characteristics: 1) It should be possible to control the incoming and ...
PREVENTION OF AIR POLLUTION
EFFECTS OF GLOBAL WARMING
PREVENTION OF GLOBAL WARMING
SANITATION AT HOUSEHOLD LEVEL • Proper personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing • Proper cleaning and sanitizing ...
SANITATION AT COMMUNITY LEVEL • In 1999, the Indian government introduced the Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) to accelerat...
SWACHH BHARAT MISSION CLEAN INDIA The campaign was officially launched on 2 October 2014 at Raighat, New Delhi by Prime Mi...
AIM • The mission aimed to achieve an "open-defecation free" (ODF) India by 2 October 2019, the 150th anniversary of the b...
WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY • World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year. • The theme for the World Environment Da...
LAWS PROTECTING ENVIRONMENT • The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; • The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980; • The Wildlif...
  1. 1. ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION PREPARED BY KRUPA MATHEW.M, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES • Define Environmental Sanitation • Identify the Importance of Environmental Sanitation • Explain the Components of Environmental Sanitation • Discuss Sanitation at house hold Level • Appreciate Sanitation at community Level • Narrate on World Environment Day • Understand Laws Protecting Environment
  3. 3. DEFINITION Environmental sanitation" means the art and science of applying sanitary, biological and physical science principles and knowledge to improve and control the environment therein for the protection of the health and welfare of the public.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH Promotes health Prevents disease transmission Eliminates breeding places of insects Improves quality of life
  5. 5. WATER SANITATION • The provision of Safe water, Sanitation and Hygiene(WASH) are crucial for human health and well-being. • Safe Drinking water-Provision of RO Systems and Cooler in Schools • Boiling water in household • Awareness and sensitization sessions-In School and Community • Construction of Household Toilet ,School, community toilet complex • Maintenance of Toilets • Cleanliness Drives • Rainwater Harvesting
  6. 6. WASTE DISPOSAL • Waste management (or waste disposal) include the activities and actions required to manage waste from its inception to its final disposal. • This includes the collection, transport, treatment and disposal of waste, together with monitoring and regulation of the waste management process
  7. 7. Methods of waste disposal (a) Dumping (b) Controlled tipping or sanitary land-fill (c) Incineration (d) Composting (e) Manure pits (f) Burial
  8. 8. FOOD SANITATION • Practice Good Personal Hygiene • Clean Utensils and Cooking Equipment • Separate Raw and Ready to Eat Foods • Wash Fruits and Vegetables Before Use • Use Appropriate Kitchen Tools for Food Preparation • Food Handler’s should maintain Hygiene and positive Health • Keep Dry Foods Separate From Liquids • Cook Food to an Appropriate Temperature • Keep Insects and Pests Away From Food Areas • Always Use Clean Water to Prepare Food • Clean the Kitchen and Mop the Floor After Each Food Preparation • Keep Kitchen Towels, Sponges and Cleaning Cloths Clean and Replace Regularly
  9. 9. AIR SANITATION Air pollution occurs when harmful or excessive quantities of substances are introduced into Earth’s atmosphere
  10. 10. HEALTH EFFECTS OF AIR POLLUTION
  11. 11. MAINTENANCE OF GOOD VENTILATION AND AIR 1) To remove the resumed air from the buildings 2) To supply oxygen for humans in the buildings 3) To remove the excessive moisture 4) To cool the body of humans and remove the excessive heat 5) To prevent the suffocations of theatres, assembly halls and other public meeting places. 6) To cool the surrounding objects and freshen the atmosphere inside the buildings.
  12. 12. A good ventilating system should have the following characteristics: 1) It should be possible to control the incoming and outgoing air from the rooms. 2) It should freshen each and every corner of the room and there should be no stagnant pockets left. 3) It should only allow the entrance of fresh air free from dirt and excessive moisture. 4) It should draw sufficient quantity of fresh air which is necessary for preventing stagnation. 5) It should also allow the control over the room temperature which should not decrease or increase than that required for comfortable working and living
  13. 13. PREVENTION OF AIR POLLUTION
  14. 14. EFFECTS OF GLOBAL WARMING
  15. 15. PREVENTION OF GLOBAL WARMING
  16. 16. SANITATION AT HOUSEHOLD LEVEL • Proper personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing • Proper cleaning and sanitizing of all food contact surfaces and utensils; • Proper cleaning and sanitizing of food equipment; • Good basic housekeeping and maintenance;
  17. 17. SANITATION AT COMMUNITY LEVEL • In 1999, the Indian government introduced the Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) to accelerate sanitation coverage throughout the country, particularly in rural areas. • It focused on information and education to generate public demand for sanitation facilities, particularly in schools. • It was renamed Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan in 2012 and relaunched as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.
  18. 18. SWACHH BHARAT MISSION CLEAN INDIA The campaign was officially launched on 2 October 2014 at Raighat, New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  19. 19. AIM • The mission aimed to achieve an "open-defecation free" (ODF) India by 2 October 2019, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. • The mission aimed at directly contributing to India achieving target 6.2 of the Sustainable Development Goal, established by the United Nations in 2015.
  20. 20. WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY • World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year. • The theme for the World Environment Day 2020 is “TIME FOR NATURE“ with a focus on its role in providing essential infrastructure that supports life on earth and human development.
  21. 21. LAWS PROTECTING ENVIRONMENT • The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; • The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980; • The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972; • Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; • Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 • The Indian Forest Act, 1927.

