Concept of elimination By: Aasandas

CONCEPT OF ELIMINATION By:Aasan Das Student: ICoN&M - DUHS
Objectives: At the end of this unit, learners will be able to: Define elimination pattern Discuss common problems of eli...
Elimination It refers to the excretion of waste and nondigested products of the metabolic processes. Urinary Elimination...
Urinary Elimination Desire to void (250‐450 ml) Stimulation of voiding reflex centre Inhibition of voiding reflex centr...
Bowel Elimination Receiving of chyme ⬇ Movement of chyme ⬇ Gastrocolic reflex ⬇ Duodenocolic reflex ⬇ Defecation reflex ⬇ ...
PROBLEMS OF ELIMINATION Diarrhea Diarrhea is loose, watery stools (bowel movements). You have diarrhea if you have loose s...
Sign and symptoms Cramps or pain in the abdomen An urgent need to use the bathroom Loss of bowel control If a virus or...
Sign and symptoms Your stools are dry and hard. Your bowel movement is painful and stools are difficult to pass. You ha...
Impaction Fecal impaction is a severe bowel condition in which a hard, dry mass of stool becomes stuck in the colon or rec...
Causes Untreated constipation Arorectal surgery Immobility Medications Overuse of laxatives
Hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen vein in your anus and lower rectum , similar to various veins . He...
Signs and symptoms: External hemorrhoids Itching or irritation in your anal region Pain or discomfort Swelling around y...
Flatulence Gas accumulation in the lumen of intestine Commonly known as farting, passing wind or having gas. Flatulence...
Signs and symptoms: Foul smelling gas Abdominal pain Cramping Incontinence: Inability to control passage of feces and g...
Causes of Incontinence: Urinary incontinence can be caused by every day habits. Underlying medical conditions or physical ...
Sign and symptoms: Experience frequent or constant dribbling of urine due to a bladder that does not empty completely . ...
Nursing Interventions for problems of fecal elimination Interventions (for Diarrhea) Weigh patient daily and note decreas...
Interventions(for Constipation) Encourage the patient to take in fluid 2000 to 3000 mL/day, if not contraindicated medica...
Interventions Urge patient for some physical activity and exercise. Consider isometric abdominal and gluteal exercises. ...
Interventions(for Incontinence) Digitally eliminate the fecal impaction. Warm sitz bath Rationales Stool that remains i...
Interventions Unless contraindicated, encourage the patient to use the bathroom. For bedridden patients; assist the patie...
Interventions(for Hemorrhoids) Administer topical medication as ordered. Administer stool softeners as ordered. Rational...
Interventions Assist with procedures for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Instruct patient and/or family in dietary managem...
Common problems of Urinary Elimination Urinary elimination: Urinary elimination is defined as the passage of urine through...
Alternation in Urinary Elimination: Polyuria Oliguria Anyria Dysuria Frequency Nacturia Pallakuria Urigency Hesit...
Polyuria: Increase Urination  More than 100cc/hour  Above 2500cc/day. Oliguria: Decrease urine output.  Less than 30c...
Nocturia: Excessive urination at night. Pollakuria: Excessive urination at day. Urigency: Is an abrupt, strong, often o...
Urinary Tract Infection Urinary tract infection is caused by pathogenic microorganisms in the urinary tract. Stay hydrated...
Nursing Interventions for Common Urinary Problems Provide privacy (Privacy aids relaxation of urinary sphincters). Encou...
Allow the patient to listen the sound of running water, or dip hands in warm water or pour water over perineum Offer flu...
Encourage regular intake of cranberry juice. Place the patient in upright position to facilitate successful voiding. Pr...
Decompress bladder moderately. Teach the patient about surgical treatment as needed. Suggest sitz bath.
Factors that can Alter Urinary Function Abnormal findings of urine: Hematuria: Presence of blood in the urine. Pyuria: P...
Factors that can Alter Urinary Function Fluid intake. Bladder capacity Intake of drugs Psychological factors.
Pathologic conditions. Physical activities. Blood pressure. Obstruction. Hormonal influence.
Nursing Interventions: Health Promotion Measures to Promote Voiding Privacy, unhurried, offer assistance at patient’s usu...
Nursing Interventions for Altered Functioning Behavioral Interventions Adequate fluid intake Scheduled voiding: Timed voi...
Drug therapy: Increase emptying (in rentention): Urecholine (Bethanocol) Decrease hyperactivity of bladder (in urge inco...
Prevent CAUTI Good handwashing; empty through outlet port at least every 8 hours; affix to body to prevent trauma; keep b...
Bs.Nursing - FON-II

Published in: Education
  1. 1. CONCEPT OF ELIMINATION By:Aasan Das Student: ICoN&M - DUHS
  2. 2. Objectives: At the end of this unit, learners will be able to: Define elimination pattern Discuss common problems of elimination. Identify nursing interventions for common problems of fecal elimination. Discuss the common problem of Urinary Elimination Identify nursing intervention for common urinary problem. Describe factors that can alter the urinary function Discuss the nursing process for a patient with an altered elimination pattern.
  3. 3. Elimination It refers to the excretion of waste and nondigested products of the metabolic processes. Urinary Elimination Bowel elimination Importance: In balance of fluids, electrolytes and nutrition. Interrelated functioning: GIS,US,NUS, SKIN.
  4. 4. Urinary Elimination Desire to void (250‐450 ml) Stimulation of voiding reflex centre Inhibition of voiding reflex centre and pudent nerve. Relaxation of external sphincter and contraction of urinary bladder. Voiding
  5. 5. Bowel Elimination Receiving of chyme ⬇ Movement of chyme ⬇ Gastrocolic reflex ⬇ Duodenocolic reflex ⬇ Defecation reflex ⬇ Defecation
  6. 6. PROBLEMS OF ELIMINATION Diarrhea Diarrhea is loose, watery stools (bowel movements). You have diarrhea if you have loose stools three or more times in one day. What causes diarrhea? Bacteria Viruses Parasites Medicines Food intolerance Diseases and problem with bowel.
  7. 7. Sign and symptoms Cramps or pain in the abdomen An urgent need to use the bathroom Loss of bowel control If a virus or bacteria is the cause of your diarrhea, you may also have a fever, chills, and bloody stools. Constipation: Having fewer than three bowel movements a week is, technically, the definition of constipation. However, how often you “go” varies widely from
  8. 8. Sign and symptoms Your stools are dry and hard. Your bowel movement is painful and stools are difficult to pass. You have a feeling that you have not fully emptied your bowels. Causes Eating foods low in fiber. Not drinking enough water (dehydration). Not getting enough exercise. Changes in your regular routine, such as traveling or eating or going to bed at different times. Eating large amounts of milk or cheese. Stress. Resisting the urge to have a bowel movement. Medications
  9. 9. Impaction Fecal impaction is a severe bowel condition in which a hard, dry mass of stool becomes stuck in the colon or rectum. This immobile mass will block the passage and cause a buildup of waste, which a person will be unable to pass. Sign and symptoms: Liquid stool leaking from the rectum Pain or discomfort in the abdomen Abdominal bloating Nausea or vomiting Unintentional weight loss
  10. 10. Causes Untreated constipation Arorectal surgery Immobility Medications Overuse of laxatives
  11. 11. Hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen vein in your anus and lower rectum , similar to various veins . Hemorrhoids can develop inside the rectum (internal hemorrhoids) or under the skin around the anus (external hemorrhoids). Causes of hemorrhoids: Straining during bowel movements . Having chronic diarrhea or constipation Being obese Eating a low fiber diet Being pregnant Regular heavy lifting
  12. 12. Signs and symptoms: External hemorrhoids Itching or irritation in your anal region Pain or discomfort Swelling around your anus Internal Hemorrhoids: Painless bleeding during bowel movements . You might notice small amount of bright red blood. A hemorrhoid to push through the and opening (prolapsed or protruding hemorrhoid) resulting in pain and irritation.
  13. 13. Flatulence Gas accumulation in the lumen of intestine Commonly known as farting, passing wind or having gas. Flatulence occurs when gas collects inside the digestive system. Causes of Flatulence: Swallowing air: Smoking Drinking carbonated drinks Eating too quickly Dietary choices: Beans Cabbage Broccoli
  14. 14. Signs and symptoms: Foul smelling gas Abdominal pain Cramping Incontinence: Inability to control passage of feces and gas from the anus. The severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that’s so sudden and strong.
  15. 15. Causes of Incontinence: Urinary incontinence can be caused by every day habits. Underlying medical conditions or physical problems Alcohol Carbonated drinks and sparking water. Heart and blood pressure medication , sedatives and muscle relaxants. Urinary incontinence can also be caused by physical problems or changes: Pregnancy Child birth Menopause
  16. 16. Sign and symptoms: Experience frequent or constant dribbling of urine due to a bladder that does not empty completely . Lose small to moderate amounts of urine more frequently. Urine leaks when you exert pressure by sneezing , coughing , laughing , exercising or lifting something heavy.
  17. 17. Nursing Interventions for problems of fecal elimination Interventions (for Diarrhea) Weigh patient daily and note decreased weight. Give antidiarrheal drugs as ordered. Rationales An accurate daily weight is an important indicator of fluid balance in the body. Most antidiarrheal drugs suppress gastrointestinal motility, thus allowing for more fluid absorption. Supplements of beneficial bacteria (“probiotics”) or yogurt may reduce symptoms by reestablishing normal flora in the intestine.
  18. 18. Interventions(for Constipation) Encourage the patient to take in fluid 2000 to 3000 mL/day, if not contraindicated medically. Assist patient to take at least 20 g of dietary fiber (e.g., raw fruits, fresh vegetable, whole grains) per day. Rationales Sufficient fluid is needed to keep the fecal mass soft. But take note of some patients or older patients having cardiovascular limitations requiring less fluid intake. Fiber adds bulk to the stool and makes defecation easier because it passes through the intestine essentially unchanged.
  19. 19. Interventions Urge patient for some physical activity and exercise. Consider isometric abdominal and gluteal exercises. Encourage a regular period for elimination. Rationales Movement promotes peristalsis. Abdominal exercises strengthen abdominal muscles that facilitate defecation. Most people defecate following the first daily meal or coffee, as a result of the gastrocolic reflex.
  20. 20. Interventions(for Incontinence) Digitally eliminate the fecal impaction. Warm sitz bath Rationales Stool that remains in the rectum for long periods becomes dry and hard; debilitated patients, especially older patients, may not be able to pass these stools without manual assistance. The warmth of the water relaxes muscles before defecation attempts.
  21. 21. Interventions Unless contraindicated, encourage the patient to use the bathroom. For bedridden patients; assist the patient in assuming a high-Fowler’s position with knees flexed. Using the heel of the hand or a tennis ball, apply and release pressure firmly but gently around the abdomen in a clockwise direction. Rationales A sitting position with knees flexed straightens the rectum, enhances the use of abdominal muscles, and facilitates defecation. Abdominal massage has been known to be helpful in neurogenic bowel disorder but not for constipation in older adults.
  22. 22. Interventions(for Hemorrhoids) Administer topical medication as ordered. Administer stool softeners as ordered. Rationales Reduces swelling, pain, and/or itching in order to make the patient more comfortable. Helps prevent straining and increases the pressure that may cause clotted vessels to rupture or cause further hemorrhoids to develop. Helps relieve pain by avoiding passage of hard fecal material.
  23. 23. Interventions Assist with procedures for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Instruct patient and/or family in dietary management. Rationales Laser surgery may be performed but symptomatic relief is not obtained immediately. Increasing bulk, fiber, fluids, and eating fruits and vegetables can help by maintaining soft stools to avoid straining at bowel movements.
  24. 24. Common problems of Urinary Elimination Urinary elimination: Urinary elimination is defined as the passage of urine through the urinary tract by means of the urinary sphincter and urethra Normal conditions: an average person eliminates approximately 1500-3000 ml of urine each day Need to urinate becomes apparent when the bladder distends with approximately 150-300 ml of urine. Pattern of urinary elimination: Physiologic Emotional Social Examples: Amount of food consumed, volume of fluid intake, and the amount of fluid losses.
  25. 25. Alternation in Urinary Elimination: Polyuria Oliguria Anyria Dysuria Frequency Nacturia Pallakuria Urigency Hesitancy Inconvenience
  26. 26. Polyuria: Increase Urination  More than 100cc/hour  Above 2500cc/day. Oliguria: Decrease urine output.  Less than 30cc/hour  100-500cc/day Anuria or Enuresis: Passage of less than 50 mL of urine per day. Dysuria: Painful or difficult urination. Frequency: Abnormally frequent urination
  27. 27. Nocturia: Excessive urination at night. Pollakuria: Excessive urination at day. Urigency: Is an abrupt, strong, often overwhelming need to urinate. Hesitancy: When a person has trouble starting or maintaining a urine stream. Incontinence: Involuntary passage of urine due to the loss of bladder control psychologically or physiologically.
  28. 28. Urinary Tract Infection Urinary tract infection is caused by pathogenic microorganisms in the urinary tract. Stay hydrated, drinking water regularly may help you to treat UTI Urinate when the need arises. Drink cranberry juice. Get enough vitamin C: Large amount of vitamin C limit the growth of some bacteria by acidifying the urine. Practice good sexual hygiene.
  29. 29. Nursing Interventions for Common Urinary Problems Provide privacy (Privacy aids relaxation of urinary sphincters). Encourage adequate fluid intake. Avoiding caffeine and smoking. Maintain drainage of catheters.
  30. 30. Allow the patient to listen the sound of running water, or dip hands in warm water or pour water over perineum Offer fluid before voiding Encourage patient to void at least every four hours
  31. 31. Encourage regular intake of cranberry juice. Place the patient in upright position to facilitate successful voiding. Promote continuous mobility. Teach patient about perineum hygiene.
  32. 32. Decompress bladder moderately. Teach the patient about surgical treatment as needed. Suggest sitz bath.
  33. 33. Factors that can Alter Urinary Function Abnormal findings of urine: Hematuria: Presence of blood in the urine. Pyuria: Presence of pus in the urine. Albuminuria: Presence of albumin in urine. Glycosuria: Presence of blood sugar in urine. Casts: Presence of coagulated protein from the kidney tubule. Dark urine: Means the urine is concentrated.
  34. 34. Factors that can Alter Urinary Function Fluid intake. Bladder capacity Intake of drugs Psychological factors.
  35. 35. Pathologic conditions. Physical activities. Blood pressure. Obstruction. Hormonal influence.
  36. 36. Nursing Interventions: Health Promotion Measures to Promote Voiding Privacy, unhurried, offer assistance at patient’s usual voiding times, encourage voiding every 4 hours, relieve anxiety and discomfort, assist into physiologic positioning. Promote Adequate Fluid Intake. Prevent UTI: Void every 4 hours; female void immediately after intercourse; avoid bubble baths and harsh soapa; teach symptoms of UTI. Promote optimal muscle tone: Kegel exercises.
  37. 37. Nursing Interventions for Altered Functioning Behavioral Interventions Adequate fluid intake Scheduled voiding: Timed voiding every 2 hours Bladder retraining: void every 2 hours and suppress urge: gradually increase to 4 hours Strengthening pelvic floor muscles (kegels) External catheters and absorbent products Perineal hygiene of incontinent patient
  38. 38. Drug therapy: Increase emptying (in rentention): Urecholine (Bethanocol) Decrease hyperactivity of bladder (in urge incontinence), Tolterodine (Detrol), Oxybutinin (Ditropan) Care of Indwelling Catheters: Monitor urine output: should be at least 30cc/hr If less; check placement, bladder scan If still no improvement call MD; could be clogged or could indicate serious condition Monitor color, clarity, odor of urine and mental status At high risk for developing UTI
  39. 39. Prevent CAUTI Good handwashing; empty through outlet port at least every 8 hours; affix to body to prevent trauma; keep below level of bladder; cleanse perineal area at least daily and after every bowel movement. Once Foley catheter is removed: void within 6-8 hours No void in 6-8 hrs requires urgent assessments/interventions for urinary retention. Interventions (Cont…) Suprapubic catheters Intermittent catheterization Nephrostomy tubes (never clamp) Legs bags Renal dialysis

