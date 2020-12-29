Introduction to Community Health Nursing by:AD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Unit- I Introduction to Community Health Nursing By: Mr. Aasan Das Student: ICoNM-DUHS
At the completion of this unit , students will be able to 1. Define the terms 1.1 community 1.2 community health and 1.3 c...
 A social group of any size whose members reside in a specific locality, share government, and often have a common cultur...
 is a social group determined geographical boundarie s and or common values and interest its member kno w and interact ea...
 Is the science and art of preventing disease, prolongi ng life and promoting health and efficiency through organized eff...
 Community health nursing is synthesis of nursing pr actice  and public health practice applied to promoting and preserv...
 An urban area is a location characterized by high hu man population density and vast human-built featur es in comparison...
 development encompasses a range of approaches an d activities that aim to improve the welfare and liveli hoods of people...
 People were concerned about diseases and h ad some knowledge of its treatment. Medic al care was given by religious lead...
 They had well developed system of environmental sanitat ion such as safe water supply, drainage and sewage dispo sal sys...
 This responsibility included the provision of food, sh elter and clothing and care in case of illness. The com munity re...
Every one regardless of race ,creed ,sex, or sexual pre ference has a right to good health and long productiv e life Eve...
 There is a continuous search for new knowledge that serves current purposes.  Health and health care enable a society t...
 Public health nursing (PHN) practice is population-focus ed and requires unique knowledge, competencies, and s kills. Ea...
 Public health is the Science and Art of :  preventing disease,  prolonging life,  promoting health and efficiency thr...
Community health nursing is a synthesis of nursi ng and public health practice applied to promoti ng and preserving the h...
It is a field of nursing It combines public health and nursing It focus in population and environment fa ctors that may...
It promotes client responsibility and self-c are  It uses aggregate measurement and a nalysis  It use principle of orga...
Roles of Community Health Nurses Researcher Leadership Collaborator Manager Advocate Educator Clinician Nurses 19 By: Mr. ...
 Care provider: The nurse ensures that health services are not only provided to individuals and families but also provide...
Immunization of infants and pre-schoolers Family planning programs Cholesterol screening Prevention of behavioural pro...
Health teacher: one of the major functions o f the CHN (Breckon et.al. 1998)  Important role because Community clients ...
Based on clients’ rights: Every patient or client h as the right to receive just, equal, and humane tre atment. Goals of ...
Nurse directs and administers care to meet goals by: 1.Assessing client needs 2.Planning and organizing to meet those nee...
 Sets the goals for the organisation  Sets the direction  Determines the means (strategies) to achieve the m  It inclu...
Designing a structure for people + tasks to function to reach the de sired objectives It includes assignments and schedu...
The nurse directs, influences, or persuades oth ers to make change to positively influence peo ple’s health. Includes pe...
 Controller: Monitors the plan and ensures that it stays on course.  Sometimes plans do not proceed as intended and ne e...
Means working jointly with others on a common project t o cooperate as partners Who?  Clients  Other nurses and physici...
 Health is a state of complete physical ,mental, s ocial and spiritual well being and ability to fun ction ,not merely an...
31 Human Health ENVIROMENT HEALTH CARE SYSTEM WAYS OF LIFE OF THE COMMUNITY HUMAN BIOLOGY By: Mr. Aasan Das
 Disease : A condition in which body health is i mpaired (Webster).  A state in which the individuals is no longer in a ...
 A certain the nature and extent of disease and di sability in the community.  Take suitable measure to  Promote health...
1. Care of ill, disabled and suffering in non-hos pital setting 2. Support of development and well being throu gh out the ...
5. Promotion of self responsibility regarding heal th and well being. 6. Promotion of relative safety in the environment w...
1. Homes 2. Community health centers 3. Schools 4. Occupational health settings (business and in dustry) 5. Residential in...
Health Prevention 37 Tertiary Prevention Secondary Prevention Primary Prevention By: Mr. Aasan Das
Health Education Adequate Nutrition Individual Development Adequate working environment and recreatio n, resting Pre-...
 Comply with immunization  Individual hygiene  Improve environment sanitary  Occupational Safety  Prevent Accident in...
 Identify cases in the community  Screen and test  Conduct special physical examination  Treat and prevent the progres...
 Treat and stop the disease progress and avoid compli cation and side effect  Limit the chance for disability  Provide ...
 it is a field of nursing  it combines public health with nursing  it is population-focused  it emphasizes wellness  ...
 homes  ambulatory service settings  schools  occupational health setting  residential institutions  the community a...
 THE Philosophy of CHN is based on the wort h and dignity on the worth and dignity of man. 44 Philosophy of CHN By: Mr. A...
Chronic Disease management Home Care Extended care from Acute care setting Elderly care Rehabilitation care in differ...
46 By: Mr. Aasan Das
