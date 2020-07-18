Free Body Diagram - FBD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
References
  1. 1. Free Body Diagram V K Jadon V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering 𝑑 𝐷 𝑙 𝑓
  2. 2. Maximum induced stress at any point in a loaded machine member <= Design Stress How many design equations are needed for one component to fix one dimension? Design equation for Strength (Static Load) Induced stress Calculation of Load Effect of Load V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering ?
  3. 3. Free body diagram is used to evaluate the forces (or/and reactions) acting on a member under the action of some external known or unknown forces. It is the diagram of (i) an assembly isolated from all the supports or (ii) a member(s) of assembly disconnected from the other members from its supports or (iii) portion of the member showing all the external forces acting on it and replacing supports/connections by appropriate reactions. 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 The FBD of a member is in the state of static equilibrium under the forces and reactions shown on it. A body is in static equilibrium, it must satisfy all equations of static equilibrium. Sometimes, a single FBD may not enable us to find the required force(s) in the member. In such cases, free body diagrams of different members are analyzed. 𝐹𝑥 = 0; 𝐹𝑦 = 0; 𝑀𝑧 = 0 Free body diagram V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering
  4. 4. 1. Isolate the member (assembly or members together or portion of member) from the supports. 2. Replace the supports with appropriate reactions 3. Show all external forces acting on the member(s) considered for FBD only. 4. Apply all equations of equilibrium for each FBD separately and solve for the unknowns. 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 Roller Support Hinge/Pin Support Fix Support 𝑅 𝑦 𝑅 𝑅 𝑦 𝑅 𝑥 𝑅 𝑦 𝑅 𝑥 𝑀𝑧 Steps to draw FDB V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering
  5. 5. FBD of assembly 1. Remove the supports at A (hinge) and B (hinge). 2. Replace support by reactions (𝐴 𝑥, 𝐴 𝑦) and (𝐵𝑥, 𝐵𝑦). 3. Show 2225 N at point C. 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 𝐴 𝑦 𝐴 𝑥 𝐵𝑥 𝐵𝑦 𝐹𝑥 = 0; 𝐹𝑦 = 0; 𝑀𝑧 = 0 FBD is in static equilibrium and hence should satisfy equations of static equilibrium. Important Notes: Do not try to visualize the number and directions of the reactions. It does not follow any rule when the point considered first time. If the same point is repeating in subsequent FBD on different member, it must obey Newton’s third law and the directions would be opposite. If the point is on the same member in subsequent FBD, the direction should not be changed. How many maximum unknown we can find from one FBD ? 𝐶 𝑦 𝐶 𝑥 𝐴 𝑦 𝐴 𝑥 𝐵𝑥 𝐵𝑦 𝐶 𝑥 𝐶 𝑦 2225 𝑁 Example 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 ? V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering
  6. 6. 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 𝐴 𝑦 𝐴 𝑥 𝐵𝑥 𝐵𝑦 𝐵𝑥 𝐵𝑦 𝐶 𝑥 𝐶 𝑦 2225 𝑁 𝐶 𝑦 𝐶 𝑥 𝐴 𝑦 𝐴 𝑥 (𝐼) (𝐼𝐼) (𝐼𝐼𝐼) 125 250 375 2225 𝑁 𝐴 𝑦 𝐵𝑦 (𝐼𝑉) 𝐹𝑥 = 0; 𝐹𝑦 = 0; 𝑀𝑧 = 0 𝑭𝑩𝑫 (𝑰𝑰) 𝑀𝐴 = 0 gives 𝐶 𝑥 = 0 𝐹𝑥 = 0 gives 𝐴 𝑥 = 0 𝐹𝑦 = 0 gives 𝐴 𝑦 = −𝐶 𝑦 𝐹𝑥 = 0; 𝐹𝑦 = 0; 𝑀𝑧 = 0 𝑭𝑩𝑫 (𝑰𝑰𝑰) 𝐹𝑥 = 0 gives 𝐵𝑥 = 0 𝑀 𝐵 = 0 gives 2225 375 + (𝐶 𝑦) 250 = 0 𝐶 𝑦 = −3337.5 𝑁 𝐹𝑦 = 0 gives 𝐵𝑦 = 3337.5 𝑁 V K Jadon, Professor, Mechanical Engineering
