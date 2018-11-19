Successfully reported this slideshow.
Erasmus + Project “Our heritage is our treasure” CEIP Valsequillo
SPANISH EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM
COMPULSORY SECONDARY EDUCATION 12- 16 years PRIMARY EDUCATION 6 - 12 years CHILDHOOD EDUCATION O - 6 years STAGES OF THE E...
1st CYCLE (0 - 3 years ) 2nd CYCLE (3 - 6 years) free Goals: • Integral development of girls and boys. • Development of a ...
PRIMARY EDUCATION (6 -12 years) EXTERNAL TESTS ❑ It consists of 6 academic courses ❑ Knowledge Areas: - Social Science - N...
❑ It consists of 4 academic courses. ❑ Knowledge Areas from 1st to 3rd year: • Biology and geology • Geography and History...
Options at the end of Compulsory Secondary E.- Work field A.- High School C.- Medium- Grade Sports Education D.- Medium- G...
A.- High School ● Only students with a Bachelor’s degree in E.S.O. ● It consists of 2 academic courses. ● It is a non-obli...
THREE STAGES: ● Basic FP: 2 years of theoretical and practical training (240 hours in work centers), 15 year old students ...
C y D.- Medium-grade Cycles of the Visual and Fine Arts and Design ❑ They can be completed at the same time as the E.S.O. ...
UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL 16-18 years PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION HIGHER DEGREE MEDIUM-GRADE VOCATIONAL TRAINING COMPULSORY SECOND...
How to become a school teacher? ☞ Teacher´s degrees ☞ Opposition contest ☞ Interim- substitute What can you ascend? • To m...
AVERAGE SALARY OF A TEACHER per year ★Infant Education 0-3 years: 14.000 € ★Children's education 3-6 years and Primary Edu...
Educational system - Spain

Erasmus+ KA2
Our heritage is our treasure
LTTA, Anarita, Cyprus

Educational system - Spain

  1. 1. Erasmus + Project “Our heritage is our treasure” CEIP Valsequillo
  2. 2. SPANISH EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM
  3. 3. COMPULSORY SECONDARY EDUCATION 12- 16 years PRIMARY EDUCATION 6 - 12 years CHILDHOOD EDUCATION O - 6 years STAGES OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM HIGHER EDUCATION +18 years COMPULSORY 1º 4º 3º 2º
  4. 4. 1st CYCLE (0 - 3 years ) 2nd CYCLE (3 - 6 years) free Goals: • Integral development of girls and boys. • Development of a positive and balanced self image. • Acquisition of personal autonomy. • Initiation to a foreign language. CHILDHOOD EDUCATION (0 - 6 years) Voluntary stage with two cycles:
  5. 5. PRIMARY EDUCATION (6 -12 years) EXTERNAL TESTS ❑ It consists of 6 academic courses ❑ Knowledge Areas: - Social Science - Natural Science - Foreign languages - Math - Spanish Language and Literature - Social and Civic Values ​​or Religion - Co-official Language and its Literature (Autonomous Communities with two official languages) - Artistic education - Physical education ● At the end of 3rd grade. ● At the end of 6th grade. ● The degrees of acquisition of: • The competence in Linguistic Communication (Spanish L. and Foreign L.) • The Mathematical competence . • Basic competences in Science and Technology (6th) Achievement of the Objectives of the Stage COMPULSORY and FREE Stage
  6. 6. ❑ It consists of 4 academic courses. ❑ Knowledge Areas from 1st to 3rd year: • Biology and geology • Geography and History • Spanish Language and Literature • Foreign language • Co-official Language and its Literature (Autonomous Communities with two official languages) • Math • Music • Visual and Fine Arts • Technology • Physical education • Second Foreign Language as optional in some centers ❑ Itineraries in 4th year: ▪ Oriented to the Baccalaureate. ▪ Oriented to Vocational Training. ❑ Common Knowledge Areas of 4th: - Geography and History - Ethical values - Spanish Language and Literature - First Foreign Language - Co-official Language and its Literature (Autonomous Communities with two official languages) - Physical education - Math - Optional subjects: Second Foreign Language SECONDARY EDUCATION (12 - 16 years) COMPULSORY and FREE Stage At the end of this stage they obtain the title of Graduate in Compulsory Secondary Education
  7. 7. Options at the end of Compulsory Secondary E.- Work field A.- High School C.- Medium- Grade Sports Education D.- Medium- Grade Cycles of the Visual and Fine Arts and Design B.- Medium-grade vocational training
  8. 8. A.- High School ● Only students with a Bachelor’s degree in E.S.O. ● It consists of 2 academic courses. ● It is a non-obligatory and free stage. ● Modalities: ✓ Arts: Visual and Fine Arts or the Performing Arts (music and dance). ✓ Science and technology. ✓ Humanities and Social Sciences If they pass the test they obtain the Bachelor's Degree and can access Higher Education
  9. 9. THREE STAGES: ● Basic FP: 2 years of theoretical and practical training (240 hours in work centers), 15 year old students with first cycle of the E.S.O. (1st, 2nd and 3rd) or exceptionally having completed 2nd of the E.S.O. ● Middle Grade FP: accessed only with a Graduate Degree in E.S.O. ● Higher Degree FP: accessed with the Bachelor Degree. ➢ There are entrance exams for those who do not meet these requirements. - More than 170 on-site or distance learning courses. - At the end, they receive the Technician or Superior Technician title of the corresponding profession. B.- Medium-grade vocational training
  10. 10. C y D.- Medium-grade Cycles of the Visual and Fine Arts and Design ❑ They can be completed at the same time as the E.S.O. ❑ Training for future professionals in Music, Dance, Dramatic Art, Visual and Fine Arts, Design and Sports Specialties. ❑ They are divided into: - Elementary Teachings Professional Teaching: with Graduate Degree in E.S.O. and access test. - Higher Education: with Bachelor's. - Degree and entrance exam. ❑ At the end, they obtain a Professional Title.
  11. 11. UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL 16-18 years PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION HIGHER DEGREE MEDIUM-GRADE VOCATIONAL TRAINING COMPULSORY SECONDARY EDUCATION 12- 16 years PRIMARY EDUCATION 6 - 12 years s CHILDHOOD EDUCATION O - 6 years SOCIAL GUARANTEE PROGRAMS WORK FIELD F.P.E. SPANISHEDUCATIONALSYSTEM
  12. 12. How to become a school teacher? ☞ Teacher´s degrees ☞ Opposition contest ☞ Interim- substitute What can you ascend? • To managerial positions: director, head of studies or secretary. • Educational Inspection Position. • CEP Consultant. • Secondary Education Necessary: ✓ Have 5 years of experience as career officer. ✓ A center management and management course. ✓ Doctoral Degree, Bachelor's degree or corresponding degree or equivalent degree. ✓ A minimum of six years of experience as a career officer. Have 4 years of experience as a career officer and an interview Have a degree or degree and competition of oppositions.
  13. 13. AVERAGE SALARY OF A TEACHER per year ★Infant Education 0-3 years: 14.000 € ★Children's education 3-6 years and Primary Education: 33.300- 36.500 € ★Secondary Education: 35.500 – 37.200€ ★University education: ○ University Professor: 41.000 € ○ University Holder: 28.500 €

