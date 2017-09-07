Translasi DNA Anggota Kelompok : Syahnin Ayu Dewi Nurulliza Alta Hasan Elva Risky Jodi Ferdiantoro Rizky Ramadhani Muhadi
Translasi DNA

  1. 1. Translasi DNA Anggota Kelompok : Syahnin Ayu Dewi Nurulliza Alta Hasan Elva Risky Jodi Ferdiantoro Rizky Ramadhani Muhadi
  2. 2. 1. Pengertian Translasi Translasi adalah langkah terakhir dalam sintesis protein dari DNA. Translasi adalah proses sintesis protein yang disutradarai oleh templete mRNA. Selama proses translasi molekul asam amino dihubungkan bersama dalam bentuk rantai polipeptida (membentuk protein berupa enzim) yang kemudian akan dilipat menjadi protein. Ini adalah proses dimana ribosom sel membentuk protein. 2. Tahapan Translasi DNA Proses translasi terbagi atas 3 tahap, yaitu : a. Inisiasi b. Elongasi c. Terminasi
  3. 3. a) Insisasi Molekul mRNA yang dimodifikasi akan masuk ke proses translasi. Molekul mRNA mengikat ribosom pada situs tertentu. Ribosom terdiri dua unit. Satu sub-unit kecil dan satu sub-unit besar. Riobosm juga memiliki situs khusus untuk pengikatan mRNA dan dua lokasi untuk mengikat melukul RNA. Molekul insiator tRNA yang mengenali urutan kodon spesifik pada molekul mRNA dan mengikat urutan yang sama dari mRNA. Sebuah sub-unit besar ribosom mengikat kompleks yang baru dibentuk ini. Molekul insiator tRNA mengikat dan berada pada lokasi P ribosom meninggalkan yang lain situs A terikat atau terbuka. Saat molekul tRNA mengenali kodon berikutnya pada molekul mRNA, menempel ke situs A pada ribosom. Ada pembentukan ikatan peptidayang menghubungkan asam amino dari tRNA terikat di situs A. b) Elongasi Saat ribosom bergerak sepanjang urutan molekul mRNA, molekul tRNA terikat di lokasi P tidak terikat atau dilepaskan dan tRNA terikat di situs A akan translokasi ke situs P dari ribosom terdekat. Translokasi ini membuat situs A ribosom kosong, tetap begitu sampai molekul tRNA lain mengenali urutan kodon mRNA yang baru dan mengikat ke posisi terbuka. Proses ini adalah pola yang terus-menerus dengan molekul tRNA dilepaskan dari tRNA kompleks dan molekul barumengikat ribosom dan rantai asam amino tumbuh.
  4. 4. c) Terminasi Proses translasi pada ribosom dengan menerjemahkan mRNA sampai mencapai kodon terminasi pada molekul mRNA. Ada pertumbuhan yang berkelanjutan dari rantai protein ini. Protein ini disebut dengan rantai polipeptida dan dilepaskan dari molekul tRNA dan ribosom mendapatkan kembali ke sub-unit besar dan kecil. Rantai polipeptida yang baru terbentuk mengalami beberapa modifikasi sebelum menjadi protein yang berfungsi penuh. 3. Kode Genetik Kode genetik adalah urutan basa nukleotida DNA dan RNA, kode ini untuk rantai asam amino. Tiga basa nukleotida untuk asam amino atau mereka kode untuk insiasi dan terminasi sintesis protein. Asam amino dihubungkan bersama untuk membentuk protein. Kode genetik adalah informasi yang dikodekan dengan materi genetik dan diterjemahkan menjadi protein oleh sel-sel hidup. Decoding ini dilakukan dengan ribosom yang menghubungkan satu asa, amino yang lain menggunakan molekul tRNA. Kode genetik adalah serupa di antara semua organisme dan dapat dinyatakan dengan 64 jenis.

