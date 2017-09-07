Kisah Inspiratif dan Motivatif BIOGRAFI Kelompok Amir Pane
Syahnin Ayu Dewi Utari Apriyani Juni Atia Intan Sari Ferdi Mafendra Ahmad Ali Putra
Salah Satu Kisah Inspiratif dan Motivatif
Kisah Inspiratif dan Motivatif

Biografi Susi Pudjiastuti

Pelajaran: Bahasa Indonesia
Kelas: XI SMA

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Kisah Inspiratif dan Motivatif BIOGRAFI Kelompok Amir Pane
  2. 2. Syahnin Ayu Dewi Utari Apriyani Juni Atia Intan Sari Ferdi Mafendra Ahmad Ali Putra
  3. 3. Profil Singkat Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam Nama Lengkap : Susi Pudjiastuti Lahir : Pengandaran, 15 Januari 1965 Profesi : Pengusaha dan Menteri Kelautan dan Perikanan ke-6 Mulai Menjabat : 27 Oktober 2014 Kewarganegaraan : Indonesia Suami : Yoyok Yudi Suharyo (?-1986) Daniel Kaiser (?-2000) Christian von Strombeck Anak : Panji Hilamnsyah (1984-2016) Nadine Kaiser Alvy Xavier Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan
  4. 4. Susi kecil tumbuh menjadi remaja biasa. Selepas menyelesaikan pendidikan SMP, ia langsung melanjutkan studinya ke Sekolah Menengah Atas di Jawa Tengah. Hanya saja pada saat memasuki tahun ke-2 jenjang pendidikannya. Ketika itu ia berusia 17 tahun dan memutuskan untuk berhenti sekolah, keputusan yang diambilnya tentu sangat disesalkan oleh orangtuanya. Namun, berkat keuletan dan kerja kerasnya, Susi lebih memilih kembali ke Pangandaran dan mencari segala peluang bisnis. Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan Profil Singkat Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam
  5. 5. Ketika baru memulai bisnis di bidang perikanan, Susi membeli ikan dari tempat pelelangan dan mulai memasarkannya ke sejumlah restoran yang ada di Pangandaran. Hanya membutuhkan waktu satu tahun, Susi berhasil menjadi pebisnis yang menguasai bursa pelelangan ikan di Pangandaran. Profil Singkat Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan
  6. 6. Kesuksesan dalam bidang perikanan ternyata turut pula mendatangkan suatu hambatan baru untuk Susi. Stok lobster dan ikan yang melimpah yang ia dapatkan justru malah terhambat masalah transportasi yang kurang memadai, terutama sulitnya menemukan transportasi udara. Nah, dari hambatan inilah yang ternyata memunculkan sebuah ide baru yang brilian untuk membeli sebuah pesawat. Meskipun sempat mengalami hambatan dengan ditolaknya pengajuan surat pinjaman dana ke bank di tahun 2000, namun akhirnya setelah menunggu selama 5 tahun ditahun 2005 Susi berhasil mendapatkan pinjaman dari bank sebesar 47 milyar. Dimana dana yang ia dapatkan tersebut ia gunakan untuk membangun sebuah landasan udara di Pangandaran dan membeli 2 buah pesawat Cessna. Berkah dan hikmah datang bersamaan dengan musibah Tsunami di Aceh pada tahun 2004 silam. Hatinya tergerak untuk menolong para korban kemudian pergi ke aceh lewat jalur udara untuk menyebarkan bantuan. Profil Singkat Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan
  7. 7. Perjuangan dan kerja keras serta pengalaman Susi di bidang perikanan, membuat presiden terpilih Jokowi akhirnya memutuskan untuk menepatkan seorang Susi Pudjiastuti di kursi kementrian dan menempati posisi Menteri Kelautan dan Perikanan di kabinet kerja trisakti. Sepak terjang Susi yang berhasil dalam membangun bisnis perikanan serta transportasi udara memang tidak perlu di ragukan lagi. Kerja keras dan perjuangan yang begitu gigih membuatnya pantas menempati jabatan menteri tersebut. Profil Singkat Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan
  8. 8. • Pelopor Wisata dan Dinas Kebudayaan dan Pariwisata Jawa Barat tahun 2004. • Young Entrepreneur of The Year dari Emst and Young Indonesian tahun 2005. • Primaniyarta Award of Best Small & Medium Enterprise Exporter 2005 dari Presiden RI tahun 2006. • Metro TV Award for Economics, 2006. • Inspiring Woman 2005 dan Eagle Award 2006 dari Metro TV, Indonesia. • Berprestasi Award dari PT Exelcomindo • Sofya Ilyas Award dari Kementrian Kelautan dan Perikanan pada tahun 2009. • Ganesha Widyajasa Aditama Award dari ITB, 2011. • Award for Innovative Achievements, Extraordinary Leadeship and Significant Contributions to the Economy, APEC, 2011. • Tokoh wanita Inspiratif Penggerak Pembangunan, dari Gubernur Jawa Barat, 2008. Profil Singkat Mengenal Sosok Susi Pudjiastuti Lebih Dalam Tonggak Awal Membangun Bisnis Perikanan Perjuangan yang Berbuah Manis Mengantarkannya Menjadi Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Indonesia Penghargaan
  9. 9. Salah Satu Kisah Inspiratif dan Motivatif

