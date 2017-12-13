Ayo CERDIK ! C Cek kondisi kesehatan Anda secara berkala. E Enyahkan asap rokok. R Rajin aktifitas fisik. D Diet yang seha...
  1. 1. Ayo CERDIK ! C Cek kondisi kesehatan Anda secara berkala. E Enyahkan asap rokok. R Rajin aktifitas fisik. D Diet yang sehat dengan kalori seimbang. I Istirahat yang cukup. K Kelola stres
  2. 2. < 130/80 130-139/80-90 ≥140/90 Baik Sedang Buruk ❏ Tekanan Darah ❀ (mmHg) Cek kondisi kesehatan Anda Dari “ SERI1 BUKU PINTAR KADER PENYELENGGARAAN POSBINDU PTM”
  3. 3. ❏ Indeks Masa Tubuh (IMT) 18,5 – 22,9 23 - 24 ≥25 Baik Sedang Buruk ❏ Lingkar Perut ❀ P < 90 , W < 80 P > 90 , W > 80 Baik Buruk ❀ (cm) Dari “ SERI1 BUKU PINTAR KADER PENYELENGGARAAN POSBINDU PTM”
  4. 4. ❏ Gula Darah Puasa 80 - 109 110 - 125 ≥ 126 Baik Sedang Buruk (mg/dl) ❏ Kolesterol Darah total ❀ < 150 150 - 189 ≥ 190 Baik Sedang Buruk ❀ Dari “ SERI1 BUKU PINTAR KADER PENYELENGGARAAN POSBINDU PTM”
  5. 5. Diabetes Melitus Diabetes Melitus(Kencing Manis) adalah penyakit yang terus tinggi gula darah. Kalau terus tinggi gula darah, maka pembuluh darah akan luka, lalu menjadi penyakit serius. Istirahat yang cukup. ■Gula Darah Puasa■ 80-109 110-125 ≥126 Baik Sedang Buruk Berolahraga dengan senang. (Jalan santai, Senam, dll. Kira-kira selama 20 menit.) Jangan makan berlebihan Karbohidrat dan Gula. Makan banyak sayur OK!! Pola hidup teratur. (Makan 3 kali/sehari, Makan camilan sedikit saja, dll.) ■Penyebab■ Makan atau minun banyak Karbohidrat atau Gula Kurang olahraga Diabetes Melitus BOOTH PENDIDIKAN DAN PEMERIKSAAN KESEHATAN ～NIPPON DAY～ (Kencing Manis)
  6. 6. Gejalanya Bagaimana? Komplikasi Diabetes Melitus Stroke Buta Penyakit periodontal (Gigi tanggal) Penyakit Jantung Kerusakan Ginjal (Cuci Darah) Gangrene Kaki (Amputasi) ❣Awalnya seseorang tidak menyadari dirinya menderita Diabetes sampai akhirnya muncul gejala sebagai berikut❣ Sering kencing Mudah haus Berat badan menurun Cepat lelah Kesemutan
  7. 7. ❏ Tekanan Darah Baik Normal 80 85 90 100 110 120 130 140 160 180 (mmHg) (mmHg) Hipertensi Ⅰ Hipertensi Ⅱ Hipertensi Ⅲ Tekanan Darah Sistolik Tekanan Darah Diastolik Sedang ❀

